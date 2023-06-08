Restaurant header imageView gallery

We Knead Donut - Greenwood Village

No reviews yet

5999 S University Blvd

Greenwood Village, CO 80121

Breakfast

Kolache

$2.49

Breakfast Tacos

$2.75

Lunch Tacos

$2.75

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Donuts

Bear O Licious

$1.99

Cake Donuts

$2.10

Chocolate & Maple Glazed

$1.55

Cinnamon Roll

$2.65

Coconut Flake

$1.75

Croissant Donut

$2.89

Croissant Special

$3.59

Dirt & Worms

$1.99

Dozen Croissant Bites

$4.50

Dozen Glazed Donut Holes

$2.79

Elmo

$1.99

Fritter

$2.65

Glazed

$1.49

Half Dozen Croissant Bites

$2.50

Half Dozen Glazed Donut Holes

$1.79

Half Dozen Mixed Holes

$2.20

Letter Donuts

$2.09

Long John

$2.25

Maple Bacon

$2.10

mixed dozen

$18.99

Round Filled

$2.25

special dozen

$14.99

Specialty Donuts

$2.50

Sprinkle

$1.75

sugar

$1.75

Twist Donut

$2.25

Beverage

Boba Smoothie

$6.25

Boba Tea

$6.25

Ice

$2.69

Izze

$1.99

Tropicana

$2.50

Coconut Water

$2.25

Caprisun

$1.49

Bottle Water

$1.99

Soda

$2.25

Jarrito

$2.99

Starbucks Espresso

$2.99

Sunny D

$1.79

gatorade

$1.50

Milk

$2.50

Jumex

$2.50

Lg Starbucks

$4.50

Pure Leaf

$2.25

Snapple

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$2.49

Celsius

$3.25

Sm Coffee

$1.79

Md Coffee

$1.89

Lg Coffee

$1.99

Hot Coco

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

