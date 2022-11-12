Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

WeldWerks Brewing Company Greeley, Co

review star

No reviews yet

508 8th Avenue

Greeley, CO 80631

Popular Items

Peach Pie Berliner (Cans)
Trade Secrets (Cans)
Ain't no Hurry (Cans)

Cans To-Go

Juicy Bits (Cans)

Juicy Bits (Cans)

HAZY IPA (6.7% ABV) Our flagship IPA features a huge citrus and tropical fruit hop character from the Mosaic, Citra & El Dorado hops.

Weld Pilsner (Cans)

Weld Pilsner (Cans)

PILSNER (5.4% ABV) Czech-style pilsner

When Darkness Falls (Cans)

When Darkness Falls (Cans)

LAGER - MUNICH DUNKEL (7.2%) Munich-Style Imperial Dark Lager

Smoke & Peaches (Cans)

Smoke & Peaches (Cans)

SMOKED LAGER (6.0 % ABV) Brewed with smoked malt and smoked peaches.

Hefeweizen (Cans)

Hefeweizen (Cans)

GERMAN WHEAT (5.5% ABV) Our staple wheat beer with 50% wheat malt, 50% Pilsner malt, and Bavarian yeast for a classic banana and phenolic character.

DDH Upward Spiral (Cans)

DDH Upward Spiral (Cans)

WEST COAST IPA (6.8%) Double Dry Hopped West Coast India Pale Ale.

DDH Juicy Bits (Cans)

DDH Juicy Bits (Cans)

HAZY IPA (6.7% ABV) Brewed and Double Dry Hopped with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado.

Citra DDH Juicy Bits (Cans)

Citra DDH Juicy Bits (Cans)

HAZY IPA (6.7% ABV) India Pale Ale with Mosaic, El Dorado, and double dry-hopped with Citra hops

Rhymes Like Juice (Cans)

Rhymes Like Juice (Cans)

HAZY IPA (6.6%) India Pale Ale with Citra, Mosaic, El Dorado, Galaxy & Nelson Sauvin hops.

Train Heist (Cans)

Train Heist (Cans)

HAZY IPA (6.5% ABV) Hopping off with notes of grapefruit and lime jelly beans, and even better yet, it's available NOW!

Extra Extra Juicy Bits (Cans)

Extra Extra Juicy Bits (Cans)

HAZY DOUBLE IPA (8.6% ABV) Brewed and double dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado hops.

Fade Away, Perfect (Cans)

Fade Away, Perfect (Cans)

HAZY DOUBLE IPA (8.9% ABV) Brewed in collaboration with Blackstack Brewing, this 8.9% fire DIPA is well, just that — absolute fire. Expect notes of orange creamsicle, mango, tons of vanilla, a touch of pine, and a little lemon-lime soda

Final File Name (Cans)

Final File Name (Cans)

HAZY DOUBLE IPA (7.7% ABV) Notes of juicy pink grapefruit, ripe papaya, strawberry jam, and rosehips.

Keepin' Time (Cans)

Keepin' Time (Cans)

HAZY DOUBLE IPA (8.6% ABV) Citra, El Dorado, Motueka & Nelson Sauvin hops.

Robo-Boogie (Cans)

Robo-Boogie (Cans)

NEW ZEALAND DOUBLE IPA (8.0% ABV) Brewed with a unique blend of New Zealand-grown hops.

Trade Secrets (Cans)

Trade Secrets (Cans)

HAZY DOUBLE IPA (8.5% ABV) Collaboration with Cerebral Brewing, made with Citra, Nelson & Sabro hops.

Tropical Glass (Cans)

Tropical Glass (Cans)

FRUITED IPA (6.8% ABV) Brewed in conjunction with some of our very good pals at Miel Brewery, Tropical Glass is brewed with Orange Puree, Lemon Puree, Passion Fruit Puree, Lemondrop hops, Amarillo hops, Citra hops, & Vanilla and is the absolute epitome of a delicious Fruited IPA.

Ain't no Hurry (Cans)

Ain't no Hurry (Cans)

SOUR ALE (5.5% ABV) Brewed with Black Tea, Honey, Ginger, Lemon and Turbinado Sugar.

Bamm Bamm Rubble Rubble - NOW WITH PINEAPPLE (Cans)

Bamm Bamm Rubble Rubble - NOW WITH PINEAPPLE (Cans)

FRUITED SOUR (4.8%) Sour Ale with Fruity Rice Cereal, Pineapple Syrup, Milk Sugar, Vanilla, Marshmallow, Natural Flavors & Natural Colors.

Blueberry Cobbler (Cans)

Blueberry Cobbler (Cans)

PASTRY SOUR (4.6% ABV) Brewed with Vanilla, Milk Sugar, Graham Cracker, Blueberry Puree & natural flavors

Guava Lime Gose (Cans)

Guava Lime Gose (Cans)

FRUITED SOUR (4.5% ABV) Brewed with Sea Salt, Coriander, Lime Juice, and Guava Puree.

Joey Spumoni (Cans)

Joey Spumoni (Cans)

PASTRY SOUR (4.4% ABV) Brewed with Cherry, Chocolate, Almonds, Pistachios, Milk Sugar & Vanilla.

The Nerdy Professor (Cans)

The Nerdy Professor (Cans)

SOUR (5.3% ABV) Brewed with Strawberry + Grape Crunchy Candies, Grape Concentrate, Strawberry Puree & artificial flavors.

PB&J Sour (Cans)

PB&J Sour (Cans)

PASTRY SOUR (4.6% ABV) Brewed with Peanut Flour, Raspberry Puree & Milk Sugar.

Peach Pie Berliner (Cans)

Peach Pie Berliner (Cans)

PASTRY SOUR (5.6% ABV) Brewed with Peach, Graham Cracker, Cinnamon, Milk Sugar & Vanilla.

Triple Berry Cheesecake (Cans)

Triple Berry Cheesecake (Cans)

PASTRY SOUR (5.8% ABV) With Blueberry, Raspberry & Strawberry Puree, Cream Cheese, Milk sugar, Vanilla, Graham Cracker, natural & artificial flavors

Strawberry Daiquiri Imperial Sour (Cans)

Strawberry Daiquiri Imperial Sour (Cans)

IMPERIAL SOUR (7.7% ABV) Imperial Sour Ale with Strawberry Puree Mix, Vanilla, Milk Sugar, Natural Flavors & Certified Color

Volcanic Planet Boba

Volcanic Planet Boba

IMPERIAL SOUR (7.4% ABV) Imperial Sour ale with Passion Fruit, Orange, & Guava Boba Syrups, natural & artificial flavors, & certified colors

Wild Mountain Mint Mojito (Cans)

Wild Mountain Mint Mojito (Cans)

IMPERIAL SOUR (7.3%) Imperial Sour Ale with Mint, Lime, Turbinado Sugar & natural flavors.

Kid In A Candy Store (Cans)

Kid In A Candy Store (Cans)

MILK STOUT (7.5% ABV) Brewed with Peanuts, Caramel, Milk Chocolate, Milk Sugar & Nougat.

Little Man Salted Oreo Stout (Cans)

Little Man Salted Oreo Stout (Cans)

ICE CREAM STOUT (6.5% ABV) Brewed with Ice Cream, Oreos, Vanilla, Milk Sugar, Sea Salt & natural flavors

Coffee Coconut Stout (Cans)

Coffee Coconut Stout (Cans)

IMPERIAL MILK STOUT (8.0% ABV) Brewed with Toasted Coconut, Milk Sugar, Peruvian Coffee from Zoe's Cafe & with natural flavors added.

Fudgy Grahams (Cans)

Fudgy Grahams (Cans)

IMPERIAL MILK STOUT (7.5% ABV) With Chocolate Fudge, Vanilla, Milk Sugar, Graham Crackers, natural & artificial flavors

Bottles To-Go

Coconut Coffee Medianoche (Bottle)

2022 Medianoche (Bottle)

2022 Starry Noche (Bottle)

Glassware

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

-16oz Capacity This is only available for same-day order/pick-up. If you would like to order for shipped merchandise, please visit https://stores.kotisdesign.com/weldwerksbrewing/

Vienna Pokal

Vienna Pokal

Teku Taster Glass

Shirts

Classic Logo T-shirt Sand

Classic Logo T-shirt Sand

- 52% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester, 32 singles t-shirts. - Athletic Heather and Black Heather are 90% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester These are available for same-day order/pick-up in the online store. If you would like to order for shipped merchandise, please visit https://stores.kotisdesign.com/weldwerksbrewing/

Classic Logo T-shirt Orange

Classic Logo T-shirt Orange

- 52% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester, 32 singles t-shirts. - Athletic Heather and Black Heather are 90% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester These are available for same-day order/pick-up in the online store. If you would like to order for shipped merchandise, please visit https://stores.kotisdesign.com/weldwerksbrewing/

Classic Logo T-shirt Black

Classic Logo T-shirt Red

Classic Logo T-shirt Red

- 52% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester, 32 singles t-shirts. - Athletic Heather and Black Heather are 90% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester These are available for same-day order/pick-up in the online store. If you would like to order for shipped merchandise, please visit https://stores.kotisdesign.com/weldwerksbrewing/

Classic Logo T-Shirt Blue

Pride Tie-Dye T-Shirt

Baseball Tee - Black/Gray Sleeve

Baseball Tee - Black/Gray Sleeve

Baseball Tee Marble Black Sleeve

Baseball Tee Marble Black Sleeve

Baseball Tee Grey/Navy

Baseball Tee Grey/Navy

Long Sleeve - Black

Long Sleeve - Black

Long Sleeve - Blue

Long Sleeve - Blue

Tank Top - Pop Art Logo Black

Tank Top - Women's Forest Green

Sweatshirts

Dialed-In Zip-Up Hoodie - Black

Dialed-In Zip-Up Hoodie - Black

Unisex Lightweight Loopback Zip Hoodie Crafted for comfort, this lighter weight sweatshirt is perfect for relaxing and it's a real value. Material: 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece Features: - Two-ply hood - Dyed-to-match drawcord - Set-in sleeves - Front pouch pocket

Dialed-In Zip-Up Hoodie - Merlot

Dialed-In Zip-Up Hoodie - Merlot

Unisex Lightweight Loopback Zip Hoodie Crafted for comfort, this lighter weight sweatshirt is perfect for relaxing and it's a real value. Material: 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece Features: - Two-ply hood - Dyed-to-match drawcord - Set-in sleeves - Front pouch pocket

Dialed-In Zip-Up Hoodie - Sand

Dialed-In Zip-Up Hoodie - Sand

Unisex Lightweight Loopback Zip Hoodie Crafted for comfort, this lighter weight sweatshirt is perfect for relaxing and it's a real value. Material: 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece Features: - Two-ply hood - Dyed-to-match drawcord - Set-in sleeves - Front pouch pocket

Pullover Classic Hoodie - Black

Pullover Classic Hoodie - Black

Pullover hooded sweatshirt. This is only available for same-day order/pick-up. If you would like to order for shipped merchandise, please visit https://stores.kotisdesign.com/weldwerksbrewing/

Pullover Classic Hoodie - Blue

Pullover Classic Hoodie - Blue

Pullover hooded sweatshirt. This is only available for same-day order/pick-up. If you would like to order for shipped merchandise, please visit https://stores.kotisdesign.com/weldwerksbrewing/

Pullover Classic Hoodie - Red

Pullover Classic Hoodie - Red

Pullover hooded sweatshirt. This is only available for same-day order/pick-up. If you would like to order for shipped merchandise, please visit https://stores.kotisdesign.com/weldwerksbrewing/

Zip-Up Hoodie - Brush Back

Zip-Up Hoodie - Brush Back

Thermal - Black

Thermal - Grey

Sunglasses

Bamboo Sunglasses Black

Bamboo Sunglasses Black

- Made of polycarbonate material with velvet touch - UV400 lenses provide 100% UVA and UVB protection

Clear - Sunglasses

Clear - Sunglasses

Hats

Ear Warmer - Knit w/ Patch

Custom Weldwerks beanie- perfect for staying warm. Each beanie is a custom design with different themes of colors. We will bring a basket of beanies out when you pick up your order to choose your beanie.

Hat- Black w/ White Script Logo

Hat- Black w/ White Script Logo

Hat - Black w/ Yellow Script Logo

Hat - Black w/ Yellow Script Logo

This gorgeous cap has a fun pop of color to make your day bright! - Contrast plastic snap, visor, eyelets & top button - Premium wool blend - Hard buckram - Classic green undervisor

Hat - Blue Rectangle Patch

Hat - Blue Rectangle Patch

Black hat with mesh back, flat bill, white rectangle patch, black lettering, and snap back

Hat - Grey Steambarrel Pattern

Hat - Grey Steambarrel Pattern

Grey Hat with Flat, Black Bill. Repeating Steambarrel Print with Black Core Logo Patch

Hat - Maroon w/ Blk Monoline Patch

Blue Hat Leather Logo

Hat - Grey Black Script Logo

Hat - Black W White Patch

Misc.

WeldWerks Rust Steambarrel Socks

WeldWerks Rust Steambarrel Socks

WeldWerks Black Hop Socks

WeldWerks Black Hop Socks

Dog Bowl

Dog Bowl

Collapsible branded dog bowl with carabiner clip

Juicy Bits Dog Toy

Bottle Opener - Key Chain

Bottle Opener - Key Chain

This is only available for same-day order/pick-up. If you would like to order for shipped merchandise, please visit https://stores.kotisdesign.com/weldwerksbrewing/

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

Grey WW Socks

Stickers

Camping Mug/Coozie

JB Soft Coozie

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taproom Hours are : 12-9 Monday-Saturday 12-7 Sunday Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

508 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631

Directions

