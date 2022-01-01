Colorado Springs burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

3578 Harstel Drive, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (7570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
Brakeman's image

 

Brakeman's

10 S. Sierra Madre, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Junior size Beef Burger, American Cheese served with Fried
Wild Mushroom Burger$15.00
Local Forest Mushrooms & Colorado Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli
Relleno Burger$15.00
Topped with a Jack Cheese Stuffed Fried Anaheim Chili Pepper, Chipotle Mayo & Habanero Jack Cheese
More about Brakeman's
Hops N Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops N Drops

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TONY'S BBQ MAC$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
More about Hops N Drops
Crave Real Burgers - Colorado Springs image

 

Crave Real Burgers - Colorado Springs

7465 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Slopper!!!$17.35
Kentucky!!!$13.15
Cheesy Jane!!!$12.05
More about Crave Real Burgers - Colorado Springs
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

3735 Bloomington St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.1 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack

