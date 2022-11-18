- Home
- Castle Rock
- Bars & Lounges
- The Whiskey Lodge
Bars & Lounges
American
The Whiskey Lodge
209 Reviews
$$
3911 Ambrosia St. #103
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Order Again
Appetizers
Beer Cheese Soup Cup
$6.00
Duck Wings (12)
$21.00
Duck Wings (6)
$15.00
French Fries
$4.00
Fried Mushrooms
$9.00
Fried Pickles
$8.00
Game Sausage Full
$27.00
Green Chili and Chips
$9.00
Green Chili cup
$6.00
Green Chili Fries
$10.00
Hummus
$7.00
pretzel stick - 1
$3.00
Queso and chips
$9.00
Riblets - with Fries
$13.00
Spicy Breaded Shrimp
$12.00
Wings (16)
$24.00
Wings (8)
$15.00
Breakfast
Burgers
Crawfish
Kids Menu
Pizza
Salads
Sandwiches
Wed Special
Beer
105 Rocky Mtn Juice 16 oz
$7.00
105 Rocky Mtn Juice 24 oz
$11.00
Anger Orchard 12 oz
$6.00
Angry Orchard 24 oz
$10.00
Angry Orchard Peach Mango 12 0z
$6.00
Angry Orchard Peach Mango 24 oz
$10.00
Avalanche Amber 16 oz
$6.00
Avalanche Amber 24 oz
$10.00
Blue Moon 16 oz
$6.00
Blue Moon 24 oz
$10.00
Bootstrap Insane Rush IPA 12 oz
$6.00
Bootstrap Lush Puppy IPA 12 oz
$6.00
Breckenridge Autumn 16 oz
$2.00
Breckenridge Autumn 24 oz
$3.00
Breckenridge Hop Peak IPA
$6.00
Breckenridge Hop Peak IPA
$10.00
Breckenridge Peach 12 oz
$5.00
Breckenridge Peach 24 oz
$9.00
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter 12 oz
$6.00
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter 24 oz
$10.00
Bud Light 16 oz
$5.00
Bud Light 24 oz
$9.00
Cold One 12 oz can
$4.00
Cold One 24 oz
$7.00
Colorado Spiked Seltzer Key Lime
$4.00
Colorado Spiked Seltzer Lemon
$4.00
Colorado Spiked Seltzer Tangerine
$5.00
Coors Light 16 oz
$5.00
Coors Light 24 oz
$9.00
Dry Dock Apricot Blonde 16 oz
$6.00
Dry Dock Apricot Blonde 24 oz
$10.00
Eddyline Crank Yankers 24 oz
$10.00
Eddyline Crank Yankers 16 oz
$6.00
Guinness 16 oz
$6.00
Guinness 24 oz
$10.00
Heineken 0.0
$5.00
High noon seltzer
$6.00
Kentucky Bourbon Ale 12 oz
$6.00
Kona Big Wave 16 oz
$7.00
Kona Big Wave 24 oz
$11.00
Lone Tree Mexican Lager
$2.00
Lone Tree Mexican Lager 24 oz
$3.00
Miller Light (bottle) 12 0z
$5.00
Miller Lite 24oz
$9.00
Modelo Especial 24 oz
$10.00
Modelo Especial 16 oz
$6.00
O'Doul's - Non Alcoholic
$4.00
Paulaner Oktoberfest 16 oz
$5.00
Paulaner Oktoberfest 24 oz
$8.00
Pikes Peak Elephant Rock 16 oz
$7.00
Pikes Peak Elephant Rock 24 oz
$11.00
Sam Adams Octoberfest 16 oz
$8.00
Sam Adams Octoberfest 24 oz
$12.00
Shiner Bock 24 oz
$11.00
Shiner Bock 16 oz
$7.00
Stella 24 oz
$10.00
Stella 16 oz
$6.00
Sweetwater 420 Pale Ale
$7.00
White Claw Blackcherry
$6.00
White Claw Mango
$6.00
Yuengling 12 oz
$7.00
Breakfast
Cocktails
Aperol Spritzer
$12.00
Blackberry Smash
$11.00
Bloody Marry
$9.00
Boulevardier
$12.00
Bourbon Cream & Coffee
$10.00
Coffee & Cream Martini
$7.00
Colorado Bulldog
$12.00
Deep Eddy Lemon Cosmo
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Gin Gimlet
$11.00
Hawaii 5-O
$12.00
Honey Badger
$11.00
Hot Toddy
$10.00
Irish Car Bomb
$8.00
Irish Coffee
$11.00
Irish Mule
$11.00
JM Banana Pudding
$10.00
JM Blue Mule
$10.00
JM Caramel Apple
$10.00
JM Creamsicle
$10.00
JM Peppermint White Russian
$10.00
Kamikaze
$7.00
Kir Royale
$5.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$9.00
Lynchburg Lemonade
$11.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Manhattan Aspen aged
$17.00
Margarita
$11.00
Margarita Blue
$12.00
Margarita Cucumber Jalapeño
$13.00
Margarita Orange
$12.00
Margarita Top Shelf
$20.00
Mint Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Mint Julep
$11.00
Mojito
$10.00
Mojito Haha
$11.00
Moonshine mule
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Old Cuban
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$11.00
Old Fashioned - Chocolate
$12.00
Old Fashioned - Peanut Butter
$12.00
Old Fashioned - Smoked
$14.00
Old Fashioned - Spiced
$11.00
Old Fashioned - Stranahan's Barrel
$17.00
Old Fashioned - Whistle Pig Piggyback
$14.00
Old Fashioned Bulliet Barrel
$14.00
Old Fashioned Keto
$11.00
Peaches and Cream
$10.00
Ruby Paloma
$12.00
Spirit Hound
$12.00
Strawberry Mojito
$8.00
Sun on the Lake
$9.00
Tequila old fashioned
$5.00
Whiskey Collins
$11.00
Whiskey Lodge Daiquiri
$11.00
Whiskey Smash
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$11.00
Whiskey Sour Discount
$8.00
Horse Feather
$11.00
Spirit of Thanks
$8.00
Flavored Whiskey
Flight Thursday Specials
Bear Creek Flight - Thursday
$14.00
Bird Dog Flight - Thursday
$10.00
Candy Bacon Flight - Thursday
$14.00
Colorado Flight - Thursday
$19.00
Irish Flight - Thursday
$14.00
Jack Daniels Flight - Thursday
$28.00
Japanese Flight - Thursday
$24.00
Jim Beam Flight - Thursday
$10.00
Kentucky Flight - Thursday
$15.00
Laws Flight - Thursday
$24.00
Mile High Pie Flight - Thursday
$10.00
Rare Whiskey Flight - Thursday
$45.00
Rye Flight - Thursday
$17.00
Texas Flight - Thursday
$24.00
Uno Tequila Flight - Thursday
$16.00
Whistle Pig Flight - Thursday
$50.00
Wildlife Flight - Thursday
$16.00
World Flight - Thursday
$17.00
Flights
Bear Creek Flight
$19.00
Bird Dog Flight
$15.00
Candy Bacon Whiskey Flight
$19.00
Colorado
$24.00
Irish Whiskey Flight
$19.00
Jack Daniels Whiskey Flight
$29.00
Japanese Flight
$29.00
Jim Beam Flight
$15.00
Kentucky Flight
$20.00
Mile High Pie Moonshine Flight
$15.00
Rye Flight
$22.00
Texas Flight
$29.00
Whistle Pig Flight
$55.00
Wildlife Flight
$21.00
World Flight
$22.00
Gin
Irish & Scotch Whiskey
Buchanan's 12 Year
$14.00
Bushmill
$9.00
Bushmills 16 yr
$12.00
Dewars
$5.00
Dubliner
$9.00
Dubliner Honey Comb
$9.00
Fighting 69th
$11.00
Glendalough 17 yr 1.5 oz
$39.00
GlenFiddich
$11.00
Glenlevit
$15.00
Highland Park Scotch
$12.00
Jameson
$10.00
Laphroaig
$17.00
Liberties Irish
$11.00
Monkey Shoulder
$14.00
Proper Twelve
$10.00
RedBreast
$19.00
Slane Irish
$6.00
The Dead Rabbit
$10.00
The Macallan 12 year
$23.00
Tullamore Dew
$10.00
Liqueur
Moonshine
N/A Beverages
Rum
Rye
10th Mountain Rye
$12.00
Angels Envy Rye
$19.00
Axe and Oak Rye
$12.00
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
$14.00
Bear Creek Rye
$10.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Chicken Cock Rye
$14.00
High West Double Rye
$12.00
Laws Rye
$15.00
Laws Rye Round Bottle
$12.00
Locke & Co Rye
$14.00
Michter's Rye
$15.00
Michters Barrel Strength Rye 1.5 oz
$22.00
Whistle Pig 10 year 1.5 oz
$20.00
Whistle Pig 12 year 1.5 oz
$25.00
Whistle Pig 15 Year 1.5 oz
$45.00
Whistle Pig 18 Year 1 oz
$65.00
Whistle Pig Boss Hog 1 oz pour
$85.00
Whistle Pig Farm Stock Rye
$20.00
Whistle Pig Piggyback
$15.00
Whistle Pig Smoke Stock 1.5 oz
$20.00
Woodford Reserve Rye
$12.00
Shots
Applesauce
$7.00
B-52
$7.00
Baby Guinness
$7.00
BJ Shot
$7.00
Buchanans tea
$4.00
Bulliet Shot Shot
$9.00
Buttery Nipple
$7.00
Chocolate Cake
$7.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$7.00
Creamsicle
$7.00
Crown Royal Shot
$9.00
Green Tea
$7.00
Irish Car Bomb
$7.00
Irish Car Bomb St. Pats
$8.00
Jack Daniels Shot
$9.00
Kamikaze
$7.00
King Cake Shot
$9.00
Lemon Drop
$7.00
Makers Mark Shot
$9.00
Melon Ball
$7.00
Pancake Breakfast
$7.00
Patron Tequila Shot
$10.00
PB&J
$7.00
Pickle Shot
$7.00
Pickled Moonshine
$7.00
Pineapple Upside-Down
$7.00
Pot O gold
$7.00
Red-Headed Shot
$7.00
Scooby Snack
$7.00
Shot Beer Special (cold one & the heart bourbon)
$9.00
Stranahan Shot
$10.00
Vegas Bomb
$7.00
Washington Apple
$7.00
White Gummy Bear
$7.00
Tequila
1800
$11.00
Casamigos Blanco
$13.00
Casamigos Reposado
$15.00
Dobel Anejo
$15.00
Dobel Maestro Extra Anejo 1.5 oz
$31.00
Dobel Reposado
$12.00
Dobel Silver
$10.00
Don Fulano Anejo
$25.00
Don Fulano Blanco
$10.00
Don Fulano Reposado
$14.00
Don Julio
$14.00
Los Vecinos Mezcal
$11.00
Pasote Reposado
$12.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Well - Monte Alban Silver
$8.00
Thursday $1 Beer
Vodka
Weds specials
Whiskey
10th Mountain
$11.00
1792
$10.00
291 Barrel Proof
$15.00
291 Small Batch in Aspen
$12.00
291 Small Batch Rye
$12.00
Akashi
$12.00
Akashi Sherry Cask 1.5 oz
$19.00
Amador Whiskey 1 oz
$15.00
Angel's Envy
$15.00
Angels Envy Rye
$19.00
Axe and Oak
$11.00
Baker's 7
$15.00
Ballotin Mint Chocolate
$9.00
Bardstown Collaborative 1.5 oz
$29.00
Bardstown Discovery 1.5 oz
$19.00
Bardstown Founders 1.5 oz
$25.00
Bardstown The Prisoner 1.5 oz
$15.00
Barrell Private Release
$9.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Basil Hayden 10 year
$25.00
Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke 1.5 oz
$20.00
Basil Hayden Toast
$15.00
Bear Creek Bourbon
$11.00
Black Whiskey
$12.00
Blackened Whiskey
$15.00
Blanton's 1.5 oz pour
$20.00
Blood Oath Bourbon 1.5 oz
$25.00
Booker's 1.5 oz
$29.00
Bowman Bourbon
$10.00
Branch & Barrel 3 Way
$11.00
Breckenridge Bourbon
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$8.00
Bulleit
$10.00
Chicken Cock
$13.00
Chicken Cock 20 yr 1 oz
$75.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Dry Fly
$12.00
E.H. Taylor 1.5 oz pour
$22.00
Eagle Rare
$12.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$11.00
Elmer T Lee - 1.5 oz pour
$65.00
Four Roses
$8.00
Four Roses Single Barrell
$14.00
Garrison Brothers
$12.00
Gentleman Jack
$11.00
George T Stagg 1 oz
$89.00
Hancock's Reserve 1.5 oz
$19.00
Heart Bourbon
$9.00
Henry McKenna 10 yr 1.5 oz
$14.00
Hibika Harmony
$22.00
High West Bourbon
$11.00
Horse Soldier Barrel Strength
$25.00
Horse Soldier Small Batch
$19.00
Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon
$15.00
Ichiro's Whiskey 1.5 oz
$22.00
Jack Daniel's
$8.00
Jack Daniels 10 yr 1 oz pour
$35.00
Jack Daniels Bonded 1.5 oz
$14.00
Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select
$15.00
Jack Daniels Triple Mash 1.5 oz
$12.00
Jefferson's Ocean Aged
$17.00
Jim Beam Black Label
$9.00
Jim Beam Red Stagg
$8.00
Jim Beam White Label
$7.00
John Bowman. Single Barrel
$14.00
Kamet India Whiskey
$14.00
Kentucky Gentleman
$5.00
Kentucky Owl 1 oz
$29.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Kurvball BBQ
$9.00
Laws Four Grain
$15.00
Leopold Bros
$11.00
Little Book 1.5 0z
$35.00
Maker's Mark
$12.00
Michter's Bourbon
$15.00
Noah's Mill Bourbon
$15.00
Old Elk
$12.00
Old Forester
$9.00
Outlaw Legend
$13.00
Outlaw Whiskey
$9.00
Pappy Van Winkle 10 year - 1 oz pour
$75.00
Pappy Van Winkle 12 yr 1 oz pour
$125.00
Pappy Van Winkle 20 yr 1 oz pour
$250.00
Peerless 1.5 oz
$15.00
Pendleton
$7.00
Rock Hill Farm 1.5 oz
$25.00
Sazerac Rye
$10.00
Seagram's 7
$7.00
Smoke Wagon Bourbon
$15.00
Smoke Wagon Small Batch 1.5 oz
$19.00
Sole Puni Italian Bourbon 1.5 oz
$22.00
Spirit Hound Single Barrel
$12.00
Stagg jr 1.5 oz
$25.00
Stranahan's Blue Peak
$12.00
Stranahans
$14.00
Suntory
$10.00
Tenjaku Whiskey
$10.00
Thomas H Handy 1 oz
$109.00
Tincup
$9.00
TX
$10.00
Weller 12 Yr 1.5 oz pour
$25.00
Weller Antique 107 1.5 oz
$20.00
Weller Full Proof 1.5 oz
$29.00
Weller Special Reserve 1.5 oz
$12.00
Wild Turkey 101
$10.00
Willett 1.5 oz pour
$14.00
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
Woodford Reserve Batch 118.4 1.5 oz
$29.00
Yellowstone Bourbon
$10.00
Yellowstone Limited 1.5 oz
$19.00
Wine
Bottle of Wine
$45.00
Buck Shack Cabernet aged in Bourbon
$11.00
Gen 5 Chardonnay
$7.00
Gen 5 Old Vine Zinfandel
$7.00
La Familia House Cabernet
$6.00
La Familia House Chardonnay
$6.00
La Familia House Pinot Grigio
$6.00
La Familia House Pinot Noir
$6.00
Liquid Geography Rose
$7.00
Pertico Pinot Grigio
$7.00
Prosecco
$5.00
Sauvignon Blanc
$9.00
BTL Merlot
$34.00
BTL Chardonnay
$34.00
BTL Pinot Noir
$34.00
BTL Pinot Grigio
$38.00
BTL Ravage
$40.00
Band shots
Specials
Kona 16 oz
$5.00
NFL Special - 1 Pitcher Beer & 1 Chips & Salsa (DCL Ad code FB09)
$14.99
NFL Door Special - 1 Pitcher Any beer & 1vChips & Salsa
$16.99
Buckin' Bronco Jalepino Pineapple 1 oz shot
$5.00
The Harper - Lavender vodka
$8.00
Martini Night Dirty
$7.00
Martini Night Cosmo
$7.00
Martini Night Weekly Feature
$7.00