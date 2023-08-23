Back to school promotion 15% Off Coupon at Out of the Blue
SCHOOL15
Food Menu

Favorites

Weld County Classic

$12.75

Three cage -free eggs cooked your way with house roasted potatoes, toast and your choice of meat. GFO

Breakfast Pot Pie

$13.95

Our flaky puff pastry with house roasted potatoes and two sunny side eggs smothered in our sausage gravy

Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Two flour tortillas filled with cage-free scrambled eggs, black beans, sauteed bell peppers, onions, house roasted potatoes, sausage, bacon and Monterey Jack cheese. served with a side of Pico De Gallo.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Chef's Salmon

$17.95

Blue Bennies

Country Ham Benedict

$12.95

Pacific Salmon Benedict

$16.95

Veggie Benedict

$13.95

B&B Benny

$13.95

Omelets

Greeley Omelet

$13.45

Garden Harvest Omelet

$13.45

Pacific Salmon Omelet

$16.25

Big Boss Omelet

$13.45

The Blue Goes Green

Avacodo Toast

$14.95

Half Order of Avocado Toast

$11.55

Tofu and veggie saute

$14.25

Sunrise Granola Bowl

$11.75

Avocado salmon Salad

$17.25

Veggie burrito

$13.95

Sandwiches

Monte Cristo

$14.95

Pesto BLTT

$14.25

Salmon avocodo croissant

$16.25

Country ham sandwich

$13.95

The Sweeter Side

OMG! Tiramisu French Toast

$13.95

Half Order of Tiramisu French Toast

$10.55

Apple Pie Pancakes

$12.95

Blue Mug Espresso Pancakes

$12.95

Classic Buttercream pancakes

$11.95

Strawberries and Cream

$12.25

Pancake of the month

$10.95

Sides

1 Egg

$1.75

2 Eggs

$3.50

Toast

$2.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.95

Black Beans

$4.55

Single Pancake

$4.95

Single French Toast

$5.25

3 Slices of Bacon

$4.95

Sausage

$4.95

Ham

$3.95

Side of fruit

$4.95

Market salad

$6.25

Avocado

$2.25

Green Chili Side

$2.00

Rosemary Sausage Gravy Side

$2.00

Hollandaise Side

$2.00

Red Salsa Side

$1.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Kids Menu

Kids Pancake

$7.50

Kids' French Toast

$7.50

Kid's Scramble

$7.50

Senior Menu

Senior Biscuits and Gravy

$11.50

Senior 2 Pancakes

$11.50

Senior Tiramisu French Toast

$11.50

Senior Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

Small Blue Classic

$11.50

Drive-Thru

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.15

Bagel

$3.55

Drive-Thru Burrito

$4.35

Plastic Bag Fee

$0.10

Drive-Thru The Blue Mug Coffee Bar

Classic Drinks

Coffee 12oz

$2.65
Coffee 16oz

$2.95

Coffee 20oz

$3.25
Coffee 24oz

$3.55
Americano

$3.85+
Cafe Latte

$4.65+
Cafe Mocha

$4.75+
Cafe Au Lait

$3.40+
Cappucino

$4.55+
Macchiato

$4.75+
Cold Brew

$4.60+
Double Shot Espresso

$3.75

Signature Drinks

Bee Hive

$4.75+

Honey and Vanilla

Grasshopper

$4.75+

Chocolate and Frosted Mint

Monkey Mocha

$4.75+

Chocolate and Banana

Royal Mug

$4.75+

Lavendar Honey and Vanilla

Twisted Turtle

$4.75+

Chocolate Caramel and Toffee Nut

Teas

Chai Tea

$4.75+
Matcha

$4.75+

Iced Tea

$2.95+
Mighty Leaf Tea

$2.85+
London Fog Tea

$4.70+

Earl Grey Tea

Bee Hive Tea

$4.05+

Honey and Vanilla

Royal Tea

$4.05+

Lavendar Honey and Vanilla

Cinnamon Swirl Tea

$4.05+

Cinnamon Caramel and Vanilla

Rose Bud Tea

$4.05+

Rose tea and Vanilla

Frozen Mugslides

Frozen Delicious Mugslide Frappucino
Twisted Turtle Mugslide

$5.80+

Chocolate Caramel and Toffee Nut

Royal Mug Mugslide

$5.80+

Lavendar Honey and Vanilla

Bee Hive Mugslide

$5.80+

Honey and Vanilla

Grasshopper Mugslide

$5.80+

Chocolate and Frosted Mint

Monkey Mocha Mugslide

$5.80+

Banana and Chocolate

Chai Tea Mugslide

$5.80+

Macchiato Mugslide

$5.80+

Caramel Mugslide

$5.80+

Mocha Mugslide

$5.80+

Vanilla Mugslide

$5.80+

White Mocha Mugslide

$5.80+

Hazelnut Mugslide

$5.80+

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.30+

Strawberry

Peach Smoothie

$5.30+

Peach

Mango Smoothie

$5.30+

Mango

Wildberry Smoothie

$5.30+

Wildberry

Seasonal Specials

Seasonal Latte

$4.80+

Seasonal Mocha

$4.80+

Seasonal Matcha

$4.80+

Seasonal Redbull

$6.00+

Seasonal Smoothie

$4.80+

Seasonal Cold Foam Cold Brew

$4.80+

Seasonal Chai

$4.80+

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.80+

Seasonal Mugslide

$4.80+

Seasonal Macchiato

$4.80+

Seasonal Tea

$4.80+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.80+

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+
Steamer

$3.35+
Lemonade

$3.45+
Italian Soda

$2.55+
Chocolate milk

$3.55+
Juice

$1.80

Red Bull

16oz Red Bull

$4.75

24oz Red Bull

$8.95

Breakfast

Burrito

$6.95
Meat, Egg and Cheddar

$6.55
Egg and Cheese

$6.25
Oats

$6.95
T.E.C.O.

$6.95
Bagel

$3.95

Whole Bean Coffee

Whole Bean Coffee 1/2 lb

$7.00
Whole Bean Coffee 3/4 lb

$10.00
Whole Bean Coffee 1 lb

$14.00

Special Orders

Box of Coffee to go

$18.75

Coffee Cambro

$50.00

Add shot to Coffee Drink

Well Shot

$5.00

Well only

Add Shot (not well)

$6.00

Bailys. coffee spirit, flavored vodkas, titos, Kailua