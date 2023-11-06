(2) SMOKEY CORN DOG & SWEET BEANS

$9.50

Our Corn Dogs are a beloved classic that kids and adults alike can't resist. Plump, juicy hot dogs are coated in a flavorful cornmeal batter, then deep-fried to a golden, crispy perfection. With each bite, you'll experience the satisfying snap of the outer crust followed by the savory, smoky flavor of the hot dog within. Whether enjoyed on their own or dipped in your favorite condiments, our Corn Dogs are a fun and delicious treat that will transport you to a nostalgic fairground or carnival atmosphere.