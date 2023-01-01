Law's Chophouse Laws Chophouse - WST

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Law's Chophouse

No reviews yet

14694 Orchard Parkway

Westminster, CO 80023

Order Again

Starter

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Smoked House-made Ricotta, Black Garlic Gastrique with Sriracha Almonds

Shrimp Gazpacho

$19.00

Black Tiger Shrimp, Fresh Cucumber, Heirloom Tomatoes and Avocado with a Spicy Tomato Gazpacho and Jimica Chips

Bruschetta

$14.00

, Creamy Goat Cheese, Tomato Salad, Garlic Pesto

Steak Tartare

$24.00

Minced Filet Mignon with Horseradish Pearls, Truffled Crostini, Accompanied with House Pickles, Mustard Goat Cheese Mousse and Bourbon Glazed Onions

Oysters Daily Selection

$31.00+

6 of either East Coast, West Coast

Scallop special app

$32.00

Salad

Burrata & Pear

$8.00+

Fresh Thyme, Roasted Pear, Arugula, Toasted Hazelnut Honey Vinaigrette

Little Gem Ceasar

$8.00+

Caesar Vinaigrette, House-made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Roasted Redbell Peppers, Romaine Lettuce

Kristen's Wedge

$9.00+

Baby lettuce, Creamy Green Chili Ranch, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Entrees

Roasted Organic Chicken

$31.00

Confit Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Mushrooms, Herb Pesto, Heirloom Carrots

Grilled Tomahawk Chop

$37.00

Creamy Goat Cheese Grits, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Grilled Peaches, Bourbon Glaze

Steak Frites

$32.00

Grilled Marinated Shoulder Tenderloin, Chimichurri, Watercress Salad, Steak Fries, Parmesan, Truffle Oil

Palisade Peach Bison Short Rib

$36.00Out of stock

Braised Bison Short Rib, Charred Broccolini, Potato Parsnip Puree, Peach Demi-Glace

Fresh Catch

Seared Scallops

$50.00

Harvested by Captain John Sepa, "Johnny Scallops" in New Bedford along the Eastern Seaboard. In Day-Boat producers and Aqua-Culture Artisans maintains the quality from Nantucket and Cap Cod Scallops, Pastina, Bacon, Arugula, Fennel Salad, Pomegranate Gel, Granny Smith Apple, Beurre Blanc

Kvaroy Norwegian Salmon

$42.00

Alf and son Geir began catching Wild Salmon off the Island of Selsoyvaer in the Norwegian Sea. Still a family ran and operated business and number one in the Artic Circle. Grilled Heirloom Tomato, Roasted Porcini Mushrooms, Pickled Onions, Fresno Chili Hollandaise

Seasonal Fresh Selection (Open $------>)

$55.00

Inquire with Server of the Day

Soup

French Onion Soup

$12.00

3 Onions, Gruyere Cheese Toasted Baguette, Sherry Wine

Soup du jour

$12.00

Ever Evolving Daily Selection

Chops and Steaks

Filet Mignon 8oz

$49.00

8 oz.

Bistro Steak 10 oz

$31.00

10 oz.

Prime New York Strip 16 oz

$68.00

16 oz.

Prime Ribeye 16oz

$72.00

16 oz.

Prime Filet 10oz

$62.00

10 oz.

Chef's Selection Beef Flight

$105.00

Amazing cuts of our head chef's choosing per day. Inquire with the server.

Kinikin Bone-In NY Strip

$86.00

1.5in cut 20-24oz.

Kinikin Cowboy Rib Eye

$95.00

1.5in cut 20-24oz.

12oz

$68.00

16oz Prime Rib Special

$68.00

12oz Prime Rib Special

$56.00

20oz Prime Rib Special

$76.00

NYE entree Feature

$95.00

Accoutrements

Whipped Gorgonzola

$4.00

Chimichurri

$5.00

Bone Marrow Butter

$12.00

Black Truffle Butter

$12.00

Green Chili Gorgonzola

$5.00

Crab Beurre Chaud

$17.00

King Crab in Hot Butter

Oscar

$17.00

Jumbo lump crab with our house made Bearnaise.

Lobster Tail

$29.00

Demi

$4.00

twin tails

$58.00

Shrimp x3

$13.00

Scallops X2

$26.00

Sides

Roasted Wild Mushrooms

$12.00+Out of stock

Crispy Brussel Sprouts Side

$9.00+

Creamed Spinach with Bacon

$12.00+Out of stock

Potato Puree

$9.00+

Roasted Beets with Goat Cheese Crema

$9.00+

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00+

Confit Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00+

Truffled Mac & Cheese

$12.00+

Parmesan Truffled Frites

$12.00+

Pasta

Carbonara

$26.00

Fresh Hand-Made Pasta, Green Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Long Stem Artichokes, Capers, Lemon Garlic Butter

Steak Bolognese

$26.00

Fresh Hand-Cut Pasta, Ground Tenderloin, House-Made Bolognese, Fresh Parmesan

Mushroom Risotto

$23.00

Locally Foraged Mushrooms from Elevated Mushrooms, Garlic Parmesan Cream (Vegan Option)

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Vanilla Custard, Caramelized Sugar, Fresh Berries

Phyllo-Wrapped Brownie

$12.00

Phyllo Dough Wrapped Brownie, Dark Chocolate Ganache, Fresh Berries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Creme Anglaise, Chocolate Sauce, and Raspberry Coulis

Seasonal Dessert

Fresh is Best and come try our ever-rotating dessert selection!

Sorbet Duo

$11.00

Kids Sundae

$10.00

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Extra Creamy Cheddar Sauce, Cavatappi Noodles

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Served w/Fries

Petite Filet

$12.00

Grilled 4oz. Beef Tenderloin, Steak Sauce and Mashed Potatoes

Alfredo Pasta

$8.00

Parmesan Cream Sauce

Cocktails

Apple Cider Car

$17.00

Mulling Margarita

$17.00

Blushing Cosmo

$15.00

Old Blue Eyes

$18.00

Old Forester Old Fashion

$10.00

Pear Necessities

$16.00

Secret Garden

$17.00

Tis the Law

$18.00

Whiskey Business

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mojito

$13.00

Faux Cocktail

$8.00

Titos Espresso Martini

$18.00

Peppermintini

$17.00

Happy Hour Martini

$10.00

Happy Hour Cocktail of the day

$10.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$10.00

Bear Creek

$10.00

Chopin

$14.00

Ciroc

$13.00

GG Flavor

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Pear

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$10.00

Aviation Gin

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Botanist

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Leopolds

$13.00

Leopolds Summer

$15.00

Peachst Gin

$10.00

Roku

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$10.00

Bear Creek

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Real McCoy 5

$15.00

Real McCoy 12

$17.00

Zacapa

$14.00

Diplomatica EX

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$10.00

Casa Delsol BLANC

$15.00

Casa Delsol ANEJ

$23.00

Cuervo Silver

Cincoro BLANC

$20.00

Cincoro REPO

$24.00

Clase Azul Repo

$35.00

C Coyote

$35.00

C Esenciass

$15.00

C Espandia

$17.00

Don Fulano ANJ

$20.00

Don Fulano BLANC

$14.00

Don Fuerte

$16.00

Don Imperial

$40.00

Don Julio ANJ

$19.00

Don Julio Repo

$17.00

Don Julio BLANC

$15.00

Dona Loca ANJ

$20.00

El Nivel

$14.00

Espolon BLANC

$13.00

Espolon REPO

$15.00

Fortaleza BLANC

$16.00

Fortaleza REPO

$18.00

Komos Cristalino

$30.00

Patron REPO

$15.00

PeachST

$12.00

Severo ANEJ

$20.00

Severo REPO

$18.00

Severo BLANC

$16.00

Severo CRISTAL

$24.00

Suetre ANEJ

$19.00

Suetre REPO

$17.00

Suerte BLANC

$15.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Akasi Plum

$10.00

Akasi Single

$12.00

Ammunition

$12.00

Ammunition Rye

$14.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Angels Envy Rye

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Breck High Proof

$17.00

Breck Port Cask

$15.00

Breck PX

$16.00

Breck Rum

$15.00

Breck

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Bushmills

$11.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Dexter 3 Wood

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Evan Williams

$10.00

Fistful

$12.00

Fuk

$12.00

Heavens Door

$14.00

HighWest Americ

$15.00

HighWest Rye

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jefferson Ocean

$20.00

J pre Old Fashion

$12.00

J Rock n Rye

$13.00

J Rye

$12.00

Keepers Irish

$12.00

Kentucky Owl

$13.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Laws 8

$18.00

Laws OG

$13.00

Laws 7

$16.00

Leadslinger

$14.00

Leopolds

$12.00

Limavady

$14.00

Makers 46

$21.00

Makers

$12.00

McKenna

$10.00

Michters Amer

$12.00

Michters Whisk

$14.00

Michters Rye

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Mythology

$13.00

Nelson Classic

$13.00

Nelson Reserve

$16.00

Nikka Coffee

$18.00

Nikki Yoichi

$25.00

Old Forester Co

$24.00

Old Forester Bday

$50.00

Old Forester

$12.00

RedBreast

$17.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Sinister

$16.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Toki

$12.00

Weller 90

$16.00

Whiskey Smith Choc

Whistlepiggy

$16.00

Whistle Pig 10

$20.00

Whistle Pig 12

$25.00

Widow Jane

$22.00

Woodford DBOAK

$22.00

Woodford

$16.00

Scotch / Bourbon

Ardbeg 10

$14.00

Balvenie 12

$20.00

Blantons

$22.00

Bowmore 15

$22.00

Chivas 12

$15.00

D'Usse VSOP

$18.00

Dalmore 12

$18.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glen Lastan

$18.00

Glenlivet 14

$22.00

Glenmorangie 10

$16.00

JW Black

$16.00

JW Blue

$60.00

JW Red

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$16.00

MaCallan 12

$18.00

MaCallan 18

$50.00

Macleods High

$14.00

Macleods Islay

$14.00

Macleods Speys

$14.00

Oban 14

$23.00

Well Scotch

$10.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Aperol

$10.00

B&B

$14.00

Baileys

$10.00

Baileys CSalt

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse

$16.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Creme Banana

$5.00

Creme Violet

$6.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

House Brandy

$10.00

Giff Apricot

$9.00

Giff Cassis

$9.00

Godiva D

$10.00

Godiva W

$10.00

Grand Marn

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Hennessy XO

$45.00

Hine

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Meukow VS

$12.00

Mr Black

$8.00

PS Amaro

$10.00

Punte Mas

$8.00

Remy VSOP

$16.00

Rumchat Pep

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Sambuca

$12.00

St. Germaine

$8.00

Tuaca

$8.00

House 10

House 20

House 30

House 40

Bottled Beer

Budwiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Breckenridge Avalanche

$6.00

Breckenridge Juice Drop IPA

$6.00

Breckenridge Palisade Peach Wheat

$6.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Stella Atrois

$6.00

N/A

$6.00

Canned Beer

Breckenridge Agave Wheat

$6.00

Breckenridge Mountain Beach Sour

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

Guiness

$8.00

Breck Juicy Drop IPA

$6.00

Red Wine

GL Windemere Pinot noir

$13.00

GL Rocks of Bawn Pinot Noir

$17.00

GL Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$22.00

GL Decoy Merlot

$13.00

GL Zuccardi Q Melbec

$16.00

GL Grounded Cabernet

$13.00

GL Can Blau Spanish Red Blend

$14.00

GL Dao Pessimist Red Blend

$18.00

GL Arrowood Cabernet

$17.00

GL Frogs Leap Zinfendel

$20.00

GL Gramercy Cellars Cabernet

$23.00

GL VeryDarkRed

$20.00

GL Vietti Barbera

$16.00

GL Rodano Chianti Classico

$15.00

GL Harvey and Hariet Red Blend

$21.00

GL Eight Years in the Desert

$27.00

GL Emblem Cabernet

$20.00

GL Les Cassagnes

$17.00

GL Charles & Charles Red Blend

$8.00

GL Rotating Red

$8.00

BT Windemere Pinot noir

$42.00

BT Rocks of Bawn Pinot Noir

$54.00

BT Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$70.00

BT Decoy Merlot

$42.00

BT Zuccardi Q Melbec

$51.00

BT Grounded Cabernet

$42.00

BT Can Blau Spanish Red Blend

$45.00

BT Dao Pessimist Red Blend

$57.00

BT Arrowood Cabernet

$54.00

BT Frogs Leap Zinfendel

$63.00

BT Gramercy Cellars Cabernet

$72.00

BT VeryDarkRed

$63.00

BT Vietti Barbera

$51.00

BT Rodano Chianti Classico

$48.00

BT Harvey and Hariet Red Blend

$66.00

BT Alexander Valley Cabernet

$58.00

BT Arrowood Red Blend

$108.00

BT Atlas Peak Cabernet

$102.00

BT Aubert Pinot Noir

$210.00

BT Austin Hope Cabernet

$82.00

BT Barville CDP

$105.00

BT Belle Glos Clark and Tellephone Magnum

$145.00

BT Belle Pente Pinot Noir

$92.00

BT Bevan Cellars Ontogeny

$270.00

BT Bevan Cellars EE

$570.00

BT Bodyguard by Daou

$76.00

BT Booker Fracture Syrah

$216.00

BT Bramare Cabernet

$86.00

BT Cadence Camera

$114.00

BT Cakebread Dancing Bear

$399.00

BT Cardinale Cabernet

$900.00

BT Carmela Malbec

$60.00

BT Castillo Ygay

$505.00

BT Catina Barbaresco

$132.00

BT Caymus 1L Cabernet

$178.00

BT CIRQ Pinot Noir

$480.00

BT Clarice Pinot Noir

$185.00

BT Daou Soul of the Lion

$305.00

BT Darioush Cabernet

$270.00

BT Double Diamond Cabernet

$145.00

BT Downstream Red Blend

$475.00

BT Duckhorn Merlot

$76.00

BT Eight Years in the Dessert

$84.00

BT Elix Priorat

$96.00

BT Elk Cove Pinot Noir

$65.00

BT Emblem Cabernet

$63.00

BT Emeritus Pinot Noir

$99.00

BT Fortulla Rosso

$70.00

BT Fortulla Sorpasso

$116.00

BT Freemark Abbey Cabernet

$225.00

BT Freemark Abbey Merlot

$80.00

BT Freemark Abbey Sycamore Cabernet

$375.00

BT Gagliardo Barolo

$120.00

BT Louis Vidal Gigondas

$91.00

BT Gramercy Cellars Tempranillo

$96.00

BT Guidalberto

$150.00

BT Hanzell Sebella Pinot Noir

$111.00

BT Isole o Elena Cepparello

$230.00

BT Jean Luc Colombo

$72.00

BT Jordan Cabernet

$255.00

BT Krutz Cabernet

$105.00

BT Lassegue St. Emillion

$96.00

BT Le Mistral Red Blend

$68.00

BT Les Cassagnes

$54.00

BT Lucienne Pinot Noir

$70.00

BT Mas de Can Blau

$99.00

BT Morlet Knights Valley Cabernet

$540.00

BT Morlet Passionmente

$599.00

BT Muga Prado Enea Rioja

$165.00

BT Muga Unfiltered

$70.00

BT Nickel and Nickel Quarry

$230.00

BT Niner Fof Catcher

$235.00

BT O'Shaughnessy Cabernet

$185.00

BT Old Ghost Zinfandel

$72.00

BT Opus One Cabernet

$705.00

BT Owen Roe Drubel Cabernet

$145.00

BT Owen Roe Killmore Pinot Noir

$95.00

BT Pali Tower 15 Cabernet

$155.00

BT Paloma Merlot

$125.00

BT Papillon Red Blend

$165.00

BT Paraduxx Red Blend

$82.00

BT Patrimony Cabernet

$600.00

BT Paul Lato Pinot Noir

$190.00

BT Paul Lato Syrah

$210.00

BT Penner Ash Pinot Noir

$145.00

BT Piatelli Arlene Red Blend

$88.00

BT Prieure Bourgogne

$70.00

BT Quilt Red Blend

$72.00

BT Segla Margaux

$171.00

BT Realm Beckstoffer Cabernet

$1,205.00

BT Realm Dr. Crane Cabernet

$1,325.00

BT Realm Farella Cabernet

$595.00

BT Realm Moonracer Cabernet

$735.00

BT Saint Estephene

$76.00

BT San Lorenzo Brunello

$126.00

BT Sassicaia Red

$560.00

BT Saxum G2 Red Blend

$395.00

BT Saxum Hexe Red Blend

$425.00

BT Saxum Paderewski

$375.00

BT Sea Shell Low Tide Caberent

$60.00

BT Senses MCM88 Pinot Noir

$215.00

BT Senses Terra de Promisso Pinot Noir

$115.00

BT Sequioa Grove Cabernet

$92.00

BT Shafer Hillside Select Cabernet

$685.00

BT Sinegal Cabernet

$105.00

BT Smith Madrone Cabernet

$120.00

BT Titus Cabernet Franc

$108.00

BT Trujillo Cabernet

$180.00

BT Two Squared Red Blend

$120.00

BT Villa Creek Avenger Red Blend

$132.00

BT Villa Creek Highroad Red Blend

$180.00

White Wine

GL Ponzi Pinot Gris

$13.00

GL Kurani Savginon Blanc

$17.00

GL Corvidae Reisling

$14.00

GL Jezebel Blanc White Blend

$14.00

GL Venica Jesera Pinot Grigio

$19.00

GL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$16.00

GL Paul Hobbs "Crossbarn" Chard

$20.00

GL Jordan Chardonnay

$25.00

GL Chateau Guillebot Bordeaux Blanc

$8.00

GL La Crema Chardonnay

$8.00

GL Wise Guy Savignon Blanc

$8.00

GL Faisano Vinho Verde

$8.00

BT Ponzi Pinot Gris

$42.00

BT Kurani Savginon Blanc

$54.00

BT Corvidae Reisling

$45.00

BT Jezebel Blanc White Blend

$45.00

BT Venica Jesera Pinot Grigio

$60.00

BT Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$51.00

BT Paul Hobbs

$63.00

BT Jordan Chardonnay

$78.00

BT Anderson Chardonnay

$80.00

BT Berthiers Pouilly-Fume

$62.00

BT Capture Savignon Blanc

$99.00

BT Chateau Guillebot Bordeaux Blanc

$39.00

BT Kinero Alice Grenache Blanc

$65.00

BT Kunin Viognier

$66.00

BT La Jota Chardonnay

$198.00

BT Les Baroness Sancerre

$74.00

BT Morlet Ma Douche Chardonnay

$225.00

BT Naia Naiades

$80.00

BT Paul Cherrier Sancere

$82.00

BT Paul Lato Gold Chardonnay

$185.00

BT Paul Lato Le Souvenir Charonnay

$165.00

BT Pra Otto Soave

$56.00

BT Realm Fidielo Savignon Blanc

$228.00

BT Sea Smoke Chardonnay

$205.00

BT Senses Charles Heintz Chardonnay

$115.00

BT Senses El Diablo Chardonnay

$205.00

BT Starmont Chardonnay

$50.00

BT Tenuta Vermentino

$60.00

BT Walter Hansell Chardonnay

$80.00

Sparkling Wine

GL Gruet

$14.00

GL Jeio Prosecco

$13.00

GL Ca Del Rey Moscato

$12.00

GL Valor Rose

$14.00

Anniversary Toast

$12.00

BT Gruet

$45.00

BT Jeio Prosecco

$42.00

BT Ca Del Rey Moscato

$39.00

BT Contratto Millesimato Pas Dose

$82.00

BT Dom Perignon

$355.00

BT Gloria Ferrer

$60.00

BT J Vignier Blanc de Blanc

$120.00

BT J Vignier Oro

$125.00

BT Moet Imperial

$160.00

BT Morlet Champagne

$150.00

BT Nicolas Rose

$105.00

BT Valor Rose

$45.00

BT Yann Alexander Blanc de Blanc

$155.00

Rose Wine

GL Peyrassol Rose

$14.00

GL Happy Hour Rose

$8.00

BT Peyrassol Rose

$45.00

BT Alden Alli Rose

$78.00

BT Amity Hills White Pinot Noir

$65.00

BT Kinero Rose

$70.00

BT Realm Rose

$180.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr.Pepper

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Perrier

$5.00

Aqua Pana

$5.00

PowerAide

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaff

$3.50

Espresso

$5.00

DBL Espresso

$8.00

Cappacino

$6.00

Latte

$7.00

Americano

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fanta

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Happy Hour Food

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Smoked House-made Ricotta, Black Garlic Gastrique with Sriracha Almonds

Beef Sliders

$10.00

Fresh Ground Filet, House-made Buns, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Pickled Onions, Cheese

Creamy Spinach Dip

$8.00Out of stock

Sauteed Spinach, Seasoned Cream Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, House-Made Tortilla Chips

Shrimp Gazpacho

$14.00

Black Tiger Shrimp, Fresh Cucumber, Heirloom Tomatoes and Avocado with a Spicy Tomato Gazpacho and Jimica Chips

Bruschetta

$11.00

, Creamy Goat Cheese, Tomato Salad, Garlic Pesto

Sriracha Fries

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

We are honored to have served the community for 25 years and counting -- whether you are a local regular or a new friend, it is our pleasure to host you. We look forward to welcoming you to Law's Chophouse! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14694 Orchard Parkway, Westminster, CO 80023

Directions

