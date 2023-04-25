Farro Italian Restaurant 8230 S Holly St

A map showing the location of Farro Italian Restaurant 8230 S Holly StView gallery

Main Menu

Small Plates

Small Dish of Italian Olives

$6.00

Beef Carpaccio

$15.00

Arugula, capers, parmesan, mustard sauce.Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Flash Fried Calamari

$16.00

Pepperoncini, salsa rossa

P.E.I. Mussels

$16.00

Pancetta, garlic, Italian parsley

Sizzling Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Chef's seasoning, butter, garlic

Risotto

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, ground sausage, peas

Eggplant & Portobello Fries

$15.00

Spicy tomato sauce

Antipasta

$17.00

Salami, prosciutto, pickled vegetables, olives, smoked fontina, gorgonzola

Mozzarella

$13.00

Tomato crudo, basil, balsamic, olive oil

Soup/Salads

Arugula Salad

$8.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, farro, red onion, aged ricotta, red wine vinaigrette

Baby Spinach Salad

$8.00

Granny smith apples, gorgonzola, spiced pecans, golden raisins, white balsamic honey vinaigrette

Insalata Di Casa

$8.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pizza cheese, croutons, giardiniera vinaigrette

Romaine Hearts

$7.00

Parmesan, croutons, lemon garlic dressing

Cup White Bean Soup

$5.00

Prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil

Bowl White Bean Soup

$8.00

Grilled Entrée Salads

Chicken Salad

$17.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon garlic vinaigrette

Flat Iron Steak Salad

$22.00

Arugula, potatoes, green beans, tomato crudo, red wine vinaigrette

Pork Loin Salad

$20.00

Baby spinach, granny smith apples, spiced pecans, golden raisins, gorgonzola, white balsamic honey vinaigrette. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Salmon Salad

$22.00

Arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, farro, aged ricotta, red wine vinaigrette. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Pasta

Angel Hair & Tomatoes

$18.00

Garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Bolognese

$21.00

Creamy Three Cheese Spaghetti

$20.00

Lasagna

$20.00

Traditional bolognese, béchamel, parmesan

Linguine Di Mare

$28.00

Mussels, clams, fish, calamari, shrimp, scallops, jalapenos, white wine

Linguine & Clams

$22.00

Garlic, Pinot Grigio, parsley, chili flakes

Garlic Chile Spaghetti

$15.00

Rigatoni & Sausage

$20.00

Fresh tomatoes, arugula, aged ricotta, parmesan, white wine

Pappardelle Shrimp & Scallops

$26.00

Roasted bell peppers and white wine cream sauce

Spaghetti & Grilled Sausage

$21.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$21.00

Spaghetti Seafood

$26.00

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, chile flakes, tomato sauce

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$20.00

Strozzapreti Chicken

$22.00

Prosciutto, peas, taleggio cream

Mains

Boneless Half-Chicken

$25.00

Olives, garlic, rosemary, garlic mashed potatoes, house veggies

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Portobello mushrooms, strozzapreti, artichokes, tomato, green beans

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti

Flat Iron Steak

$24.00

Gorgonzola butter, roasted Yukon gold potatoes, house veggies. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Grilled Eggplant

$20.00

Portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, seared spinach, tomato crudo

Grilled Lamb Chops

$35.00

Balsamic fig glaze, Yukon gold potatoes, house veggies

Pork Loin

$22.00

Sour cherries, pistachios, potato fontina fritters, spinach

Salmon

$25.00

Capers, pine nuts, pancetta, spinach risotto, house veggies. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sausage & Peppers

$20.00

Creamy three cheese polenta

Sea Bass

$28.00

Lemon, olives, capers, angel hair, spinach

Seafood Farro (Cioppino)

$26.00

White fish, calamari, clams, shrimp, mussels, scallops, jalapenos, tomato garlic broth

Tuscan Style Meatloaf

$22.00

Porcini mushroom gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, house veggies

KITCHEN MEAL

Brick Oven Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Garlic oil, marinated tomatoes, basil

Italian Meat Pizza

$20.00

Sausage, prosciutto, salami, pancetta, pepperoni, red sauce

Meatball Pizza

$19.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, prosciutto, meatballs, marinated tomatoes, basil

Mozzarella Pizza

$17.00

Red sauce, basil, olio Verde

Prosciutto Pizza

$20.00

Gorgonzola, balsamic fig preserves, arugula

Sun Dried Tomato Portabella Pizza

$18.00

Red sauce, goat cheese, rosemary

ADULT CHEESE PIZZA

$15.00

Kids

Fried Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, and ranch

Kid Spaghetti Bolognese

$10.00

Kid Spaghetti Butter Parmesan

$10.00

Kid Spaghetti Meatballs

$10.00

Kid Spaghetti Three Cheese

$10.00

Kid Spaghetti Tomato

$10.00

Kids Cheese

$10.00

Pepperoni, sausage or cheese

Kids Pepperoni

$10.00

Kids Sausage

$10.00

Kids Lasagna

$10.00

Traditional bolognese, parmesan

Tuscan Style Meatloaf

$10.00

Tomato sauce, garlic mashed potatoes

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Whipped cream, caramel sauce

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Whipped cream, and chocolate chips. Served in a jar

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Italian Float

$10.00

Vanilla gelato, root beer

Nutella Mud Pie

$8.00

Layered gelato cake, chocolate, coffee, Oreo crust, topped with whipped cream

Tiramisu

$8.00

Served in a jar

Chocolate Gelato

$3.50+

Spumoni

$3.50+

Per scoop. Chocolate, vanilla, spumoni

Vanilla Gelato

$3.50+

Apple Crisp Gelato

$3.50+

Sorbet

$3.50+

Per scoop. Mixed berry

SPECIALS

Arctic Char

$28.00Out of stock

Burrata

$15.00

Half Rack of Lamb Chops

$42.00Out of stock

Halibut

$40.00Out of stock

Icelandic Cod

$27.00

New York

$40.00

Pork Medalion

$28.00

Straberry Shortcake

$14.00

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

SIDES

Anchovies

$1.00

Side 3 Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side Bolognese

$3.00

Side Chicken

$3.00

Side GF Pasta

$1.50

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Sausage

$4.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Side Ground Sausage

$4.00

Side Mashers

$2.00

Side Meatballs

$8.00

Side Pasta

$2.00

Side Polenta

$4.00

Side Red

$1.50

Side Red Meatballs

$9.00

Side Risotto

$4.00

Side Salmon

$15.00

Side Spinach

$2.00

Side Vegetables

$3.00

Single Meatball

$2.00

Drink Menu

Beverages

500ml San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

1L San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00

Blood Orange San Pellegrino Italian Soda

$4.00

Lemon San Pellegrino Italian Soda

$4.00

Orange San Pellegrino Italian Soda

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

After Dinner Drinks

Grappa

$10.00

Catello Banfi

Romana Sambuca

$10.00

Romana Black Sambuca

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Luxardo

10 Yr. Tawny Port

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Wine by Glass

White

$8.00

Prosecco Split

$10.00

Borgo Magredo, Italy

Cupcake Moscato

$12.00

Rosé

$9.00

Ya Lumba, Australia

Vermentino Banfi

$13.00

La Pettegola, Italy

Pinot Grigio Banfi, San Ang

$11.00

Pinot Grigio Torre

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc Clifford Bay

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc La Capp

$12.00

Pier Soave

$11.00

Pieropan, Italy

Sweet Riesling

$9.00

Pacific Rim, Washington

Chardonnay (Un-Oaked)

$10.00

Natura, Chile, South America

Josh Chardonnay

$11.00

Red

$8.00

Illuminati Montepulciano

$9.00

Riparosso Illuminati, Italy

Chianti Straw

$9.00

Bellagio Straw Bottle, Italy

Chianti Classico

$12.00

Vignimaggio, Italy

Cabernet

$13.00

Darcie Kent, California

Rosso Blend

$10.00

Qu Ale Salento, Italy

Cabernet- Sangiovese

$10.00

Col Di Sasso, Banfi, Italy

Primitivo

$11.00

Tenute Eméra, Italy

Malbec

$9.00

Argentina

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Wine by Bottle

1/2 Carafe White

$16.00

Carafe White

$25.00

BTL Prosecco

$40.00

Borgo Magredo, Italy

BTL Rosé

$33.00

Ya Lumba, Australia

BTL Chardonnay (Un-Oaked)

$36.00

Natura, Chile, South America

BTL Josh Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Rombauer Chard

$65.00

Bottle

BTL San Angelo PG

$40.00

BTL Torre PG

$52.00

BTL Clifford Bay SB

$35.00

BTL Cappucina SB

$45.00

BTL Pier Soave

$42.00

Pieropan, Italy

BTL Pacific Rim Riesling

$33.00

Pacific Rim, Washington

BTL Vermentino

$50.00

La Pettegola, Italy

1/2 Carafe Red

$16.00

Carafe Red

$25.00

BTL Illuminati Mont

$29.00

Riparosso Illuminati, Italy

BTL Barbera D'alba Giocosa

$40.00

Fratelli, Italy

BTL Cabernet

$48.00

Darcie Kent, California

BTL Cabernet- Sangiovese

$38.00

Col Di Sasso, Banfi, Italy

BTL Chianti Straw

$33.00

Bellagio Straw Bottle, Italy

BTL Chianti Classico

$43.00

Vignimaggio, Italy

BTL Chianti Classico Riserva

$50.00

Monsanto, Italy

BTL Chianti Rufina

$55.00

Nipozzano, Frescobaldi, Italy

BTL Malbec Obra Prima Reserva

$52.00

Argentina

BTL Malbec

$36.00

Argentina

BTL Nebbiolo

$50.00

Perbacco Vietti, Italy

BTL Pinot Noir Cote-d'or

$63.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Primitivo

$41.00

Tenute Eméra, Italy

BTL Rosso Blend

$36.00

Qu Ale Salento, Italy

BTL Tempranillo

$39.00

Obalo Rioja, Spain

BTL Valpolicella Classico

$40.00

Luigi Righetti, Italy

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$12.00

Carafe. Hendricks gin, cucumber, lime, simple syrup

Farro Negroni

$14.00

Carafe. Stranahan's Colorado whiskey, campari, sweet vermouth

Italian Margarita

$12.00

Carafe. Patron silver, amaretto, limeade

Mule

$12.00

Carafe. Colorado vodka, ginger beer, lime

Pomatini

$14.00

Carafe. Ketel One vodka, pama liqueur, cranberry juice

Sicilian Cosmo

$14.00

Carafe. Ketel One orange vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice

My Cost Plus 30

Amarone Della Valpolicella

$93.00

Bottle. Lesalette, Italy

Barbaresco

$67.00

Bottle. Castello Di Neive, Italy

Barolo Castiglione

$73.00

Bottle. Vietti, Italy

Brunello Altesino

$80.00

Bottle. Italy

Red Zinfandel Blend

$62.00

Bottle. Orin Swift 8 years in the desert

Liquor

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel Lemon

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel Orange

$12.00

Stoli

$11.00

Titos

$11.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Beefeaters

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Captain Coconut

$9.00

Myers

$10.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Whistle Pig

$17.00

Law's

$15.00

Stranahan's

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Woodford

$11.00

Seagram 7

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack

$10.00

Jim

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$11.00

Glenlevit

$10.00

J&B

$13.00

JW Black

$11.00

Macallan

$13.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

B&B

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00

Beer

Peroni

$6.50

Seasonal

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

90 Shilling

$6.50

Heineken NA

$3.50

Stella

$4.50

Fat Tire

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Pilsner

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Guiness

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8230 S Holly St, Centennial, CO 80122

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

