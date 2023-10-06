Popular Items

7" Cheese

$5.97

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.97

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.97

Food

Appetizers

Mac N Cheese

$4.97

Big Juicy Wings

$18.97

Cheesy Meatballs

$10.97

Combo Platter

$16.97

French Fries

$5.97

French Fries 1/2 order

$3.97

Tater Tots

$5.97

Tator Tots 1/2 order

$3.97

Fried Mushrooms

$10.97

Fried Pickles

$8.97

Garlic Knots

$7.97

Green Beans

$8.97

Homemade Tortilla Chips

$3.97

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.97

Onion Rings

$8.97

Popcorn Shrimp

$11.97

Pretzel Bites

$9.97

Queso Con Carne

$10.97

Overloaded Pork Nachos

$16.97

Trashy Nachos

$18.97

Wings and Fries

$15.97

Cheese Curds

$9.97

Salads and Chili

Red Chili Bowl

$7.97

Red Chili Cup

$5.97

Green Chili Bowl

$7.97

Green Chili Cup

$5.97

Chicken Salad

$11.97

House Salad and Chili

$9.97

House Salad

$5.97

Small Salad

$4.97

Pizza

7" Cheese

$5.97

14" Cheese

$9.97

7" Hawaiian

$8.97

14" Hawaiian

$15.97

7" Meatball

$8.97

14" Meatball

$15.97

7" 2 Topping

$8.97

14" 2 Topping

$12.97

7" Blueberry Ghost Pork

$8.97

14" Blueberry Ghost Pork

$15.97

7" Bit

$8.97

14" Bit

$15.97

7" Meat Lovers

$8.97

14" Meat Lovers

$17.97

7" Make it Personal

$6.97

14" Make it Personal

$11.97

Mexican

Chimichanga

$16.97

Taco Quesadilla

$12.97

Steak Quesadilla

$13.97

Chicken Bacon Quesadilla

$13.97

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.97

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.97

4 Tacos

$10.97

Taquitos

$9.97

3 Street Tacos

$13.97

Burgers and Sandwiches

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.97

Blue-B-Q Burger

$14.97

Hot Dog

$6.97

Jalapeno Burger

$14.97

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.97

Peanut Butter Burger

$14.97

Blueberry Ghost Pepper Burger

$15.97

Monte Cristo

$15.97

Smashy Burger

$14.97

BLT Wrap

$12.97

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.97

Garlic Buffalo Burger

$13.97

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.97

Hangover Burger

$14.97

Meatball Grinder

$13.97

Chili Cheeseburger

$14.97

Lit'l Bit Dip

$13.97

Chicken Wrap

$12.97

Honey Teriyaki Burger

$14.97

Philly

$13.97

Chicken Tenders

$10.97

Fiery Chicken Sandwich

$12.97

The Barbie

$13.97

Twisted Dip

$13.97

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.97

Cheeseburger

$11.97

Plain Burger

$10.97

Daily Specials

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.97

Sopapilla

$4.00

Red Pepper Jam Jar

$3.50

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Bloddy

$4.00

Energy Drink

$6.00

Tonic

$3.00

Tomatoe Juice

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Mt. Dew

$4.00

Mug Rootbeer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Club Soda

$4.00