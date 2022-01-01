  • Home
Blue Island Oyster Bar - Lone Tree 10008 Commons Street ste 100

10008 Commons Street ste 100

Lone Tree, CO 80124

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Lobster Roll
Clam Chowder
Clam Chowder- TOGO QUART

Oysters & Clams

Single Oyster/Clam

Served with Mignonette & Cocktail Sauce

Dozen Oyster/Clam

Served with Mignonette & Cocktail Sauce

1/2 Dozen Oyster/Clam

Served with Mignonette & Cocktail Sauce

NA Beverage

Acqua Panna

$10.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer Refill

Club Soda

$3.50

Club Soda Refill

Coffee

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi Refill

Frutti Fresca

$7.00

Gilligans True Love

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Ale Refill

Hot Tea

$4.00

Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade Refill

Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi Refill

San Pellegrino

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Shirley Temple Refill

Sprite

$3.50

Sprite Refill

Teakoe Ice Tea

$4.00

Thai Tonic

$7.00

Tonic

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Beer

Mexican Lager

$7.50

IPA

$8.50

Beer Rotator

$7.00

N/A Bitburger

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.75

DBC Graham Cracker Porter

$7.25

Seasonal Seltzer

$6.50

Modelo

$7.00

Avery IPA

$7.25

Guiness

$5.00

Cocktails

Blood Orange Margarita

$13.75

House Martini

$15.00

Spiced Pear Mule

$13.75

Elderflower Basil

$13.50

Spicy Strawberry Marg

$15.00

Spanish G T

$13.50

BIOB Manhatten

$15.00

Signature Old Fashioned

$15.00

Jesse's Girl

$15.00

BIOB Signature Bloody

$14.50

A Good Thyme

$13.50

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Brandy Alexander

$14.00

NOLA Old Fashioned

$16.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Cucumber Saketini

$13.75

White Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$11.50

When Life Gives

$14.50

66

$12.00

Wine

Montinore PN

$16.50

Belle Glos PN

$18.00

Stolpman Syrah

$17.00

Super Tuscan

$16.00

Donati Cab

$15.50

Muriel Rioja

$14.00

Justine Paso

$17.00

Acumen Mountainside

$24.00

Montinore PN. Btl

$66.00

Belle Glos Btl

$69.00

Sanford Pinot Noir Btl

$136.00

Stolpman Syrah Btl

$68.00

Zinfandel Btl

$64.00

Meritage Btl

$119.00Out of stock

Lang & Reed BTL

$79.00

Super Tuscan Btl

$63.00

Donati Cab Btl

$62.00

Rioja Btl

$58.00

Justin Paso Btl

$69.00

Acumen Mountainside Btl

$85.00

Silver Oak Cab Btl

$165.00

Opus Cab Btl

$235.00

Bella Union Btl

$145.00

Caymus Btl

$195.00

11

$225.00Out of stock

22

$73.00Out of stock

33

$58.00Out of stock

La Fiera P Griogo

$13.00

Alvariho

$14.50

Vermentino

$15.50

Wither Hills SB

$14.00

Rothschild Legende

$15.50

Vaudon Chablis

$21.00

Sancerre

$19.00

Riesling Carl Graff

$12.00

Replica 'Knockoff

$13.00

Flowers

$21.00

Trefethen Chard

$19.00

La Fiera P Grigio BTL

$52.00

La Bretonnier Muscadet BTL

$48.00

Alvariho BTL

$57.00

Vermentino BTL

$62.00

Wachau Gruner Veltliner BTL

$54.00

Wither Hills SB BTL

$56.00

Rothschild Legende BTL

$62.00Out of stock

Cakebread SB BTL

$76.00

Sancerre BTL

$70.00

Riesling Carl Graff BTL

$48.00

Replica 'Knockoff BTL

$52.00

Flowers Chard BTL

$74.00

Trefethen Chard BTL

$70.00

Rombauer BTL

$87.00

Chat Montelena BTL

$125.00

Kistler BTL

$140.00

Vaudon Chablis BTL

$74.00

Olivier Leflaive BTL

$105.00

Jadot Chassagne-Montrache BTL

$165.00

J Drouhin Meursault BTL

$159.00

Pouilly-Fuisse BTL

$131.00

3

$98.00

2

$92.00

1

$170.00

Campuget Rose

$13.50

Tavel Rose

$17.00

Bandol Rose

$20.00

Campuget Rose BTL

$54.00

Tavel Rose BTL

$68.00

Bandol Rose BTL

$73.00

Provence BTL

$65.00

Tempier Rose BTL

$135.00

Paul Chevalier

$13.00

Rivarose

$16.00

Veuve

$25.00

Paul Chavalier BTL

$52.00

Rivarose BTL

$64.00

Taittinger BTL

$105.00

Veuve Clicquot BTL

$115.00

Billacarte Salmon 1/2 BTL

$105.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$295.00

Vueve Brut Rose

$148.00

Louis Roederer 'Cristal' BTL

$545.00

Pommery Cuvee 'Louise' BTL

$310.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$12.60

Ketel One

$11.30

Ketel One Peach

$11.30

Pinnacle Blueberry Vodka

$9.50

Skyy (Well)

$9.50

Skyy Vanilla

$9.50

Titos

$11.00

Woody Creek Potato Vodka

$11.50Out of stock

Chopin

$14.50Out of stock

Belvedere

$15.00

Purity 3oz

$24.00

Streeter

$11.25Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$11.50

Gray Whale

$13.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$12.25

Nolets

$15.00

Spring 44(well)

$9.50

Purity Gin

$15.00Out of stock

St George Botenivore

$15.00

St George Dry Rye

$15.00

St George Terroir

$15.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Woody Creek Gin

$13.00Out of stock

Castillio (Well)

$9.50

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Montanya Plantino

$10.50

Montanya Oro

$12.50

Montanya Exclusiva

$16.50

Suaza Blue(well)

$9.50

Herradura Silver

$13.50

Herradura Reposado

$15.50

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$23.50

Don Julio Anejo

$18.50

Don Julio Blanco

$16.50

Don Julio Reposado

$17.50Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$30.00Out of stock

Maestro Doble Diamonte

$18.00

Madre Artesanal

$16.50

Los Vecinos

$12.75Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$15.50

Casamigos Repo

$18.50

Casamigos Anejo

$20.50

Vago Elote

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Jim Beam (well)

$9.50

Basil Hayden

$15.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.50

Jack Daniels Rye

$10.50

Knob Creek Bourbon

$11.50

Knob Creek Rye

$11.50

Makers Mark

$11.50

Crown Royal

$10.50

Stranahans

$15.00

Old Forester

$10.50

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Woody Creek Rye

$15.75Out of stock

Jameson

$10.00

Dewars (Well)

$10.00

Glenlivit 12yr

$17.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.60

Glenmorangie 10

$20.00

Laphroaig 10

$17.50

Oban 14

$25.50

MacCallan 12

$19.50

MacCallan 18

$36.50

Hennessy VSOP

$17.50

Amaretto Disaronno

$7.75

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Aperal

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Carpano Antica (well)

$10.00

Carpano Dry (well)

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Chateau Laribotte Sauternes

$16.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fonseca Bin 27

$12.00

Frangelico

$7.75

Godiva White Choc Liqueur

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy

$16.50

Kahlua

$9.00

Korbel Brandy

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$7.75

Lillet Rose

$7.75Out of stock

Luxardo

$11.00

Pimms

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Solerno Blood Orange

$11.00

St. George Absinthe

$15.50

St. George Coffee

$10.00

St. George Pear

$10.00

Taylor 10 Port

$15.00

Taylor 20 yr

$20.00

Tuaca

$9.00Out of stock

Raw & Chilled Bar

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

1/2 Dozen Mexican Gulf Shrimp

Smoked Trout Dip

Smoked Trout Dip

$15.00

House Fried Yukon Potato Chips, Red Onion Marmalade

Alaskan Red KIng Crab Legs 1/2 Pound

Alaskan Red KIng Crab Legs 1/2 Pound

$49.00

Served Chilled or Steamed with Garlic Butter & Wine

Alaskan Red KIng Crab Legs 1 Pound

Alaskan Red KIng Crab Legs 1 Pound

$98.00

Served Chilled or Steamed with Garlic Butter & Wine

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$19.00

Served with Spicy Mustard, Steamed or Chilled

Stone Crab- 4 claws

$50.00Out of stock

Stone Crab-single

$12.50Out of stock

Royal White Sturgeon

$95.00

Kaluga

$125.00

Siberian Sturgeon

$130.00

Golden Osetra

$155.00

Side White Sturgeon

$30.00

Side Creme Fraiche

$5.00

Side Chips

$5.50

Crab Roll

$17.00

Movie Night Roll

$17.00

Fishing With Dynamite Roll

$18.00

Spicy Duo Roll

$16.00

Tropical Poke Chop Chop

$15.00

Tuna Tataki

$19.00

Crispy Trio

$19.00

Sushi Set

Appetizers

BIOB Salad

$13.00

Bibb Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Cucumber, Campari Tomatoes, Vinaigrette

Caesar

$12.50

House Made Dressing

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

Sea Clam Fritters, Apple Smoked Bacon

Fried Calamari

$16.50

Thai Chili Sauce, Apples, Oranges, Sesame

Steamed Clams

$20.00

Ricotta Gnocchi

$16.00
Roasted Oysters

Roasted Oysters

$18.50

Garlic Herb Butter, Ritz Crumb, Parmeson Cheese

Spanish Octopus

Spanish Octopus

$19.50

Chorizo Vinaigrette, Crispy Potato

Curry Mussels

Curry Mussels

$18.50

Yellow Coconut Curry, Cilantro, Grilled Ciabatta

Togarashi Fries

$8.50

Trout Dip

$15.00

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Signature Salads

"Big Easy" Crab Cake & Asparagus Salad

$23.00

Mixed Lettuce, Pickle Fennel, Campari Tomato, Chef's Sauce

Salmon Kale Salad

Salmon Kale Salad

$24.50

Roasted Beets, Apples, Dates, Fennel, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Avocado, Blueberry, Dijon-Maple Vinaigrette

Lobster & Avocado Salad

Lobster & Avocado Salad

$36.50

Lemon Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Campari Tomatoes, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Garlic Shrimp Caesar

$21.00

Salmon Caesar

$24.50

Calamari Caesar

$21.00

Sushi Roll Salad

$21.00

Caesar

$12.50

House Made Dressing

#1 Ahi Tuna

$25.00

Filet Ceasar

$26.00

Lunch Entrees & Sandwiches

Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips Lunch

Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips Lunch

$23.00

Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$19.00

Cracker Crusted Atlantic Cod, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Tartar Sauce

Fried Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Lunch

Fried Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Lunch

$20.00

Dill Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw

Fried Surf Clams Lunch

Fried Surf Clams Lunch

$18.00

Dill Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw

Miso Salmon Bowl

$24.50

Choice of Salmon or Shrimp, Miso Sauce, Cauliflower, Snap Peas, Citrus Cilantro Rice, Fresno Chili, Toasted Shallot

Signature Lobster Roll

$36.50

New England or Connecticut Style, Served with Shoestring Fries

Sliders & Tacos

Ahi Tuna Taco

Ahi Tuna Taco

$6.50

Wasabi Slaw, Ponzu

Burger Slider

Burger Slider

$6.00

Bacon-Beef Blend, Onion Jam, White Cheddar

Crispy Fish Slider

Crispy Fish Slider

$6.50

Dill Tartar Sauce, Cole Slaw

Dynamite Shrimp Taco

Dynamite Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Wasabi Slaw

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$6.50

Louie Sauce, Slaw, Acocado

Knuckle Sandwich

Knuckle Sandwich

$19.50

Mini Lobster Roll Slider

Teriyaki Salmon Slider

$7.00

Wasabi Slaw, Spicy Aioli

Lunch Sides

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$6.50

Truffle- Soy Sauce

Crispy Parmesan Potatoes

$4.50

Curried Cauliflower

$5.50

Medjool Dates, Yellow Coconut Curry

Side Artisan Bread

Side Artisan Bread

$5.50

House Made Cole Slaw

$4.00

Roasted Beets

$6.50

Goat Cheese & Walnuts

Shoestring Fries

$4.00

Side Ceasar

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Simply Grilled Asparagus

$6.50

Side Miso Peanut Kale

$6.50

Clam Fritter (1 each)

$2.00

Simply Prepared Fish

Simple Salmon

$25.50

Simple Tuna

$26.50

Simple Scallops

$39.00

Simple Market Fish

$29.00

Chowder TOGO

Clam Chowder- TOGO QUART

$20.00

Heat and Serve at Home

Clam Chowder- TOGO PINT

$11.00

Heat and Serve at Home

Sushi Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Salmon Mango Roll

$7.50

California Roll

$7.50

Sushi

Crab Roll

$17.00

Movie Night Roll

$17.00

Fishing With Dynamite Roll

$18.00

Spicy Duo Roll

$16.00

Tropical Poke Chop Chop

$15.00

Tuna Tataki

$19.00

Crispy Trio

$19.00

Sushi Set

Appetizers

"Big Easy" Crab Cake

"Big Easy" Crab Cake

$20.50

Pickle Fennel Salad, Chefs Sauce

BIOB Salad

$13.00

Bibb Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Cucumber, Campari Tomatoes, Vinaigrette

Ceasar

$12.50

House Made Dressing

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

Sea Clam Fritters, Apple Smoked Bacon

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.50

Thai Chili Sauce, Apples, Oranges, Sesame

Steamed Clams

$20.00

Ricotta Gnocchi

$16.00

Truffle Mornay, Parmesan, Chive

Roasted Oysters

Roasted Oysters

$18.50

Garlic Herb Butter, Ritz Crumb, Parmeson Cheese

Spanish Octopus

Spanish Octopus

$19.50

Chorizo Vinaigrette, Crispy Potato

Curry Mussels

Curry Mussels

$18.50

Yellow Coconut Curry, Cilantro, Grilled Ciabatta

Togarashi Fries

Togarashi Fries

$8.50
Trout Dip

Trout Dip

$15.00

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Entree Salads

Lobster & Avocado Salad

Lobster & Avocado Salad

$36.50

Lemon Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Campari Tomatoes, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Garlic Shrimp Caesar

$21.00

Salmon Caesar

$24.50

Calamari Caesar

$21.00
Salmon Kale Salad

Salmon Kale Salad

$24.50

Roasted Beets, Apples, Dates, Fennel, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Avocado, Blueberry, Dijon-Maple Vinaigrette

#1 Ahi Tuna Salad

$25.00

Blue Island Classics

Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips

Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips

$26.50

Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw

Fresh Taco Platter

Fresh Taco Platter

$25.00

Seared Ahi, Fresh Fish & a Dynamite Shrimp Taco, Lime Cilantro Rice, Smashed Avocado

Fried Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

Fried Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

$27.50

Dill Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw

Fried Surf Clams

Fried Surf Clams

$26.50

Dill Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$20.00

White Cheddar Mornay, Fresh Chive, Ritz Cracker Crumb

Signature Lobster Roll

Signature Lobster Roll

$36.50

New England or Connecticut Style, Served with Shoestring Fries

Signature Entrees

Atlantic Salmon Oscar

Atlantic Salmon Oscar

$37.00

Grilled Salmon, 'Big Easy' Crab Cake, Crispy Potatoes, Asparagus, Bearnaise Sauce

Chilean Seabass

Chilean Seabass

$49.00

Pan Fried Noodles, Vegetables, Shitake Mushroom, Crispy Shallot, Fresno Chili, Miso Sauce

Filet Mignon Medallions

Filet Mignon Medallions

$43.00

Parmesan Potato, Carmilizied Onion- Crimin Mushroom Demi Glace, Asparagus, Bearnaise Sauce

Chef's Market Fresh Fish

$34.00

Saffron Rissotto, Chorizo Dulce, Shrimp, PEI Mussels, Pickled Fennel

Prosciutto Scallops and Shrimp

Prosciutto Scallops and Shrimp

$39.00Out of stock

Truffle-Corn Nage, Ricotta Gnocchi, Crispy Proscuitto, Corn Soffritto

Manila Clam Pasta

$33.00

Simply Prepared Fish

Simple Salmon

$32.00

Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes

Simple Chilean Sea Bass

Simple Chilean Sea Bass

$49.50

Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes

Simple Market Fish

$34.00Out of stock

Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes

Simple Scallops

$44.00

Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes

Truffle- Butter King Crab Legs

$49.00

Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes

Simple Tuna

$33.00

Dinner Sides

Asparagus Bearnaise

$7.50

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$7.50

Truffle- Soy Sauce

Crispy Parmesan Potatoes

$6.50
Curried Cauliflower

Curried Cauliflower

$7.50

Medjool Dates, Yellow Coconut Curry

Side Artisan Bread

Side Artisan Bread

$5.50

Cole Slaw

$5.50
Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$7.50

Goat Cheese & Walnuts

Shoestring Fries

$6.50

Side Ceasar

$6.50

Side Salad

$6.50

Side Miso Peanut Kale

$6.50

Clam Fritter (1 each)

$2.00

Kids Food

Kids Fish'wich' Sliders

$9.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Pasta with Butter & Cheese

$8.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Chicken FIngers

$8.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Mini Cheese Burgers

$9.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Kids Filet

$15.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$8.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Kids Salmon

$14.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Hotdog

$7.95

Kids Pepsi

Kid Sprite

Kid Diet Pepsi

Kid Lemonade

Kid Milk

Kid Juice

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Nellie & Joe's Famous Key Lime Juice, Fresh Whipped Cream

Butterscotch Pot De Creme

$10.00

Chef's Seasonal Selection

Flourless Chocolate Brownie Sundae

Flourless Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Salted Caramel, Chocolate sauce, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Candied Walnuts, Whipped Cream

Blood Orange Olive Oil Cake

Blood Orange Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

Macerated Berries, Fresh Whipped Cream

Scoop o' Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
In collaboration with Blue Island Shellfish Farms in Long Island, NY, and a commitment to high-quality seafood, Shucking Good Hospitality brings to you a second location in Lone Tree, CO! Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood is where Colorado meets coastal culture. We invite you to join us for "dock-to-dish" dining at it's best.

10008 Commons Street ste 100, Lone Tree, CO 80124

