Greeley restaurants you'll love

Go
Greeley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Greeley

Greeley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Greeley restaurants

Bravos Philly's and Pizza image

 

Bravos Philly's and Pizza

1635 8th Ave, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Greek Gyro Pita$9.99
Traditional Gyro Pita$8.99
Classic Philly$11.99
More about Bravos Philly's and Pizza
The Blue Mug - 35th Ave image

 

The Blue Mug - 35th Ave

2030 35th Ave Unit D, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Twisted Turtle$4.25
Chocolate Caramel and Toffee Nut
Monkey Mocha$4.25
Chocolate and Banana
Burrito$4.45
More about The Blue Mug - 35th Ave
Sexy Sammies image

 

Sexy Sammies

4318 9th Street Rd., Greeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Tenders$6.50
Two hand breaded tenders served with fries and a slice of Texas toast. Comes with one side sauce.
Stubborn Soda, Tea, or Fresh Lemonade$3.00
Your choice of drink.
Sauce Side$0.75
Choose your side of delicious Sammies dipping sauces.
More about Sexy Sammies
Taste of Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

829 16th St, Greeley

Avg 4.4 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Pepper Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pepper Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Taste of Philly
Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen

2118 35th Ave, Greeley

Avg 4.7 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Wagyu$17.97
saltine cracker crusted wagyu, jalapeno cream gravy, smoked gouda mashed potatoes, garlic green beans
Slow Smoked Tri Tip *Gluten Free*$15.97
gouda mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roasted garlic au jus
*Gluten Free*
Bacon Avocado Burger$13.57
potato bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ancho mayo, tempura avocado, bacon, jack cheese
More about Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen
The Blue Mug - 17th St image

 

The Blue Mug - 17th St

807 17th St, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Royal Mug$4.25
Lavendar Honey and Vanilla
Ham and Cheddar$6.15
Your choice of bagel with egg, ham, and melted cheddar cheese
T.E.C.O.$6.05
Choice of bagel with Tomato, egg, melted cheddar cheese, onion and pesto
More about The Blue Mug - 17th St
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2622 11th Avenue, Greeley

Avg 4.5 (7125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
More about Fat Shack
Inta Juice of Greeley image

SMOOTHIES

Inta Juice of Greeley

2108 35th Ave, Greeley

Avg 4.7 (2331 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
Acai Smoothie**
Soy Milk, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Acai
Purple Hippie Bowl
100% Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger, Kale, Spinach, Acai, Pineapple, Aronia Berry. Served in a bowl and topped wiht Granola, Chia Seeds, Seasonal Fruit, and Honey.
More about Inta Juice of Greeley
Luna's Tacos & Tequila image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Luna's Tacos & Tequila

806 9th Street, Greeley

Avg 4.5 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Quesadilla$7.00
Mexican cheese blend. Served with choice of salsa and sour cream. Add proteins for an additional charge.
Adobo Honey Shrimp$4.25
Crispy shrimp on top of jicama slaw on a flour tortilla. Topped with pineapple salsa and crema.
Pork Belly$4.25
Seared Colorado raised pork, cortido slaw, adobo aioli, onion escabeche, topped with a mustard seed salsa.
More about Luna's Tacos & Tequila
WeldWerks Brewing Company image

 

WeldWerks Brewing Company

508 8th Avenue, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Paloma Imperial Sour (Cans)
SOUR WHEAT ALE (8.0% ABV)
Brewed with grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, salt & with natural flavors added.
Alpine Chateau (Cans)
MILK STOUT (7.8% ABV)
Brewed with Swiss Miss Philippines Hot Cocoa Mix, milk chocolate, cocoa powder, milk sugar,marshmallow & with natural flavors added.
Galaxy Extra Extra Juicy Bits (Cans)
HAZY DOUBLE IPA (8.7% ABV)
Brewed with Citra, Mosaic + El Dorado hops and Double Dry Hopped with Extra Extra Galaxy hops.
More about WeldWerks Brewing Company
Cubetas image

 

Cubetas

819 C 10th St, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cubetas
Restaurant banner

 

The Blue Mug - 59th Ave

1923 59th Ave, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Twisted Turtle$4.25
Chocolate Caramel and Toffee Nut
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Our baked goods sometimes go fast. If you order online and we are out of this product you can choose another baked good instead!
Hot Chocolate$2.75
More about The Blue Mug - 59th Ave
The Greeley Chophouse image

 

The Greeley Chophouse

804 8th St, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dry Aged Ribeye 5:00pm$105.00
Dry Aged Ribeye 6:15pm$105.00
American Wagyu 5:00pm$135.00
More about The Greeley Chophouse
Out of the Blue image

 

Out of the Blue

4111 Centerplace Dr. D, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Out of the Blue
Aunt Helen's Coffee House image

 

Aunt Helen's Coffee House

800 8th Ave Suite 101, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Aunt Helen's Coffee House
Georgia Boys BBQ image

 

Georgia Boys BBQ

2473 W 28th St., Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Georgia Boys BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Lucky Fins - Greeley

4530 Centerplace Dr, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fins Cobb-O Salad$16.00
grilled tequila-lime shrimp or chimi-chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, shredded carrot, hard boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack, avocado, choice of dressing
Baja Fish Tacos -Cod$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
Mango Tango$17.00
tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli
More about Lucky Fins - Greeley
Restaurant banner

 

2454 West

2454 8th Ave, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 2454 West

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greeley

Burritos

Barbacoas

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

French Fries

Map

More near Greeley to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston