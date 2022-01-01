Parker restaurants you'll love
Parker's top cuisines
Must-try Parker restaurants
More about Black+Haus Tavern
Black+Haus Tavern
19501 E Mainstreet, Parker
|Popular items
|BLACK+HAUS BURGER
|$16.00
blackening spice, bacon jam, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, arugula, garlic confit aioli, toasted kaiser bun, served with fries (no nuts)
|CHEESEBURGER
|$15.00
butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, red onion, house made pickles, toasted kaiser bun, served with fries (no nuts)
|STEAK SANDWICH
|$18.00
sliced tenderloin, caramelized onions, garlic confit aioli, butter lettuce, cotija cheese, toasted french roll (no nuts)
More about Tailgate Tavern & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Tailgate Tavern & Grill
19552 Mainstreet, Parker
|Popular items
|Smokin' Joe
|$11.25
Bacon, BBQ sauce, and Cheddar cheese
|Fish Fry Friday
|$12.95
Beer battered True Alaskan Cod served with a cup of clam chowder and choice of two sides, tartare sauce, lemon. Available every Friday!
|Thursday Prime Rib
|$14.95
14 ounce Slow roasted Angus prime rib served with choice of garden salad or caesar and any side dish including baked potato.
More about The Gym Co.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Gym Co.
18951 Mainstreet, Parker
|Popular items
|GYM BURGER
|$9.90
|CHEF SALAD
|$12.69
|BASKET OF FRIES
|$6.00
More about FuNuGyz
FRENCH FRIES
FuNuGyz
17904 Cottonwood Dr, Parker
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$6.00
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.00
|Classic
|$11.50
More about The Chicken Shack
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chicken Shack
11211 S Dransfeldt Rd, Parker
|Popular items
|#2 Combo (5F)
|$12.29
5 chicken fingers, side of fries and a drink. Choice of sauce on the side.
|(12) Wings
|$21.49
12 wings-bone in, must choose breaded or unbreaded option. ***all sauce will be on the side unless specified***
|(6) Wings
|$10.99
6 wings-bone in, please specify breaded or unbreaded. ***all sauce will be placed on the side unless specified***
More about Inta Juice of Parker
Inta Juice of Parker
19539 Hess Rd, Parker
|Popular items
|Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
|Make Your Own
Make your own Veggie - Using the following.
Beet, Cucumber, Celery, Ginger, Spinach, Kale, Lemon, Lime, Apple, Carrot
|Tastes Like Skittles
Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry
More about What The Pho
What The Pho
10971 S. Parker Road, Parker
|Popular items
|M P1: Rare Steak
|$11.95
|A7: Chicken Wings
|$9.00
|A1: Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls
|$5.95
More about Hickory House Ribs
Hickory House Ribs
10335 South Parker Rd, Parker
|Popular items
|Four Cheeses w/ A Cavatappi Noodle
|$6.50
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.99
|Full Rack
|$15.29
More about Parker Garage
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Parker Garage
19420 E Mainstreet, Parker
|Popular items
|Southern Colorado Poutine
|$12.00
|Smoked Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
|Shishito Peppers
|$12.00
More about 20 Mile Tap House
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
20 Mile Tap House
12543 N Hwy 83, Parker
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.00
|Ringer Burger
|$15.00
|Classic Club
|$13.00
More about Colonna's Pizza- Parker
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Colonna's Pizza- Parker
11215 S Parker rd, Parker
|Popular items
|Meat Supreme
Classic cheese pizza topped with genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mild sweet sausage
|8 Wings
|$12.95
All Wings come with Fries. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Sauce
|The Tuscany
Traditional sauce, pepperoni, salami, black olives, peppers, mushrooms
More about Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker
16524 Keystone Blvd Unit D1, Parker
|Popular items
|6 PC Wings
|$9.49
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
|10 PC Wings
|$15.29
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
|6 PC Boneless
|$8.69
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
More about Bagel Stop Cafe
Bagel Stop Cafe
10401 S Parker Rd, Parker
More about The Taco Company
The Taco Company
11061 S Parker Rd, Parker