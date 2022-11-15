Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Luna's Tacos & Tequila

854 Reviews

$$

806 9th Street

Greeley, CO 80631

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken
Carne Asada
Pork Belly

Margaritas

QT House Marg

QT House Marg

$25.00
2 for $40 QT House Marg

2 for $40 QT House Marg

$40.00

Shareables

Tres Queso

$8.50

Roasted chilies and fine oaxaca, cotija, and adsadero cheeses. Served with warm chips. Add Chorizo or Mushroom for $1.5

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

Crinkle cut fries smothered in queso and sliced ribeye. Topped with crema.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Choose one or get a flight of 3 salsas for $5

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$7.50

Try our salsa & guacamole flight for $9

Chips, Guac, & Salsa Flight

Chips, Guac, & Salsa Flight

$7.50
Crispy Adobo Honey Shrimp App

Crispy Adobo Honey Shrimp App

$12.00

Crispy golden shrimp tossed in adobo honey sauce.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts App

Crispy Brussels Sprouts App

$8.50

Topped with chorizo and cotija served with adobo aioli.

Elotes Fritters

$8.50

Spicy corn fritters tossed with cotija cheese and served with adobo aioli.

Esquites

$6.00

Roasted corn, off the cob, sautéed with adobo aioli and topped with cotija and fresh lime juice

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

House made corn chips, queso, jalapeño, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream. Add beans, or protein for an additional charge.

Roasted Jalapeños

$5.00

5 roasted jalapeños with lime and cotija.

Black Bean Hummus

Black Bean Hummus

$7.00

With chipotle and pico de gallo.

Adobo Honey Wings

$12.00

Not Tacos

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Mexican cheese blend. Served with choice of salsa and sour cream. Add proteins for an additional charge.

Sonoran Hot Dog

Sonoran Hot Dog

$8.00

Bacon wrapped all beef hot dog, pinto beans, chopped onion, tomato, jalapeño, adobo aioli, salsa verde. Make it a Veggie dog with black beans for an additional charge.

Luna's Salad

Luna's Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens, tomatoes, black beans, corn, red onion, avocado, and pepitas. Choice of jalapeño ranch or cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Santa Cruz Dog

$8.00

Crispy pork belly, queso, pinto beans, and chopped jalapeño.

Hawaiian Dog

$8.00

Glazed pork belly, pineapple salsa, and avocado.

Street Tacos

St Chicken Adobo

St Chicken Adobo

$2.00

Roasted chicken thighs, lightly tossed with adobo sauce. Served on a local corn tortilla with onions and cillantro.

St Beef Barbacoa

$2.00

Braised beef shoulder with an achiote and adobo rub. Served on a local corn tortilla with onions and cillantro.

St Mushroom

St Mushroom

$2.00

Locally grown mushrooms tossed with achiote marinade and roasted, chopped sunflower seeds. Served on a local corn tortilla with onions and cillantro.

St Chorizo & Potato

St Chorizo & Potato

$2.00

Mexican fresh pork sausage with roasted Idaho potatoes. Served on a local corn tortilla with onions and cillantro.

St Pork Mole

St Pork Mole

$2.00

Braised pork shoulder, peppers, onion, and cayenne rub, tossed with mole sauce. Served on a local corn tortilla with onions and cillantro.

St Carnitas

$2.00

Pork braised confit in a garlic spiced rub. Served on a local corn tortilla with onions and cillantro.

Street Taco Platter

Street Taco Platter

$25.00

10 Street Tacos with your choice of 2 proteins. Served on local corn tortillas with onions and cillantro.

Signature Tacos

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$4.50

Buttermilk battered chicken tenders slathered in house Nashville Hot Sauce on jicama slaw and a flour tortilla. Topped iwth adobo aioli and chopped pickles. (Sub battered cauliflower and make it a veggie!)

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$4.75

Marinated premium ribeye, peppers, onions, and chimichurri. Served with oaxaca and asadero cheeses.

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$4.50

Seared Colorado raised pork, cortido slaw, adobo aioli, onion escabeche, topped with a mustard seed salsa.

Grilled Mahi

Grilled Mahi

$4.50

Cajun seasoned grilled mahi with jicama slaw on a flour tortilla. Topped with pineapple salsa and crema.

Adobo Honey Shrimp

Adobo Honey Shrimp

$4.75

Crispy shrimp on top of jicama slaw on a flour tortilla. Topped with pineapple salsa and crema.

Roasted Corn & Chorizo

Roasted Corn & Chorizo

$4.00

Polidori chorizo sausace and potatoes, roasted corn, queso blend, topped with verde salsa.

El Hongo

El Hongo

$4.00

Local mushrooms, sunflower seeds, avocado, topped with adobo cashew crema.

Adobo Honey Cauliflower

Adobo Honey Cauliflower

$4.50

Buttermilk battered cauliflower tossed in our honey adobo sauce on top of jicama slaw. Served on a flour tortilla topped with pico and crema.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts, black beans, charred onion, tomato, and adobo cashew crema.

Special Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Sides

Jicama Slaw

Jicama Slaw

$3.00

Shredded jicama, cabbage, and carrots, tossed in a creamy viaigrette dressing.

Puerco y Frijoles

Puerco y Frijoles

$4.50

Pinto beans mixed with chopped, slow roasted pork belly.

Frijoles y Queso

Frijoles y Queso

$4.00

Our freshly prepared black beans topped with our shredded queso blend.

Cortido Slaw

$2.00

Salvadoran slaw slightly fermented with salt and applecider vinegar tossed with cabbage, onion, carrot, and oregano.

Black Beans

$3.00

Freshly prepared black beans seasoned with garlic, onion, and chipotle salsa.

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Freshly prepared with pork broth, spices, onion, and tomato.

Papas Fritas

$4.00

Crinkle cut fries, with a dusting of salt.

Southwest Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, chop[ped tomatoes and shredded queso, tossed in cilantro lime dressing.

Desserts

Chocolate Flan

$5.00

Custard mixed with Mexican chocolate and a caramelized sugar topping.

Churro Sundae VANILLA

$7.00

A crispy churro donut dusted with cinnamon and sugar and topped with vanilla ice cream. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Churro Sundae SPECIALTY

$7.00

A crispy churro donut dusted with cinnamon and sugar and topped with our Specialty ice cream, (ask your server for details). Drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Locally made vanilla ice cream.

Scoop of Specialty Ice Cream

$3.00

Locally made specialty ice cream. Ask your server for more details!

Churro Pack

$5.00

Three churro donuts dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Take Out Taco Packs

Family Taco Pack + Margaritas

$50.00

Your choice of three proteins. Includes corn tortillas, onions, cillantro, fresh chips and salsa, and a quart of our House Margaritas. Feeds, (and drinks) 4-6 people.

Single Taco Pack

$11.00

Your choice of one protein. Includes corn tortillas, onions, cillantro, and fresh chips and salsa. Feeds one person.

Double Taco Pack

$18.00

Your choice of two proteins. Includes corn tortillas, onions, cillantro, and fresh chips and salsa. Feeds 2-3 people.

Family Taco Pack

$34.00

Your choice of three proteins. Includes corn tortillas, onions, cillantro, and fresh chips and salsa. Feeds 4-6 people.

XL Taco Pack

$60.00

Your choice of three proteins. Includes corn tortillas, onions, cillantro, and fresh chips and salsa. Feeds 10-12 people.

Mega Taco Pack

$85.00

Your choice of three proteins. Includes corn tortillas, onions, cillantro, and fresh chips and salsa. Feeds 22-24 people.

Nacho Pack

$18.00

Extras

2oz Charred Onion

$0.50

2oz Guac

$1.50

2oz Hummus

$1.00

2oz Jalapeño

$0.50

2oz Pico

$0.75

2oz Queso

$1.50

2oz Rojo

$0.75

2oz SOTW

$1.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.75

2oz Tomato

$0.50

2oz Verde

$0.75

5oz Rojo

$1.00

5oz Shredded Queso

$1.50

5oz SOTW

$3.00

5oz Verde

$1.00

Adobo Bottle

$5.00

Jalp Ranch

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Piri Piri Bottle

$5.00

Specialty Hot Sauce Bottle

$7.00

5oz Queso

$3.25

5 Oz Guac

$3.25

5oz Pico

$1.00

Pickled Onions 2oz

$1.00

Adobo Aioli

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

806 9th Street, Greeley, CO 80631

Directions

Luna's Tacos & Tequila image
Luna's Tacos & Tequila image
Luna's Tacos & Tequila image

