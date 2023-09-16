Coffee Drink

A Shot In The Dark

$5.00

Americano

$3.00

Breve

$5.00

Cafe A Lait

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Flavored Latte

$5.00

House Coffee

$2.00

Latte

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Shot of Espresso

$0.50

Specialty Latte

Bahama Mama

$5.00

Black and White

$5.00

Hey Honey

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Nutty Irishman

$5.00

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00

Razz Mintazz

$5.00

The Snickers Bar

$5.00

Non Coffee Drink

A Shot in The Fog

$5.00

Apple Pie In A Cup

$4.00

Chai

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Italian Cream Soda

$3.00

Italian Soda

$2.00

Kombucha

$4.00

London Fog

$3.00

Matcha

$4.00

Steamer

$4.00

Tea Latte

$3.00

Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.00

Boba Tea

Classic Black Milk Tea

$4.00+

Fruit Tea

$4.00+

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.00+

Mango Milk Tea

$4.00+

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.00+

Taro Milk Tea

$4.00+

Thai Milk Tea

$4.00+

Seasonal Drink

Brown Sugar & White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Caramel Apple Chai

$5.00

Lavender Honey Latte

$5.00

Mandarin Matcha

$5.00

Pistachio Almond Latte

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.00

Rose Chai

$5.00

Soda

Apple Juice

$2.00

Aquafina Water Bottle

$2.00

Bottled Pepsi Products

$3.00

Bubly

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Soda Fountain

$2.00

Food

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.00

Burrito

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Pastry

$3.00

Quaker Oatmeal

$3.00

Salad

$7.00

Sandwich

$7.00

Merchandise

1lb (16oz) Coffee

$12.00

Burlap Coffee Bag

$15.00

Loose Leaf Tea Tin

$12.00

Refill Tea Tin

$8.00

Zoe's Baseball T-Shirt

$15.00

Zoe's Cafe & Events Print Decor

$12.00

Zoe's Hoodie

$25.00

Zoe's Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$15.00

Zoe's Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$15.00

Zoe's Sticker

$1.00

Zoe's 11oz Tumbler

$25.00