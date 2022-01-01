Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Castle Rock

Go
Castle Rock restaurants
Toast

Castle Rock restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church

210 Third St., Castle Rock

Avg 4.6 (919 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Salmon$26.00
risotto, seasonal veggies, pesto, preserved lemon
More about Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
Union An American Bistro image

 

Union An American Bistro

3 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon$27.00
Bacon shaved brussel sprouts, warm, crispy potato salad & blackberry bbq sauce
1/2 Salmon Salad$15.00
Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
Arugula, apples & candied spiced pecans tossed in creamy citrus dressing, topped with bacon & brussel sprout sauté
More about Union An American Bistro
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen

3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sandwich$14.82
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

230 Third Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sandwich$15.50
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
BG pic

 

IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
salmon blt$14.95
More about IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

Browse other tasty dishes in Castle Rock

Cheeseburgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Short Ribs

Chicken Nuggets

Fish And Chips

Burritos

Nachos

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Castle Rock to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston