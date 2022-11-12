- Home
WeldWerks Brewing Company Greeley, Co
508 8th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Cans To-Go
Juicy Bits (Cans)
HAZY IPA (6.7% ABV) Our flagship IPA features a huge citrus and tropical fruit hop character from the Mosaic, Citra & El Dorado hops.
Weld Pilsner (Cans)
PILSNER (5.4% ABV) Czech-style pilsner
When Darkness Falls (Cans)
LAGER - MUNICH DUNKEL (7.2%) Munich-Style Imperial Dark Lager
Smoke & Peaches (Cans)
SMOKED LAGER (6.0 % ABV) Brewed with smoked malt and smoked peaches.
Hefeweizen (Cans)
GERMAN WHEAT (5.5% ABV) Our staple wheat beer with 50% wheat malt, 50% Pilsner malt, and Bavarian yeast for a classic banana and phenolic character.
DDH Upward Spiral (Cans)
WEST COAST IPA (6.8%) Double Dry Hopped West Coast India Pale Ale.
DDH Juicy Bits (Cans)
HAZY IPA (6.7% ABV) Brewed and Double Dry Hopped with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado.
Citra DDH Juicy Bits (Cans)
HAZY IPA (6.7% ABV) India Pale Ale with Mosaic, El Dorado, and double dry-hopped with Citra hops
Rhymes Like Juice (Cans)
HAZY IPA (6.6%) India Pale Ale with Citra, Mosaic, El Dorado, Galaxy & Nelson Sauvin hops.
Train Heist (Cans)
HAZY IPA (6.5% ABV) Hopping off with notes of grapefruit and lime jelly beans, and even better yet, it's available NOW!
Extra Extra Juicy Bits (Cans)
HAZY DOUBLE IPA (8.6% ABV) Brewed and double dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado hops.
Fade Away, Perfect (Cans)
HAZY DOUBLE IPA (8.9% ABV) Brewed in collaboration with Blackstack Brewing, this 8.9% fire DIPA is well, just that — absolute fire. Expect notes of orange creamsicle, mango, tons of vanilla, a touch of pine, and a little lemon-lime soda
Final File Name (Cans)
HAZY DOUBLE IPA (7.7% ABV) Notes of juicy pink grapefruit, ripe papaya, strawberry jam, and rosehips.
Keepin' Time (Cans)
HAZY DOUBLE IPA (8.6% ABV) Citra, El Dorado, Motueka & Nelson Sauvin hops.
Robo-Boogie (Cans)
NEW ZEALAND DOUBLE IPA (8.0% ABV) Brewed with a unique blend of New Zealand-grown hops.
Trade Secrets (Cans)
HAZY DOUBLE IPA (8.5% ABV) Collaboration with Cerebral Brewing, made with Citra, Nelson & Sabro hops.
Tropical Glass (Cans)
FRUITED IPA (6.8% ABV) Brewed in conjunction with some of our very good pals at Miel Brewery, Tropical Glass is brewed with Orange Puree, Lemon Puree, Passion Fruit Puree, Lemondrop hops, Amarillo hops, Citra hops, & Vanilla and is the absolute epitome of a delicious Fruited IPA.
Ain't no Hurry (Cans)
SOUR ALE (5.5% ABV) Brewed with Black Tea, Honey, Ginger, Lemon and Turbinado Sugar.
Bamm Bamm Rubble Rubble - NOW WITH PINEAPPLE (Cans)
FRUITED SOUR (4.8%) Sour Ale with Fruity Rice Cereal, Pineapple Syrup, Milk Sugar, Vanilla, Marshmallow, Natural Flavors & Natural Colors.
Blueberry Cobbler (Cans)
PASTRY SOUR (4.6% ABV) Brewed with Vanilla, Milk Sugar, Graham Cracker, Blueberry Puree & natural flavors
Guava Lime Gose (Cans)
FRUITED SOUR (4.5% ABV) Brewed with Sea Salt, Coriander, Lime Juice, and Guava Puree.
Joey Spumoni (Cans)
PASTRY SOUR (4.4% ABV) Brewed with Cherry, Chocolate, Almonds, Pistachios, Milk Sugar & Vanilla.
The Nerdy Professor (Cans)
SOUR (5.3% ABV) Brewed with Strawberry + Grape Crunchy Candies, Grape Concentrate, Strawberry Puree & artificial flavors.
PB&J Sour (Cans)
PASTRY SOUR (4.6% ABV) Brewed with Peanut Flour, Raspberry Puree & Milk Sugar.
Peach Pie Berliner (Cans)
PASTRY SOUR (5.6% ABV) Brewed with Peach, Graham Cracker, Cinnamon, Milk Sugar & Vanilla.
Triple Berry Cheesecake (Cans)
PASTRY SOUR (5.8% ABV) With Blueberry, Raspberry & Strawberry Puree, Cream Cheese, Milk sugar, Vanilla, Graham Cracker, natural & artificial flavors
Strawberry Daiquiri Imperial Sour (Cans)
IMPERIAL SOUR (7.7% ABV) Imperial Sour Ale with Strawberry Puree Mix, Vanilla, Milk Sugar, Natural Flavors & Certified Color
Volcanic Planet Boba
IMPERIAL SOUR (7.4% ABV) Imperial Sour ale with Passion Fruit, Orange, & Guava Boba Syrups, natural & artificial flavors, & certified colors
Wild Mountain Mint Mojito (Cans)
IMPERIAL SOUR (7.3%) Imperial Sour Ale with Mint, Lime, Turbinado Sugar & natural flavors.
Kid In A Candy Store (Cans)
MILK STOUT (7.5% ABV) Brewed with Peanuts, Caramel, Milk Chocolate, Milk Sugar & Nougat.
Little Man Salted Oreo Stout (Cans)
ICE CREAM STOUT (6.5% ABV) Brewed with Ice Cream, Oreos, Vanilla, Milk Sugar, Sea Salt & natural flavors
Coffee Coconut Stout (Cans)
IMPERIAL MILK STOUT (8.0% ABV) Brewed with Toasted Coconut, Milk Sugar, Peruvian Coffee from Zoe's Cafe & with natural flavors added.
Fudgy Grahams (Cans)
IMPERIAL MILK STOUT (7.5% ABV) With Chocolate Fudge, Vanilla, Milk Sugar, Graham Crackers, natural & artificial flavors
Bottles To-Go
Glassware
Shirts
Classic Logo T-shirt Sand
Classic Logo T-shirt Sand
Classic Logo T-shirt Orange
Classic Logo T-shirt Orange
Classic Logo T-shirt Black
Classic Logo T-shirt Red
Classic Logo T-shirt Red
Classic Logo T-Shirt Blue
Pride Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Baseball Tee - Black/Gray Sleeve
Baseball Tee Marble Black Sleeve
Baseball Tee Grey/Navy
Long Sleeve - Black
Long Sleeve - Blue
Tank Top - Pop Art Logo Black
Tank Top - Women's Forest Green
Sweatshirts
Dialed-In Zip-Up Hoodie - Black
Dialed-In Zip-Up Hoodie - Black
Dialed-In Zip-Up Hoodie - Merlot
Dialed-In Zip-Up Hoodie - Merlot
Dialed-In Zip-Up Hoodie - Sand
Dialed-In Zip-Up Hoodie - Sand
Pullover Classic Hoodie - Black
Pullover Classic Hoodie - Black
Pullover Classic Hoodie - Blue
Pullover Classic Hoodie - Blue
Pullover Classic Hoodie - Red
Pullover Classic Hoodie - Red
Zip-Up Hoodie - Brush Back
Thermal - Black
Thermal - Grey
Sunglasses
Hats
Ear Warmer - Knit w/ Patch
Custom Weldwerks beanie- perfect for staying warm. Each beanie is a custom design with different themes of colors. We will bring a basket of beanies out when you pick up your order to choose your beanie.
Hat- Black w/ White Script Logo
Hat - Black w/ Yellow Script Logo
This gorgeous cap has a fun pop of color to make your day bright! - Contrast plastic snap, visor, eyelets & top button - Premium wool blend - Hard buckram - Classic green undervisor
Hat - Blue Rectangle Patch
Black hat with mesh back, flat bill, white rectangle patch, black lettering, and snap back
Hat - Grey Steambarrel Pattern
Grey Hat with Flat, Black Bill. Repeating Steambarrel Print with Black Core Logo Patch
Hat - Maroon w/ Blk Monoline Patch
Blue Hat Leather Logo
Hat - Grey Black Script Logo
Hat - Black W White Patch
Misc.
WeldWerks Rust Steambarrel Socks
WeldWerks Black Hop Socks
Dog Bowl
Collapsible branded dog bowl with carabiner clip
Juicy Bits Dog Toy
Bottle Opener - Key Chain
Bottle Opener - Key Chain
Coffee Mug
Grey WW Socks
Stickers
Camping Mug/Coozie
JB Soft Coozie
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Taproom Hours are : 12-9 Monday-Saturday 12-7 Sunday Come in and enjoy!
508 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631