Rock City Pie and Ice

1386 US-287

Broomfield, CO 80020

Detroit Pies

Arthur

Arthur

$23.00

Grilled Artichoke, Caramelized Leeks, Roasted Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Brick Cheese, Aged Provolone, Sharp White Cheddar, Ricotta Cream Cheese, Buffalo Milk Mozz& Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Basil and Tomato Sauce

Calabrian

Calabrian

$23.00

Ligura Pepperoni, Old World Peperoni, Spicy Capicolla, Jalapenos, Parmesan, Brick Cheese, Aged Provolone, Sharp White Cheddar, Buffalo Milk Mozz& Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Basil and Tomato Sauce

Carmine

Carmine

$23.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Marinated& Roasted Colorado Wild Mushrooms, Brick Cheese, Aged Provolone, Sharp Whiite Cheddar, Ricotta Cream Cheese, Buffalo Milk Mozz& Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Basil and Tomato Sauce

Cheese

Cheese

$20.00

Brick Cheese, Aged Provolone, Sharp White Cheddar, Rocotta Cream Cheese, Buffalo Milk Mozz& Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Basil and Tomato Sauce

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$23.00

Shaved Canadian Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, Brick Cheese, Aged Provolone, Sharp White Cheddar, Rocotta Cream Cheese, Buffalo Milk Mozz& Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Basil and Tomato Sauce

Meat-A-Baller

Meat-A-Baller

$23.00

Grandpa's Recipe House Made Meatballs, Ricotta, Brick Cheese, Aged Provolone, Sharp White Cheddar, Ricotta Cream Cheese, Buffalo Milk Mozz& Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Basil and Tomato Sauce

Pennwood

Pennwood

$23.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Grandpa's Recipe House Made Meatballs, Brick Cheese, Aged Provolone, Sharp White Cheddar, Ricotta Cream Cheese, Buffalo Milk Mozz& Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Basil and Tomato Sauce

Pep-Bacon

Pep-Bacon

$23.00

Liguria Pepperoni, Old World Cup n Char Pepperoni, Smoked Bacon, Brick Cheese, Aged Provolone, Sharp White Cheddar, Ricotta Cream Cheese, Buffalo Milk Mozz& Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Basil and Tomato Sauce

Pesto

Pesto

$23.00

Basil Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato, Castlevetrano Olives, Grilled Artichoke, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Wild Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan and Roasted Chicken

Pomodora

Pomodora

$22.00

Brick Cheese, Aged Provolone, Sharp White Cheddar, Ricotta Cream Cheese, Buffalo Milk Mozz& Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Basil and Tomato Sauce(Upside Down Sicilian Detroit Style)

Supreme

Supreme

$25.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Salami, Smoked Bacon, Cup& Crisp Pepperoni, Sweet Peppers, Marinated Roasted Colorado Wild Mushrooms, Castlevetrano Olives, Brick Cheese, Aged Provolone, Sharp White Cheddar, Ricotta Cream Cheese, Buffalo Milk Mozz& Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Basil and Tomato Sauce

Veggie

Veggie

$24.00

Caramelized Leeks, Marinated Roasted Colorado Wild Mushrooms, Grilled Artichoke, Sun Dried Tomato, Castlevetrano Olives, Sweet Peppers, Brick Cheese, Aged Provolone, Sharp White Cheddar, Ricotta Cream Cheese, Buffalo Milk Mozz& Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Basil and Tomato Sauce

Wild Shroom

Wild Shroom

$23.00

Marinated Roasted Coloraado Wild Mushrooms, Goat Cheese Crumbles, ,Brick Cheese, Aged Provolone, Sharp White Cheddar, Ricotta Cream Cheese, Buffalo Milk Mozz& Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Basil and Tomato Sauce

Starters

Baked Meatball App

Baked Meatball App

$12.00

Grandpa's Recipe House Made & Rolled(4), Baked with Tomato Basil Sauce topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan.

Chicken Parm App

Chicken Parm App

$12.00

Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Baked with Tomato Basil Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan

Marinated olives

Marinated olives

$4.00

Marinated Mediterranean Olive blend in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sherry Vinaigrette and herbs.

Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$10.00

Crispy Creamy Mozzarella Sticks with House Tomato Sauce

Salads

House

House

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Sun Dried Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Sweet Pepper, Pickled Red Onion and House Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek

Greek

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Sun Dried Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Sweet Pepper, Castlevetrano Olives, Pepperoncini, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Pickled Red Onion and House Vinaigrette

Italian Water Ice

Black Cherry Italian Water Ice

Water Ice is a Combination of Sugar, Water and Various Fruits.

Blue Rasberry Italian Water Ice

Water Ice is a Combination of Sugar, Water and Various Fruits.

Chocoa Latte Italian Water Ice

Water Ice is a Combination of Sugar, Water and Various Fruits.

Coconut Italian Water Ice

Water Ice is a Combination of Sugar, Water and Various Fruits.

Grape Italian Water Ice

Water Ice is a Combination of Sugar, Water and Various Fruits.

Lemonade Italian Water Ice

Water Ice is a Combination of Sugar, Water and Various Fruits.

Limeade Italian Water Ice

Water Ice is a Combination of Sugar, Water and Various Fruits.

Orange Cream Italian Water Ice

Water Ice is a Combination of Sugar, Water and Various Fruits.

Rootbeer Italian Water Ice

Water Ice is a Combination of Sugar, Water and Various Fruits.

Wild Cherry Italian Water Ice

Water Ice is a Combination of Sugar, Water and Various Fruits.

Rock City Special

Rock City Special

Rock City Special

$50.00

Choose Two of your Favorite Pies and a House Salad

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
At Rock City Pie & Ice, it's all about good food made right. With its rectangular shape, airy dough, and crispy browned-cheese perimeter, the Detroit-style pie was made to savor not only flavor, but texture. True to its blue-collar Motor City roots, the square is the everyman of pizza, inviting eaters to come as you are — either with a fork and knife or by hand! We make our authentic Italian water ice with the same love of simple goodness. Sugar, water, and fruit — combined by our chef-driven wizardry into a fantastic dessert that's so much more. Whether it's the pie or the ice, you're about to crunch into your new favorite craving!

1386 US-287, Broomfield, CO 80020

