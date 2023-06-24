The Centennial Public House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Centennial Public house is a modern pub featuring hand crafted cocktails and crave-worthy food in a neighborhood atmosphere perfect for meeting friends, spending time with family or just chilling with the crew.
Location
819 9th Street, Greeley, CO 80631
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Austin's American Grill - Greeley - Austin's Greeley
No Reviews
1100 E 8th Ave Greeley, CO 80301
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greeley
Inta Juice of Greeley - 2108 35th Ave. Unit B - Greeley, CO 80634
4.7 • 2,331
2108 35th Ave Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurant