Quesadillas in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Brass Tap
13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery
13141 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs
|Rise N' Shine Quesadilla
|$12.00
Hops N Drops
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs
|BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
Lazo Empanada @ Ivywild
1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs
|Steak Quesadilla
|$3.99
premium beef, cheese, green onions, red pepper