The Centennial Public House

819 9th Street

Greeley, CO 80631

Food

Soup and Salad

Centennial French Onion Soup

$8.00

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Spinach and Bacon Salad

$7.00+

Beet Salad

$7.00+

Cold Plates

Cheese Plate

$18.00

Cheese & Charcuterie Plate

$23.00

Fresh House Ricotta

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$5.00

Poached Argentinian Red Shrimp

$12.00

Hot Appetizers

Kielbasa plate

$14.00

Roasted Garlic Cheese Curds

$12.00

Smoked Wings

$16.00

Mussels in Red

$15.00

Pierogies

$15.00

Handhelds

The Centennial Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

Bacon Blue Burger

$18.00

Pastrami

$16.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Italian Sausage and Peppers

$16.00

Sliced Roast Pork Sandwich

$16.00

The Centennial BLT

$15.00

Entrees

Steak Frites

$29.00

Braised Denver Ragu

$24.00

Fish and Chips

$21.00Out of stock

Shrimp and Grits

$21.00

Kielbasa & Sauerkraut Pierogies

$19.00

Shepherd’s Pie

$24.00

Pork Osso Bucco

$29.00

Piri Piri Chicken

$20.00

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$18.00

Sides

Pub Frites

$6.00

Garlicky Greens

$6.00

Smoked Sweet Potato Mash

$6.00

Roasted Garlic Mash

$6.00

Kid's Meals

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.00

Kids Linguini

$7.00

Kids Battered Cod

$7.00

Desserts

House Made Cherry Pie

$10.00Out of stock

House Made Chess Pie

$10.00

Drinks

N/A Bev

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Mocktails

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Cosmo

$6.00

Virgin Mule

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Centennial Public house is a modern pub featuring hand crafted cocktails and crave-worthy food in a neighborhood atmosphere perfect for meeting friends, spending time with family or just chilling with the crew.

819 9th Street, Greeley, CO 80631

