Palenque Cocina y Agaveria 2609 Main St

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, shredded monterey jack cheese, roasted potatoes and your choice of chorizo, bacon, or soyrizo. Smothered with any of our four sauces and served with pico de gallo, sliced avocado and sour cream. Vegetarian on request. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.