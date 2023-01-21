Georgia Boys BBQ - Greeley

Restaurant info

Here at Georgia Boys BBQ, we don't have employees, we have a team of extended family. Every team member takes pride and honor working together to provide you, our guest, with true Southern hospitality and slow cooked BBQ. It takes the entire team to make your dining experience possible and we want to recognize the entire team. We believe the best way to take of our guests is to take care of our team first and foremost. One way we accomplish this is by applying a 4% service fee on all orders which 100% goes back to our team in the form of health care benefits, paid time off, a 401K retirement plan with matching contributions, and a livable wage.

