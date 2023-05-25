Rock City Pie and Ice 1386 US-287

Restaurant info

Online Ordering, Delivery and Take Out Only Open Wed-Sat 5pm-9pm At Rock City Pie & Ice, it's all about good food made right. With its rectangular shape, airy dough, and crispy browned-cheese perimeter, the Detroit-style pie was made to savor not only flavor, but texture. True to its blue-collar Motor City roots, the square is the everyman of pizza, inviting eaters to come as you are — either with a fork and knife or by hand! We make our authentic Italian water ice with the same love of simple goodness. Sugar, water, and fruit — combined by our chef-driven wizardry into a fantastic dessert that's so much more. Whether it's the pie or the ice, you're about to crunch into your new favorite craving! www.rockcitypieandice.com