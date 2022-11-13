Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

The GYM Co.

53 Reviews

$$

18951 Mainstreet

Unit C

Parker, CO 80134

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO 11" #1
WINGS 16
PRIME RIBSANDWICH

LBETWEEN THE BREAD

TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.99

CLUB SANDWICH

$10.99

BLT

$10.99

CUBAN SANDWICH

$13.19

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50

ITALIAN

$10.99

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$9.89

TUNA SANDWICH

$8.99Out of stock

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$6.59

LOADED AVOCADO BLT

$12.05Out of stock

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$10.73

LPIZZA

BBQ CHICKEN #1

$13.19

BYO 11" #1

$13.19

CHEESE PIZZA #1

$7.69

PEPPERONI PIZZA #1

$8.79

SAUSAGE PIZZA #1

$8.79

THE BURNER #1

$13.19

THE CROSSFIT #1

$13.19

THE HULU ZULU #1

$13.19

THE KING #1

$13.19

THE MEDITERRANEAN #1

$13.19

THE TEXAN #1

$13.19

LSALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$12.69

CAPRESE SALAD

$12.69

CHEF SALAD

$12.69

GYM SALAD

$12.69

HOUSE SALAD

$6.36

SD Caesar Salad

$3.18

SD HSE SALAD

$3.18

LSWEET STUFF

Pecan Pie

$5.00

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

Cannoli

$6.95

Dessert Calzone

$8.99

Peanut Butter Cake

$5.00

APPETIZERS

WINGS 8

$12.09

WINGS 16

$20.35

AVOCADO TOAST

$6.05

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$14.02

BASKET OF FRIES

$6.60

BASKET ONION RINGS

$8.80

BASKET SWEET POTATO

$7.00

BURRATA BOARD

$18.69

CHARCUTIERE PRETZEL

$16.23

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00

CHIPS + GUACAMOLE

$9.85

CHIPS + PICO DE GALLO

$6.55

CHIPS + QUESO

$9.85

CK POTSTICKERS

$10.45

EVERYTHING AVOCADO

$7.65

FRIED PICKLES

$6.60

KETTLE CHIPS + BLUE CHZ

$8.25

MEATBALL APP

$13.19

MOVIE NIGHT NACHOS

$10.95

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.75

POPCORN BASKET

$4.95

POPPERS

$7.43

PRETZEL & ANDOUILLE

$10.45

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$12.10

SPRING ROLLS

$7.43

ENTREES

FISH N CHIPS

$13.85

FRIED SHRIMP DINNER

$13.85

FIRE TACOS

$13.85

SHRIMP TACOS

$13.85

Dinner Special

$11.54

RIBEYE DINNER

$25.99

MEXICAN FOOD

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$11.00

CARNITAS TACO

$3.25

CHICKEN TACO

$3.25

STEAK TACO

$3.25

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.49

MEAT QUESADILLA

$8.79

BETWEEN THE BREAD

CHEESE STEAK

$12.99

FRENCH DIP

$12.99

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$10.99

BEASTMODE BURGER

$14.29

BLT

$10.99

BUFFALO CK SANDWICH

$10.99

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$10.73

CLUB SANDWICH

$10.99

CUBAN SANDWICH

$13.19

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$6.59

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50

GYM BURGER

$9.90

HAM & CHEESE

$9.25

HEAVYWEIGHT BURGER

$14.29

ITALIAN

$10.99

LOADED AVOCADO BLT

$12.05Out of stock

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$9.89

PRIME RIBSANDWICH

$10.99

REUBEN

$9.89

TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.99

WARM UP BURGER

$14.29

YOGA BURGER

$14.29

SOUPS

GUMBO

$9.75

GREEN CHILI

$8.99

KIDS MENU

K CHEESE PIZZA

$6.95

K CK TENDERS

$6.95

K CORN DOG

$6.95

K GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

K HAM N CHEESE

$6.95

K MAC N CHEESE

$6.95

K PEPPERONI PIZZA

$6.95

K PIZZA

$6.95

SIDES

Add Lime Wedge

Extra Bacon

$2.75

Fried Jalapeno (2)

$1.00

SD ANDOUILLE

$3.75

SD Avocado Slices

$3.00

SD Beef Patty

$6.00

SD BLUE CHZ

$0.25

SD Carrots/Celery

$3.00

SD CELERY

$0.75

SD Cheeze

$0.25

SD Cucumber

$3.00

Sd Guac

$0.50

SD HSE SALAD

$3.18

SD MAYO

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Slaw

$2.00

SD Veggies

$2.95

SD WING SAUCE

$0.25

BRUNCH

2x1 Bloody Mary

$6.00

2x1 Mimosas

$6.00

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Biscuts & Gravy

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Chilaquiles

$8.99

CK & Waffles

$8.99

French Toast

$7.50

Pancake & Eggs

$8.99

Pancakes (3)

$7.50

Daily Shot

$2.00

Pickle Shot

$3.50

Bud Light NFL SPECIAL

$2.50

Side Bacon

$2.25

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Hashbrowns

$2.75

Side Sausage

$2.25

SD Country Potatoes

$2.75

SD French Toast

$3.50

SD Toast

$2.00

N/A Bevs

Apple Juice

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.95

Peach Tea

$2.95

Pellegrino

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull S Free

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.95

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Soda Water

$1.99

Sprite

$2.95

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.25

Water

PPV

$5.00

Games

AHole Rent

$5.00

AHole Cornhole Set

$200.00

AHole Theft

$35.00

Q DRINKS

24oz Cocktail

$12.00

24oz Margs

$15.00

24oz Beer

$10.00

20oz Margs

$12.00

20oz Cocktail

$10.00

20oz Beer

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Mule

$7.00

Marg Quarantine

$7.00

Vodka Quarantini

$7.00

Gin Quarantini

$7.00

PIZZA PACK

PIZZA PACK (2 Pizza, Lg Salad, 16 Wings)

$39.99

TACO PACK

TACO PACK (12 Tacos, Queso, Guac, Chips, Charcutiere Pretzel)

$39.99

PIZZA DEALS

BBQ CHICKEN

$9.99

CHEESE PIZZA

$5.99

HAM PIZZA

$5.99

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$5.99

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$5.99

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$5.99

THE BURNER

$8.99

THE CROSSFIT

$8.99

THE HULK

$8.99

THE HULU ZULU

$8.99

THE KING

$8.99

THE MEDITERRANEAN

$8.99

THE TEXAN

$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

18951 Mainstreet, Unit C, Parker, CO 80134

Directions

Gallery
The Gym Co. image
The Gym Co. image
The Gym Co. image

