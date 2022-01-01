Colorado Springs restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Trails End Taproom
3103 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Bavarian-Style Pretzel
|$6.00
Large pretzel w/ spicy brown mustard on the side.
|Red Rocks
|$9.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan
|Grilled Cheese
|$6.00
Sourdough bread and American cheese w/Chips or Salad
ViewHouse Colorado Springs
7114 Campus Drive, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Nachos Supreme
|$11.00
tortilla chips, chile queso, pinto beans, black olives, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream
|VH Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
|$17.00
alaskan cod hand-battered in vh beer red ale batter, coleslaw, lemon, fries, house-made malt tartar sauce
|Sriracha Salmon Fried Rice
|$18.00
sriracha glazed salmon, pineapples, steamed broccoli, vegetable fried rice
FRENCH FRIES
Tejon Eatery
19 North Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Loaded Baked Potato Mac
|$8.00
bacon, cheddar, scallion, sour cream
|Buffalo Chicken Mac
|$10.00
blue cheese, frank's hot sauce, celery
|Pulled Pork Mac
|$10.00
crispy onions, provolone, pickled jalapenos, BBQ
Taste of Philly North Academy
3552 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Lg Pepper Philly
|$11.50
Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
|Sm Plain Philly
|$9.00
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
|Lg Plain Philly
|$11.50
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Haole Hawaiian Grindz
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Huli Huli Chicken
|$14.00
Island Style Grilled Chicken on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice!
|Katsu Chicken
|$14.00
Panko Fried Chicken with Curry on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
|Pineapple Shoyu Pork Ribs
|$14.00
Pineapple Shoyu Braised Pork ribs on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
30 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Spinach Artichoke SM
|$18.00
Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach,
Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(302 cal per serving)
|Cheese for 6
|$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
|Flaming Turtle SM
|$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$23.00
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$16.00
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
315 S 31st Street, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
3578 Harstel Drive, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Paleta Bar
514 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|WARRIOR
|$8.00
almond butter, banana, chocolate protein, cacao, dates, oat milk, sea salt
|PASSION
|$9.00
Base: Mango, strawberry, carrot & orange juice, cayenne + turmeric
Toppings: Strawberry, coconut, chia seeds, goji berries, granola, honey
|Nova
|$11.00
Crispy mushrooms, pesto, feta, cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, arugula, balsamic glaze, almonds crushed peppers
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Track Ten
76 S. Sierra Madre Suite 200, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Baby Spinach Salad
|$8.00
Baby Spinach Salad - Serrano ham, toasted hazelnuts, Manchego cheese, dried cherries, aged sherry vinaigrette
|Rocky Mountain Farms Goat Cheese Salad
|$8.00
Rocky Mountain Farms Goat Cheese Salad Shaved Beets / Baby Arugula / Marcona Almonds / Orange Blossom Honey Vinaigrette
|Forest Mushroom and Truffle Risotto
|$19.00
Roasted Peppers / Asparagus / Shaved Asiago
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Golden Flame Hot Wings - CO Springs
5865 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|15 pc Special
|$25.15
15 wings, regular fries and regular drink. up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled dinks if order is for delivery.
|10 pc Special
|$18.59
10 wings, (Bone-in or boneless or mix) regular fries and regular drink. 1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled dinks if order is for delivery.
|6 PC Wings
|$9.49
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Menya #4
1645 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Sushi Rice
|$13.50
|Pork Bun
|$7.50
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$15.95
Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy
2750 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Lg Mushroom Philly
|$11.50
Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
|Lg Original Philly
|$11.50
Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
|Sm Plain Philly
|$9.00
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery
13141 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Two Bacon Strips
|$3.00
|Bread Pudding Kentucky Toast
|$13.00
|Build-Your-Own Omelet
|$12.00
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
5214 N Nevada Ave ste 140, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Molta Carne - 11
Pepperoni, house-made sausage, capocollo ham, marinara sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, mushrooms, fresh oregano
|Lasagna Bolognese - 27
|$12.95
Italian sausage, ground beef, marinara sauce, ricotta salata, mozzarella, parmesan, pasta layers, tomatoes, onions, fresh oregano
|Rustica - 07
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, capers, fresh oregano
Beasts & Brews
7 Spectrum Loop, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
Mesquite Smoked Brisket + House BBQ Sauce + Slaw
|N.Y. Strip 16oz
|$34.00
Wood-fired 16oz Hand-cut N.Y. Strip + Choice of 2 House Sides
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$12.00
Rooster Comb Pasta + House-made Beer Cheese Sauce | Add: Brisket / Mushrooms / Buffalo Chicken / Buffalo Cauliflower / Lobster
Brakeman's
10 S. Sierra Madre, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Classic Shake
|$6.00
Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Banana, Carmel
|The Depot Burger
|$14.00
Colorado White Cheddar, House-cured Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Stout Braised Onions, and Spicy Ketchup
|Smokehouse Burger
|$14.00
Jack Daniel's Honey BBQ Glaze, American Cheese, Pecan Smoked Shoulder Bacon & Memphis Spiced Crispy Onions
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ola Juice Bar
27 East Kiowa Street, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Survive and Thrive
|$9.50
Banana, spinach, vanilla, Vega protein, cinnamon, dates, peanut butter, oat milk
|Warrior
|$9.00
Banana, Vega protein, cacao nibs, dates, peanut butter, oat milk
|Berry Banana Smoothie
|$10.00
Blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, banana, coconut milk, agave
Basil and Barley
9278 Forest Bluffs View, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Carnefice Pizza
|$20.50
Charcoal dough | Meat-lovers signature pizza topped with fresh Neapolitan tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, Sicilian sausage, pancetta, grilled chicken, speck, provolone smoked, fresh basil and evoo
|Cesare Salad
|$12.20
Romaine lettuce, shaved pecorino romano, garlic croutons and homemade caesar dressing | you can add crispy pancetta or natural raised grilled chicken
|Quattro Formaggi Pizza
|$16.30
Four cheese in four sections: fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, provolone smoked, gorgonzola, ricotta, fresh basil and tuscan extra virgin olive oil
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Patty Jewett Bar & Grill
900 E Espanola St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Wings
|$11.95
1 pound of wings, choice of sauce and dressing
|Asian Salad
|$10.95
mixed greens, red pepper, red onion, cashews, carrot, water chestnuts, wonton crisps
|Classic Burger
|$11.95
fresh grilled 7oz patty, locally baked bun
High Rise Pizza Kitchen
6660 Delmonico Drive Unit F, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Cheesy B
|$10.00
Our soon to be legendary cheese bread - House Crust + Garlic Parmesan Sauce + Mozzarella + Parmesan + Romano + Parsley
|BYOP
|$15.00
Build the pizza of your dreams!! Choose from our scratch base sauces, awesome cheeses and our extensive topping list!!
|Pig Newton
|$24.00
Roasted Garlic Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola Dolce + Smoked Bacon + Marinated Tomato + Calabrian Chile Peppers + Prosciutto + Fig Jam
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
11 S. Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI
|$11.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$28.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
|CHARGRILLED OYSTERS
|$3.66
creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb
Odyssey Gastropub
311 N Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Odyssey Burger
|$14.95
cheddar cheese, bacon, pork green chili, and an egg
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$13.95
cavatappi pasta in a swiss and cheddar cheese sauce with
sauteed mushrooms, arugula, and tomatoes VT
|Fish & Chips
|$13.95
mahi mahi fried in 5 spice beer batter with sweet chili
tartar sauce and lime slaw
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse
2690 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|14" BYO
|$14.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
|Calzone
|$12.00
Our Calzone is prepared with Walter’s Housemade Marinara, Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of up to 5 Toppings. Add’l. Toppings $1.00 each.
|16" BYO
|$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 slices
PIZZA
Red Gravy
23 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Cheese Garlic Bread
|$9.25
Crusty Italian Bread, Provel Cheese Blend, Garlic Butter, Tomato Bisque
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$17.25
Made to order with Cream, Butter, and Grated Parmesan.
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$18.25
Tomato Cream Sauce, Grated Parmesan, Parsley
*Meatballs contain Gluten, Egg & Dairy*
SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS
Colorado's Rib & Chop House
5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp
|$19.95
8 butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of French fried with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$19.95
8 oz of tender beef fried traditionally and served with country gravy and mashed potatoes.
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.