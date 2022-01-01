Parker restaurants you'll love

Parker's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Korean
Must-try Parker restaurants

Black+Haus Tavern image

 

Black+Haus Tavern

19501 E Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLACK+HAUS BURGER$16.00
blackening spice, bacon jam, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, arugula, garlic confit aioli, toasted kaiser bun, served with fries (no nuts)
CHEESEBURGER$15.00
butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, red onion, house made pickles, toasted kaiser bun, served with fries (no nuts)
STEAK SANDWICH$18.00
sliced tenderloin, caramelized onions, garlic confit aioli, butter lettuce, cotija cheese, toasted french roll (no nuts)
Tailgate Tavern & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tailgate Tavern & Grill

19552 Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokin' Joe$11.25
Bacon, BBQ sauce, and Cheddar cheese
Fish Fry Friday$12.95
Beer battered True Alaskan Cod served with a cup of clam chowder and choice of two sides, tartare sauce, lemon. Available every Friday!
Thursday Prime Rib$14.95
14 ounce Slow roasted Angus prime rib served with choice of garden salad or caesar and any side dish including baked potato.
The Gym Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Gym Co.

18951 Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GYM BURGER$9.90
CHEF SALAD$12.69
BASKET OF FRIES$6.00
FuNuGyz image

FRENCH FRIES

FuNuGyz

17904 Cottonwood Dr, Parker

Avg 3.5 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$6.00
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
Classic$11.50
The Chicken Shack image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chicken Shack

11211 S Dransfeldt Rd, Parker

Avg 4.3 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#2 Combo (5F)$12.29
5 chicken fingers, side of fries and a drink. Choice of sauce on the side.
(12) Wings$21.49
12 wings-bone in, must choose breaded or unbreaded option. ***all sauce will be on the side unless specified***
(6) Wings$10.99
6 wings-bone in, please specify breaded or unbreaded. ***all sauce will be placed on the side unless specified***
Inta Juice of Parker image

 

Inta Juice of Parker

19539 Hess Rd, Parker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
Make Your Own
Make your own Veggie - Using the following.
Beet, Cucumber, Celery, Ginger, Spinach, Kale, Lemon, Lime, Apple, Carrot
Tastes Like Skittles
Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry
What The Pho image

 

What The Pho

10971 S. Parker Road, Parker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
M P1: Rare Steak$11.95
A7: Chicken Wings$9.00
A1: Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls$5.95
Hickory House Ribs image

 

Hickory House Ribs

10335 South Parker Rd, Parker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Four Cheeses w/ A Cavatappi Noodle$6.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
Full Rack$15.29
Parker Garage image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Parker Garage

19420 E Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4.1 (1804 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Colorado Poutine$12.00
Smoked Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Shishito Peppers$12.00
20 Mile Tap House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

20 Mile Tap House

12543 N Hwy 83, Parker

Avg 4 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$8.00
Ringer Burger$15.00
Classic Club$13.00
Colonna's Pizza- Parker image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Colonna's Pizza- Parker

11215 S Parker rd, Parker

Avg 4.6 (3673 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Supreme
Classic cheese pizza topped with genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mild sweet sausage
8 Wings$12.95
All Wings come with Fries. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Sauce
The Tuscany
Traditional sauce, pepperoni, salami, black olives, peppers, mushrooms
Portofino Pizza & Pasta image

 

Portofino Pizza & Pasta

10920 S Parker Rd Unit B #9, Parker

No reviews yet
Takeout
BurgerIM image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

12231 Pine Bluffs Way, Parker

Avg 4.1 (703 reviews)
Takeout
Consumer pic

 

Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker

16524 Keystone Blvd Unit D1, Parker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6 PC Wings$9.49
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
10 PC Wings$15.29
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
6 PC Boneless$8.69
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Restaurant banner

 

Bagel Stop Cafe

10401 S Parker Rd, Parker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Taco Company

11061 S Parker Rd, Parker

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
