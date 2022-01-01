Menya Sushi Bar 5910 South University Boulevard

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Menya Sushi Bar

review star

No reviews yet

5910 South University Boulevard

Greenwood Village, CO 80121

Popular Items

Edamame

Kitchen Appetizers

Age Dashi

Age Dashi

$6.50

Starch fried tofu in tempura sauce.

Aji Fry

Aji Fry

$7.95

2 pc. Panko breaded and fried white fish.

Brussel sprout

Brussel sprout

$9.95

Tempura Brussel sprouts with shrimp, scallops, calamari & truffle oil.

Chicken karaage

Chicken karaage

$9.95

Deep fried, marinated crispy chicken.

Crab Croquette

Crab Croquette

$7.95

3pc. Creamy crab fried in bread crumbs.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$8.95

Deep-fried calamari rings.

Ebi katsu

Ebi katsu

$7.50

3pc. Panko breaded fried shrimp on skewer.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.50

Seasoned with sea salt.

Geso Ika

Geso Ika

$8.95

Lightly fried squid leg.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.50

6pc. Fried pork dumplings.

Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$11.50

choice of grilled yellowtail or salmon collar.

House salad

$3.50
Kimchi side

Kimchi side

$3.95

Spicy, pickled cabbage.

Miso Soup

$3.50
Pork bun

Pork bun

$4.95

Braised pork belly in steamed bun with sauce.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$6.95

Lightly fried Shishido peppers.

Shumai

Shumai

$7.95

Steamed shrimp dumplings.

Softshell Crab

$8.95

Deep fried soft shell crab.

Spicy edamame

Spicy edamame

$7.95

Seasoned with garlic chili oil.

Tako Yaki

Tako Yaki

$7.95

Ball shaped, filled with diced octopus.

Tempura

Tempura

$9.50+

Choose between veggie, shrimp or combination.

Teriyaki Beef

Teriyaki Beef

$10.95

Grilled marinated beef flank steak slices.

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.50

Grilled chicken with homemade teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Shrimp

Teriyaki Shrimp

$10.95

Fried shrimp with homemade teriyaki sauce.

Veggie egg roll

Veggie egg roll

$6.95

3pc .Veggie egg rolls.

Side Rice

$2.50

Sushi Appetizers

Avocado boat

Avocado boat

$9.95

Choice of tuna or salmon.

Ceviche sashimi

Ceviche sashimi

$13.50

Striped bass, kaiware, parapara, furukake with lemon juice, ceviche.

Crispy spicy tuna

Crispy spicy tuna

$14.95

Fried rice patty topped with spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno, tobiko, sesame seeds, scallions with eel sauce.

Dynamite

Dynamite

$10.95

Baked spicy seafood.

Green Mussel

Green Mussel

$8.95

4pc. Mussels baked with spicy mayo.

Jalapeno sashimi

Jalapeno sashimi

$13.50

Yellowtail with yuzu soy, jalapeño, cilantro, olive oil & topped with parapara.

Kanpachi crudo

Kanpachi crudo

$13.95

Kanpachi, parapara, furukake with olive oil, salt mango sauce.

New style sashimi

New style sashimi

$13.50

Salmon or tuna with yuzu soy, olive oil, ginger, cilantro, topped with parapara.

Poke wrap

Poke wrap

$10.95

Choice of tuna or salmon with avocado in butter lettuces wrap.

Salmon & mango sashimi

Salmon & mango sashimi

$13.95

Salmon topped with mango, avocado & mango sauce.

Seaweed salad

Seaweed salad

$6.50

Seasoned, marinated seaweed.

Steak Sashimi

Steak Sashimi

$13.95

Steak slices, cilantro, ginger, garlic topped with yuzu sauce hot olive oil.

Sunomono

$9.95

Japanese seafood salad with cucumber.

Scallop Tapa

Scallop Tapa

$14.95

Seared scallop, kani, sesame seed, kaiware with spicy mayo & unagi sauce.

Nigiri

Tuna N

Tuna N

$5.95
Salmon N

Salmon N

$5.50
Yellow tail N

Yellow tail N

$5.95
Eel N

Eel N

$5.95
Seared Salmon N

Seared Salmon N

$5.50
Seared Tuna N

Seared Tuna N

$5.95
Albacore Tuna N

Albacore Tuna N

$5.50
Mackerel N

Mackerel N

$4.95
Shrimp N

Shrimp N

$5.50
Tamago N

Tamago N

$4.95
Stripe bass N

Stripe bass N

$5.50
Octopus N

Octopus N

$5.50
Ika N

Ika N

$5.50
Scallop N

Scallop N

$5.95
Red snapper N

Red snapper N

$5.95
Ama ebi N

Ama ebi N

$7.95
Kanpachi N

Kanpachi N

$5.95

Gunkan

Tobiko G

Tobiko G

$5.50
Masago G

Masago G

$5.50
Ikura G

Ikura G

$6.95
Scallop G

Scallop G

$6.95
Spicy Tuna G

Spicy Tuna G

$6.95
Spicy Salmon G

Spicy Salmon G

$6.95
Spicy Scallop G

Spicy Scallop G

$6.95

Regular Rolls

Alaska R

$10.95

California roll topped with salmon.

Asparagus R

Asparagus R

$5.95
Avocado R

Avocado R

$5.95

Batman R

$11.50

Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese

Boston R

$7.50

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, kewpie mayo

California R

California R

$7.50

Crab, cucumber & avocado

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$12.95

Smoked eel & cucumber, topped with avocado.

Crazy R

Crazy R

$11.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado & chili sauce

Crunchy Menya R

$11.50

California roll. Spicy crunch & chili mayo

Cucumber R

Cucumber R

$5.95

Fox R

$11.95

Shrimp tempura & cucumber topped with avocado & crunch.

Kobe Beef R

Kobe Beef R

$12.50

Kobe beef, lettuce, asparagus, QP mayo, shichimi, & green onion.

Oshinko R

$5.95
Philadelphia R

Philadelphia R

$8.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber & avocado

Rainbow R

Rainbow R

$12.50

California roll topped with 5 different fish & avocado.

Salmon & Avocado R

Salmon & Avocado R

$8.95

Salmon & avocado

Salmon R

$6.95

Salmon skin R

$6.95

Salmon Tempura R

$9.50

Deep fried salmon, cucumber, avocado, chili mayo & masago.

Shrimp Tempura R

Shrimp Tempura R

$10.50

Deep fried shrimp, cucumber, avocado & chili mayo

Spicy salmon R

$8.50

Salmon, scallion, cucumber & chili mayo

Spicy tuna R

Spicy tuna R

$8.50

Yellowfin tuna, scallion, cucumber & chili sauce

Spicy yellowtail R

$8.95

Yellowtail, scallion, cucumber & chili mayo

Spider R

Spider R

$12.50

Fried premium soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado & lettuce

Super crazy R

Super crazy R

$11.95

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, cilantro, jalapeno & chili sauce

Sweet Potato R

$5.95

Sweet potato tempura

Toro R

$15.00

Tuna R

$6.95

Unagi R

$8.95

Smoked eel & cucumber & avocado

Vegetable R

Vegetable R

$6.95

Cucumber, avocado, kampyo, yamagoba, pickled radish & asparagus

Signature Rolls

Aburi Hamachi R

Aburi Hamachi R

$14.50

Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, oba topped with seared hamachi, jalapeno & cilantro.

Aburi Salmon R

Aburi Salmon R

$13.95

Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, oba & seared salmon topped with garlic soy.

Aloha R

Aloha R

$15.95

Spicy tuna & avocado topped with salmon & mango, sweet mango sauce.

Bangkok R

Bangkok R

$14.95

Crab, cucumber & avocado topped with seared salmon, crunch & eel sauce

Denver R

Denver R

$14.50

Albacore tuna, cucumber & avocado topped with unagi

Diablo R

$13.95

Dragon R

$13.95

Geisha R

$15.95

Heart Attack R

$13.95

Hulk R

$16.50

Kamikaze R

$13.95

Las Vegas R

$12.50

Lobster Tempura R

$15.50

Naruto R

$14.50

Nitro R

$13.95

Okinawa R

$14.95

OMG R

$13.95

Pearl Harbor R

$15.95

Playboy R

$13.95

Playgirl R

$13.95

Red Dragon R

$16.50

Ruby R

$16.95

Sakura R

$14.50

Scallop Volcano R

$14.95

Shogun R

$17.95

Spicy Mango R

$13.95

Spring Spider R

$13.50

Tropical R

$14.95

White Dragon R

$15.95

Hand Rolls

California Hand

$6.95

Salmon Hand

$6.95

Salmon Skin hand

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura Hand

$7.95

Spicy Scallop Hand

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Hand

$7.50

Tuna Hand

$7.50

Unagi Hand

$7.50

Yellowtail Hand

$7.50

Poke Bowls

Menya Special Poke

$13.50

Salmon Poke

$11.95

Tuna Poke

$11.95

Bulgogi Poke

$11.95

Chasu Poke

$11.95

Curry Poke

$11.95

Ramens

Tonkotsu

$11.95

Spicy Miso Ramen

$11.95

Shoyo

$11.95

Yasai

$11.95

Udon Ramen

$10.95

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$11.95

Spicy Udon Ramen

$11.95

Niku Udon

$12.95

Curry Ramen

$11.95

Kimchi Ramen

$11.95

Champon Ramen

$13.95

Yaki Soba

$11.95

Sushi

Pick 2 Combo

$12.95

Sushi combo lunch

$11.95

Sashimi combo lunch

$12.95

Sushi & Sashimi combo

$14.50

Bento Box

Bento A

$12.95

Bento B

$12.95

Bento C

$12.95

Bento D

$12.95

Bento E

$12.95

Others

Pick 2 Combo

$12.95

Spicy Chicken Dish

$11.95

Teriyaki Chicken Dish

$11.95

Tofu Dish

$10.95

Sirlion steak

$14.95

Ramen

Tonkotsu ramen

$13.50

Spicy Miso ramen

$13.95

Niku Udon ramen

$13.95

Yasai ramen

$13.50

Kimchi Ramen

$13.50

Tempura Udon

$14.50

Champon Ramen

$15.00

Yakisoba

$13.50

Bento Box

Bento A

$23.00

Bento B

$23.00

Bento C

$23.00

Bento D

$23.00

Bento E

$23.00

Sushi Combo

Sushi Combo Dinner

$22.95

Sashimi Combo Dinner

$25.95

Chirashi

$22.95

Menya Special 1

$29.95

Menya Special 2

$59.95

Menya Special 3

$79.95

Fried Rices

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.95

Kimchi Fried Rice

$11.95

Beef Fried Rice

$13.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.95

Steaks

Menya Steak

$23.95

Surf & Turf

$28.95

Maguro Tunny

$19.95

Mahi Mahi

$20.95

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50

Cheesecake Xangos

$5.50

Lava cake

$5.95

Mochi ice cream

$4.95

Ice Cream

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES

Soda

$2.50

Signature Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Fruit Juice

$3.00

Ramune Soda

$3.50

Sparkling water

$3.50

Wine

Hinghlands 41 Red blend

$9.00+

La Crema

$11.00+

Malbec Portillo

$8.00+

Hayes Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Jean Luc Rose

$9.00+

Melomi Pinot Noir

$14.00+

House Wine

$6.00+

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00+

Kim Crawford

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Roku Riesling

$7.00+

House White Wine

$6.00+

Hay Maker

$10.00+

Sparkling wine

$9.00

Sake

Hot Sake

$4.00+

Purple Haze

$5.00+

Chamsul Soju

$14.00

Mio Sparkling Sake

$18.00

Han Fuga sparkling sake (yuzu)

$12.00

Kikusui Karakuchi

$8.00

Kiku-Masamune

$6.00

Sho Chiku Bai

$9.00

Tamano Hikari

$8.00

Suigei Drunken Whale

$24.00

Dassai

$30.00

Hakkaisan Eight Peaks

$24.00

Hakushika White Deer

$12.00

Momokawa Pearl

$16.00

Kikusui Perfect Snow

$18.00

Fuki Green Tea

$10.00

Fuki Plum Wine

$7.00+

Apple

$12.00

Lychee

$12.00

Pineapple

$12.00

White Peach

$12.00

Liquor

House vodka

$5.00

Greygoose

$9.95

Tito

$7.00

Hennessy

$10.50

Jameson

$9.95

Royal Crown

$8.95

Tequila

$7.50

Rum

$7.50

Beer

Asahi

$5.50+

Kirin

$5.50+

Coors

$4.95

Blue Moon

$5.50

Orion

$5.95

Echigo

$6.00

Budlight

$4.95

Stella

$5.50

Heinneken

$5.50

Cocktails

Perfect Pair

$9.50

Sexy Geish

$8.95

Menya Volcano

$13.00

Blue Long Island

$8.95

Cherry Garcia

$9.50

Nikka True Manhattan

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Malibu Punch

$9.00

Mango Crush

$9.00

Cucumber Martini

$9.00

Matcha Martini

$9.00

Plim Ginger

$9.00

Single Ladies

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Origanal Margarita

$9.00

Shochu

Awa no Kaori Shochu

$5.00+

Hakutake Shiro

$6.00+

Kakushigura

$5.00+

Satsuma Shiranami

$5.00+

HH Appetizers

Edamame HH

$4.50

Gyoza HH

$4.95

Seaweed Salad HH

$4.95

Chicken Teriyaki HH

$6.50

Veggie Tempura HH

$5.50

Age - Dashi HH

$4.95

Shumai HH

$4.95

Veggie egg rolls HH

$4.50

Miso soup HH

$1.95

House salad HH

$1.95

HH Nigiri

N Tuna HH

$3.95

N Salmon HH

$3.95

N Hamachi HH

$3.95

N Unagi HH

$3.95

N Seared Salmon HH

$3.95

N Seared Tuna HH

$3.95

N Bincho HH

$3.95

N Mackerel HH

$3.95

N Shrimp HH

$3.95

N Tamago HH

$3.95

N Stripe Bass HH

$3.95

N Octopus HH

$3.95

N Squid HH

$3.95

G Tobiko HH

$3.95

G Masago HH

$3.95

G Ikura HH

$3.95

HH Rolls

HH Tuna R

$5.95

HH Salmon R

$5.95

HH Salmon Skin R

$5.95

HH Sweet potato R

$4.95

HH Cucumber R

$4.95

HH Asparagus R

$4.95

HH Avocado R

$4.95

HH Oshinko R

$4.95

HH California R

$5.95

HH Spicy Tuna R

$6.95

HH Fried Philly R

$6.95

HH Chicken R

$6.95

HH Crazy R

$7.95

HH Drinks

HH Sake

$2.95

HH Coors

$2.95

HH Budlight

$2.95

HH Fruit Sake

$2.95

HH Chardonnay

$4.95

HH Pinot Noir

$4.95

HH Sauvignon Blanc

$4.95

HH White Zinfandel

$4.95

HH Rum

$4.95

HH Gin

$4.95

HH Jack

$4.95

HH Vodka

$4.95

HH Sake bomb

$7.50

Appetizers

GF Edamame

$6.50

GF Shishito Pepper

$6.95

GF Tofu

$6.50

GF Teriyaki Chicken

$10.50

GF Softhshell Crab

$8.95

GF Fried Rice

$10.95

GF Jalapeno sashimi

$13.50

JF New style sashimi

$13.50

Ramen

GF Veggie Ramen

$13.50

Roll

GF Cucumber

$5.95

GF Avocado

$5.95

GF Salmon Roll

$6.95

GF Tuna

$6.95

GF California

$7.50

GF Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

GF Philadelphia

$8.50

GF Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.50

GF Crazy

$11.95

GF Spider Roll

$12.50

GF Menya Roll

$12.95

GF Naruto

$14.50

Sides

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Wasabi

$0.50

Side Ginger

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.99

Salad Dressing

$0.99

Kids Food

Kids Chicken Yakisoba

$5.99

Kids Chiken Fried Rice

$6.50

Kids Chicken Bowl

$5.99

Kids Udon

$5.99

Kids Fried Rice

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Gyoza

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5910 South University Boulevard, Greenwood Village, CO 80121

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

