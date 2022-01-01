Restaurant header imageView gallery

Land of Sushi 2412 E. Arapahoe Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2412 E. Arapahoe Rd

Centennial, CO 80122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SALMON SA
MISO SOUP
RAINBOW ROLL

SOUP/SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$7.50

CALAMARI SALAD #15

$10.00

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

MISO SOUP

$5.00

PANZANELLA SALAD

$11.00

SALMON SKIN SALAD

$8.00

SEAFOOD SOUP

$9.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$8.00

SPICY BBQ ALBACORE SALAD

$13.00

SPICY SEAFOOD SALAD

$9.00

CHEF'S PREFERED APPETIZERS

ANKIMO

$14.00

BIG EYE TUNA AVOCADO SASHIMI

$18.50

BINCHO GINGER SA

$18.00

BLUE FIN AVO SASHIMI

$28.00

BLUE FIN KAMA

$42.00

CHILEAN SEA BASS 4PCS

$24.00

FATTY SALMON CAVIAR

$22.00

HAGO SUSHI

$19.50

HONEY HALIBUT

$18.00

JALAPENO BOMB

$18.00

KANPACHI CRUDO

$18.00

KANPACHI JALAPENO SASHIMI

$18.00

KING SALMON CAVIAR

$19.00Out of stock

MADAI CARPACCIO

$18.00

MISO CARAMELIZED FATTY SALMON

$19.00

NEW STYLE SASHIMI

$18.50

ORA KING SALMON APPETIZER

$23.00

SPICY CRISPY TUNA #8

$18.50

SURFIN IN BALI

$18.50

TUNA TATAKI SALAD

$19.50

YELLOW TAIL JALAPENO SASHIMI

$19.50

APPETIZERS

3 SHRIMP & 4 VEGGIE TEMPURA #1

$10.50

3 CHICKEN & 4 VEGGIE TEMPURA #1B

$10.50

4 CHICKEN TEMPURA #3B

$10.50

4 SHRIMP TEMPURA #3

$10.50

7 VEGGIE TEMPURA #2

$10.50

AGEDASHI TOFU 19

$8.50

BEEF CARPACCIO

$15.50

CHICKEN NUGGET #24

$8.50

CRISPY CALAMARI #18

$10.50

CRISPY ORANGE ROUGHY #16

$10.50

CRISPY VEGGIE DELIGH #17

$10.50

DYNAMITE

$10.50

EDAMAME

$7.50

EGG ROLL #14

$7.50

GARLIC EDAMAME

$8.50

GOLDEN MUSSEL

$10.50

GYOZA

$8.50

HAMACHI KAMA

$12.50

NEW STYLE LAMB CARPACCIO

$17.50

SHUMAI

$9.50

SOFT SHELL CRAB #6

$10.50

SPICY EDAMAME

$8.50

YAKIKA

$13.50

YAKITORI

$8.50

AUTHENTIC JAPANESE DISHES

CHICKEN TERIYAKI DINNER

$19.50

SALMON TERIYAKI DINNER

$19.50

SESAME CHICKEN #20 DINNER

$17.50

NEW YORK STRIP DINNER

$23.50

TOFU STEAK #21 DINNER

$17.50

CALAMARI STEAK DINNER

$17.50

TEMPURA A, (4 SHR. 8 VEG)

$18.50

TEMPURA B, (5 SEAFOOD, 8 VEG)

$18.50

TEMPURA C, (5 CHICKEN, 8 VEG)

$18.50

HOUSE BENTO #5

$25.50

TONKATSU #22 DINNER

$19.00

CHICKEN KATSU #22B DINNER

$19.00

CHEF'S LAND & SEA SPECIAL

COLORADO LAMB CHOP

$28.00

PORK CHOP

$19.00

DUCK CROSTINIS

$19.00

GRILLED ESCOLAR

$23.00

MISO BLACK COD

$25.00

ROASTED ALASKAN HALIBUT

$27.00

PISTACHIO ENCRUSTED SALMON

$23.00

DIVER SCALLOP

$25.00

NOODLES

COLD SOBA

$15.50

NABEYAKI UDON #5

$17.50

NOODLE ONLY YAKI SOBA

$9.00

NOODLE ONLY YAKI UDON

$9.00

SEAFOOD UDON

$19.50

SIDE UDON WITH BROTH

$9.00

SOBA NOODLE SOUP #5

$15.50

SPICY SEAFOOD UDON

$19.50

STEAM UDON NO BROTH

$9.00

SUKI YAKI

$15.50

TEMPURA UDON #5

$16.50

UDON WITH TERIYAKE SAUCE ONLY

$9.00

YAKI SOBA

YAKI UDON

SUSHI & SASHIMI DINNER ENTREES

CHIRASHI

$24.00

LOVE BOAT #7

$78.00

MAKI COMBO A, (CALIFORNIA, TUNA, YELLOWTAIL)

$23.00

MAKI COMBO B, (SALMON, AVOCADO, UNAGI)

$23.00

SALMON DONBURI

$25.00

SASHIMI DELUXE

$30.00

SASHIMI DINNER

$28.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI COMBINATION

$28.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI PARTY TRAY #7

$128.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI FOR 2

$50.00

SUSHI DELUXE

$27.00

SUSHI DINNER

$24.00

SUSHI REGULAR FOR 2

$38.00

TUNA DONBURI

$25.00

SUSHI ROLL

ALASKA ROLL

$8.50

ASPARAGUS TEMPURA ROLL

$11.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$7.50

BLACK DRAGON ROLL

$15.50

BOSTON ROLL

$8.50

CALAMARI TEMPURA ROLL

$12.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$8.50

CHICKEN TEMPURA ROLL

$10.50

CHOP CHOP ROLL

$19.00

COLORADO ROLL

$21.00

CRAZY TUNA ROLL

$18.00

CUCUMBER ROLL

$7.50

DANCING ROLL

$17.00

DRAGON ROLL

$13.50

EAST ROLL

$8.50

EBI TEMPURA ROLL

$10.50

FIRE ENGINE ROLL

$18.00

FUTO ROLL

$9.50

GREEN DRAGON ROLL

$19.00

GREEN MONSTER ROLL

$19.00

HAMACHI ORANGE ROLL #7

$19.00

HOT NIGHT ROLL

$19.00

HOT ROLL

$17.00

HOUSE ROLL

$9.50

IKURA ROLL

$9.50

KAREN ROLL

$23.00

KING TUNA ROLL

$20.00

KOBE BEEF ROLL

$14.50

LOBSTER ROLL #13

$21.00

MANGO ROLL

$18.00

MANHATTAN ROLL

$19.00

NEW STYLE ROLL

$19.50

NEW YORK ROLL

$13.50

PERFECT SNOW ROLL

$22.00

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$9.50

POKE ROLL

$19.00

RAINBOW ROLL

$13.50

RIVER ROLL

$9.50

ROCKING ROLL

$19.00

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$8.50

SALMON ROLL

$8.50

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$8.50

SAMURAI ROLL

$20.00

SEARED SCALLOP ROLL

$19.00

SNOW CRAB ROLL

$12.50

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$8.50

SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

$10.50

SPICY SHRIMP ROLL

$8.50

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$9.50

SPICY YELLOW TAIL ROLL

$9.50

SPIDER ROLL

$13.50

SUNSHINE ROLL

$13.50

SURF & TURF ROLL #13

$32.00

SWEET POTATO TEMPURA ROLL

$11.00

TORO ROLL

$16.00

TUNA ROLL

$8.50

UNAGI ROLL

$9.50

UNI ROLL

$12.50

VEGETABLE ROLL

$8.50

VIKING ROLL

$22.00

VOLCANO ROLL

$17.00

YELLOW TAIL ROLL

$8.50

NIGIRI SUSHI

A5 BEEF SUSHI

$11.00

AMA EBI

$4.00

BLUE FIN TUNA

$5.00

FATTY SALMON

$4.00

FATTY YELLOW TAIL

$4.00

HALIBUT

$3.00

IKA (SQUID)

$3.00

IKURA (SALMON ROE)

$5.00

INARI (TOFU SKIN)

$3.00

KANI (IMITATION CRAB MEAT)

$3.00

KANPACHI

$4.00

MACKEREL

$3.00

OCTOPUS

$3.00

RED SNAPPER

$3.00

SALMON

$3.00

SCALLOP

$4.00

SHRIMP

$3.00

SMOKED SALMON

$3.00

SNOW CRAB MEAT

$4.00

SPICY SCALLOP

$4.00

STRIPPED BASS

$3.00

SUPER WHITE TUNA

$4.00

SURF CLAM

$3.00

TAMAGO (EGG)

$3.00

TOBIKO

$3.00

TORO

$8.00

TUNA

$3.00

UNAGI

$3.00

UNI

$11.00

WASABI TOBIKO

$4.00

WHITE TUNA

$3.00

YELLOW TAIL

$3.00

SASHIMI

AMA EBI SA

$4.00

BLUE FIN TUNA SA

$5.00

FATTY SALMON SA

$4.00

FATTY YELLOW TAIL SA

$4.00

HALIBUT SA

$4.00

IKA (SQUID) SA

$4.00

IKURA SA (SALMON ROE)

$5.00

IKURA QUAIL EGG SA

$6.00

INARI SA (TOFU SKIN)

$4.00

KANI SA(IMITATION CRAB MEAT)

$4.00

KANPACHI SA

$4.00

MACKEREL SA

$4.00

OCTOPUS SA

$4.00

RED SNAPPER SA

$4.00

SALMON SA

$4.00

SCALLOP SA

$4.00

SHRIMP SA

$4.00

SMOKED SALMON SA

$4.00

SNOW CRAB MEAT SA

$4.00

SPICY SCALLOP SA

$4.50

STRIPPED BASS SA

$4.00

SUPER WHITE TUNA SA

$4.00

SURF CLAM SA

$4.00

TAMAGO SA (EGG)

$4.00

TOBIKO SA

$4.00

TOBIKO SA QUAIL EGG

$5.00

TORO SA

$8.00

TUNA SA

$4.00

UNAGI SA

$4.00

UNI SA

$11.00

UNI SA QUAIL EGG

$11.00

WASABI TOBIKO SA

$5.00

WHITE TUNA SA

$4.00

YELLOW TAIL SA

$4.00

A5 BEEF SA

$11.00

SIDE ORDER

BEEF FRIED RICE

$18.00

BROWN RICE

$5.00

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$18.00

FRESH WASABI

$12.00

GINGER

$1.00

GRILLED PLAIN CHICKEN

$9.00

GRILLED PLAIN SALMON

$9.00

GYOZA SAUCE

$1.00

KIZAME WASABI

$5.00

KOREAN SPICY SAUCE

$1.00

LARGE EGG FRIED RICE

$12.00

PONZU SAUCE

$1.00

SAUTEED VEGETABLE

$10.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$18.00

SIDE DAIKON RADISH

$2.00

SIDE JALAPENO

$1.00

SIDE SUSHI RICE

$4.00

SINGLE PIECE SHRIMP TEMPURA

$3.00

SIRACHA SAUCE

$1.00

SLICE AVOCADO

$2.00

SLICE LEMON

$1.00

SMALL EGG FRIED RICE

$7.00

SMALL PLAIN FRIED RICE

$6.00

SOY SAUCE

$1.00

SPICY BELL PEPPER SAUCE

$1.00

SPICY MAYO SAUCE

$1.00

STEAMED RICE

$4.00

STEAMED TOFU

$5.00

TERIYAKI SAUCE

$1.00

UNAGI SAUCE

$1.00

VEGE FRIED RICE

$17.00

WASABI

$1.00

YUZU SAUCE

$1.00

CUCUMBER SASHIMI ROLL

Q SA ROLL / YELLOW TAIL

$17.00

Q SA ROLL / SALMON

$17.00

Q SA ROLL / SPICY EEL

$17.00

Q SA ROLL / TUNA

$17.00

Q SA ROLL / SPICY TUNA

$17.00

HAND ROLL

ALASKA HAND ROLL

$8.00

CALIFORNIA HAND ROLL

$8.00

EBI TEMPURA HAND ROLL

$10.50

KANI HAND ROLL

$8.00

LOBSTER TEMPURA HAND ROLL #13

$20.00

SALMON AVOCADO HAND ROLL

$8.00

SALMON HAND ROLL

$8.00

SALMON SKIN HAND ROLL

$8.00

SCALLOP HAND ROLL

$10.00

SNOW CRAB HAND ROLL

$12.00

SPICY SALMON HAND ROLL

$8.50

SPICY SCALLOP HAND ROLL

$10.00

SPICY SHRIMP HAND ROLL

$8.50

SPICY TUNA HAND ROLL

$9.00

SPICY YELLOW TAIL HAND ROLL

$9.00

SPIDER HAND ROLL

$13.00

TUNA HAND ROLL

$8.00

UNAGI HAND ROLL

$9.00

YELLOW TIAL HAND ROLL

$8.00

IKURA HAND ROLL

$9.50

DESSERT

BERRY CREME BRULEE

$8.50

CHOCOLATE MOCHI

$6.50

FRIED BANANA #9

$5.00

GREEN TEA ICE CREAM

$5.50

GREEN TEA MOCHI

$6.50

LEMON TIRAMISU

$8.50

MANGO MOCHI

$6.50

RED BEAN ICE CREAM

$5.50

RED BEAN MOCHI

$6.50

STRAWBERRY MOCHI

$6.50

TIRAMISU

$9.50

TP GREEN TEA ICE CREAM #10

$6.50

TP RED BEAN ICE CREAM #12

$6.50

TP VANILLA ICE CREAM #11

$6.50

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.50

VANILLA MOCHI

$6.50

Cold Sake

CHOKARA EXTRA DRY

$13.00

DASSAI 45

$26.00

DRUNKEN WHALE

$23.00

GEKKIEKAN HORIN

$26.00

GIGGLING GISIA

$15.00

HAKKAISAN

$22.00

HANA APPLE FLAVORED SAKE

$17.00

HANA AWAKA

$14.00

JUNMAI GINGO

$13.00

KUROSAWA

$20.00

MOMOKAWA DIAMOND

$16.00

MOMOKAWA PEARL

$16.00

NIGORI PERFECT SNOW

$23.00

ONIKOROSHI

$26.00

TEARS OF DAWN

$75.00

WANDERING POET

$30.00

Beer

BTLD ASAHI

$8.00

BTLD CLAUSTHALER

$8.00

BTLD KIRIN

$8.00

BTLD ORION

$9.00

BTLD SPPPORO

$8.00

Wine

BTL BLACK STALLION CABERNET

$55.00

BTL CAKEBREAD MERLOT

$150.00

BTL CLOS DU BOIS MERLOT

$34.00

BTL JORDAN CABERNET

$90.00

BTL LA CREMAR PINOT NOIR

$50.00

BTL MONTOYA PINOT NOIR

$31.00

BTL ROBERT HALL MERLOT

$32.00

BTL RODNEY STRONG CABERNET

$38.00

BTL THE PRISONER RED BLEND

$70.00

BTL WOOD BRIDGE CABERNET

$21.00

BTL WOOD BRIDGE MERLOT

$22.00

BTL CAKEBREAD SAUVIGNON BLANC

$60.00

BTL CAVIT MOSCATTO

$21.00

BTL JORDAN CHARDONNAY

$60.00

BTL KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY

$34.00

BTL KIM CRAWFORD SAUVIGNON BLANC

$38.00

BTL KUNG FU GIRL REISLING

$21.00

BTL MURPHY GOODE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$22.00

BTL TAKARA PLUM WINE

$27.00

BTL WOOD BRIDGE CHARDONNAY

$22.00

BTL WOOD BRIDGE PINOT GRIGIO

$22.00

BTL LA CREMA PINOT GRIGIS

$34.00

BTL JP CHENET ROSE

$27.00

BTL PAUL CHEVALIER BRUT

$22.00

BTL LUNETTA PRESSCO

$21.00

BTL TAITTINGER BRUT 375 - CHAMPAGNE

$57.00

BTL BOLLINGER CUVEE SPECIALE - CHAMPAGNE

$99.00

Hot Sake

Golden Sake

$11.00

Large Hot Sake

$8.00

Purple Haze

$11.00

LUNCH SPECIALS (Deep Copy)

CHICKEN KATSU LUNCH #22B

$14.00

CHICKEN TERIYAKI LUNCH

$14.00

KOBE BEEF YAKINIKU BOWL LUNCH

$18.00

LUNCH COMBO #5

$16.00

NEW YORK STRIP LUNCH

$18.00

SALMON TERIYAKI LUNCH

$14.00

SESAME CHICKEN LUNCH #20

$14.00

STIR FRIED CHICKEN W/ VEGGIE

$14.00

STIR FRIED TOFU W/ VEGGIE #21

$14.00

TOFU STEAK LUNCH #21

$16.00

TONKATSU LUNCH #22

$14.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI LUNCH SPECIALS (Deep Copy)

MAKI COMBO

$16.00

CHOOSE ANY TWO ROLLS BELOW

SASHIMI LUNCH

$16.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI COMBINATION LUNCH

$19.00

SUSHI LUNCH

$16.00

TUNA & SALMON SASHIMI

$18.00

TUNA & SALMON SUSHI

$18.00

TUNA SUSHI

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO 80122

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Land of Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sazza Pizza + Salads - Cherry Hills Marketplace
orange starNo Reviews
2500 E. Orchard Rd Greenwood Village, CO 80121
View restaurantnext
Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills - 2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C
orange starNo Reviews
2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C Greenwood Village, CO 80121
View restaurantnext
Menya Sushi Bar - 5910 South University Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5910 South University Boulevard Greenwood Village, CO 80121
View restaurantnext
Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - SouthGlenn - Southglenn
orange starNo Reviews
6955 S York St Ste 406 Centennial, CO 80122
View restaurantnext
Cubs Q
orange star4.6 • 391
6955 S York St Ste 422 Centennial, CO 80122
View restaurantnext
WingWok
orange starNo Reviews
7530 S University Blvd. Centennial, CO 80122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Centennial

Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
orange star4.7 • 4,329
5194 S Lowell Blvd Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
orange star4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Littleton CO
orange star4.5 • 2,898
2707 West Main Street Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
orange star4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery
orange star4.0 • 1,063
2990 Brewery Ln Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 769
10025 West San Juan Way Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Centennial
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston