Black+Haus Tavern 19501 E Mainstreet
50 Reviews
$$$
19501 E Mainstreet
Parker, CO 80138
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SMALL PLATES / APPS
BRUSSEL SPROUTS APP
tasso ham, marcona almonds, apple-balsamic glaze (GF, vegan - no ham)
CANDIED BACON APP
CHILI SHRIMP APP
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER APP
sriracha aioli, sesame seeds (GF, Vegan-no aioli sub ponzu sauce on side)
FINGERLING POT APP
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS APP
confit garlic aioli, stone ground mustard aioli, Habanero Jam (GF, no nuts)
FRIES APP
MAC n CHZ APP
PARM FRY APP
SEARED AHI TUNA APP
charred avocado, caramelized onion, ginger ponzu sauce, sesame seeds (GF, no nuts)
SHISHITO PEPPERS APP
shoestring potatoes, cotija cheese aioli (GF, no nuts, vegan-no Ponzi sauce)
SMOKED SALMON DIP APP
Haricot Verts App
SALADS
ARUGULA SALAD
blistered tomato, caper, roasted cauliflower, parmesan cheese, shoestring potatoes, champagne vinaigrette (GF, no nuts, vegan - no cheese)
BLACK+HAUS SALAD LG
BLACK+HAUS SALAD SM
avocado, pickled radish and red onion, pine nuts, maple mustard vinaigrette (GF, vegan)
CHICKEN TACO SALAD
SPINACH SALAD
SHAVED BEETS
crumbled blue cheese, marcona almonds, polenta croutons, roasted red onion vinaigrette (GF)
SIDE SALAD
STEAK SALAD
sliced tenderloin, butter lettuce and arugula, heirloom tomato, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic reduction, garlic confit aioli, marcona almonds (GF)
BREAD SERVICE
HANDHELDS
3 TACOS
choice of - carnitas, grilled chicken or grilled portobello mushroom. served with marinated cabbage, pickled radish and onions, cotija cheese, corn tortillas, habanero jam, served with fries (GF, no nuts, vegan-no cheese)
BLACK+HAUS BURGER
blackening spice, bacon jam, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, arugula, garlic confit aioli, toasted kaiser bun, served with fries (no nuts)
CHEESEBURGER
butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, red onion, house made pickles, toasted kaiser bun, served with fries (no nuts)
CUBAN
pulled pork, tasso ham, swiss cheese, house made pickles, stone ground mustard aioli, toasted french roll, served with fries (vegan option grilled portabello, no cheese and plain mustard) (no nuts)
HAMBURGER
butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, red onion, house made pickles, toasted kaiser bun
PESTO BURGER
PESTO CHICKEN
PORTOBELLO SANDWICH
avocado, pickled radish and onions, toasted fennel vinaigrette, marinated cabbage, toasted kaiser bun, served with fries (vegan, no nuts)
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
STEAK SANDWICH
sliced tenderloin, caramelized onions, garlic confit aioli, butter lettuce, cotija cheese, toasted french roll (no nuts)
THE PARKER BURGER
THE PARKER CHICKEN
AS ENTREE & SIDES
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
CANDIED BACON APP
CHEF'S SOUP
CHILI SHRIMP APP
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
FINGERLING POTATOES
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
FRIES
choice of 1 sides of sauce, garlic confit aioli, sriracha aioli, cotija cheese aioli, chimichurri, or habanero jam (GF) extra sauce $0.50 each
HALF Mac N Cheese
HALF PARM FRIES
Half SLAW
MAC N CHEESE
PARM FRIES
SEARED TUNA
SEASONAL VEGETABLES
medley of root vegetables, herb oil (GF, vegan, no nuts)
SHISHITO PEPPERS
SLAW
SMOKED SALMON DIP
SWEET POTATO BISQUE
Haricot Verts
KIDS MENU
KIDS BOLOGNESE
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
cheddar cheese, Butter lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, choice of fries or kids salad
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN
choice of fries or kids salad
KIDS HAMBURGER
Butter lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, choice of fries or kids salad
KIDS MAC N CHZ
KIDS TACO
carnitas, grilled chicken or grilled portabello mushroom, lettuce, cheese, tomato, corn tortilla, choice of fries of kids salad
SHELLS & SAUCE
butter, alfredo or marinara, with parmesan cheese, choice of fries or kids salad
SLIDER TRIO
PBandJ, Grilled Cheese, Cuban, one of each or choice of