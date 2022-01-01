Castle Rock bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Castle Rock
More about BERG HAUS
CHICKEN WINGS
BERG HAUS
7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines
|Popular items
|Fat Ally Bacon Jam Berger
|$15.00
half pound american produced certified angus beef marinated, spiced & grilled. topped with our scratch fat ally bacon jam preserve, melted brie cheese & fresh arugula. choose your bun!
|Jalapeño Berger
|$16.00
your gonna love this: haus marinated american produced and certified angus beef with bacon and our haus jalapeño cream cheese then topped with a haus made jalapeño popper.
|Haus Berger
|$13.00
this is simply a great "old school"style burger: haus marinated american produced and certified angus beef with cheddar, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion on a brioche bun
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|I Don’t Know, Burger
|$6.99
|Buffalo Ranch Sandwich
|$12.46
|The Western Burger
|$12.59
More about Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock
SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE, CASTLE ROCK
|Popular items
|Slopper!!!
|$17.35
|Cheesy Jane!!!
|$12.05
|Kentucky!!!
|$13.15
More about The Backyard
The Backyard
330 3rd st., Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Growers Cab
|$11.50
|Ice cream
|$4.00
|Bacon
|$2.00
More about Ecclesia
Ecclesia
221 Perry st., Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Single Taco
|$3.35
|Enchiladas
|$11.50
|Quesadilla
|$10.25
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
230 Third Street, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Office BLT
|$11.25
|I Don’t Care, Mac N Cheese
|$6.99
|8 Wings
|$10.50
More about Brit Stop Cafe
Brit Stop Cafe
221 Perry Street, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Steak n Guinness Pie
|$15.00
|Scotch Egg (Saturday Only)
|$8.00
|Scones
|$4.00
More about IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock
IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock
2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings 12ct.
|$11.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
|Whiskey Bacon BBQ Burger
|$14.95
1/2 LB. Patty, Candied Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Whiskey BBQ, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, French Fries
|Stacked Pickle Burger
|$14.95
1/2 LB. Patty, Beer Battered Pickle Planks,
American Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, French Fries
More about The Whiskey Lodge
PIZZA • GRILL
The Whiskey Lodge
3911 Ambrosia St. #103, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.00
More about Ecclesia - Sabrosura de Miami
Ecclesia - Sabrosura de Miami
221 Perry St, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|El Guajiro A.K.A Cubano
|$13.75
Pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard on Cuban bread A.K.A Cubano
|Lechon Plate
|$15.00
Shredded pork with mojo sauce, rice, and a side of : sweet plantains, tostones, or yuca
|Yuca Frita
|$5.00
Fried yuca root served with cilantro garlic sauce