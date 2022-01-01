Studio @ Mainstreet
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
19604 Mainstreet
Parker, CO 80138
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
19604 Mainstreet, Parker CO 80138
Nearby restaurants
Black+Haus Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Tailgate Tavern & Grill
We are a sports and entertainment bar and restaurants featuring top quality food, service, and the best entertainment in Colorado. Live bands Wednesday thru Sunday. The best and biggest patio in Douglas County.
Parker Garage
Parker Garage is located inside one of the oldest historical buildings in downtown Parker. It unites refined dining with local seasonal ingredients in an intention based menu.
Portofino Pizza & Pasta
Come in and enjoy!!