Bars & Lounges
American

The Whiskey Lodge

209 Reviews

$$

3911 Ambrosia St. #103

Castle Rock, CO 80109

Order Again

Appetizers

Beer Cheese Soup Cup

$6.00

Duck Wings (12)

$21.00

Duck Wings (6)

$15.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Game Sausage Full

$27.00

Green Chili and Chips

$9.00

Green Chili cup

$6.00

Green Chili Fries

$10.00

Hummus

$7.00

pretzel stick - 1

$3.00

Queso and chips

$9.00

Riblets - with Fries

$13.00

Spicy Breaded Shrimp

$12.00

Wings (16)

$24.00

Wings (8)

$15.00

Bar Snacks

Dots Pretzel

$3.00

Moonshine Pickle

$6.00

2 Pretzel Sticks

$5.00

Breakfast

1 biscuit

$2.00

1 waffle

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Sausage

$2.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Chicken & Waffles

$11.00

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.00

Chicken Tender

$2.00

Country potatoes

$2.00

cup of green chili

$3.00

side scrambled

$1.00

Burgers

Mountain Man Burger

$15.00

Crawfish

Crawfish 1 pound

$19.00

Crawfish 1 pound no sides

$15.00

Crawfish 1/2 Pound no sides

$8.00

Crawfish 2 pounds

$38.00

Crawfish 3 pounds

$57.00

Crawfish 4 pounds

$76.00

Crawfish half pound

$10.00

Sides extra with crawfish

$4.00

Sides with no Crawfish

$9.00

Dessert

Cookies with ice cream

$7.00

One scoop Ice cream

$3.00

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak w/fries

$15.00

Chicken Tender 3 pieces w/fries

$11.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids 2 piece chicken tenders

$6.00

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Veggie Pizza

$11.00

Green Chili Pizza

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Salads

Mixed Greens

$11.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Brat 1

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Jalepeno Elk Brat

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Wild Boar Brat

$13.00

Wed Special

Fish & Chips Weds

$10.00

Beer

105 Rocky Mtn Juice 16 oz

$7.00

105 Rocky Mtn Juice 24 oz

$11.00

Anger Orchard 12 oz

$6.00

Angry Orchard 24 oz

$10.00

Angry Orchard Peach Mango 12 0z

$6.00

Angry Orchard Peach Mango 24 oz

$10.00

Avalanche Amber 16 oz

$6.00

Avalanche Amber 24 oz

$10.00

Blue Moon 16 oz

$6.00

Blue Moon 24 oz

$10.00

Bootstrap Insane Rush IPA 12 oz

$6.00

Bootstrap Lush Puppy IPA 12 oz

$6.00

Breckenridge Autumn 16 oz

$2.00

Breckenridge Autumn 24 oz

$3.00

Breckenridge Hop Peak IPA

$6.00

Breckenridge Hop Peak IPA

$10.00

Breckenridge Peach 12 oz

$5.00

Breckenridge Peach 24 oz

$9.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter 12 oz

$6.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter 24 oz

$10.00

Bud Light 16 oz

$5.00

Bud Light 24 oz

$9.00

Cold One 12 oz can

$4.00

Cold One 24 oz

$7.00

Colorado Spiked Seltzer Key Lime

$4.00

Colorado Spiked Seltzer Lemon

$4.00

Colorado Spiked Seltzer Tangerine

$5.00

Coors Light 16 oz

$5.00

Coors Light 24 oz

$9.00

Dry Dock Apricot Blonde 16 oz

$6.00

Dry Dock Apricot Blonde 24 oz

$10.00

Eddyline Crank Yankers 24 oz

$10.00

Eddyline Crank Yankers 16 oz

$6.00

Guinness 16 oz

$6.00

Guinness 24 oz

$10.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

High noon seltzer

$6.00

Kentucky Bourbon Ale 12 oz

$6.00

Kona Big Wave 16 oz

$7.00

Kona Big Wave 24 oz

$11.00

Lone Tree Mexican Lager

$2.00

Lone Tree Mexican Lager 24 oz

$3.00

Miller Light (bottle) 12 0z

$5.00

Miller Lite 24oz

$9.00

Modelo Especial 24 oz

$10.00

Modelo Especial 16 oz

$6.00

O'Doul's - Non Alcoholic

$4.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest 16 oz

$5.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest 24 oz

$8.00

Pikes Peak Elephant Rock 16 oz

$7.00

Pikes Peak Elephant Rock 24 oz

$11.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest 16 oz

$8.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest 24 oz

$12.00

Shiner Bock 24 oz

$11.00

Shiner Bock 16 oz

$7.00

Stella 24 oz

$10.00

Stella 16 oz

$6.00

Sweetwater 420 Pale Ale

$7.00

White Claw Blackcherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Yuengling 12 oz

$7.00

Brandy

Bhakta Brandy - 1.5 oz

$25.00

E & J

$5.00

Lairds Applejack Brandy

$6.00

Breakfast

Bloody beer - coors or bud

$6.00

Bloody Beer - Modelo

$7.00

Bloody Mary 1

$9.00

Bloody Mary Refill

Bottomless Bloody Mary Bar

$20.00

Bottomless Bloody Mary Bar no food

$29.00

Bottomless mimosa

$25.00

Bottomless mimosa no food

$34.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$11.00

Mexican Michelada Beer

$11.00

Mimosa 1

$5.00

Mimosa refill

Cocktails

Aperol Spritzer

$12.00

Blackberry Smash

$11.00

Bloody Marry

$9.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Bourbon Cream & Coffee

$10.00

Coffee & Cream Martini

$7.00

Colorado Bulldog

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Cosmo

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Gin Gimlet

$11.00

Hawaii 5-O

$12.00

Honey Badger

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Irish Mule

$11.00

JM Banana Pudding

$10.00

JM Blue Mule

$10.00

JM Caramel Apple

$10.00

JM Creamsicle

$10.00

JM Peppermint White Russian

$10.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Kir Royale

$5.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Manhattan Aspen aged

$17.00

Margarita

$11.00

Margarita Blue

$12.00

Margarita Cucumber Jalapeño

$13.00

Margarita Orange

$12.00

Margarita Top Shelf

$20.00

Mint Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mojito Haha

$11.00

Moonshine mule

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Cuban

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Old Fashioned - Chocolate

$12.00

Old Fashioned - Peanut Butter

$12.00

Old Fashioned - Smoked

$14.00

Old Fashioned - Spiced

$11.00

Old Fashioned - Stranahan's Barrel

$17.00

Old Fashioned - Whistle Pig Piggyback

$14.00

Old Fashioned Bulliet Barrel

$14.00

Old Fashioned Keto

$11.00

Peaches and Cream

$10.00

Ruby Paloma

$12.00

Spirit Hound

$12.00

Strawberry Mojito

$8.00

Sun on the Lake

$9.00

Tequila old fashioned

$5.00

Whiskey Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Lodge Daiquiri

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Whiskey Sour Discount

$8.00

Horse Feather

$11.00

Spirit of Thanks

$8.00

Flavored Whiskey

Bacon Bourbon

$9.00

Ballotin Mint Chocolate

$9.00

Bird Dog Apple Whiskey

$7.00

Bird Dog Black Cherry

$8.00

Bird Dog Chocolate

$8.00

Bird Dog Peach Whiskey

$7.00

Bird Dog Strawberry

$7.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$8.00

Kurvball BBQ

$9.00

LeDoux Honey Cinnamon

$6.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$10.00

Flight Thursday Specials

Bear Creek Flight - Thursday

$14.00

Bird Dog Flight - Thursday

$10.00

Candy Bacon Flight - Thursday

$14.00

Colorado Flight - Thursday

$19.00

Irish Flight - Thursday

$14.00

Jack Daniels Flight - Thursday

$28.00

Japanese Flight - Thursday

$24.00

Jim Beam Flight - Thursday

$10.00

Kentucky Flight - Thursday

$15.00

Laws Flight - Thursday

$24.00

Mile High Pie Flight - Thursday

$10.00

Rare Whiskey Flight - Thursday

$45.00

Rye Flight - Thursday

$17.00

Texas Flight - Thursday

$24.00

Uno Tequila Flight - Thursday

$16.00

Whistle Pig Flight - Thursday

$50.00

Wildlife Flight - Thursday

$16.00

World Flight - Thursday

$17.00

Flights

Bear Creek Flight

$19.00

Bird Dog Flight

$15.00

Candy Bacon Whiskey Flight

$19.00

Colorado

$24.00

Irish Whiskey Flight

$19.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey Flight

$29.00

Japanese Flight

$29.00

Jim Beam Flight

$15.00

Kentucky Flight

$20.00

Mile High Pie Moonshine Flight

$15.00

Rye Flight

$22.00

Texas Flight

$29.00

Whistle Pig Flight

$55.00

Wildlife Flight

$21.00

World Flight

$22.00

Gin

Aviation Gin

$10.00

Bombay

$9.00

Gunpowder Gin

$11.00

Hendricks

$13.00

St George Gin

$9.00

Telluride Gin

$8.00

Irish & Scotch Whiskey

Buchanan's 12 Year

$14.00

Bushmill

$9.00

Bushmills 16 yr

$12.00

Dewars

$5.00

Dubliner

$9.00

Dubliner Honey Comb

$9.00

Fighting 69th

$11.00

Glendalough 17 yr 1.5 oz

$39.00

GlenFiddich

$11.00

Glenlevit

$15.00

Highland Park Scotch

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Laphroaig

$17.00

Liberties Irish

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Proper Twelve

$10.00

RedBreast

$19.00

Slane Irish

$6.00

The Dead Rabbit

$10.00

The Macallan 12 year

$23.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Liqueur

Amaretto

$6.00

Benedictine D.O.M.

$11.00

Cognac Park

$13.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Coole Swan Irish cream

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

JM Banana Pudding

$8.00

JM Peaches & Cream

$8.00

JM Salted Caramel

$8.00

JM Whipped Orange

$8.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Zucca

$10.00

Moonshine

Catdaddy Spiced Moonshine

$10.00

Midnight Moon

$8.00

Mile High Apple Pie

$8.00

Mile High Lemonade Strawberry

$8.00

Mile High Peach Cranberry

$8.00

Mile High Sweet Tea

$8.00

Moonshine Pickle

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Virgin Mango Mojito

$8.00

Lodge Punch

$8.00

Lodge Lemonade

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$6.00

Goslings Black Seal Rum

$10.00

Kraken Dark Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$7.00

Ron Anejo Carupano Rum

$9.00

Well - Cane Run

$6.00

Rye

10th Mountain Rye

$12.00

Angels Envy Rye

$19.00

Axe and Oak Rye

$12.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$14.00

Bear Creek Rye

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Chicken Cock Rye

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Laws Rye

$15.00

Laws Rye Round Bottle

$12.00

Locke & Co Rye

$14.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

Michters Barrel Strength Rye 1.5 oz

$22.00

Whistle Pig 10 year 1.5 oz

$20.00

Whistle Pig 12 year 1.5 oz

$25.00

Whistle Pig 15 Year 1.5 oz

$45.00

Whistle Pig 18 Year 1 oz

$65.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog 1 oz pour

$85.00

Whistle Pig Farm Stock Rye

$20.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback

$15.00

Whistle Pig Smoke Stock 1.5 oz

$20.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$12.00

Shots

Applesauce

$7.00

B-52

$7.00

Baby Guinness

$7.00

BJ Shot

$7.00

Buchanans tea

$4.00

Bulliet Shot Shot

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Creamsicle

$7.00

Crown Royal Shot

$9.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb St. Pats

$8.00

Jack Daniels Shot

$9.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

King Cake Shot

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Makers Mark Shot

$9.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Pancake Breakfast

$7.00

Patron Tequila Shot

$10.00

PB&J

$7.00

Pickle Shot

$7.00

Pickled Moonshine

$7.00

Pineapple Upside-Down

$7.00

Pot O gold

$7.00

Red-Headed Shot

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Shot Beer Special (cold one & the heart bourbon)

$9.00

Stranahan Shot

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

Tequila

1800

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Dobel Anejo

$15.00

Dobel Maestro Extra Anejo 1.5 oz

$31.00

Dobel Reposado

$12.00

Dobel Silver

$10.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$25.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$10.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$11.00

Pasote Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Well - Monte Alban Silver

$8.00

Thursday $1 Beer

Football $1 Beer

$1.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$10.00

Blueberry Vodka

$7.00

Chopin

$10.00

Citrus Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Orange Vodka

$7.00

Raspberry Vodka

$7.00

Tito's

$9.00

Vanilla Vodka

$7.00

Well - Platinum 7X

$5.00

Wheatley

$7.00

Weds specials

Fish & Chips Weds

$10.00

Margarita Top Shelf Weds

$10.00

Margarita Wednesday

$5.00

Weds Blackberry Smash

$7.00

Weds Manhattan

$7.00

Weds Neat

$7.00

Weds Old Fashioned

$7.00

Weds Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Weds Whiskey Collins

$7.00

Blantons Tasting

$19.00

Blantons neat

$15.00

Blantons rocks

$15.00

Hibiki Harmony Tasting

$10.00

Whiskey

10th Mountain

$11.00

1792

$10.00

291 Barrel Proof

$15.00

291 Small Batch in Aspen

$12.00

291 Small Batch Rye

$12.00

Akashi

$12.00

Akashi Sherry Cask 1.5 oz

$19.00

Amador Whiskey 1 oz

$15.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Angels Envy Rye

$19.00

Axe and Oak

$11.00

Baker's 7

$15.00

Ballotin Mint Chocolate

$9.00

Bardstown Collaborative 1.5 oz

$29.00

Bardstown Discovery 1.5 oz

$19.00

Bardstown Founders 1.5 oz

$25.00

Bardstown The Prisoner 1.5 oz

$15.00

Barrell Private Release

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayden 10 year

$25.00

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke 1.5 oz

$20.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$15.00

Bear Creek Bourbon

$11.00

Black Whiskey

$12.00

Blackened Whiskey

$15.00

Blanton's 1.5 oz pour

$20.00

Blood Oath Bourbon 1.5 oz

$25.00

Booker's 1.5 oz

$29.00

Bowman Bourbon

$10.00

Branch & Barrel 3 Way

$11.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Chicken Cock

$13.00

Chicken Cock 20 yr 1 oz

$75.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dry Fly

$12.00

E.H. Taylor 1.5 oz pour

$22.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$11.00

Elmer T Lee - 1.5 oz pour

$65.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Four Roses Single Barrell

$14.00

Garrison Brothers

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

George T Stagg 1 oz

$89.00

Hancock's Reserve 1.5 oz

$19.00

Heart Bourbon

$9.00

Henry McKenna 10 yr 1.5 oz

$14.00

Hibika Harmony

$22.00

High West Bourbon

$11.00

Horse Soldier Barrel Strength

$25.00

Horse Soldier Small Batch

$19.00

Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon

$15.00

Ichiro's Whiskey 1.5 oz

$22.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jack Daniels 10 yr 1 oz pour

$35.00

Jack Daniels Bonded 1.5 oz

$14.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select

$15.00

Jack Daniels Triple Mash 1.5 oz

$12.00

Jefferson's Ocean Aged

$17.00

Jim Beam Black Label

$9.00

Jim Beam Red Stagg

$8.00

Jim Beam White Label

$7.00

John Bowman. Single Barrel

$14.00

Kamet India Whiskey

$14.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$5.00

Kentucky Owl 1 oz

$29.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Kurvball BBQ

$9.00

Laws Four Grain

$15.00

Leopold Bros

$11.00

Little Book 1.5 0z

$35.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Michter's Bourbon

$15.00

Noah's Mill Bourbon

$15.00

Old Elk

$12.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Outlaw Legend

$13.00

Outlaw Whiskey

$9.00

Pappy Van Winkle 10 year - 1 oz pour

$75.00

Pappy Van Winkle 12 yr 1 oz pour

$125.00

Pappy Van Winkle 20 yr 1 oz pour

$250.00

Peerless 1.5 oz

$15.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Rock Hill Farm 1.5 oz

$25.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Smoke Wagon Bourbon

$15.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch 1.5 oz

$19.00

Sole Puni Italian Bourbon 1.5 oz

$22.00

Spirit Hound Single Barrel

$12.00

Stagg jr 1.5 oz

$25.00

Stranahan's Blue Peak

$12.00

Stranahans

$14.00

Suntory

$10.00

Tenjaku Whiskey

$10.00

Thomas H Handy 1 oz

$109.00

Tincup

$9.00

TX

$10.00

Weller 12 Yr 1.5 oz pour

$25.00

Weller Antique 107 1.5 oz

$20.00

Weller Full Proof 1.5 oz

$29.00

Weller Special Reserve 1.5 oz

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Willett 1.5 oz pour

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Batch 118.4 1.5 oz

$29.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$10.00

Yellowstone Limited 1.5 oz

$19.00

Wine

Bottle of Wine

$45.00

Buck Shack Cabernet aged in Bourbon

$11.00

Gen 5 Chardonnay

$7.00

Gen 5 Old Vine Zinfandel

$7.00

La Familia House Cabernet

$6.00

La Familia House Chardonnay

$6.00

La Familia House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

La Familia House Pinot Noir

$6.00

Liquid Geography Rose

$7.00

Pertico Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Prosecco

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

BTL Merlot

$34.00

BTL Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Ravage

$40.00

Band shots

Kentucky Gentleman 1/4 shot

$1.00

#78 29.13

$29.13

#83 62.57

$62.57

#84 46.39

$46.39

#86 46.40

$46.40

#85 23.74

$23.74

Bingo

Breck nitro

$4.00

Green tea shot

$3.00

Sweet tea moonshine

$3.00

Specials

Kona 16 oz

$5.00

NFL Special - 1 Pitcher Beer & 1 Chips & Salsa (DCL Ad code FB09)

$14.99

NFL Door Special - 1 Pitcher Any beer & 1vChips & Salsa

$16.99

Buckin' Bronco Jalepino Pineapple 1 oz shot

$5.00

The Harper - Lavender vodka

$8.00

Martini Night Dirty

$7.00

Martini Night Cosmo

$7.00

Martini Night Weekly Feature

$7.00

Halloween

Witches Brew

$10.00

Vampire Kiss

$10.00

Harvester

$10.00