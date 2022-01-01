Littleton bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Littleton

ViewHouse Littleton image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

ViewHouse Littleton

2680 West Main Street, Littleton

Avg 3.5 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ballpark Burger$12.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
BBQ Bacon Queso Burger$14.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
More about ViewHouse Littleton
Cubs Q image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cubs Q

6955 S York St Ste 422, Centennial

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Okra$4.00
BBQ Beans$3.00
mac spicy$4.00
More about Cubs Q
Bacon Social House image

 

Bacon Social House

2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bodega Breakfast Sandwich$12.95
Fried egg, applewood smoked bacon,
cheddar, avocado, pickled onion on
a kaiser roll, with choice of side
Miner's Breakfast$12.95
Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon,
and a plain pancake, with choice of side
Bacon Hash$14.50
Hickory smoked country bacon, poached
egg, sweet potato, roasted hatch chiles,
caramelized onion, tomato aioli
More about Bacon Social House
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton image

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vodka Penne$14.75
ADD chicken $4, ADD meatball $3, Add sausage $3
Chicken Parmesan$17.75
lightly breaded, prosciutto, parmesan, mozz & a side of spaghetti marinara
CYO Pasta$14.00
choice of meatball or sausage
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

PIZZA

Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Avg 4 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Large Pizza$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
Chicken Parmigiana w/spaghetti$18.99
Homemade Chicken parm baked with marinara & mozzarella. Served with a side of spaghetti. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots. GF available on GF Menu
Mini Cannoli$1.99
An Italian traditional Cannoli shell filled with vanilla sweetened ricotta & chocolate piece (Mini)
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Littleton

Salmon

Fish And Chips

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Baja Fish Tacos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Lobsters

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston