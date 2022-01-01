Greeley restaurants you'll love
More about Bravos Philly's and Pizza
Bravos Philly's and Pizza
1635 8th Ave, Greeley
|Popular items
|Greek Gyro Pita
|$9.99
|Traditional Gyro Pita
|$8.99
|Classic Philly
|$11.99
More about The Blue Mug - 35th Ave
The Blue Mug - 35th Ave
2030 35th Ave Unit D, Greeley
|Popular items
|Twisted Turtle
|$4.25
Chocolate Caramel and Toffee Nut
|Monkey Mocha
|$4.25
Chocolate and Banana
|Burrito
|$4.45
More about Sexy Sammies
Sexy Sammies
4318 9th Street Rd., Greeley
|Popular items
|Two Tenders
|$6.50
Two hand breaded tenders served with fries and a slice of Texas toast. Comes with one side sauce.
|Stubborn Soda, Tea, or Fresh Lemonade
|$3.00
Your choice of drink.
|Sauce Side
|$0.75
Choose your side of delicious Sammies dipping sauces.
More about Taste of Philly
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
829 16th St, Greeley
|Popular items
|12" Pepper Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Pepper Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Mushroom Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen
2118 35th Ave, Greeley
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Wagyu
|$17.97
saltine cracker crusted wagyu, jalapeno cream gravy, smoked gouda mashed potatoes, garlic green beans
|Slow Smoked Tri Tip *Gluten Free*
|$15.97
gouda mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roasted garlic au jus
*Gluten Free*
|Bacon Avocado Burger
|$13.57
potato bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ancho mayo, tempura avocado, bacon, jack cheese
More about The Blue Mug - 17th St
The Blue Mug - 17th St
807 17th St, Greeley
|Popular items
|Royal Mug
|$4.25
Lavendar Honey and Vanilla
|Ham and Cheddar
|$6.15
Your choice of bagel with egg, ham, and melted cheddar cheese
|T.E.C.O.
|$6.05
Choice of bagel with Tomato, egg, melted cheddar cheese, onion and pesto
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2622 11th Avenue, Greeley
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
More about Inta Juice of Greeley
SMOOTHIES
Inta Juice of Greeley
2108 35th Ave, Greeley
|Popular items
|Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
|Acai Smoothie**
Soy Milk, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Acai
|Purple Hippie Bowl
100% Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger, Kale, Spinach, Acai, Pineapple, Aronia Berry. Served in a bowl and topped wiht Granola, Chia Seeds, Seasonal Fruit, and Honey.
More about Luna's Tacos & Tequila
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Luna's Tacos & Tequila
806 9th Street, Greeley
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$7.00
Mexican cheese blend. Served with choice of salsa and sour cream. Add proteins for an additional charge.
|Adobo Honey Shrimp
|$4.25
Crispy shrimp on top of jicama slaw on a flour tortilla. Topped with pineapple salsa and crema.
|Pork Belly
|$4.25
Seared Colorado raised pork, cortido slaw, adobo aioli, onion escabeche, topped with a mustard seed salsa.
More about WeldWerks Brewing Company
WeldWerks Brewing Company
508 8th Avenue, Greeley
|Popular items
|Paloma Imperial Sour (Cans)
SOUR WHEAT ALE (8.0% ABV)
Brewed with grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, salt & with natural flavors added.
|Alpine Chateau (Cans)
MILK STOUT (7.8% ABV)
Brewed with Swiss Miss Philippines Hot Cocoa Mix, milk chocolate, cocoa powder, milk sugar,marshmallow & with natural flavors added.
|Galaxy Extra Extra Juicy Bits (Cans)
HAZY DOUBLE IPA (8.7% ABV)
Brewed with Citra, Mosaic + El Dorado hops and Double Dry Hopped with Extra Extra Galaxy hops.
More about The Blue Mug - 59th Ave
The Blue Mug - 59th Ave
1923 59th Ave, Greeley
|Popular items
|Twisted Turtle
|$4.25
Chocolate Caramel and Toffee Nut
|Cranberry Orange Muffin
Our baked goods sometimes go fast. If you order online and we are out of this product you can choose another baked good instead!
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.75
More about The Greeley Chophouse
The Greeley Chophouse
804 8th St, Greeley
|Popular items
|Dry Aged Ribeye 5:00pm
|$105.00
|Dry Aged Ribeye 6:15pm
|$105.00
|American Wagyu 5:00pm
|$135.00
More about Out of the Blue
Out of the Blue
4111 Centerplace Dr. D, Greeley
More about Aunt Helen's Coffee House
Aunt Helen's Coffee House
800 8th Ave Suite 101, Greeley
More about Georgia Boys BBQ
Georgia Boys BBQ
2473 W 28th St., Greeley
More about Lucky Fins - Greeley
Lucky Fins - Greeley
4530 Centerplace Dr, Greeley
|Popular items
|Fins Cobb-O Salad
|$16.00
grilled tequila-lime shrimp or chimi-chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, shredded carrot, hard boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack, avocado, choice of dressing
|Baja Fish Tacos -Cod
|$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
|Mango Tango
|$17.00
tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli
More about 2454 West
2454 West
2454 8th Ave, Greeley