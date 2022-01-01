Littleton restaurants you'll love

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Littleton

Top restaurants in Littleton, Colorado

Littleton has much to offer those who visit and locals alike. You can enjoy Skate City Littleton, Marston Lake, and Robert F. Clement Park all in one day. You can also enjoy a wide variety of unique eateries including kebabs, steak, and fondu. There’s nothing little about the big flavors of this town. A quick drive down Littleton Blvd will showcase the unique offerings from this quaint metro area.

Take the kids out for hot dogs or treat your partner to a night of exciting Syrian cuisine. In Littleton, the diverse selection of restaurants is an adventure. To the west of Highway 85, there is everything from trendy restaurants to casual bistros. Quick stops for lunch and luxurious upscale dining are found throughout the cityscape. Enjoy sushi, burgers, pizza, seafood, and Italian cuisine all just blocks from each other.

Spend the evening winding down at one of the many bars and grills located off Main St. Treat your friends to dinner, cocktails, craft beer, or local wine. After a night of fun, make sure you get an extra shot of espresso from one of the cute local coffee houses. Maybe some pancakes too. You deserve it. However you decide to explore the tastes of Littleton, you’re sure to find a tasty new favorite.

Littleton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Littleton restaurants

ViewHouse Littleton image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

ViewHouse Littleton

2680 West Main Street, Littleton

Avg 3.5 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ballpark Burger$12.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
BBQ Bacon Queso Burger$14.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
More about ViewHouse Littleton
Breckenridge Brewery Next Day Beer Delivery image

 

Breckenridge Brewery Next Day Beer Delivery

2990 BREWERY LANE, LITTLETON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hop Peak IPA 12pk$16.00
Whole cone Citra and Simcoe hops, lush citrus and pine aromas for a complex body.
Rum Barrel- Aged Vanilla Porter 4pk$14.00
Vanilla Porter aged in Rum Barrels for 12 weeks. Delicious and warming flavors of vanilla, rum, chocolate, toffee, and caramel.
ABV 11.1%
Agave Wheat 6pk$9.00
Unfiltered American Wheat Ale brewed with organic agave nectar.
More about Breckenridge Brewery Next Day Beer Delivery
Cubs Q image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cubs Q

6955 S York St Ste 422, Centennial

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Okra$4.00
BBQ Beans$3.00
mac spicy$4.00
More about Cubs Q
Palenque Cocina y Agaveria image

 

Palenque Cocina y Agaveria

2609 Main St, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole$11.50
Tortilla chips with our house red salsa and guacamole. Gluten-free. Vegan.
Quesadilla$10.95
Flour tortillas layered with roasted sliced chile poblanos, mushrooms and monterey jack cheese. Grilled and served with house-made guacamole. Vegetarian.
Fajitas$19.95
Marinated chicken, carne asada, or portobello mushrooms, sautéed with onions, zucchini, green and red peppers. Served with house-made refried beans, rice,guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas. Gluten-free. Vegan on request.
More about Palenque Cocina y Agaveria
HiLo - Littleton image

 

HiLo - Littleton

10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Caeser$10.00
Braised Beef Short Ribs$29.00
Bread
More about HiLo - Littleton
Sazza Pizza + Salads image

 

Sazza Pizza + Salads

2500 E. Orchard Rd, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Four Cheese$11.00
12" Sausage & Roasted Criminis$12.00
12" Verdi$15.00
More about Sazza Pizza + Salads
South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill image

 

South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill

7900 S Colorado Blvd, Centennial

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gourmet Grilled Cheese$8.99
Grilled cheese on thick cut brioche bread, melted swiss, muenster, cheddar, tomato, and basil aioli.
Nathan's Famous 1/4 LB Hot Dog$5.50
Includes one side.
Western Burger$11.25
Colorado Angus burger, Texas toast, cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, fried onion straws, house BBQ sauce.
More about South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill
Taste of Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (2451 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small French Fries$1.39
1/4 pound
Super 12" The Works$12.89
Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese
Large French Fries$2.99
I hope you're hungry, this is a full pound of yummy french fries!
More about Taste of Philly
Iwayama Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iwayama Sushi

5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Francisco Roll$13.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Avocado. Topped with Tuna, Jalapeno, Sesame Oil and Ponzu
The Big Nasty Roll$12.00
Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Mango Salsa, Aioli, Avocado, Cucumber and Sweet Soy.
Edamame$4.50
Soybeans- Salted or Seasoned
More about Iwayama Sushi
South Suburban Sports Complex image

 

South Suburban Sports Complex

4810 East County Line Road, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Burger$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Brioche - Option for Add ons
Chicken Tenders Basket$13.00
All Natural Breaded White Meat Chicken Tenders and French Fries
Choice of Sauce: Honey Mustard, BBQ, Ranch
Sliders and Chips$6.00
2 Beef Sliders with Cheese served with House Made Chips
More about South Suburban Sports Complex
Land of Sushi image

 

Land of Sushi

2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY TUNA ROLL$8.50
RAINBOW ROLL$12.50
SALMON$2.50
More about Land of Sushi
Toast Fine Food & Coffee image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton

Avg 4.3 (3175 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CARNITAS CHILAQUILES$13.99
Corn tortilla chips, sauced in red chile, topped with our house made pork carnitas, two eggs, onion and pickled onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, and crema fresca.
BISCUITS AND GRAVY BREAKFAST$11.99
Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our scratch made country sausage gravy, served with two fresh eggs, and breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
AVOCADO TOAST$11.99
Wheat toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and salt. Served with two eggs, and breakfast breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
More about Toast Fine Food & Coffee
Taste of Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

8966 W Bowles Ave, Littleton

Avg 3.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rg Works$9.49
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, green peppers, onions & white American cheese
Lg Pepper$12.49
Chopped steak with grilled green peppers, onions & white American cheese
Rg Pepper$9.29
Chopped steak with grilled green peppers, onions & white American cheese
More about Taste of Philly
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar image

PIZZA • SALADS

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar

5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton

Avg 4.7 (4329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" BYO$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 Slices
12" BYO$12.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
Oven Baked Wings (8)$12.00
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add’l $.50 each.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern image

 

Lake House Kitchen & Tavern

8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 DZ Chicken Wings$16.00
Breaded with LH Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and tossed in your choice of LH BBQ, Buffalo or Bloody Mary Sauce served with celery, carrots and your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
4 pc Fried Chicken$16.00
Half Chicken Breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and served with choice of side
Pretzel$9.00
Large Artisan Salted Pretzel, House Made Queso, Grain Mustard and Honey Mustard
More about Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
Breckenridge Brewery – Farm House image

 

Breckenridge Brewery – Farm House

2990 Brewery Ln, Littleton

Avg 4 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kobe Burger$18.00
Snake River Farms 1/2 Pound American Wagyu Burger, Choice Of Cheese, Sweet Potato Roll. Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickles on side. Perfectly paired with Hop Peak IPA!
Avalanche Ale Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
Avalanche Ale battered cod, beer battered french fries, Malt Vinegar tartar sauce, house made Jalapeno Slaw.
Need a Breck Brew to pair with this entrée? Try our Avalanche Amber Ale, the perfect combination!
Farm House Beef & Bacon Meatloaf$15.00
Served with Crispy Brussels Sprouts and mashed potatoes, topped with Mushroom Gravy and Crispy Fried Onions.
Add Avalanche Amber Ale for the perfect pairing!
More about Breckenridge Brewery – Farm House
Bacon Social House image

 

Bacon Social House

2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bodega Breakfast Sandwich$12.95
Fried egg, applewood smoked bacon,
cheddar, avocado, pickled onion on
a kaiser roll, with choice of side
Miner's Breakfast$12.95
Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon,
and a plain pancake, with choice of side
Bacon Hash$14.50
Hickory smoked country bacon, poached
egg, sweet potato, roasted hatch chiles,
caramelized onion, tomato aioli
More about Bacon Social House
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA image

 

MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA

9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$12.75
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella topped with fresh basil
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.50
Mozzarella, fresh garlic & rosemary with side marinara
Pepperoni/Salamini Pizza$13.50
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni
More about MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton image

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vodka Penne$14.75
ADD chicken $4, ADD meatball $3, Add sausage $3
Chicken Parmesan$17.75
lightly breaded, prosciutto, parmesan, mozz & a side of spaghetti marinara
CYO Pasta$14.00
choice of meatball or sausage
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
WingWok image

 

WingWok

7530 S University Blvd., Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings with side$13.95
10 Wing Meal; Choose 1 Sauce and 1 Side
30 Wings with side$39.95
30 Wing Meal; Choose up to (3) Sauces and (3) Sides
20 Wings with side$26.95
20 Wing Meal; Choose up to (2) Sauces and (2) Sides
More about WingWok
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

PIZZA

Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Avg 4 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Large Pizza$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
Chicken Parmigiana w/spaghetti$18.99
Homemade Chicken parm baked with marinara & mozzarella. Served with a side of spaghetti. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots. GF available on GF Menu
Mini Cannoli$1.99
An Italian traditional Cannoli shell filled with vanilla sweetened ricotta & chocolate piece (Mini)
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
47 Sushi & Spirits image

 

47 Sushi & Spirits

1525 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna$9.00
Shi (4)$18.00
Spicy Salmon Temaki$5.00
More about 47 Sushi & Spirits
Alibi's Bar and Grill image

GRILL

Alibi's Bar and Grill

7983 S Broadway, Littleton

Avg 4.3 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried ice cream$6.50
More about Alibi's Bar and Grill
Centennial Grill image

 

Centennial Grill

5800 South Federal Blvd, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Centennial Grill
El Sabor Food Truck image

 

El Sabor Food Truck

1471 Beacon Hill Drive, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about El Sabor Food Truck
Banner pic

 

Smokin Fins - Littleton

2575 W Main St,, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Fish Tacos -Cod$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
Seared Ahi Salad$16.00
togarashi crusted ahi loin, mixed greens, cabbage, red onion, shredded carrot, edamame, pickled heart of cucumber, wasabi soy dressing
Honey-Chipotle Salmon$25.00
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables
More about Smokin Fins - Littleton
Restaurant banner

 

Homegrown Tap N' Dough - Ken Caryl

12622 West Ken Caryl Avenue, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
red Sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
Homegrown$16.00
Basil pesto, artichoke, Sundried Tomato, roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, mozzarella.
Contains nuts and dairy
Funguy$18.00
Roasted garlic base, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, fontina, roasted
mushrooms, arugula, truffle oil
More about Homegrown Tap N' Dough - Ken Caryl
Restaurant banner

 

Smokin Fins - Highlands Ranch

1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels and Cauliflower$14.00
flash-fried with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, miso-tahini, smoked sea salt, chipotle-balsamic drizzle, grilled lemon
Baja Fish Tacos -Cod$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
Mango Tango$17.00
tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli
More about Smokin Fins - Highlands Ranch
Restaurant banner

 

Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills

2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills
Restaurant banner

 

Behind the Scenes Tap House

10488 W Centennial Rd, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Behind the Scenes Tap House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Littleton

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Burritos

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Calamari

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston