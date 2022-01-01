Cheyenne restaurants you'll love

Go
Cheyenne restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cheyenne

Cheyenne's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Cheyenne restaurants

Central Cafe image

 

Central Cafe

3920 Central Avenue, Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Avocado$7.50
Bacon & Egg Croissant$8.50
Sausage & Egg Croissant$8.50
More about Central Cafe
Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern image

 

Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern

6001 N. Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$10.25
Tender beef steak, fried golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and country gravy.
THE CHARLIE BURGER$9.65
Patty charbroiled to perfection for the burger purist.
FISH PLATTER$9.95
Delicious battered fish fillets deep fried golden brown.
More about Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern
Ruby Juice Deli & Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ruby Juice Deli & Juice Bar

113 E 17th St, Cheyenne

Avg 4.7 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coffee Kaboom
Chilled coffee, mocha powder, low-fat frozen yogurt, chocolate or caramel and ice.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing rolled in a spinach wrap
Turkey
oven roasted turkey breast, your choice of cheese & more
More about Ruby Juice Deli & Juice Bar
Accomplice Beer Company image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Accomplice Beer Company

115 W 15th St, Cheyenne

Avg 4.1 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Slidr-San-Which$10.95
Toasted harvest moon bun, hot & crunchy cornflake battered chicken tenderloin, san-sauce, and mango jalapeno glaze
Chicken & Waffle (Bennies)$9.95
Made to order Belgium waffle, crispy fried chicken tenderloins, spiced maple syrup, poached eggs
Margherita Pizza$13.15
San Marzano sauce, basil pesto, fresh mozzrella, tomato confit, Romano, and Parmesan.
More about Accomplice Beer Company
Wyoming Rib & Chop House image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (2778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
Hand-Cut Ribeye$44.95
15-16 ounce CAB ribeye steak. Our most popular and flavorful steak. Topped with an ounce of butter.
Chicken Fingers$13.95
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
The Metropolitan Downtown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Metropolitan Downtown

1701 Carey Ave., Cheyenne

Avg 4.5 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Met Burger$14.00
Ahi Poke$13.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
More about The Metropolitan Downtown
Inta Juice of Cheyenne image

 

Inta Juice of Cheyenne

1821 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
Fruit Fusion
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry
INTENSE RAZZ-A-LADE
Coconut Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
More about Inta Juice of Cheyenne
Ike’s Bar & Grill image

 

Ike’s Bar & Grill

122 W 6th St, Cheyenne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ike’s Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Billy Jack's Pizza Pub

920 S. Greeley HWY, Cheyenne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Billy Jack's Pizza Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Billy Jack's Pizza Pub

4000 Airport Parkway West, Cheyenne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Billy Jack's Pizza Pub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cheyenne

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Cheyenne to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston