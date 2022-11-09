Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

The Berg Haus in Castle Pines

42 Reviews

$$

7280 Lagae Rd

Castle Pines, CO 80108

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese

DESSERT

Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie

$10.50

Islander Key Lime Pie

$11.50Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.00

KIDS MENU

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Smash Berger - (No Mods)

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kiddie Wings

$11.00

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
GASTRO PUB, SPORTS & MUSIC

