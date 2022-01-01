Colorado Springs burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Colorado Springs
More about Fat Shack
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
3578 Harstel Drive, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Brakeman's
Brakeman's
10 S. Sierra Madre, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Junior size Beef Burger, American Cheese served with Fried
|Wild Mushroom Burger
|$15.00
Local Forest Mushrooms & Colorado Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli
|Relleno Burger
|$15.00
Topped with a Jack Cheese Stuffed Fried Anaheim Chili Pepper, Chipotle Mayo & Habanero Jack Cheese
More about Hops N Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops N Drops
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|TONY'S BBQ MAC
|$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
More about Crave Real Burgers - Colorado Springs
Crave Real Burgers - Colorado Springs
7465 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Slopper!!!
|$17.35
|Kentucky!!!
|$13.15
|Cheesy Jane!!!
|$12.05
