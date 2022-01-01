Littleton restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Littleton, Colorado
Littleton has much to offer those who visit and locals alike. You can enjoy Skate City Littleton, Marston Lake, and Robert F. Clement Park all in one day. You can also enjoy a wide variety of unique eateries including kebabs, steak, and fondu. There’s nothing little about the big flavors of this town. A quick drive down Littleton Blvd will showcase the unique offerings from this quaint metro area.
Take the kids out for hot dogs or treat your partner to a night of exciting Syrian cuisine. In Littleton, the diverse selection of restaurants is an adventure. To the west of Highway 85, there is everything from trendy restaurants to casual bistros. Quick stops for lunch and luxurious upscale dining are found throughout the cityscape. Enjoy sushi, burgers, pizza, seafood, and Italian cuisine all just blocks from each other.
Spend the evening winding down at one of the many bars and grills located off Main St. Treat your friends to dinner, cocktails, craft beer, or local wine. After a night of fun, make sure you get an extra shot of espresso from one of the cute local coffee houses. Maybe some pancakes too. You deserve it. However you decide to explore the tastes of Littleton, you’re sure to find a tasty new favorite.
Littleton's top cuisines
Must-try Littleton restaurants
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
ViewHouse Littleton
2680 West Main Street, Littleton
|Popular items
|Ballpark Burger
|$12.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
|BBQ Bacon Queso Burger
|$14.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
Breckenridge Brewery Next Day Beer Delivery
2990 BREWERY LANE, LITTLETON
|Popular items
|Hop Peak IPA 12pk
|$16.00
Whole cone Citra and Simcoe hops, lush citrus and pine aromas for a complex body.
|Rum Barrel- Aged Vanilla Porter 4pk
|$14.00
Vanilla Porter aged in Rum Barrels for 12 weeks. Delicious and warming flavors of vanilla, rum, chocolate, toffee, and caramel.
ABV 11.1%
|Agave Wheat 6pk
|$9.00
Unfiltered American Wheat Ale brewed with organic agave nectar.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cubs Q
6955 S York St Ste 422, Centennial
|Popular items
|Okra
|$4.00
|BBQ Beans
|$3.00
|mac spicy
|$4.00
Palenque Cocina y Agaveria
2609 Main St, Littleton
|Popular items
|Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
|$11.50
Tortilla chips with our house red salsa and guacamole. Gluten-free. Vegan.
|Quesadilla
|$10.95
Flour tortillas layered with roasted sliced chile poblanos, mushrooms and monterey jack cheese. Grilled and served with house-made guacamole. Vegetarian.
|Fajitas
|$19.95
Marinated chicken, carne asada, or portobello mushrooms, sautéed with onions, zucchini, green and red peppers. Served with house-made refried beans, rice,guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas. Gluten-free. Vegan on request.
HiLo - Littleton
10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON
|Popular items
|Classic Caeser
|$10.00
|Braised Beef Short Ribs
|$29.00
|Bread
Sazza Pizza + Salads
2500 E. Orchard Rd, Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|12" Four Cheese
|$11.00
|12" Sausage & Roasted Criminis
|$12.00
|12" Verdi
|$15.00
South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill
7900 S Colorado Blvd, Centennial
|Popular items
|Gourmet Grilled Cheese
|$8.99
Grilled cheese on thick cut brioche bread, melted swiss, muenster, cheddar, tomato, and basil aioli.
|Nathan's Famous 1/4 LB Hot Dog
|$5.50
Includes one side.
|Western Burger
|$11.25
Colorado Angus burger, Texas toast, cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, fried onion straws, house BBQ sauce.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton
|Popular items
|Small French Fries
|$1.39
1/4 pound
|Super 12" The Works
|$12.89
Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese
|Large French Fries
|$2.99
I hope you're hungry, this is a full pound of yummy french fries!
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Iwayama Sushi
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton
|Popular items
|Francisco Roll
|$13.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Avocado. Topped with Tuna, Jalapeno, Sesame Oil and Ponzu
|The Big Nasty Roll
|$12.00
Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Mango Salsa, Aioli, Avocado, Cucumber and Sweet Soy.
|Edamame
|$4.50
Soybeans- Salted or Seasoned
South Suburban Sports Complex
4810 East County Line Road, Littleton
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Brioche - Option for Add ons
|Chicken Tenders Basket
|$13.00
All Natural Breaded White Meat Chicken Tenders and French Fries
Choice of Sauce: Honey Mustard, BBQ, Ranch
|Sliders and Chips
|$6.00
2 Beef Sliders with Cheese served with House Made Chips
Land of Sushi
2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
|Popular items
|SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$8.50
|RAINBOW ROLL
|$12.50
|SALMON
|$2.50
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton
|Popular items
|CARNITAS CHILAQUILES
|$13.99
Corn tortilla chips, sauced in red chile, topped with our house made pork carnitas, two eggs, onion and pickled onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, and crema fresca.
|BISCUITS AND GRAVY BREAKFAST
|$11.99
Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our scratch made country sausage gravy, served with two fresh eggs, and breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$11.99
Wheat toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and salt. Served with two eggs, and breakfast breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
8966 W Bowles Ave, Littleton
|Popular items
|Rg Works
|$9.49
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, green peppers, onions & white American cheese
|Lg Pepper
|$12.49
Chopped steak with grilled green peppers, onions & white American cheese
|Rg Pepper
|$9.29
Chopped steak with grilled green peppers, onions & white American cheese
PIZZA • SALADS
WALTER'S303 Bow Mar
5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton
|Popular items
|16" BYO
|$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 Slices
|12" BYO
|$12.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
|Oven Baked Wings (8)
|$12.00
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add’l $.50 each.
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton
|Popular items
|1 DZ Chicken Wings
|$16.00
Breaded with LH Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and tossed in your choice of LH BBQ, Buffalo or Bloody Mary Sauce served with celery, carrots and your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
|4 pc Fried Chicken
|$16.00
Half Chicken Breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and served with choice of side
|Pretzel
|$9.00
Large Artisan Salted Pretzel, House Made Queso, Grain Mustard and Honey Mustard
Breckenridge Brewery – Farm House
2990 Brewery Ln, Littleton
|Popular items
|Kobe Burger
|$18.00
Snake River Farms 1/2 Pound American Wagyu Burger, Choice Of Cheese, Sweet Potato Roll. Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickles on side. Perfectly paired with Hop Peak IPA!
|Avalanche Ale Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Avalanche Ale battered cod, beer battered french fries, Malt Vinegar tartar sauce, house made Jalapeno Slaw.
Need a Breck Brew to pair with this entrée? Try our Avalanche Amber Ale, the perfect combination!
|Farm House Beef & Bacon Meatloaf
|$15.00
Served with Crispy Brussels Sprouts and mashed potatoes, topped with Mushroom Gravy and Crispy Fried Onions.
Add Avalanche Amber Ale for the perfect pairing!
Bacon Social House
2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton
|Popular items
|Bodega Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.95
Fried egg, applewood smoked bacon,
cheddar, avocado, pickled onion on
a kaiser roll, with choice of side
|Miner's Breakfast
|$12.95
Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon,
and a plain pancake, with choice of side
|Bacon Hash
|$14.50
Hickory smoked country bacon, poached
egg, sweet potato, roasted hatch chiles,
caramelized onion, tomato aioli
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.75
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella topped with fresh basil
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.50
Mozzarella, fresh garlic & rosemary with side marinara
|Pepperoni/Salamini Pizza
|$13.50
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Popular items
|Vodka Penne
|$14.75
ADD chicken $4, ADD meatball $3, Add sausage $3
|Chicken Parmesan
|$17.75
lightly breaded, prosciutto, parmesan, mozz & a side of spaghetti marinara
|CYO Pasta
|$14.00
choice of meatball or sausage
WingWok
7530 S University Blvd., Centennial
|Popular items
|10 Wings with side
|$13.95
10 Wing Meal; Choose 1 Sauce and 1 Side
|30 Wings with side
|$39.95
30 Wing Meal; Choose up to (3) Sauces and (3) Sides
|20 Wings with side
|$26.95
20 Wing Meal; Choose up to (2) Sauces and (2) Sides
PIZZA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
|Popular items
|14" Large Pizza
|$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
|Chicken Parmigiana w/spaghetti
|$18.99
Homemade Chicken parm baked with marinara & mozzarella. Served with a side of spaghetti. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots. GF available on GF Menu
|Mini Cannoli
|$1.99
An Italian traditional Cannoli shell filled with vanilla sweetened ricotta & chocolate piece (Mini)
47 Sushi & Spirits
1525 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
|Popular items
|Tuna
|$9.00
|Shi (4)
|$18.00
|Spicy Salmon Temaki
|$5.00
GRILL
Alibi's Bar and Grill
7983 S Broadway, Littleton
|Popular items
|Fried ice cream
|$6.50
Smokin Fins - Littleton
2575 W Main St,, Littleton
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Tacos -Cod
|$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
|Seared Ahi Salad
|$16.00
togarashi crusted ahi loin, mixed greens, cabbage, red onion, shredded carrot, edamame, pickled heart of cucumber, wasabi soy dressing
|Honey-Chipotle Salmon
|$25.00
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables
Homegrown Tap N' Dough - Ken Caryl
12622 West Ken Caryl Avenue, Littleton
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
red Sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
|Homegrown
|$16.00
Basil pesto, artichoke, Sundried Tomato, roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, mozzarella.
Contains nuts and dairy
|Funguy
|$18.00
Roasted garlic base, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, fontina, roasted
mushrooms, arugula, truffle oil
Smokin Fins - Highlands Ranch
1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch
|Popular items
|Brussels and Cauliflower
|$14.00
flash-fried with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, miso-tahini, smoked sea salt, chipotle-balsamic drizzle, grilled lemon
|Baja Fish Tacos -Cod
|$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
|Mango Tango
|$17.00
tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli
Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills
2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village
Behind the Scenes Tap House
10488 W Centennial Rd, Littleton
