Broomfield restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
8851 Destination Way, Broomfield
VEGGIE BURGER
$12.95
A black bean patty with provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and Hops n Drops spread.
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
QUESO DIP
$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Double D's Sourdough Pizzeria & Tap House
535 Zang St, Broomfield
Palate Pleaser
Authentic Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Mushroom, Italian Sausage.
Whole Lotta Veg
Authentic Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Tomato, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Baby Spinach.
Small
$12.00
8", 4 slices, feeds 1-2
Choose your favorite hand crafted crust, sauce, and all your favorite toppings and we'll make it fresh as you order.
Hollan-Dazed
1275 E. 1st Ave., Broomfield
Huevos Rancheros
$12.95
Fresh Masa Cake Stuffed with Housemade Black Beans and Queso Chihuahua, Lightly Fried and Topped with Choice of House Smoked Pork Belly or Sliced Avocado, House Breakfast Potatoes, Two Eggs Your Way, Crema, Pico de Gallo and Cotija Cheese. Vegetarian Masa Cakes on Request
BYO Breakfast Sandwich
$10.00
Toasted Brioche Bun, Medium Fried Egg, Melted Cheddar Cheese and Fresh Arugula with Choice of Protein and Hollan-Dazed Sauce
Breakfast "Grilled Cheese"
$12.50
House Smoked Pork Belly, Balsamic Tomato, Fried Egg, Smoked Gouda and Roasted Garlic Hollan-Dazed Sauce on Toasted Thick Cut Toast
STEAKS
Hickory & Ash
8001 Arista Place, Broomfield
6oz Filet Mignon
$29.00
Served with a side of H&A Steak Sauce.
Double Double Burger
$14.00
American Cheese, Fancy Sauce, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Fries
Triple Cooked Fries
$4.00
Fine Herbs (v,gf)
Roots Restaurant
1200 Miramonte St, Broomfield
Chef Madhoo's Epic Bread Pudding
$9.00
bread pudding, vanilla bean sauce, caramel-whiskey drizzle
Yakitori GF
$8.00
small plate of 2 skewers with marinated chicken, peppers, and onions
Mac n Cheese Fritters
$9.00
small plate of 3 fritters with spicy cherry tomato sauce
GQue - Westminster
5160 W 120th Ave unit K, Broomfield
Mac & Cheese
$3.15
Pit Smoked Beans
$3.15
Lean Beef Brisket
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smoke House
14375 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster
Combo Plate
$18.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
Family Pack
$54.99
2 lbs of meat, 3 pints of sides
Cornbread
$1.99
Single serving
FourSides Pizza Cafe
16603 Washington Street, Thornton
BYO - 8 inch
$5.99
Our take on the personal pizza...thin crust, homemade sweet marinara topped with smoked provolone
Classic Caesar
$6.99
Romaine, tomato, Parmesan & croutons with Ken's® Classic Caesar dressing. Add shredded chicken for just $4 more
BYO - 12 inch
$9.99
Our traditional 12 inch sheet pan pizza...thin crust, sweet marinara & smoked provolone (Feeds 2 to 3)
East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi
10431 Town Center Dr, Broomfield
Crab Rangoon
$6.00
Lo Mein
$12.50
Crispy Spring Rolls
$4.00
Ruby Ru's
Broomfield, Broomfield
Bourbon Chicken
$13.00
Chicken over Rice with Bourbon Sauce. Choice of Side - Mac & Cheese, Cajun Potatoes, Grilled Veggies.
Bahn Mi Bowl
$14.00
Charred Chicken, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Cilantro, Cucumbers and Jalapenos all over a bowl of rice
Single Taco
$4.25
Costa Vida - Broomfield (Closed)
4700 W. 121st Avenue, Broomfield
Sweet Pork Burrito
$8.49
Beltran's Mexican Grill & Bar
16818 Sheridan Parkway, Broomfield
Windfall Brewing Company
14694 Orchard Parkway Suite 400, Westminster
Taste of Philly
16603 Washington Street, Thornton
100 Nickel
100 Nickel St, Broomfield