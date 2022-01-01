Go
Colonna's Pizza- Parker

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

11215 S Parker rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (3673 reviews)

Popular Items

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
The Tuscany
Traditional sauce, pepperoni, salami, black olives, peppers, mushrooms
Cheese Pizza
Fried Cheese Ravioli (5)$7.99
hand breaded cheese ravioli, serve with homemade marinara sauce.
House Salad$4.95
Mix of iceberg & romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons
Pick 4 Toppings Pizza
6 Garlic Knots$5.00
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$7.95
Hand breaded mozzarella cheese, serve with our homemade marinara sauce.
Vanilla Cannoli$4.49
Meat Supreme
Classic cheese pizza topped with genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mild sweet sausage
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11215 S Parker rd

Parker CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
