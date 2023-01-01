- Home
Law's Chophouse Laws Chophouse - WST
14694 Orchard Parkway
Westminster, CO 80023
Starter
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Smoked House-made Ricotta, Black Garlic Gastrique with Sriracha Almonds
Shrimp Gazpacho
Black Tiger Shrimp, Fresh Cucumber, Heirloom Tomatoes and Avocado with a Spicy Tomato Gazpacho and Jimica Chips
Bruschetta
, Creamy Goat Cheese, Tomato Salad, Garlic Pesto
Steak Tartare
Minced Filet Mignon with Horseradish Pearls, Truffled Crostini, Accompanied with House Pickles, Mustard Goat Cheese Mousse and Bourbon Glazed Onions
Oysters Daily Selection
6 of either East Coast, West Coast
Scallop special app
Salad
Burrata & Pear
Fresh Thyme, Roasted Pear, Arugula, Toasted Hazelnut Honey Vinaigrette
Little Gem Ceasar
Caesar Vinaigrette, House-made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Roasted Redbell Peppers, Romaine Lettuce
Kristen's Wedge
Baby lettuce, Creamy Green Chili Ranch, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles
Entrees
Roasted Organic Chicken
Confit Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Mushrooms, Herb Pesto, Heirloom Carrots
Grilled Tomahawk Chop
Creamy Goat Cheese Grits, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Grilled Peaches, Bourbon Glaze
Steak Frites
Grilled Marinated Shoulder Tenderloin, Chimichurri, Watercress Salad, Steak Fries, Parmesan, Truffle Oil
Palisade Peach Bison Short Rib
Braised Bison Short Rib, Charred Broccolini, Potato Parsnip Puree, Peach Demi-Glace
Fresh Catch
Seared Scallops
Harvested by Captain John Sepa, "Johnny Scallops" in New Bedford along the Eastern Seaboard. In Day-Boat producers and Aqua-Culture Artisans maintains the quality from Nantucket and Cap Cod Scallops, Pastina, Bacon, Arugula, Fennel Salad, Pomegranate Gel, Granny Smith Apple, Beurre Blanc
Kvaroy Norwegian Salmon
Alf and son Geir began catching Wild Salmon off the Island of Selsoyvaer in the Norwegian Sea. Still a family ran and operated business and number one in the Artic Circle. Grilled Heirloom Tomato, Roasted Porcini Mushrooms, Pickled Onions, Fresno Chili Hollandaise
Seasonal Fresh Selection (Open $------>)
Inquire with Server of the Day
Soup
Chops and Steaks
Filet Mignon 8oz
8 oz.
Bistro Steak 10 oz
10 oz.
Prime New York Strip 16 oz
16 oz.
Prime Ribeye 16oz
16 oz.
Prime Filet 10oz
10 oz.
Chef's Selection Beef Flight
Amazing cuts of our head chef's choosing per day. Inquire with the server.
Kinikin Bone-In NY Strip
1.5in cut 20-24oz.
Kinikin Cowboy Rib Eye
1.5in cut 20-24oz.
12oz
16oz Prime Rib Special
12oz Prime Rib Special
20oz Prime Rib Special
NYE entree Feature
Accoutrements
Sides
Pasta
Carbonara
Fresh Hand-Made Pasta, Green Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Long Stem Artichokes, Capers, Lemon Garlic Butter
Steak Bolognese
Fresh Hand-Cut Pasta, Ground Tenderloin, House-Made Bolognese, Fresh Parmesan
Mushroom Risotto
Locally Foraged Mushrooms from Elevated Mushrooms, Garlic Parmesan Cream (Vegan Option)
Dessert
Creme Brulee
Vanilla Custard, Caramelized Sugar, Fresh Berries
Phyllo-Wrapped Brownie
Phyllo Dough Wrapped Brownie, Dark Chocolate Ganache, Fresh Berries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Creme Anglaise, Chocolate Sauce, and Raspberry Coulis
Seasonal Dessert
Fresh is Best and come try our ever-rotating dessert selection!
Sorbet Duo
Kids Sundae
Kids Menu
Cocktails
Apple Cider Car
Mulling Margarita
Blushing Cosmo
Old Blue Eyes
Old Forester Old Fashion
Pear Necessities
Secret Garden
Tis the Law
Whiskey Business
Long Island Iced Tea
Mojito
Faux Cocktail
Titos Espresso Martini
Peppermintini
Happy Hour Martini
Happy Hour Cocktail of the day
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Casa Delsol BLANC
Casa Delsol ANEJ
Cuervo Silver
Cincoro BLANC
Cincoro REPO
Clase Azul Repo
C Coyote
C Esenciass
C Espandia
Don Fulano ANJ
Don Fulano BLANC
Don Fuerte
Don Imperial
Don Julio ANJ
Don Julio Repo
Don Julio BLANC
Dona Loca ANJ
El Nivel
Espolon BLANC
Espolon REPO
Fortaleza BLANC
Fortaleza REPO
Komos Cristalino
Patron REPO
PeachST
Severo ANEJ
Severo REPO
Severo BLANC
Severo CRISTAL
Suetre ANEJ
Suetre REPO
Suerte BLANC
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Akasi Plum
Akasi Single
Ammunition
Ammunition Rye
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Basil Hayden
Breck High Proof
Breck Port Cask
Breck PX
Breck Rum
Breck
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills
Crown Royal
Dexter 3 Wood
Eagle Rare
Evan Williams
Fistful
Fuk
Heavens Door
HighWest Americ
HighWest Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jefferson Ocean
J pre Old Fashion
J Rock n Rye
J Rye
Keepers Irish
Kentucky Owl
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Laws 8
Laws OG
Laws 7
Leadslinger
Leopolds
Limavady
Makers 46
Makers
McKenna
Michters Amer
Michters Whisk
Michters Rye
Monkey Shoulder
Mythology
Nelson Classic
Nelson Reserve
Nikka Coffee
Nikki Yoichi
Old Forester Co
Old Forester Bday
Old Forester
RedBreast
Seagrams VO
Sinister
Templeton Rye
Toki
Weller 90
Whiskey Smith Choc
Whistlepiggy
Whistle Pig 10
Whistle Pig 12
Widow Jane
Woodford DBOAK
Woodford
Scotch / Bourbon
Ardbeg 10
Balvenie 12
Blantons
Bowmore 15
Chivas 12
D'Usse VSOP
Dalmore 12
Dewars
Glen Lastan
Glenlivet 14
Glenmorangie 10
JW Black
JW Blue
JW Red
Laphroaig 10
MaCallan 12
MaCallan 18
Macleods High
Macleods Islay
Macleods Speys
Oban 14
Well Scotch
Liqueurs / Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Amaretto
Aperol
B&B
Baileys
Baileys CSalt
Blue Curacao
Campari
Lemoncello
Chambord
Chartreuse
Cointreau
Creme Banana
Creme Violet
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
House Brandy
Giff Apricot
Giff Cassis
Godiva D
Godiva W
Grand Marn
Hennessy VSOP
Hennessy XO
Hine
Kahlua
Meukow VS
Mr Black
PS Amaro
Punte Mas
Remy VSOP
Rumchat Pep
Rumchata
Sambuca
St. Germaine
Tuaca
House 10
House 20
House 30
House 40
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Red Wine
GL Windemere Pinot noir
GL Rocks of Bawn Pinot Noir
GL Belle Glos Pinot Noir
GL Decoy Merlot
GL Zuccardi Q Melbec
GL Grounded Cabernet
GL Can Blau Spanish Red Blend
GL Dao Pessimist Red Blend
GL Arrowood Cabernet
GL Frogs Leap Zinfendel
GL Gramercy Cellars Cabernet
GL VeryDarkRed
GL Vietti Barbera
GL Rodano Chianti Classico
GL Harvey and Hariet Red Blend
GL Eight Years in the Desert
GL Emblem Cabernet
GL Les Cassagnes
GL Charles & Charles Red Blend
GL Rotating Red
BT Windemere Pinot noir
BT Rocks of Bawn Pinot Noir
BT Belle Glos Pinot Noir
BT Decoy Merlot
BT Zuccardi Q Melbec
BT Grounded Cabernet
BT Can Blau Spanish Red Blend
BT Dao Pessimist Red Blend
BT Arrowood Cabernet
BT Frogs Leap Zinfendel
BT Gramercy Cellars Cabernet
BT VeryDarkRed
BT Vietti Barbera
BT Rodano Chianti Classico
BT Harvey and Hariet Red Blend
BT Alexander Valley Cabernet
BT Arrowood Red Blend
BT Atlas Peak Cabernet
BT Aubert Pinot Noir
BT Austin Hope Cabernet
BT Barville CDP
BT Belle Glos Clark and Tellephone Magnum
BT Belle Pente Pinot Noir
BT Bevan Cellars Ontogeny
BT Bevan Cellars EE
BT Bodyguard by Daou
BT Booker Fracture Syrah
BT Bramare Cabernet
BT Cadence Camera
BT Cakebread Dancing Bear
BT Cardinale Cabernet
BT Carmela Malbec
BT Castillo Ygay
BT Catina Barbaresco
BT Caymus 1L Cabernet
BT CIRQ Pinot Noir
BT Clarice Pinot Noir
BT Daou Soul of the Lion
BT Darioush Cabernet
BT Double Diamond Cabernet
BT Downstream Red Blend
BT Duckhorn Merlot
BT Eight Years in the Dessert
BT Elix Priorat
BT Elk Cove Pinot Noir
BT Emblem Cabernet
BT Emeritus Pinot Noir
BT Fortulla Rosso
BT Fortulla Sorpasso
BT Freemark Abbey Cabernet
BT Freemark Abbey Merlot
BT Freemark Abbey Sycamore Cabernet
BT Gagliardo Barolo
BT Louis Vidal Gigondas
BT Gramercy Cellars Tempranillo
BT Guidalberto
BT Hanzell Sebella Pinot Noir
BT Isole o Elena Cepparello
BT Jean Luc Colombo
BT Jordan Cabernet
BT Krutz Cabernet
BT Lassegue St. Emillion
BT Le Mistral Red Blend
BT Les Cassagnes
BT Lucienne Pinot Noir
BT Mas de Can Blau
BT Morlet Knights Valley Cabernet
BT Morlet Passionmente
BT Muga Prado Enea Rioja
BT Muga Unfiltered
BT Nickel and Nickel Quarry
BT Niner Fof Catcher
BT O'Shaughnessy Cabernet
BT Old Ghost Zinfandel
BT Opus One Cabernet
BT Owen Roe Drubel Cabernet
BT Owen Roe Killmore Pinot Noir
BT Pali Tower 15 Cabernet
BT Paloma Merlot
BT Papillon Red Blend
BT Paraduxx Red Blend
BT Patrimony Cabernet
BT Paul Lato Pinot Noir
BT Paul Lato Syrah
BT Penner Ash Pinot Noir
BT Piatelli Arlene Red Blend
BT Prieure Bourgogne
BT Quilt Red Blend
BT Segla Margaux
BT Realm Beckstoffer Cabernet
BT Realm Dr. Crane Cabernet
BT Realm Farella Cabernet
BT Realm Moonracer Cabernet
BT Saint Estephene
BT San Lorenzo Brunello
BT Sassicaia Red
BT Saxum G2 Red Blend
BT Saxum Hexe Red Blend
BT Saxum Paderewski
BT Sea Shell Low Tide Caberent
BT Senses MCM88 Pinot Noir
BT Senses Terra de Promisso Pinot Noir
BT Sequioa Grove Cabernet
BT Shafer Hillside Select Cabernet
BT Sinegal Cabernet
BT Smith Madrone Cabernet
BT Titus Cabernet Franc
BT Trujillo Cabernet
BT Two Squared Red Blend
BT Villa Creek Avenger Red Blend
BT Villa Creek Highroad Red Blend
White Wine
GL Ponzi Pinot Gris
GL Kurani Savginon Blanc
GL Corvidae Reisling
GL Jezebel Blanc White Blend
GL Venica Jesera Pinot Grigio
GL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
GL Paul Hobbs "Crossbarn" Chard
GL Jordan Chardonnay
GL Chateau Guillebot Bordeaux Blanc
GL La Crema Chardonnay
GL Wise Guy Savignon Blanc
GL Faisano Vinho Verde
BT Ponzi Pinot Gris
BT Kurani Savginon Blanc
BT Corvidae Reisling
BT Jezebel Blanc White Blend
BT Venica Jesera Pinot Grigio
BT Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
BT Paul Hobbs
BT Jordan Chardonnay
BT Anderson Chardonnay
BT Berthiers Pouilly-Fume
BT Capture Savignon Blanc
BT Chateau Guillebot Bordeaux Blanc
BT Kinero Alice Grenache Blanc
BT Kunin Viognier
BT La Jota Chardonnay
BT Les Baroness Sancerre
BT Morlet Ma Douche Chardonnay
BT Naia Naiades
BT Paul Cherrier Sancere
BT Paul Lato Gold Chardonnay
BT Paul Lato Le Souvenir Charonnay
BT Pra Otto Soave
BT Realm Fidielo Savignon Blanc
BT Sea Smoke Chardonnay
BT Senses Charles Heintz Chardonnay
BT Senses El Diablo Chardonnay
BT Starmont Chardonnay
BT Tenuta Vermentino
BT Walter Hansell Chardonnay
Sparkling Wine
GL Gruet
GL Jeio Prosecco
GL Ca Del Rey Moscato
GL Valor Rose
Anniversary Toast
BT Gruet
BT Jeio Prosecco
BT Ca Del Rey Moscato
BT Contratto Millesimato Pas Dose
BT Dom Perignon
BT Gloria Ferrer
BT J Vignier Blanc de Blanc
BT J Vignier Oro
BT Moet Imperial
BT Morlet Champagne
BT Nicolas Rose
BT Valor Rose
BT Yann Alexander Blanc de Blanc
Rose Wine
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr.Pepper
Soda
Perrier
Aqua Pana
PowerAide
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Ice Tea
Tonic
Coffee
Decaff
Espresso
DBL Espresso
Cappacino
Latte
Americano
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Ginger Beer
Fanta
Arnold Palmer
Happy Hour Food
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Smoked House-made Ricotta, Black Garlic Gastrique with Sriracha Almonds
Beef Sliders
Fresh Ground Filet, House-made Buns, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Pickled Onions, Cheese
Creamy Spinach Dip
Sauteed Spinach, Seasoned Cream Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, House-Made Tortilla Chips
Shrimp Gazpacho
Black Tiger Shrimp, Fresh Cucumber, Heirloom Tomatoes and Avocado with a Spicy Tomato Gazpacho and Jimica Chips
Bruschetta
, Creamy Goat Cheese, Tomato Salad, Garlic Pesto
Sriracha Fries
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
We are honored to have served the community for 25 years and counting -- whether you are a local regular or a new friend, it is our pleasure to host you. We look forward to welcoming you to Law's Chophouse! Come in and enjoy!
14694 Orchard Parkway, Westminster, CO 80023