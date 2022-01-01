Lone Tree restaurants you'll love

Lone Tree's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Salad
Chicken
Must-try Lone Tree restaurants

Reed's Southside Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Reed's Southside Tavern

9535 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree

Avg 4 (479 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Steak Sandwich$13.00
Hand shaved steak grilled with peppers, onions and mushrooms.
Served on a hoagie roll and topped with our spicy queso...
French Dip Sandwich$13.00
This sliced steak grilled with mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Piled on a hoagie roll and served with au jus...
Build-Your-Own-Burger$9.00
Choose from our all beef burger, chicken or veggie burger.
Served on a brioche roll with your choice of toppings..
(includes lettuce, tomato and onion and fries)
More about Reed's Southside Tavern
Joy Sushi image

 

Joy Sushi

7600 Park Meadows Drive, Suite 1000, lone tree

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Las Vegas Roll$9.00
cream cheese, unagi, kani. avocado. masago
Edamame$4.00
steamed and salted soy beans
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
avocado, cucumber, kewpie mayo, tempura shrimp, masago
More about Joy Sushi
Via Baci image

PIZZA

Via Baci

10005 Commons St #200, Lone Tree

Avg 4.2 (1045 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$16.29
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Fresh Oregano
Vesuvius$17.79
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Sausage, Crimini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Oregano
Diavola$17.79
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Sopressata, Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Red Chile Flakes, Fresh Basil
More about Via Baci
Stuboys BBQ & Catering image

 

Stuboys BBQ & Catering

7431 Park Meadows Dr, LONE TREE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Stuboys BBQ & Catering
Banner pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar - Lone Tree

10008 Commons Street ste 100, Lone Tree

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dynamite Shrimp Taco$6.00
Wasabi Slaw
Signature Lobster Roll$36.00
New England or Connecticut Style, Served with Shoestring Fries
Fish Taco$6.00
Louie Sauce, Slaw, Acocado
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar - Lone Tree
Lone Tree image

 

Lone Tree

9234 Park Meadow Drive Suite 300, Lone Tree

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Lone Tree
Lone Tree Grill image

 

Lone Tree Grill

9808 Sunningdale Blvd, Lone Tree

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Lone Tree Grill

