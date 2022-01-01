Cheyenne restaurants you'll love
Cheyenne's top cuisines
Must-try Cheyenne restaurants
More about Central Cafe
Central Cafe
3920 Central Avenue, Cheyenne
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado
|$7.50
|Bacon & Egg Croissant
|$8.50
|Sausage & Egg Croissant
|$8.50
More about Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern
Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern
6001 N. Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
|$10.25
Tender beef steak, fried golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and country gravy.
|THE CHARLIE BURGER
|$9.65
Patty charbroiled to perfection for the burger purist.
|FISH PLATTER
|$9.95
Delicious battered fish fillets deep fried golden brown.
More about Ruby Juice Deli & Juice Bar
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ruby Juice Deli & Juice Bar
113 E 17th St, Cheyenne
|Popular items
|Coffee Kaboom
Chilled coffee, mocha powder, low-fat frozen yogurt, chocolate or caramel and ice.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing rolled in a spinach wrap
|Turkey
oven roasted turkey breast, your choice of cheese & more
More about Accomplice Beer Company
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Accomplice Beer Company
115 W 15th St, Cheyenne
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Slidr-San-Which
|$10.95
Toasted harvest moon bun, hot & crunchy cornflake battered chicken tenderloin, san-sauce, and mango jalapeno glaze
|Chicken & Waffle (Bennies)
|$9.95
Made to order Belgium waffle, crispy fried chicken tenderloins, spiced maple syrup, poached eggs
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.15
San Marzano sauce, basil pesto, fresh mozzrella, tomato confit, Romano, and Parmesan.
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne
|Popular items
|Small Caesar Salad
|$5.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
|Hand-Cut Ribeye
|$44.95
15-16 ounce CAB ribeye steak. Our most popular and flavorful steak. Topped with an ounce of butter.
|Chicken Fingers
|$13.95
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
More about The Metropolitan Downtown
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Metropolitan Downtown
1701 Carey Ave., Cheyenne
|Popular items
|Met Burger
|$14.00
|Ahi Poke
|$13.00
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
More about Inta Juice of Cheyenne
Inta Juice of Cheyenne
1821 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne
|Popular items
|Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
|Fruit Fusion
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry
|INTENSE RAZZ-A-LADE
Coconut Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
More about Billy Jack's Pizza Pub
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub
920 S. Greeley HWY, Cheyenne
More about Billy Jack's Pizza Pub
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub
4000 Airport Parkway West, Cheyenne