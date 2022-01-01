Littleton bars & lounges you'll love
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
ViewHouse Littleton
2680 West Main Street, Littleton
Ballpark Burger
|$12.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
BBQ Bacon Queso Burger
|$14.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cubs Q
6955 S York St Ste 422, Centennial
Okra
|$4.00
BBQ Beans
|$3.00
mac spicy
|$4.00
Bacon Social House
2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton
Bodega Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.95
Fried egg, applewood smoked bacon,
cheddar, avocado, pickled onion on
a kaiser roll, with choice of side
Miner's Breakfast
|$12.95
Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon,
and a plain pancake, with choice of side
Bacon Hash
|$14.50
Hickory smoked country bacon, poached
egg, sweet potato, roasted hatch chiles,
caramelized onion, tomato aioli
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
Vodka Penne
|$14.75
ADD chicken $4, ADD meatball $3, Add sausage $3
Chicken Parmesan
|$17.75
lightly breaded, prosciutto, parmesan, mozz & a side of spaghetti marinara
CYO Pasta
|$14.00
choice of meatball or sausage
PIZZA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
14" Large Pizza
|$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
Chicken Parmigiana w/spaghetti
|$18.99
Homemade Chicken parm baked with marinara & mozzarella. Served with a side of spaghetti. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots. GF available on GF Menu
Mini Cannoli
|$1.99
An Italian traditional Cannoli shell filled with vanilla sweetened ricotta & chocolate piece (Mini)