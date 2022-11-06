Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sazza Pizza + Salads Cherry Hills Marketplace

review star

No reviews yet

2500 E. Orchard Rd

Unit E

Greenwood Village, CO 80121

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Berkshire Pepperoni
Meal Sunshine
12" Four Cheese

9"

9" Four Cheese

$7.00

9" Berkshire Pepperoni

$9.00

9" Sausage & Roasted Criminis

$8.00

9" Primo

$11.00

9" BBQ Chicken

$11.00

9" BBQ Tofu

$11.00

9" Chicken Enchilada

$11.00

9" Tofu Enchilada

$11.00

9" White

$8.00

9" Cheeseburger

$11.00

9" Basil Pesto

$11.00

9" French Onion

$8.00

9" Verdi

$11.00

9" Margherita

$9.00

9" Bruschetta

$10.00Out of stock

9" Roasted Asparagus

$11.00Out of stock

9" Buffalo Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

9" Buffalo Tofu

$11.00Out of stock

9" Pumpkin Pizza

$11.00

9" Purple Potato

$11.00Out of stock

12"

12" Four Cheese

$12.00

12" Berkshire Pepperoni

$14.00

12" Sausage & Roasted Criminis

$13.00

12" Primo

$16.00

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

12" BBQ Tofu

$16.00

12" Chicken Enchilada

$16.00

12" Tofu Enchilada

$16.00

12" White

$13.00

12" Cheeseburger

$16.00

12" Basil Pesto

$15.00

12" French Onion

$13.00

12" Verdi

$16.00

12" Margherita

$15.00

12" Bruschetta

$15.00Out of stock

12" Roasted Asparagus

$16.00Out of stock

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

12" Purple Potato

$16.00Out of stock

12" Pumpkin Pizza

$16.00

9"

9" Build Your Own

$7.00

12"

12" Build Your Own

$12.00

Side

Side Sazza

$6.00

Side Sunshine

$7.00

Side Antipasto

$8.00

Side Greek

$8.00

Side Spinach

$8.00

Side Chicken Cobb

$8.00

Side Baked Tofu Cobb

$8.00

Side Solstice

$8.00

Side Chicken Caesar

$7.00

Side Plain Caesar

$6.00

Side Spring

$9.00Out of stock

Side Caramelized Beet

$9.00Out of stock

Side Heirloom Tomato

$9.00

Side Fall

$9.00

Meal

Meal Sazza

$11.00

Meal Sunshine

$12.00

Meal Antipasto

$13.00

Meal Greek

$13.00

Meal Spinach

$13.00

Meal Chicken Cobb

$13.00

Meal Baked Tofu Cobb

$13.00

Meal Solstice

$13.00

Meal Plain Caesar

$11.00

Meal Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Meal Spring

$14.00Out of stock

Meal Fall

$14.00

Meal Heirloom Tomato

$14.00

Meal Caramelized Beet

$14.00Out of stock

8oz

8oz Black Bean

$6.00

8oz Broccoli, Potato, Cheddar

$6.00Out of stock

8oz Butternut Squash

$6.00

8oz Chicken With Brown Rice

$6.00Out of stock

8oz New England Clam Chowder

$6.00Out of stock

8oz Roasted Tomato

$6.00Out of stock

8oz Mushroom Barley

$6.00Out of stock

8oz Vegetarian Red Chili

$6.00Out of stock

12oz

12oz Black Bean

$9.00

12oz Broccoli, Potato, Cheddar

$9.00Out of stock

12oz Butternut Squash

$9.00

12oz Chicken With Brown Rice

$9.00Out of stock

12oz New England Clam Chowder

$9.00Out of stock

12oz Roasted Tomato

$9.00Out of stock

12oz Mushroom Barley

$9.00Out of stock

12oz Vegetarian Red Chili

$9.00Out of stock

32oz

32oz Black Bean

$22.00

32oz Broccoli, Potato, Cheddar

$22.00Out of stock

32oz Butternut Squash

$22.00

32oz Chicken with Brown Rice

$22.00Out of stock

32oz New England Clam Chowder

$22.00Out of stock

32oz Roasted Tomato

$22.00Out of stock

32oz Mushroom Barley

$22.00Out of stock

32oz Vegetarian Red Chili

$22.00Out of stock

Appetizers

3 Garlic Knots

$4.00Out of stock

6 Gnots

$6.00Out of stock

9 Knots

$12.00Out of stock

Caprese

$9.00

B-Stick & Dough

Breadsticks X4

$1.00

Croutons

$1.00

9" Dough Ball

$1.00

12" Dough Ball

$2.00

Dressings/Sauces

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Cider Vinaigrette

$1.00

Creamy Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Garlic Herb Vinaigrette

$1.00

Gorgonzola Dressing

$1.00

Greek Vinaigrette

$1.00

House Vinaigrette

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Walnut Vinaigrette

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni

$8.00

Kids Sausage

$7.00

9" PB&J Pizza

$6.00

12" PB&J Pizza

$11.00

Kids Salad

$5.00

Desserts

9" Seasonal Fruit Pizza

$11.00

12" Seasonal Fruit Pizza

$16.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Housemade Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - 2 Scoops

$4.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie W/Housemade Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Green Iced Tea

$3.00

Yerba Mate Bluephoria

$4.00

Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint

$4.00

Black Hot Tea

$3.00

Green Hot Tea

$3.00

Chamomile Hot Tea

$3.00

White Hot Tea

$3.00

Oogave Soda Water

$1.00

Oogave Natural Cola

$3.00

Oogave Root Beer

$3.00

Oogave Ginger Ale

$3.00

Oogave Watermelon Cream

$3.00

Oogave Mandarin Key Lime

$3.00

Izze Blackberry

$3.00Out of stock

Izze Clementine

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Cola

$3.00

Lemonade (Housemade)

$4.00

Apple Juice (Hotchkiss, CO)

$3.00

Arnold Palmer-Black Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer-Hibiscus Berry

$4.00

Arnold Palmer-Ginger GRN

$4.00

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Lavender (Boulder)

$5.00

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Peach (Boulder)

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

NuRange Black Cold Brew (Denver)

$5.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Beer

Epic Los Locos Lager

$6.00

Elevation Pilsner

$6.00

Lilly Hammer IPA

$6.00

Grasshop Cider

$7.00

Telluride Face Down Brown Ale

$6.00

WeldWerks Juicy Bits IPA

$8.00

Locavore "Split the Baby" Lemon/Blueberry Wheat (Littleton)

$6.00Out of stock

WeldWerks WHEAT ALE (Colorado Casual Strawberry Raspberry)

$6.00

Locavore "Twisted Citrus" Hazy IPA (Littleton) ON TAP!

$6.00Out of stock

Wine

Canterris Red In A Can (Colorado)

$10.00

Caposaldo - Chianti (Italy)

$7.00

Poppy - Cabernet (California)

$10.00

Tilia - Malbec (Argentina)

$8.00

Expression - Red Blend (France)

$11.00

BTL Caposaldo - Chianti (Italy)

$26.00

BTL Poppy-Cabernet (California)

$38.00

BTL Tilia-Malbec (Argentina)

$30.00

BTL - Expression - Red Blend (France)

$42.00

Root:1-Sauv Blanc (Chile)

$8.00

Canterris White in a Can (Colorado)

$10.00

Pedroncelli Chardonnay (California)

$8.00

il conte - Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$9.00

Guilhem - Rose (France)

$9.00

BTL Root 1 - Sauvignon Blanc Chile)

$30.00

BTL Pedroncelli - Chardonnay (California)

$30.00

BTL il conte - Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$34.00

BTL Guilhem - Rose (France)

$34.00

Specialty Cocktails

Margarita (House-made, freshly squeezed)

$10.00

Mojito (House-made, freshly squeezed)

$10.00

Kyiv Mule (House-made, freshly squeezed)

$10.00

Vanjak Vodka (Colorado)

$5.00

Family Jones Rum (Colorado)

$5.00

Mile High Spirits Tequila Blanco (Colorado)

$5.00

Sparkling

Adami "Garbel" Proseco 375ml (Italy)

$14.00

Ramona Ruby Grapefruit (Wine Spritz from Italy)

$11.00

Ramona Meyer Lemon (Wine Spritz from Italy)

$11.00

Perishable

8oz Salad Dressing

$7.00

Outrageous Gluten Free Flour Mix 1.5 lbs.

$9.00

Merfs-Dancing Queen

$6.00

Merfs-Electric Lime

$6.00

Merfs-Fool's Paradise

$6.00

Merfs-Hand Grenade

$6.00

Merfs-Jamberry

$6.00

Teatuila Black

$8.00

Teatuila Chamomile

$8.00

Teatuila Green

$8.00

Yummy Earth Lollipop

$0.23

Teatulia Herbal

$8.00

Non-perishable

Green Glass Set 4 Blue

$40.00

Green Glass Set 4 Clear

$40.00

Green Glass Set 4 Wine

$60.00

Set Blue Wine Glasses

$40.00

Oil/Vinegar Cruets

$110.00

Spice Caddy

$199.00

Spice Caddy W/Spices

$209.00

YAY! Magnets!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

For the past Decade Sazza has been joining the beginning of Salad and the end of Pizza to create the perfect match: Sa+zza = SAZZA. We handcraft our pizzas, salads, soups and dessert from our family recipes. We have a passion for responsibly grown food and are dedicated to bringing you the best of what we can source, create, prepare, and serve. Get L.O.S.T in the flavors of Sazza ( Local, Organic, Sustainable, Transparent)

Website

Location

2500 E. Orchard Rd, Unit E, Greenwood Village, CO 80121

Directions

Gallery
Sazza Pizza + Salads image
Sazza Pizza + Salads image
Sazza Pizza + Salads image

