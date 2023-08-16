Kitchen+Bar - Denver Westminster Drury #160
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Kitchen+Bar - Open Late. Every Night. Conveniently located in the lobby.
Location
10393 Reed Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse - 10443 Town Center Drive Suite 600
No Reviews
10443 Town Center Drive Suite 600 Westminster, CO 80021
View restaurant
Mama Lolita's Mexican - 8181 Arista Pl. #150
No Reviews
8181 Arista Pl. #150 Broomfield, CO 80021
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Westminster
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Westminster
4.5 • 2,873
14315 Orchard Pkwy Westminster, CO 80023
View restaurant
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Westminster, CO
4.3 • 1,706
14697 Delaware Street Westminster, CO 80023
View restaurant
More near Westminster