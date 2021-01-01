Black+Haus Tavern 19501 E Mainstreet

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

BLACK+HAUS BURGER
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER APP
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

SOUP

SWEET POTATO BISQUE

$8.00

CHEF'S SOUP

$8.00

BREAD SERVICE

$3.00

SMALL PLATES / APPS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS APP

$12.00

tasso ham, marcona almonds, apple-balsamic glaze (GF, vegan - no ham)

CANDIED BACON APP

$13.00

CHILI SHRIMP APP

$16.00

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER APP

$10.00

sriracha aioli, sesame seeds (GF, Vegan-no aioli sub ponzu sauce on side)

FINGERLING POT APP

$10.00

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS APP

$11.00

confit garlic aioli, stone ground mustard aioli, Habanero Jam (GF, no nuts)

FRIES APP

$6.00

MAC n CHZ APP

$10.00

PARM FRY APP

$8.00

SEARED AHI TUNA APP

$16.00

charred avocado, caramelized onion, ginger ponzu sauce, sesame seeds (GF, no nuts)

SHISHITO PEPPERS APP

$12.00

shoestring potatoes, cotija cheese aioli (GF, no nuts, vegan-no Ponzi sauce)

SMOKED SALMON DIP APP

$15.00

Haricot Verts App

$9.00

SALADS

ARUGULA SALAD

$12.00

blistered tomato, caper, roasted cauliflower, parmesan cheese, shoestring potatoes, champagne vinaigrette (GF, no nuts, vegan - no cheese)

BLACK+HAUS SALAD LG

$12.00

BLACK+HAUS SALAD SM

$6.00

avocado, pickled radish and red onion, pine nuts, maple mustard vinaigrette (GF, vegan)

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$17.00

SPINACH SALAD

$14.00

SHAVED BEETS

$12.00

crumbled blue cheese, marcona almonds, polenta croutons, roasted red onion vinaigrette (GF)

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

STEAK SALAD

$19.00

sliced tenderloin, butter lettuce and arugula, heirloom tomato, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic reduction, garlic confit aioli, marcona almonds (GF)

BREAD SERVICE

$3.00

HANDHELDS

3 TACOS

$16.00

choice of - carnitas, grilled chicken or grilled portobello mushroom. served with marinated cabbage, pickled radish and onions, cotija cheese, corn tortillas, habanero jam, served with fries (GF, no nuts, vegan-no cheese)

BLACK+HAUS BURGER

$17.00

blackening spice, bacon jam, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, arugula, garlic confit aioli, toasted kaiser bun, served with fries (no nuts)

CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, red onion, house made pickles, toasted kaiser bun, served with fries (no nuts)

CUBAN

$16.00

pulled pork, tasso ham, swiss cheese, house made pickles, stone ground mustard aioli, toasted french roll, served with fries (vegan option grilled portabello, no cheese and plain mustard) (no nuts)

HAMBURGER

$15.00

butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, red onion, house made pickles, toasted kaiser bun

PESTO BURGER

$17.00

PESTO CHICKEN

$17.00

PORTOBELLO SANDWICH

$15.00

avocado, pickled radish and onions, toasted fennel vinaigrette, marinated cabbage, toasted kaiser bun, served with fries (vegan, no nuts)

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

STEAK SANDWICH

$18.00

sliced tenderloin, caramelized onions, garlic confit aioli, butter lettuce, cotija cheese, toasted french roll (no nuts)

THE PARKER BURGER

$17.00

THE PARKER CHICKEN

$17.00

AS ENTREE & SIDES

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

CANDIED BACON APP

$13.00

CHEF'S SOUP

$8.00

CHILI SHRIMP APP

$16.00

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

FINGERLING POTATOES

$10.00

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$11.00

FRIES

$6.00

choice of 1 sides of sauce, garlic confit aioli, sriracha aioli, cotija cheese aioli, chimichurri, or habanero jam (GF) extra sauce $0.50 each

HALF Mac N Cheese

$6.00

HALF PARM FRIES

$4.50

Half SLAW

$3.00

MAC N CHEESE

$10.00

PARM FRIES

$8.00

SEARED TUNA

$16.00

SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$9.00

medley of root vegetables, herb oil (GF, vegan, no nuts)

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$12.00

SLAW

$6.00

SMOKED SALMON DIP

$15.00

SWEET POTATO BISQUE

$8.00

Haricot Verts

$9.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS BOLOGNESE

$9.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

cheddar cheese, Butter lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, choice of fries or kids salad

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.00

choice of fries or kids salad

KIDS HAMBURGER

$10.00

Butter lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, choice of fries or kids salad

KIDS MAC N CHZ

$9.00

KIDS TACO

$6.00

carnitas, grilled chicken or grilled portabello mushroom, lettuce, cheese, tomato, corn tortilla, choice of fries of kids salad

SHELLS & SAUCE

$7.00

butter, alfredo or marinara, with parmesan cheese, choice of fries or kids salad

SLIDER TRIO

$9.00

PBandJ, Grilled Cheese, Cuban, one of each or choice of

DESSERTS

BISCUIT BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

royal icing, marcona almonds (GF)

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.00

single scoop

CHEESECAKE - Choco Pumpkin

$12.00

CHEESECAKE-cinnamon roll

$12.00

CHEESECAKE- dutch apple

$12.00

SAUCES

Bacon Jam

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Black Garlic Apple Butter

$1.00

Chimichurri

$0.50

Cotija Aioli

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Ginger Miso

$0.50

Habanero Jam

$0.50

Jalapeno Sliced

$0.50

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard Aioli

$0.50

Mustard, Ground

Mustard, Yellow

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

FEATURES

BRUNCH-SAUSAGE EGG CHEESE

$13.00

Liquor

*Roaring Fork

$8.00

Chopin

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Peach

$8.00

GG Peach & Rosemary

$10.00

GG Strawberry & Lemongrass

$10.00

GG Watermelon Basil

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli Raspberry

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Streeter Flynn

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

LIFT

$11.00

*Breckenridge

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Botonist

$11.00

Conniption

$11.00

Empress Gin

$11.00

Fords

$9.00

Garnish Island

$9.00

Gray Whale

$11.00

Ha Penny Rhubarb

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Leopold's

$11.00

Roku

$13.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

*Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Flor de Cana 12 Yr

$12.00

Flor de Cana 18 Yr

$15.00

Flor de Cana 4 yr

$8.00

Flor de Cana 7 Yr

$9.00

Goslings Dark Rum

$10.00

Malibu

$7.00

Shipwreck Spiced Rum

$9.00

Zacapa

$14.00

*Well Tequila Monte

$8.00

123 Anejo

$18.00

123 Blanco

$12.00

123 Diablito

$48.00

123 Reposado

$15.00Out of stock

Casamigas Silver

$11.00

Corazon Anejo

$15.00

Corazon Silver

$10.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$13.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Dona Loca Mezcal

$12.00Out of stock

Dulce Vida Anejo

$15.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$12.00