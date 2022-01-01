Mac and cheese in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve mac and cheese
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
ViewHouse Littleton
2680 West Main Street, Littleton
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cubs Q
6955 S York St Ste 422, Centennial
|Mac n' Cheese-Entree
|$10.00
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton
|Regular Mac-n-Cheese
|$6.00
Cheddar Cream
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$7.99
with your choice of fries or carrot sticks with ranch
Smokin Fins
2575 W Main St,, Littleton
|Side Smokin Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
smoked andouille, shrimp, cavatappi, smoked gouda, onion and pepper, cheddar jack, smoky chipotle cream, parmesan, green onion
|Side Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
four-cheese cream, cavatappi, lobster, buttered panko, bacon bits, green onion
|Kid's Mac n Cheese
|$6.00
PIZZA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
Made with mini pasta shells
|Baked Penne Mac & Cheese ***
|$11.99
*** Special Normally $14.99 ***
4 Cheese Baked Penne Mac & Cheese. Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Pecorino Romano Cheese topped with crotons All dinners include 1/2 order of knots
|Baked Penne Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
4 Cheese Baked Penne Mac & Cheese. Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Pecorino Romano Cheese topped with crotons All dinners include 1/2 order of knots
Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills
2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.75
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.50
Orecchiette, white cheddar
|Party Mac & Cheese
|$17.95
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian). Breadcrumbs served on the side for maximum crispiness! Serves 4 to 6.