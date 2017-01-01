- Home
Palenque Cocina y Agaveria 2609 Main St
No reviews yet
2609 Main St
Littleton, CO 80120
Aperitivos
Chips & Salsa (TO GO)
Tortilla chips with our house red salsa. Gluten-free. Vegan.
Chips & Salsa Flight (TO GO)
Tortilla chips with our house red, tomatillo and avocado salsas. Gluten-free. Vegan.
Chips & Guacamole
Tortilla chips with guacamole. Gluten-free. Vegan.
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
Tortilla chips with our house red salsa and guacamole. Gluten-free. Vegan.
Chips Only (TO GO)
Ceviche
Camarones cooked in fresh lime juice with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro and fresh avocado. Served with tortilla chips or crackers. Gluten-free. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Chavindecas
Two corn tortillas layered with Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of carne asada, carnitas or chicken tinga. Served with avocado or tomatillo salsa. Gluten-free. Vegetarian by request.
Coctel de Camarones
Freshly prepared camarones served in our special cocktail sauce and pico de gallo, topped with sliced avocado. Served with tortillas chips or crackers. Gluten-free. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Flautitas
Four rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken tinga, topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with avocado or tomatillo salsa. Gluten-free.
Quesadilla
Flour tortillas layered with roasted and sliced poblano chiles, mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese. Grilled and served with house-made guacamole. Vegetarian.
Queso Fundido
Melted Monterey Jack cheese, with your choice of polidori chorizo or soyrizo. Topped with pico de gallo and served hot with your choice of flour or corn tortillas or chips. Please allow 10-15 minutes. Gluten-free. Vegetarian.
Sopes
Three rounds of house-made masa with house-made refried beans, topped with your choice of carne asada, carnitas, al pastor, chicken tinga or veggies. Garnished with cotija cheese, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Gluten-free. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
Tamalitos
Two tamales with chile rojo-marinated pork, chile verde marinated chicken or vegan. Served with any of our four sauces for dipping, topped with queso fresco and sour cream. Gluten-free. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
Tartar De Atun
Ahi tuna, soy sauce, avocado, red onions and jalapeños. Topped with a balsamic glaze and sesame seeds. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Tostadas De Atun
Raw ahi tuna, jalapeños, cilantro, and green onions. Topped with cabbage, avocado and sesame seeds. Served with soy sauce. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Tostadas de Ceviche de Soya
Three crispy corn tortillas with soy protein, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and lime juice. Topped with red cabbage, cilantro and rice vinegar. Gluten-free. Vegan.
Taco Party Packs
Tacos for Two
Tacos for Four
Party Pack for Two - NO DELIVERY
**PLEASE NOTE: This is for dine-in and pick up only. Not for delivery*** Tacos for two and a pitcher of margaritas.
Party Pack for Four- NO DELIVERY
**PLEASE NOTE: This is for dine-in and pick up only. Not for delivery*** Tacos for four and a pitcher of margaritas.
Comida
Cielo Mar y Tierra Molcajete
Marinated steak, chicken and shrimp on a spicy tomato sauce. Served with green onions, nopales , Monterey Jack and panela cheeses with your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Please allow extra time. Gluten-free. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Molcajete de Mariscos
Mussels, shrimp and mahi mahi steamed in a tomato, onion, garlic and white wine broth, spiced with red pepper flakes and topped with cotija cheese. Please allow extra time. Gluten-free. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Enchilada Plate
>>Ordering online? Be sure to scroll down to choose your 3 enchilada fillings and up to 2 sauces<< Three corn tortillas filled with carne asada, carnitas, chicken tinga or Monterey Jack cheese. Mix and match any filling. Smothered with any of our four sauces, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and sour cream. Served with house-made refried beans and rice. Vegetarian on request. Gluten-free.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with camerones. Smothered with any of our four sauces, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and sour cream. Served with house-made refried beans and rice. Gluten-free.
Palenque Mole
Bone-in roasted chicken drenched in mole sauce, served with house-made refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and flour or corn tortillas. Gluten-free.
Pollo con Crema
Bone-in roasted chicken smothered in our chipotle cream sauce, served with house-made refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas. Gluten-free.
Carne Asada Plate
Carne asada steak, served with a Monterey Jack cheese enchilada smothered in mole sauce, with house-made refried beans, rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas. Make it a Surf & Turf with 4 jumbo shrimp for $8.95. Gluten-free.
Puerco con Chile Colorado
Pork cooked in chile guajillos. Served with house-made refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas. Gluten-free.
Camarones a la Diabla
Sautéed camarones covered in our a la diabla sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Gluten-free. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Camarones con Crema
Sautéed camarones covered by chipotle cream sauce, served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo. Gluten-free. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Fajitas
Marinated chicken, carne asada, or portobello mushrooms, sautéed with onions, zucchini, green and red peppers. Served with house-made refried beans, rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas. Gluten-free. Vegan on request.
Chile Rellenos Plate
Battered and fried poblano chiles stuffed with monterey jack cheese or sautéed portobello mushrooms, then smothered with any of our four sauces, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with house-made refried beans and veggie rice. Vegetarian.
Tamale Plate
Your choice of pork, chicken or vegetarian tamales smothered with any of our 4 sauces, garnished with cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with house-made refried beans and rice. Gluten-free. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
Pozole Rojo
Traditional stew made from guajillo chilis, hominy and pork. Served with a side of onions, radish, cabbage and cilantro. Gluten-free.
Sopa de Tortillas
Smooth tomato and guajillo chile puree topped with crisp corn tortillas, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream and queso fresco. Gluten-free. Vegetarian. Vegan on request.
Tacos
Taco Plate
Camarones Taco Plate
Achiote grilled shrimp on corn tortillas with jicama, cilantro, avocado, oranges, red onion escabeche & chipotle mayo. Gluten-free. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Pescado Taco Plate
Grilled mahi mahi on corn tortillas with black beans, cabbage carrot slaw, chipotle mayo, red onion escabeche and avocado. Gluten-free. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Lengua Taco Plate
Beef tongue simmered in onion, garlic and spice on corn tortillas with diced onions and cilantro. Served with roasted tomatillo salsa. Gluten-free.
Birria Taco Plate
Braised beef inside corn tortillas pan-fried in the juice from the birria meat. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with consomé for dipping. Cannot mix-n-match. Gluten-free.
Tortas & Burritos
Torta
Mexican bread filled with your choice of carne asada, carnitas, al pastor, chicken tinga or lengua, with lettuce, pico de gallo, mayonnaise and sliced avocado.
Burritos
Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, al pastor, chicken tinga or lengua with house-made refried beans, rice, and Monterey Jack cheese, encased in a flour tortilla and smothered in one of our four sauces. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
Chimichanga
Deep fry your burrito to make it a chimichanga! Served with up to 2 of our four suaces. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
Vegetales
Molcajete Vegetales
Spicy tomato jalapeño sauce, chayote and summer squash, portabello mushrooms, turnip, carrots, roasted corn, onion and tomato. Optional monterey jack and panella cheeses. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Please allow extra time. Gluten-free. Vegetarian. Vegan on request.
Enchiladas con Espinacas o Queso
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of either spinach and mushrooms (with onions and tomatoes) or Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of any of our four sauces. Served with house-made refried beans and veggie rice. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cotija cheese. Gluten-free. Vegetarian. Vegan on request.
Vegan Bowl
Cauliflower and mushroom al pastor with baby spinach, potato purée, pineapple and fried onions served with house-made refried beans or whole black beans, veggie rice and guacamole. Gluten-free. Vegan.
Pozole Verde
Hominy soup w/ tomatillo and poblano base blended w/ jalapeño, cilantro, onion and celery, topped with cabbage, avocado, onions, cilantro and lime. Gluten-free. Vegan.
Veggie Burrito
Sautéed portobello mushroom and vegetables, house-made refried beans and veggie rice encased in a flour tortilla and smothered with one of our four sauces. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Vegetarian. Vegan on request.
Ensalada Palenque
Mixed green salad, cranberries, avocado, red onion, cucumber, hard-boiled eggs, and queso fresco, with house-made olive oil and lime dressing. Gluten-free. Vegetarian. Vegan on request.
Niños
Quesadilla el Niño
Monterey Jack cheese layered in a six-inch flour tortilla, grilled and served with a side of rice. Vegetarian on request.
PB&J Quesadilla
Our version of a PB&J - grilled nine-inch flour tortilla filled with peanut butter and strawberry jelly. Vegan.
Burrito el Niño
House-made refried beans, rice, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream and your choice of carne asada, carnitas, chicken, or sautéed veggies rolled in a six-inch flour tortilla. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
Kids Bowl
House-made refried beans and rice served with your choice of carne asada, carnitas, chicken or sautéed veggies. Gluten-free. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
Brunch
Pancakes
>>>Served until 3pm<<< Two pancakes, two eggs (any style) and a side of bacon. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Chilaquiles
Traditional breakfast made of corn tortillas diced and sautéed with egg, served with your choice of either chile verde michoacáno or chile rojos guajillos and topped with queso fresco. Served with house-made refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo. Gluten-free. Vegetarian. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Huevos Rancheros
Two fried eggs served on top of two crispy corn tortillas with Monterey Jack cheese in the middle. Served with house-made refried beans, sliced avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo and queso fresco with our mole sauce smothered on top. Gluten-free. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Huevos Divorciados
Two fried eggs. One covered in chile verde michoacáno while the other is covered in chile rojo - giving them distinct, yet complementary flavors. Served with house-made refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with flour or corn tortillas. Gluten-free. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Huevos con Chorizo, Soyrizo o Tocino
Scrambled eggs with sautéed onions, tomato, jalapeños, chorizo, soyrizo or bacon, house-made refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo, served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Gluten-free. Vegetarian. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Huevos a la Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with sautéed onions, tomato, jalapeños, house-made refried beans with lettuce and pico de gallo, with your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Gluten-free. Vegetarian. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Breakfast Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, monterey jack cheese, roasted potatoes and chipotle cream sauce. Garnished with pico de gallo and sliced avocado. Gluten-free. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, shredded monterey jack cheese, roasted potatoes and your choice of chorizo, bacon, or soyrizo. Smothered with any of our four sauces and served with pico de gallo, sliced avocado and sour cream. Vegetarian on request. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Desserts
Flan Napolitano
Handcrafted traditional Michoacáno flan topped with whipped cream. Vegetarian. Gluten-Free.
Churros
Chocolate filled churros, sprinkled with cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with dulce de leche dipping sauce. Vegetarian.
Sopapillas
Handcrafted sopapillas with vanilla ice cream and honey. Vegetarian. Vegan on request.
Tres Leches Cake
Handcrafted traditional Mexican cake topped with strawberry puree and whipped cream. Vegetarian.
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Sides
Avocado Sliced - SIDE
Bacon - SIDE
Gluten-free.
Beans & Rice - SIDE
Beans - SIDE
Bread - SIDE
Cheese - SIDE
Chili Rojo - SIDE
Chili Verde - SIDE
Chipotle Mushroom Cream - SIDE
Eggs - SIDE
Vegetaraian.
Enchilada - SIDE
Choice of carne asada, carnitas, chicken tinga or Monterey Jack cheese. Smothered in up to two of our four sauces. Gluten-free. Vegetarian on request.
Fajita Sides - SIDE
Guacamole - SIDE
House-made guacamole. Gluten-free. Vegan.
Habanero Sauce - SIDE
Jalapeño - SIDE
Mole - SIDE
Pancake - SIDE
>>>Served until 3pm.<<< Single pancake. Vegetarian.
Pico de Gallo - SIDE
Potatoes - SIDE
Protein - SIDE
Relleno - SIDE
Battered and fried poblano chiles stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese or sautéed portobello mushrooms, then smothered with up to two of our four sauces. Vegetarian.
Rice - SIDE
Salsas - SIDE
Sauces Platter - SIDE
Sour Cream - SIDE
Taco - SIDE
Tamale - SIDE
Your choice of pork, chicken or vegan tamales smothered up to two of our four sauces. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
Tomatillo Sauce - SIDE
Tortillas - SIDE
Cocktails
House Margarita - Single
Tequila Arette (100% de agave), orange simple syrup, lime juice. 5.5 oz. Dress up your margarita with Mango, Strawberry, Prickly Pear or Spicy: +$1.00.
House Margarita - Double
Tequila Arette (100% de agave), orange simple syrup, lime juice. 5.5 oz. Dress up your margarita with Mango, Strawberry, Prickly Pear or Spicy: +$1.00.
House Margarita - Pitcher
Tequila Arette (100% de agave), orange simple syrup, lime juice. 32 oz. Dress up your margarita with Mango, Strawberry, Prickly Pear or Spicy: +$8.00.
Mezcalrita
Aprendiz mezcal, orange simple syrup, lime.
Coin Margarita
Don Fulano, Fruitlab Orange Liquor, Orange Simple Syrup, Lime Juice.
Coin Margarita - Pitcher
Don Fulano, Fruitlab Orange Liquor, Orange Simple Syrup, Lime Juice.
Proximus Paloma
Proximus tequila blanco, grapefruit, Squirt.
Don Fulano - The Purist
Don Fulano Reposado, orange liquor and lime juice.
Palenque Old Fashioned Rye
Banana rye whiskey, simple, Aztec chocolate bitters and a muddled luxardo cherry.
Coctel de Horchata
Hacienda de Bañuelos mezcal, 1921 tequila cream, horchata, cinnamon simple and cinnamon sugar rim.
Oaxacan Iced Coffee
1921 Tequila Cream, bourbon, brown sugar/cinnamon simple, coffee and heavy cream.
Cadillac Mimosa
Champagne, orange juice and fruit lab orange liqueur served in a pint glass over ice.
Chelada
Your choice of Venga, Negra Modelo or Pacifico, or Modelo (can), lime juice, ice, salted rim.
Sangria
Red or White (Seasonal) made with love using fresh seasonal fruit and fortified with a variety of liquors.
Bloody Mary
Bloody Maria
Mimosa
Mezcalrita - Pitcher
Cerveza
Pacifico, MX
Draft.
Negra Modelo, MX
Draft.
Comrade SuperPower IPA, CO
Draft.
New Terrain rotator, CO
Draft.
Ratio Rotator
Draft.
Venga, Denver Beer Company, CO
Draft.
Denver Beer Company Rotator, CO
Draft.
Coors OG, CO
Can/Bottle.
Coors Light, CO
Can/Bottle.
Corona, MX
Can/Bottle.
Corona Light, MX
Can/Bottle.
Modelo Especial, MX
Can/Bottle.
Tecate, MX
Can/Bottle.
Victoria,MX
Can/Bottle.
Miller High Life, WI
Can/Bottle.
White Claw Black Cherry, IL
Can/Bottle.
Montucky Cold Snack, MT
Can/Bottle.
Stem Off-Dry Cider, CO
Can/Bottle.
Clausthaler, GER
Non-Alcoholic
Gruvi IPA, CAN
Non-Alcoholic
Veryvell CBD Rotator, CO
Non-Alcoholic