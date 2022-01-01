Mac and cheese in Greeley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac N' Cheese Bites (6) image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2622 11th Avenue, Greeley

Avg 4.5 (7125 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
More about Fat Shack
Georgia Boys BBQ image

 

Georgia Boys BBQ

2473 W 28th St., Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac n' Cheese$4.00
V.
More about Georgia Boys BBQ
Item pic

 

Lucky Fins

4530 Centerplace Dr, Greeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Smokin Mac & Cheese$10.00
smoked andouille, shrimp, cavatappi, smoked gouda, onion and pepper, cheddar jack, smoky chipotle cream, parmesan, green onion
Side Lobster Mac & Cheese$14.00
four-cheese cream, cavatappi, lobster, buttered panko, bacon bits, green onion
Smokin Mac and Cheese$18.00
smoked andouille, shrimp, cavatappi, smoked gouda, onion and pepper, cheddar jack, smoky chipotle cream, parmesan, green onion
More about Lucky Fins

