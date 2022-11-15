- Home
- /
- Colorado Springs
- /
- Taste of Philly Dublin
Taste of Philly Dublin
No reviews yet
2819 Dublin Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
CheeseSteaks Philly
Sm Plain Philly
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Original Philly
Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Works Philly
Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/American Cheese
Sm Green Chile Philly
Green Chiles, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Chicken Philly
Grilled Onions & Chopped Chicken w/ American Cheese
Sm Mushroom Philly
Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Pepper Philly
Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Hoagie Philly
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Pizza Philly
Pizza Sauce, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ Provolone Cheese
Cheeseburger Philly Cheesesteak
On Hamburger Bun, Ketchup, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Plain Philly
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Original Philly
Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Works Philly
Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Green Chile Philly
Green Chiles, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Chicken Philly
Grilled Onions & Chopped Chicken w/ American Cheese
Lg Mushroom Philly
Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Pepper Philly
Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Hoagie Philly
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Pizza Philly
Pizza Sauce, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ Provolone Cheese
Hoagies & Grinders
Sm Italian
Baked Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese
Sm Ham
Baked Ham & Any Cheese
Sm Turkey
Oven Roasted Turkey & Any Cheese
Sm Club Hoagie
Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Sm Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Any Cheese
Sm Cheese
Your Choice of Cheeses
Sm American
Baked Ham, Genoa Salami & Any Cheese
Sm Tuna Cold
Tuna Salad & Any Cheese
Lg Italian
Baked Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese
Lg Ham
Baked Ham & Any Cheese
Lg Turkey
Oven Roasted Turkey & Any Cheese
Lg Club Hoagie
Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Lg American
Baked Ham, Genoa Salami & Any Cheese
Lg Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Any Cheese
Lg Tuna Cold
Tuna Salad & Any Cheese
Lg Cheese
Your Choice of Cheeses
Salads
Sm Tossed Salad
Sm Cheeseteak Salad
With Chopped Steak & American Cheese
Sm Chicken Caesar Salad
With Sliced Chicken Glazed in Caesar
Sm BBQ Chicken Salad
With Sliced Chicken Breast Glazed in BBQ
Sm Teriyaki Chicken Salad
With Sliced Chicken Breast in a Teriyaki Glaze
Sm Chef Salad
With Domestic Ham, Smoked Turkey & Swiss Cheese
Sm Tuna Salad
With Tuna Salad
Sm Grilled Chix Salad
With Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast
LG Tossed Salad
LG BBQ Chicken Salad
With Sliced Chicken Breast Glazed in BBQ
LG Teriyaki Chicken Salad
With Sliced Chicken Breast in a Teriyaki Glaze
LG Chicken Caesar Salad
With Sliced Chicken Glazed in Caesar
LG Tuna Salad
With Tuna Slad
LG Cheeseteak Salad
With Chopped Steak & American Cheese
Lg Grilled Chix Salas
With Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast
Lg Chef Salad
With Domestic Ham, Smoked Turkey & Swiss Cheese
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
With Cream Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber in a Spinach Herb Tortilla
Italian Wrap
With Domestic Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano in a Tomato Basil Tortilla
Turkey Wrap
With Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato in a Spinach Herb Tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
With Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Tomato, Olive, Onion & Caesar Dressing in a Spinach Herb Tortilla
Smoked Salmon Wrap
With Honey Smoked Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Lemon Juice, and Cilantro in a Tomato Basil Tortilla
Chicken Choices
Buffalo Chicken Special
Crispy Chicken. Franks Red Hot, Ranch Dressing & Provolone Cheese
Italian Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Breast, Italian Dressing, Provolone & Cheddar Cheese in Tomato Basil Tortilla
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Ham, Swiss Cheese & Bleu Cheese Dressing
Parmesan Chicken
Marinara Sauce, Parmesan & Provolone Cheese
Monterey Chicken
Mushrooms, Ranch Dressing & Swiss Cheese
Chicken Club
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Mayo
Chicken Tender Basket
6 Chicken Tenders with Fries
Specialty Sandwiches
Club Sandwich
Corned Beef Special
Corned Beef, Thousand Island & Coleslaw w/Swiss on Rye
Reuben
Corned Beef, Thousand Island & Sauerkraut w/Swiss on Rye
Deli Sandwiches
Choice of Turkey, Ham, Salami or Tuna & Any Cheese & Any Topping on Sourdough or Rye
Italian Sausage
With Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese
Adult Grilled Cheese
Adult Grilled Ham & Cheese
B.L.T
With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Sm Meatball
With Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese
Lg Meatball
With Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese
LiL Phillies
Sides
CheeseSteaks Philly
Sm Plain Philly
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Original Philly
Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Works Philly
Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/American Cheese
Sm Green Chile Philly
Green Chiles, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Chicken Philly
Grilled Onions & Chopped Chicken w/ American Cheese
Sm Mushroom Philly
Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Pepper Philly
Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Hoagie Philly
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Pizza Philly
Pizza Sauce, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ Provolone Cheese
Cheeseburger Philly Cheesesteak
On Hamburger Bun, Ketchup, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Plain Philly
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Original Philly
Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Works Philly
Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Green Chile Philly
Green Chiles, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Chicken Philly
Grilled Onions & Chopped Chicken w/ American Cheese
Lg Mushroom Philly
Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Pepper Philly
Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Hoagie Philly
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Pizza Philly
Pizza Sauce, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ Provolone Cheese
Hoagies & Grinders
Sm Italian
Baked Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese
Sm Ham
Baked Ham & Any Cheese
Sm Turkey
Oven Roasted Turkey & Any Cheese
Sm Club Hoagie
Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Sm Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Any Cheese
Sm Cheese
Your Choice of Cheeses
Sm American
Baked Ham, Genoa Salami & Any Cheese
Sm Tuna Cold
Tuna Salad & Any Cheese
Lg Italian
Baked Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese
Lg Ham
Baked Ham & Any Cheese
Lg Turkey
Oven Roasted Turkey & Any Cheese
Lg Club Hoagie
Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Lg American
Baked Ham, Genoa Salami & Any Cheese
Lg Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Any Cheese
Lg Tuna Cold
Tuna Salad & Any Cheese
Lg Cheese
Your Choice of Cheeses
Salads
Sm Tossed Salad
Sm Cheeseteak Salad
With Chopped Steak & American Cheese
Sm Chicken Caesar Salad
With Sliced Chicken Glazed in Caesar
Sm BBQ Chicken Salad
With Sliced Chicken Breast Glazed in BBQ
Sm Teriyaki Chicken Salad
With Sliced Chicken Breast in a Teriyaki Glaze
Sm Chef Salad
With Domestic Ham, Smoked Turkey & Swiss Cheese
Sm Tuna Salad
With Tuna Salad
Sm Grilled Chix Salad
With Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast
LG Tossed Salad
LG BBQ Chicken Salad
With Sliced Chicken Breast Glazed in BBQ
LG Teriyaki Chicken Salad
With Sliced Chicken Breast in a Teriyaki Glaze
LG Chicken Caesar Salad
With Sliced Chicken Glazed in Caesar
LG Tuna Salad
With Tuna Slad
LG Cheeseteak Salad
With Chopped Steak & American Cheese
Lg Grilled Chix Salas
With Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast
Lg Chef Salad
With Domestic Ham, Smoked Turkey & Swiss Cheese
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
With Cream Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber in a Spinach Herb Tortilla
Italian Wrap
With Domestic Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano in a Tomato Basil Tortilla
Turkey Wrap
With Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato in a Spinach Herb Tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
With Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Tomato, Olive, Onion & Caesar Dressing in a Spinach Herb Tortilla
Smoked Salmon Wrap
With Honey Smoked Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Lemon Juice, and Cilantro in a Tomato Basil Tortilla
Chicken Choices
Buffalo Chicken Special
Crispy Chicken. Franks Red Hot, Ranch Dressing & Provolone Cheese
Italian Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Breast, Italian Dressing, Provolone & Cheddar Cheese in Tomato Basil Tortilla
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Ham, Swiss Cheese & Bleu Cheese Dressing
Parmesan Chicken
Marinara Sauce, Parmesan & Provolone Cheese
Monterey Chicken
Mushrooms, Ranch Dressing & Swiss Cheese
Chicken Club
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Mayo
Chicken Tender Basket
6 Chicken Tenders with Fries
Specialty Sandwiches
Club Sandwich
Corned Beef Special
Corned Beef, Thousand Island & Coleslaw w/Swiss on Rye
Reuben
Corned Beef, Thousand Island & Sauerkraut w/Swiss on Rye
Deli Sandwiches
Choice of Turkey, Ham, Salami or Tuna & Any Cheese & Any Topping on Sourdough or Rye
Italian Sausage
With Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese
Adult Grilled Cheese
Adult Grilled Ham & Cheese
B.L.T
With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Sm Meatball
With Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese
Lg Meatball
With Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese
LiL Phillies
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2819 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80918