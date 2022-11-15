Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taste of Philly Dublin

2819 Dublin Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

French Fries
Lg Original Philly
Lg Works Philly

CheeseSteaks Philly

Sm Plain Philly

$9.75

Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Sm Original Philly

$9.75

Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Sm Works Philly

$9.75

Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/American Cheese

Sm Green Chile Philly

$10.25

Green Chiles, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Sm Chicken Philly

$9.75

Grilled Onions & Chopped Chicken w/ American Cheese

Sm Mushroom Philly

$9.75

Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Sm Pepper Philly

$9.75

Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Sm Hoagie Philly

$9.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Sm Pizza Philly

$9.75

Pizza Sauce, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ Provolone Cheese

Cheeseburger Philly Cheesesteak

$10.75

On Hamburger Bun, Ketchup, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Lg Plain Philly

$12.25

Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Lg Original Philly

$12.25

Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Lg Works Philly

$12.25

Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Lg Green Chile Philly

$12.75

Green Chiles, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Lg Chicken Philly

$12.25

Grilled Onions & Chopped Chicken w/ American Cheese

Lg Mushroom Philly

$12.25

Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Lg Pepper Philly

$12.25

Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Lg Hoagie Philly

$12.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese

Lg Pizza Philly

$12.25

Pizza Sauce, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ Provolone Cheese

Hoagies & Grinders

Sm Italian

$9.50

Baked Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese

Sm Ham

$9.50

Baked Ham & Any Cheese

Sm Turkey

$9.50

Oven Roasted Turkey & Any Cheese

Sm Club Hoagie

$10.00

Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Sm Veggie

$7.25

Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Any Cheese

Sm Cheese

$9.00

Your Choice of Cheeses

Sm American

$9.50

Baked Ham, Genoa Salami & Any Cheese

Sm Tuna Cold

$9.50

Tuna Salad & Any Cheese

Lg Italian

$11.50

Baked Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese

Lg Ham

$11.50

Baked Ham & Any Cheese

Lg Turkey

$11.50

Oven Roasted Turkey & Any Cheese

Lg Club Hoagie

$12.00

Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Lg American

$11.50

Baked Ham, Genoa Salami & Any Cheese

Lg Veggie

$9.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Any Cheese

Lg Tuna Cold

$11.50

Tuna Salad & Any Cheese

Lg Cheese

$11.00

Your Choice of Cheeses

Salads

Sm Tossed Salad

$7.00

Sm Cheeseteak Salad

$10.00

With Chopped Steak & American Cheese

Sm Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.25

With Sliced Chicken Glazed in Caesar

Sm BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.25

With Sliced Chicken Breast Glazed in BBQ

Sm Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$9.25

With Sliced Chicken Breast in a Teriyaki Glaze

Sm Chef Salad

$9.25

With Domestic Ham, Smoked Turkey & Swiss Cheese

Sm Tuna Salad

$9.25

With Tuna Salad

Sm Grilled Chix Salad

$9.25

With Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast

LG Tossed Salad

$9.00

LG BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.25

With Sliced Chicken Breast Glazed in BBQ

LG Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$11.25

With Sliced Chicken Breast in a Teriyaki Glaze

LG Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.25

With Sliced Chicken Glazed in Caesar

LG Tuna Salad

$11.25

With Tuna Slad

LG Cheeseteak Salad

$12.50

With Chopped Steak & American Cheese

Lg Grilled Chix Salas

$11.25

With Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast

Lg Chef Salad

$11.25

With Domestic Ham, Smoked Turkey & Swiss Cheese

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$8.50

With Cream Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber in a Spinach Herb Tortilla

Italian Wrap

$9.50

With Domestic Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano in a Tomato Basil Tortilla

Turkey Wrap

$9.50

With Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato in a Spinach Herb Tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

With Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Tomato, Olive, Onion & Caesar Dressing in a Spinach Herb Tortilla

Smoked Salmon Wrap

$10.00

With Honey Smoked Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Lemon Juice, and Cilantro in a Tomato Basil Tortilla

Chicken Choices

Buffalo Chicken Special

$12.00

Crispy Chicken. Franks Red Hot, Ranch Dressing & Provolone Cheese

Italian Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Italian Dressing, Provolone & Cheddar Cheese in Tomato Basil Tortilla

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.50

Ham, Swiss Cheese & Bleu Cheese Dressing

Parmesan Chicken

$11.50

Marinara Sauce, Parmesan & Provolone Cheese

Monterey Chicken

$11.50

Mushrooms, Ranch Dressing & Swiss Cheese

Chicken Club

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Mayo

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.50

6 Chicken Tenders with Fries

Specialty Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$12.25

Corned Beef Special

$12.25

Corned Beef, Thousand Island & Coleslaw w/Swiss on Rye

Reuben

Reuben

$12.25

Corned Beef, Thousand Island & Sauerkraut w/Swiss on Rye

Deli Sandwiches

$9.00

Choice of Turkey, Ham, Salami or Tuna & Any Cheese & Any Topping on Sourdough or Rye

Italian Sausage

$12.33+

With Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Adult Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.00

B.L.T

$9.00

With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Sm Meatball

$9.75

With Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese

Lg Meatball

$11.75

With Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese

LiL Phillies

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Kids PB & J

$3.25

Sides

French Fries

$3.75+

Cheese Fries

$5.50+

Green Chile Fries

$6.00+

Cheesesteak Fries

$9.75+

Chips

$1.50

Fried Mushrooms

$6.75

Onion Rings

$6.75

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

$ Side Of

No Charge Toppings

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Cupcake

$1.75Out of stock

Cheesecake

$3.50

Drinks

Bottle

$2.69

Can

$1.50

Boylan

$2.69

Powerade

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.10+

12 Pack Soda

$12.00

6 Pack Soda

$7.00

Peace Tea

$2.50

Juice

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Energy Drink

$2.89

Hanks Soda

$2.69

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2819 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Directions

Gallery
Taste of Philly Dublin image
Taste of Philly Dublin image
Taste of Philly Dublin image

