Blue Island Oyster Bar - Lone Tree 10008 Commons Street ste 100
10008 Commons Street ste 100
Lone Tree, CO 80124
NA Beverage
Acqua Panna
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer Refill
Club Soda
Club Soda Refill
Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Diet Pepsi Refill
Frutti Fresca
Gilligans True Love
Ginger Ale
Ginger Ale Refill
Hot Tea
Juice
Lemonade
Lemonade Refill
Pepsi
Pepsi Refill
San Pellegrino
Shirley Temple
Shirley Temple Refill
Sprite
Sprite Refill
Teakoe Ice Tea
Thai Tonic
Tonic
Virgin Bloody Mary
Beer
Cocktails
Blood Orange Margarita
House Martini
Spiced Pear Mule
Elderflower Basil
Spicy Strawberry Marg
Spanish G T
BIOB Manhatten
Signature Old Fashioned
Jesse's Girl
BIOB Signature Bloody
A Good Thyme
Espresso Martini
Brandy Alexander
NOLA Old Fashioned
Mimosa
Cucumber Saketini
White Chocolate Martini
Irish Coffee
When Life Gives
66
Wine
Montinore PN
Belle Glos PN
Stolpman Syrah
Super Tuscan
Donati Cab
Muriel Rioja
Justine Paso
Acumen Mountainside
Montinore PN. Btl
Belle Glos Btl
Sanford Pinot Noir Btl
Stolpman Syrah Btl
Zinfandel Btl
Meritage Btl
Lang & Reed BTL
Super Tuscan Btl
Donati Cab Btl
Rioja Btl
Justin Paso Btl
Acumen Mountainside Btl
Silver Oak Cab Btl
Opus Cab Btl
Bella Union Btl
Caymus Btl
11
22
33
La Fiera P Griogo
Alvariho
Vermentino
Wither Hills SB
Rothschild Legende
Vaudon Chablis
Sancerre
Riesling Carl Graff
Replica 'Knockoff
Flowers
Trefethen Chard
La Fiera P Grigio BTL
La Bretonnier Muscadet BTL
Alvariho BTL
Vermentino BTL
Wachau Gruner Veltliner BTL
Wither Hills SB BTL
Rothschild Legende BTL
Cakebread SB BTL
Sancerre BTL
Riesling Carl Graff BTL
Replica 'Knockoff BTL
Flowers Chard BTL
Trefethen Chard BTL
Rombauer BTL
Chat Montelena BTL
Kistler BTL
Vaudon Chablis BTL
Olivier Leflaive BTL
Jadot Chassagne-Montrache BTL
J Drouhin Meursault BTL
Pouilly-Fuisse BTL
3
2
1
Campuget Rose
Tavel Rose
Bandol Rose
Campuget Rose BTL
Tavel Rose BTL
Bandol Rose BTL
Provence BTL
Tempier Rose BTL
Paul Chevalier
Rivarose
Veuve
Paul Chavalier BTL
Rivarose BTL
Taittinger BTL
Veuve Clicquot BTL
Billacarte Salmon 1/2 BTL
Dom Perignon BTL
Vueve Brut Rose
Louis Roederer 'Cristal' BTL
Pommery Cuvee 'Louise' BTL
Liquor
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Peach
Pinnacle Blueberry Vodka
Skyy (Well)
Skyy Vanilla
Titos
Woody Creek Potato Vodka
Chopin
Belvedere
Purity 3oz
Streeter
Bombay Sapphire
Gray Whale
Hendricks
Nolets
Spring 44(well)
Purity Gin
St George Botenivore
St George Dry Rye
St George Terroir
Tanqueray
Woody Creek Gin
Castillio (Well)
Captain Morgan
Meyers
Montanya Plantino
Montanya Oro
Montanya Exclusiva
Suaza Blue(well)
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Ultra Anejo
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Maestro Doble Diamonte
Madre Artesanal
Los Vecinos
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Casamigos Anejo
Vago Elote
Casamigos Mezcal
Jim Beam (well)
Basil Hayden
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Rye
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Crown Royal
Stranahans
Old Forester
Woodford Reserve
Woody Creek Rye
Jameson
Dewars (Well)
Glenlivit 12yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Glenmorangie 10
Laphroaig 10
Oban 14
MacCallan 12
MacCallan 18
Hennessy VSOP
Amaretto Disaronno
Amaro Montenegro
Aperal
Baileys
Campari
Carpano Antica (well)
Carpano Dry (well)
Chambord
Chateau Laribotte Sauternes
Cointreau
Cynar
Fernet Branca
Fonseca Bin 27
Frangelico
Godiva White Choc Liqueur
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Kahlua
Korbel Brandy
Lillet Blanc
Lillet Rose
Luxardo
Pimms
Sambuca
Solerno Blood Orange
St. George Absinthe
St. George Coffee
St. George Pear
Taylor 10 Port
Taylor 20 yr
Tuaca
Raw & Chilled Bar
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
1/2 Dozen Mexican Gulf Shrimp
Smoked Trout Dip
House Fried Yukon Potato Chips, Red Onion Marmalade
Alaskan Red KIng Crab Legs 1/2 Pound
Served Chilled or Steamed with Garlic Butter & Wine
Alaskan Red KIng Crab Legs 1 Pound
Served Chilled or Steamed with Garlic Butter & Wine
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Served with Spicy Mustard, Steamed or Chilled
Stone Crab- 4 claws
Stone Crab-single
Royal White Sturgeon
Kaluga
Siberian Sturgeon
Golden Osetra
Side White Sturgeon
Side Creme Fraiche
Side Chips
Sushi (Copy)
Appetizers
BIOB Salad
Bibb Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Cucumber, Campari Tomatoes, Vinaigrette
Caesar
House Made Dressing
Clam Chowder
Sea Clam Fritters, Apple Smoked Bacon
Fried Calamari
Thai Chili Sauce, Apples, Oranges, Sesame
Steamed Clams
Ricotta Gnocchi
Roasted Oysters
Garlic Herb Butter, Ritz Crumb, Parmeson Cheese
Spanish Octopus
Chorizo Vinaigrette, Crispy Potato
Curry Mussels
Yellow Coconut Curry, Cilantro, Grilled Ciabatta
Togarashi Fries
Trout Dip
Deviled Eggs
Signature Salads
"Big Easy" Crab Cake & Asparagus Salad
Mixed Lettuce, Pickle Fennel, Campari Tomato, Chef's Sauce
Salmon Kale Salad
Roasted Beets, Apples, Dates, Fennel, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Avocado, Blueberry, Dijon-Maple Vinaigrette
Lobster & Avocado Salad
Lemon Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Campari Tomatoes, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Garlic Shrimp Caesar
Salmon Caesar
Calamari Caesar
Sushi Roll Salad
Caesar
House Made Dressing
#1 Ahi Tuna
Filet Ceasar
Lunch Entrees & Sandwiches
Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips Lunch
Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Cracker Crusted Atlantic Cod, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Tartar Sauce
Fried Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Lunch
Dill Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
Fried Surf Clams Lunch
Dill Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
Miso Salmon Bowl
Choice of Salmon or Shrimp, Miso Sauce, Cauliflower, Snap Peas, Citrus Cilantro Rice, Fresno Chili, Toasted Shallot
Signature Lobster Roll
New England or Connecticut Style, Served with Shoestring Fries
Sliders & Tacos
Ahi Tuna Taco
Wasabi Slaw, Ponzu
Burger Slider
Bacon-Beef Blend, Onion Jam, White Cheddar
Crispy Fish Slider
Dill Tartar Sauce, Cole Slaw
Dynamite Shrimp Taco
Wasabi Slaw
Fish Taco
Louie Sauce, Slaw, Acocado
Knuckle Sandwich
Mini Lobster Roll Slider
Teriyaki Salmon Slider
Wasabi Slaw, Spicy Aioli
Lunch Sides
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Truffle- Soy Sauce
Crispy Parmesan Potatoes
Curried Cauliflower
Medjool Dates, Yellow Coconut Curry
Side Artisan Bread
House Made Cole Slaw
Roasted Beets
Goat Cheese & Walnuts
Shoestring Fries
Side Ceasar
Side Salad
Simply Grilled Asparagus
Side Miso Peanut Kale
Clam Fritter (1 each)
Simply Prepared Fish
Chowder TOGO
Raw & Chilled Bar
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
1/2 Dozen Mexican Gulf Shrimp
Alaskan Red KIng Crab Legs 1/2 Pound
Served Chilled or Steamed with Garlic Butter & Wine
Alaskan Red KIng Crab Legs 1 Pound
Served Chilled or Steamed with Garlic Butter & Wine
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Served with Spicy Mustard, Steamed or Chilled
Stone Crab-4 claws
Stone Crab- single claw
Royal White Sturgeon
Kaluga
Siberian Sturgeon
Golden Osetra
Side White Sturgeon
Side Chips
Side Creme Fraiche
Sushi
Appetizers
"Big Easy" Crab Cake
Pickle Fennel Salad, Chefs Sauce
BIOB Salad
Bibb Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Cucumber, Campari Tomatoes, Vinaigrette
Ceasar
House Made Dressing
Clam Chowder
Sea Clam Fritters, Apple Smoked Bacon
Fried Calamari
Thai Chili Sauce, Apples, Oranges, Sesame
Steamed Clams
Ricotta Gnocchi
Truffle Mornay, Parmesan, Chive
Roasted Oysters
Garlic Herb Butter, Ritz Crumb, Parmeson Cheese
Spanish Octopus
Chorizo Vinaigrette, Crispy Potato
Curry Mussels
Yellow Coconut Curry, Cilantro, Grilled Ciabatta
Togarashi Fries
Trout Dip
Deviled Eggs
Entree Salads
Lobster & Avocado Salad
Lemon Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Campari Tomatoes, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Garlic Shrimp Caesar
Salmon Caesar
Calamari Caesar
Salmon Kale Salad
Roasted Beets, Apples, Dates, Fennel, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Avocado, Blueberry, Dijon-Maple Vinaigrette
#1 Ahi Tuna Salad
Blue Island Classics
Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips
Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
Fresh Taco Platter
Seared Ahi, Fresh Fish & a Dynamite Shrimp Taco, Lime Cilantro Rice, Smashed Avocado
Fried Jumbo Gulf Shrimp
Dill Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
Fried Surf Clams
Dill Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
Fish Sandwich
White Cheddar Mornay, Fresh Chive, Ritz Cracker Crumb
Signature Lobster Roll
New England or Connecticut Style, Served with Shoestring Fries
Signature Entrees
Atlantic Salmon Oscar
Grilled Salmon, 'Big Easy' Crab Cake, Crispy Potatoes, Asparagus, Bearnaise Sauce
Chilean Seabass
Pan Fried Noodles, Vegetables, Shitake Mushroom, Crispy Shallot, Fresno Chili, Miso Sauce
Filet Mignon Medallions
Parmesan Potato, Carmilizied Onion- Crimin Mushroom Demi Glace, Asparagus, Bearnaise Sauce
Chef's Market Fresh Fish
Saffron Rissotto, Chorizo Dulce, Shrimp, PEI Mussels, Pickled Fennel
Prosciutto Scallops and Shrimp
Truffle-Corn Nage, Ricotta Gnocchi, Crispy Proscuitto, Corn Soffritto
Manila Clam Pasta
Simply Prepared Fish
Simple Salmon
Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes
Simple Chilean Sea Bass
Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes
Simple Market Fish
Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes
Simple Scallops
Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes
Truffle- Butter King Crab Legs
Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes
Simple Tuna
Dinner Sides
Asparagus Bearnaise
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Truffle- Soy Sauce
Crispy Parmesan Potatoes
Curried Cauliflower
Medjool Dates, Yellow Coconut Curry
Side Artisan Bread
Cole Slaw
Roasted Beets
Goat Cheese & Walnuts
Shoestring Fries
Side Ceasar
Side Salad
Side Miso Peanut Kale
Clam Fritter (1 each)
Chowder TOGO
Oysters & Clams TOGO
Kids Food
Kids Fish'wich' Sliders
Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus
Pasta with Butter & Cheese
Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus
Chicken FIngers
Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus
Mini Cheese Burgers
Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus
Kids Filet
Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus
Kids Pasta Alfredo
Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus
Kids Salmon
Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus
Hotdog
Kids Pepsi
Kid Sprite
Kid Diet Pepsi
Kid Lemonade
Kid Milk
Kid Juice
Dessert
Key Lime Pie
Graham Cracker Crust, Nellie & Joe's Famous Key Lime Juice, Fresh Whipped Cream
Butterscotch Pot De Creme
Chef's Seasonal Selection
Flourless Chocolate Brownie Sundae
Salted Caramel, Chocolate sauce, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Candied Walnuts, Whipped Cream
Blood Orange Olive Oil Cake
Macerated Berries, Fresh Whipped Cream
Scoop o' Vanilla Ice Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
In collaboration with Blue Island Shellfish Farms in Long Island, NY, and a commitment to high-quality seafood, Shucking Good Hospitality brings to you a second location in Lone Tree, CO! Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood is where Colorado meets coastal culture. We invite you to join us for ”dock-to-dish” dining at it’s best.
10008 Commons Street ste 100, Lone Tree, CO 80124