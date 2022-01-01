Colorado Springs restaurants you'll love

Go
Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Colorado Springs restaurants

Trails End Taproom image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Trails End Taproom

3103 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bavarian-Style Pretzel$6.00
Large pretzel w/ spicy brown mustard on the side.
Red Rocks$9.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan
Grilled Cheese$6.00
Sourdough bread and American cheese w/Chips or Salad
More about Trails End Taproom
ViewHouse Colorado Springs image

 

ViewHouse Colorado Springs

7114 Campus Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos Supreme$11.00
tortilla chips, chile queso, pinto beans, black olives, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream
VH Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
alaskan cod hand-battered in vh beer red ale batter, coleslaw, lemon, fries, house-made malt tartar sauce
Sriracha Salmon Fried Rice$18.00
sriracha glazed salmon, pineapples, steamed broccoli, vegetable fried rice
More about ViewHouse Colorado Springs
Tejon Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Tejon Eatery

19 North Tejon, Colorado Springs

Avg 2.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loaded Baked Potato Mac$8.00
bacon, cheddar, scallion, sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Mac$10.00
blue cheese, frank's hot sauce, celery
Pulled Pork Mac$10.00
crispy onions, provolone, pickled jalapenos, BBQ
More about Tejon Eatery
Taste of Philly North Academy image

 

Taste of Philly North Academy

3552 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lg Pepper Philly$11.50
Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Plain Philly$9.00
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Plain Philly$11.50
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
More about Taste of Philly North Academy
Haole Hawaiian Grindz image

 

Haole Hawaiian Grindz

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Huli Huli Chicken$14.00
Island Style Grilled Chicken on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice!
Katsu Chicken$14.00
Panko Fried Chicken with Curry on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
Pineapple Shoyu Pork Ribs$14.00
Pineapple Shoyu Braised Pork ribs on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
More about Haole Hawaiian Grindz
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

30 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (1632 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach Artichoke SM$18.00
Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach,
Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(302 cal per serving)
Cheese for 6$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
Flaming Turtle SM$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
More about The Melting Pot
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern

13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.2 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$23.00
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$16.00
Chicken Tenders$16.00
More about Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

315 S 31st Street, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Fat Shack image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

3578 Harstel Drive, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (7570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
The Paleta Bar image

 

The Paleta Bar

514 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
WARRIOR$8.00
almond butter, banana, chocolate protein, cacao, dates, oat milk, sea salt
PASSION$9.00
Base: Mango, strawberry, carrot & orange juice, cayenne + turmeric
Toppings: Strawberry, coconut, chia seeds, goji berries, granola, honey
Nova$11.00
Crispy mushrooms, pesto, feta, cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, arugula, balsamic glaze, almonds crushed peppers
More about The Paleta Bar
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Track Ten image

 

Track Ten

76 S. Sierra Madre Suite 200, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Spinach Salad$8.00
Baby Spinach Salad - Serrano ham, toasted hazelnuts, Manchego cheese, dried cherries, aged sherry vinaigrette
Rocky Mountain Farms Goat Cheese Salad$8.00
Rocky Mountain Farms Goat Cheese Salad Shaved Beets / Baby Arugula / Marcona Almonds / Orange Blossom Honey Vinaigrette
Forest Mushroom and Truffle Risotto$19.00
Roasted Peppers / Asparagus / Shaved Asiago
More about Track Ten
Golden Flame Hot Wings - CO Springs image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Flame Hot Wings - CO Springs

5865 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (902 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
15 pc Special$25.15
15 wings, regular fries and regular drink. up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled dinks if order is for delivery.
10 pc Special$18.59
10 wings, (Bone-in or boneless or mix) regular fries and regular drink. 1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled dinks if order is for delivery.
6 PC Wings$9.49
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
More about Golden Flame Hot Wings - CO Springs
Menya #4 image

 

Menya #4

1645 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sushi Rice$13.50
Pork Bun$7.50
Bulgogi Bowl$15.95
More about Menya #4
Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy image

 

Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy

2750 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Mushroom Philly$11.50
Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Original Philly$11.50
Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Plain Philly$9.00
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
More about Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy
Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery image

 

Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery

13141 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs

Avg 3.7 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Bacon Strips$3.00
Bread Pudding Kentucky Toast$13.00
Build-Your-Own Omelet$12.00
More about Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

5214 N Nevada Ave ste 140, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Molta Carne - 11
Pepperoni, house-made sausage, capocollo ham, marinara sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, mushrooms, fresh oregano
Lasagna Bolognese - 27$12.95
Italian sausage, ground beef, marinara sauce, ricotta salata, mozzarella, parmesan, pasta layers, tomatoes, onions, fresh oregano
Rustica - 07
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, capers, fresh oregano
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
Beasts & Brews image

 

Beasts & Brews

7 Spectrum Loop, Colorado Springs

Avg 4 (554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Mesquite Smoked Brisket + House BBQ Sauce + Slaw
N.Y. Strip 16oz$34.00
Wood-fired 16oz Hand-cut N.Y. Strip + Choice of 2 House Sides
Mac 'n Cheese$12.00
Rooster Comb Pasta + House-made Beer Cheese Sauce | Add: Brisket / Mushrooms / Buffalo Chicken / Buffalo Cauliflower / Lobster
More about Beasts & Brews
Brakeman's image

 

Brakeman's

10 S. Sierra Madre, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Shake$6.00
Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Banana, Carmel
The Depot Burger$14.00
Colorado White Cheddar, House-cured Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Stout Braised Onions, and Spicy Ketchup
Smokehouse Burger$14.00
Jack Daniel's Honey BBQ Glaze, American Cheese, Pecan Smoked Shoulder Bacon & Memphis Spiced Crispy Onions
More about Brakeman's
Ola Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ola Juice Bar

27 East Kiowa Street, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Survive and Thrive$9.50
Banana, spinach, vanilla, Vega protein, cinnamon, dates, peanut butter, oat milk
Warrior$9.00
Banana, Vega protein, cacao nibs, dates, peanut butter, oat milk
Berry Banana Smoothie$10.00
Blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, banana, coconut milk, agave
More about Ola Juice Bar
Basil and Barley image

 

Basil and Barley

9278 Forest Bluffs View, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carnefice Pizza$20.50
Charcoal dough | Meat-lovers signature pizza topped with fresh Neapolitan tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, Sicilian sausage, pancetta, grilled chicken, speck, provolone smoked, fresh basil and evoo
Cesare Salad$12.20
Romaine lettuce, shaved pecorino romano, garlic croutons and homemade caesar dressing | you can add crispy pancetta or natural raised grilled chicken
Quattro Formaggi Pizza$16.30
Four cheese in four sections: fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, provolone smoked, gorgonzola, ricotta, fresh basil and tuscan extra virgin olive oil
More about Basil and Barley
Patty Jewett Bar & Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill

900 E Espanola St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$11.95
1 pound of wings, choice of sauce and dressing
Asian Salad$10.95
mixed greens, red pepper, red onion, cashews, carrot, water chestnuts, wonton crisps
Classic Burger$11.95
fresh grilled 7oz patty, locally baked bun
More about Patty Jewett Bar & Grill
High Rise Pizza Kitchen image

 

High Rise Pizza Kitchen

6660 Delmonico Drive Unit F, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy B$10.00
Our soon to be legendary cheese bread - House Crust + Garlic Parmesan Sauce + Mozzarella + Parmesan + Romano + Parsley
BYOP$15.00
Build the pizza of your dreams!! Choose from our scratch base sauces, awesome cheeses and our extensive topping list!!
Pig Newton$24.00
Roasted Garlic Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola Dolce + Smoked Bacon + Marinated Tomato + Calabrian Chile Peppers + Prosciutto + Fig Jam
More about High Rise Pizza Kitchen
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs image

 

Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs

11 S. Tejon St, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI$11.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$28.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
CHARGRILLED OYSTERS$3.66
creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb
More about Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
Odyssey Gastropub image

 

Odyssey Gastropub

311 N Tejon, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Odyssey Burger$14.95
cheddar cheese, bacon, pork green chili, and an egg
Macaroni & Cheese$13.95
cavatappi pasta in a swiss and cheddar cheese sauce with
sauteed mushrooms, arugula, and tomatoes VT
Fish & Chips$13.95
mahi mahi fried in 5 spice beer batter with sweet chili
tartar sauce and lime slaw
More about Odyssey Gastropub
zzzThe Melting Pot image

 

zzzThe Melting Pot

30 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fondue Party for 10$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
Cheese & Chocolate for 12$150.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers.
3 Course Date Night In for 2$49.00
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
More about zzzThe Melting Pot
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse

2690 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" BYO$14.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
Calzone$12.00
Our Calzone is prepared with Walter’s Housemade Marinara, Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of up to 5 Toppings. Add’l. Toppings $1.00 each.
16" BYO$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 slices
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse
Red Gravy image

PIZZA

Red Gravy

23 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Garlic Bread$9.25
Crusty Italian Bread, Provel Cheese Blend, Garlic Butter, Tomato Bisque
Fettuccini Alfredo$17.25
Made to order with Cream, Butter, and Grated Parmesan.
Spaghetti Meatballs$18.25
Tomato Cream Sauce, Grated Parmesan, Parsley
*Meatballs contain Gluten, Egg & Dairy*
More about Red Gravy
Colorado's Rib & Chop House image

SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS

Colorado's Rib & Chop House

5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Shrimp$19.95
8 butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of French fried with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
8 oz of tender beef fried traditionally and served with country gravy and mashed potatoes.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House
XOXO image

 

XOXO

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$10.00
brown butter cake, roasted pineapple, cherry, mascarpone ice cream
Chocolate Tart$10.00
espresso, chocolate, citrus sweet cream
Pistachio Mousse Cake$9.00
More about XOXO

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Colorado Springs

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Cheesecake

Waffles

Salmon

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Colorado Springs to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston