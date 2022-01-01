Salmon in Castle Rock
Castle Rock restaurants that serve salmon
More about Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
210 Third St., Castle Rock
|Seared Salmon
|$26.00
risotto, seasonal veggies, pesto, preserved lemon
More about Union An American Bistro
Union An American Bistro
3 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock
|Salmon
|$27.00
Bacon shaved brussel sprouts, warm, crispy potato salad & blackberry bbq sauce
|1/2 Salmon Salad
|$15.00
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Arugula, apples & candied spiced pecans tossed in creamy citrus dressing, topped with bacon & brussel sprout sauté
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.82
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
230 Third Street, Castle Rock
|Salmon Sandwich
|$15.50