Castle Rock bars & lounges you'll love

BERG HAUS image

CHICKEN WINGS

BERG HAUS

7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines

Avg 3.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fat Ally Bacon Jam Berger$15.00
half pound american produced certified angus beef marinated, spiced & grilled. topped with our scratch fat ally bacon jam preserve, melted brie cheese & fresh arugula. choose your bun!
Jalapeño Berger$16.00
your gonna love this: haus marinated american produced and certified angus beef with bacon and our haus jalapeño cream cheese then topped with a haus made jalapeño popper.
Haus Berger$13.00
this is simply a great "old school"style burger: haus marinated american produced and certified angus beef with cheddar, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion on a brioche bun
More about BERG HAUS
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen

3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
I Don’t Know, Burger$6.99
Buffalo Ranch Sandwich$12.46
The Western Burger$12.59
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock

3982 LIMELIGHT AVE, CASTLE ROCK

Avg 4.7 (4399 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Slopper!!!$17.35
Cheesy Jane!!!$12.05
Kentucky!!!$13.15
More about Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock
The Backyard image

 

The Backyard

330 3rd st., Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Growers Cab$11.50
Ice cream$4.00
Bacon$2.00
More about The Backyard
Ecclesia image

 

Ecclesia

221 Perry st., Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Taco$3.35
Enchiladas$11.50
Quesadilla$10.25
More about Ecclesia
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

230 Third Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Office BLT$11.25
I Don’t Care, Mac N Cheese$6.99
8 Wings$10.50
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
Brit Stop Cafe image

 

Brit Stop Cafe

221 Perry Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak n Guinness Pie$15.00
Scotch Egg (Saturday Only)$8.00
Scones$4.00
More about Brit Stop Cafe
BG pic

 

IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings 12ct.$11.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Whiskey Bacon BBQ Burger$14.95
1/2 LB. Patty, Candied Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Whiskey BBQ, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, French Fries
Stacked Pickle Burger$14.95
1/2 LB. Patty, Beer Battered Pickle Planks,
American Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, French Fries
More about IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock
The Whiskey Lodge image

PIZZA • GRILL

The Whiskey Lodge

3911 Ambrosia St. #103, Castle Rock

Avg 4.2 (209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.00
More about The Whiskey Lodge
Sudden Fiction Books image

 

Sudden Fiction Books

221 Perry St, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sudden Fiction Books
Ecclesia Main Bar image

 

Ecclesia Main Bar

221 Perry St, Castle Rock

Avg 4 (10 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ecclesia Main Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Ecclesia - Sabrosura de Miami

221 Perry St, Castle Rock

Avg 4 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Guajiro A.K.A Cubano$13.75
Pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard on Cuban bread A.K.A Cubano
Lechon Plate$15.00
Shredded pork with mojo sauce, rice, and a side of : sweet plantains, tostones, or yuca
Yuca Frita$5.00
Fried yuca root served with cilantro garlic sauce
More about Ecclesia - Sabrosura de Miami

