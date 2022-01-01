Quesadillas in Colorado Springs

Go
Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve quesadillas

Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery image

 

Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery

13141 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs

Avg 3.7 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Rise N' Shine Quesadilla$12.00
More about Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops N Drops

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
More about Hops N Drops
Steak Quesadilla image

 

Lazo Empanada @ Ivywild

1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$3.99
premium beef, cheese, green onions, red pepper
More about Lazo Empanada @ Ivywild

Browse other tasty dishes in Colorado Springs

Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Bulgogi

Kimchi

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Cheeseburgers

Bison Burgers

Map

More near Colorado Springs to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston