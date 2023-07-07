Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Harvest Bread Co.

No reviews yet

5910 South University Boulevard

Littleton, CO 80121

Main

Breads

Honey Whole Wheat

$7.50

Made with Five Ingredients: 100% Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Water, Salt & Yeast

Old Fashioned White

$7.25

Our signature white bread.

Dakota

$8.50

100% Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Water, Salt, Yeast, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Millet Seeds, Poppy Seeds & Sesame Seeds

Nine Grain

$8.50

100% Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Water, Salt, Yeast and 9 Grains (Red and white cracked wheat, rye, barley, corn, millet, oats, flax, and buckwheat kernels)

Cinnamon Swirl

$8.50

Wheat and White Flour, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and Applesauce

$9.50

Wheat and White Flour, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and Applesauce with Pecans

Cinnamon Chip

$8.25

White Bread with Cinnamon Chips baked throughout

Cinnaburst Swirl

$9.00

Cinnamon Chip Swirl Bread with Brown Sugar and added Cinnamon

$9.00

Rice flour, water, buttermilk, honey, eggs, tapioca flour, cornstarch, cinnamon chips, butter, yeast, xanthan gum, salt, vinegar

$9.00

Brown Rice flour, water, buttermilk, honey, eggs, tapioca flour, cornstarch, butter, sunflower seeds, yeast, millet, xanthan gum, salt, vinegar.

$9.00

Large pieces of melted cheddar cheese blended with garlic, green chiles, onion, cumin, oregano, and paprika in a whole wheat and white flour dough make this bread a must have for grilling, sandwiches, or parties!

Country White Sourdough

$7.75
Parmesan Sourdough

$8.50

$10.00

$8.75
Jewish Rye

$8.00
Challah

$8.75

Unlike our other breads, we make this one with eggs, which give it a lighter, fluffier texture. The eggs also give this bread its custard-like tasted and beautiful coloring. it's braided and makes a beautiful dinner centerpiece.

$9.00
Spinach Feta

$8.50

This delicious bread features the fresh taste of spinach and zesty feta cheese. Amazing brushed with olive oil and grilled to toasty perfection. Great for picnics, parties, and with pasta.

$9.00

$10.00

Sweets

$8.00

Blueberry Scone

$3.00

Raspberry Scone

$3.00

Peach Scone

$3.00

Strawberry Scone

$3.00

Mixed Berry Scone

$3.00

Triple Chocolate Scone

$3.00

Turtle Scone

$3.00

Maple Nut Scone

$3.00

Caramel Apple Scone

$3.00

Cinnamon Peach Scone

$3.00

White Chocolate Cherry Scone

$3.00

Irish Coffee Scone

$3.00

Lemon Poppy Seed Scone

$3.00

Almond Poppy Seed Scone

$3.00

Pecan Raisin Scone

$3.00

Cranberry Walnut Scone

$3.00

Orange Cranberry Scone

$3.00

$8.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Tea Cake

$6.00+

Banana Chocolate Chip Tea Cake

$6.00+

Snickerdoodle Tea Cake

$6.00+

Strawberry Swirl Tea Cake

$6.00+

Red Velvet Bar

$4.00

Banana Bar

$4.00

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Savannah Bar

$4.00

Harvest Bar

$4.00

Rocky Mountain Energy Bar

$4.00

Chewy Ginger Bars (Pack of 6)

$7.50

Brownie

$4.00

M&Ms Cookie

$2.25+

Dillon Cookie

$2.25+

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$2.25+

Glutenless Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Oat Berry Muffin

$3.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

Glutenless Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll - Baked Pan of 8

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll Single Plain

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll Single Pecan Raisin

$4.50

Honey Sticky Bun

$5.00

Cinnamon Twist Single

$2.25

Cinnamon Twist 6 Pack

$10.00

Monkey Bread

$4.00

Frozen Yogurt

$4.00+

Sandwiches and Salads

Make it a Meal Option if you want to include chips and a drink!

Bag of Chips

$2.00
Baja Chipotle Turkey Sandwich

$10.25

Turkey, Shaved Cabbage, Honey Chipotle Lime Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Pepper Jack, Avocado Spread, & Tomato

Best Ever BLT Sandwich

$9.25

Toasted Sandwich Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Black & Bleu Sandwich

$10.50

Roast Beef, Housemade Bleu Cheese Spread, Red Onion, Tomato, & Lettuce

California Cobb Sandwich

$10.50

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Toasted Cheddar & Provolone

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$9.25

Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo & Mustard

Harvest Veggie Sandwich

$8.95

Pepper Rings, Cucumber, Cheddar & Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, with a Sundried Tomato Spread

The Italian Sandwich

$9.50

Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone, Shaved Cabbage, Tomato, Red Onion & Housemade Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing

Louisville Chicken Salad

$8.95

White Chicken Mixed with Seasoned Mayo, Sweet & Spicy Pecans, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onione, & Mayo

Mediterranean Sandwich

$8.95

Housemade Hummus, Avocado, Provolone, Spinach, Pepper Rings, Cucumber, Tomato, & Red Onion

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.25

Natural Chunky Peanut Butter & Raspberry Preserves

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.25

Toasted Sandwich with Roast Beef, Provolone, Red Onion, Pepper Rings, & Mayo

Roast Beef & Provolone Sandwich

$10.25

Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo & Mustard

Smokehouse Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Toasted Sandwich Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, and Housemade Baja Chipotle Sauce

Tuna Sandwich

$8.75

Chunky White Tuna with Seasoned Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Mayo

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$9.75

Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo & Mustard

Ultimate Club Sandwich

$11.75

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar & Provolone, Avocado Spread, Mayo, Onion, Lettuce, & Tomato

Chef Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onione, Cheddar, Egg, & Protein

$5.00

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Herb Spread

Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Sausage, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Herb Spread

Ham Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Ham, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Herb Spread

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Herb Spread

Pesto Florentine Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Provolone, Tomato, Onion with Basil Pesto Sauce

Bakery Made Add-On

Dakota Spice Cookie Mix

$9.00

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

$8.50

Pancake Mix

$8.00

Cornbread Mix

$7.25

Hot Cocoa Mix

$8.50

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie Mix

$8.50

5 lb Wheat Flour

$12.00

2 lb Wheat Flour

$6.00

5 lb White Flour

$7.00

2 lb White Flour

$3.00

Dog Treats

$7.50

Raisin Cinnamon Oatmeal Mix

$7.50

Almond Cranberry Oatmeal Mix

$7.50

Groovy Granola

$8.50

Vanilla Nut Granola

$9.50

Double Fudge Brownie Mix

$9.00

Vanilla Almond Biscotti

$8.50

Take N Bake Cinnamon Rolls

$11.00

Take N Bake Blueberry Peach Crisp

$11.00

Take N Bake Apple Crisp

$11.00

Garlic Butter

$4.75

Vanilla Honey Butter

$4.75

Cinnamon Butter

$4.75

Red Velvet Oh

$14.00

Lemon Oh

$14.00

Pumpkin Oh

$14.00

Cream Cheese Frosting

$4.75

Beverage

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

House Coffee Small

$2.50

House Coffee Large

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.25

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Rocky Mountain Soda Co

$2.75

Milk

$2.25

Bottled Teas

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Juice

$2.50

Natalie's Juices

$4.00

Coffee

Latte

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Espresso

$2.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Americano

$2.75+

Mocha

$4.80+

White Mocha

$4.80+

House Coffee

$2.50+

Small Coffee (w/Sandwich)

$2.00

Retail

Honeyville Honey

$9.00

Honeyville Jam

$9.00

Honeyville Syrup

$9.00

GH Pancake Flipper

$4.95

GH Rubber Spatula

$4.95

GH Soup Ladle

$4.95

GH Wooden Spoon

$4.95

GH Bread Knife

$8.95

GH Spreader Knife

$5.95

GH Cutting Board

$14.00

Pruiba Bag Small

$10.00

Pruiba Bag Medium

$16.00

Pruiba Bag Large

$20.00

Pruiba Apron Small

$16.00

Pruiba Apron Large

$10.00

GH Cardboard basket Small

$6.00

GH Cardboard basket Medium

$12.00

GH Cardboard basket Large

$16.00

GH Wood Crate Large

$22.00

GH Coffee Cup

$6.00

GH Canvas Bag

$4.00

Frontier Soup Mixes

$9.00

Rose's Creamery Nut Butters

Sprig Trivet

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
