Lone Tree restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Reed's Southside Tavern
9535 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$13.00
Hand shaved steak grilled with peppers, onions and mushrooms.
Served on a hoagie roll and topped with our spicy queso...
|French Dip Sandwich
|$13.00
This sliced steak grilled with mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Piled on a hoagie roll and served with au jus...
|Build-Your-Own-Burger
|$9.00
Choose from our all beef burger, chicken or veggie burger.
Served on a brioche roll with your choice of toppings..
(includes lettuce, tomato and onion and fries)
Joy Sushi
7600 Park Meadows Drive, Suite 1000, lone tree
|Popular items
|Las Vegas Roll
|$9.00
cream cheese, unagi, kani. avocado. masago
|Edamame
|$4.00
steamed and salted soy beans
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
avocado, cucumber, kewpie mayo, tempura shrimp, masago
PIZZA
Via Baci
10005 Commons St #200, Lone Tree
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$16.29
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Fresh Oregano
|Vesuvius
|$17.79
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Sausage, Crimini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Oregano
|Diavola
|$17.79
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Sopressata, Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Red Chile Flakes, Fresh Basil
Blue Island Oyster Bar - Lone Tree
10008 Commons Street ste 100, Lone Tree
|Popular items
|Dynamite Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Wasabi Slaw
|Signature Lobster Roll
|$36.00
New England or Connecticut Style, Served with Shoestring Fries
|Fish Taco
|$6.00
Louie Sauce, Slaw, Acocado
Lone Tree
9234 Park Meadow Drive Suite 300, Lone Tree
Lone Tree Grill
9808 Sunningdale Blvd, Lone Tree