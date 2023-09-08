Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Fish Sauce Vinaigrette / Sesame / Cilantro (GF)

Elotes Tots

$4.00

Corn Salsa / Cotija Cheese (V GF)


Starters

Cilantro Lime Wings

$12.00Out of stock

10 Piece / Roasted Shishito Hot Sauce / Black Garlic Drizzle (GF)

Roasted Beets

$8.00

Yogurt / Lime / Dill / Fennel Frond (V GF)

Grilled Panela

$9.00

Charred Tomato Sauce / Chile Lime Salad / Cilantro Oil (V GF)

Chicken Fried Carrots

$8.00

Honey Hot Aioli (V)

Soups

Roasted Tomato Soup w/ Burrata

$4.00

(V GF)

Chicken & Cheese Enchilada

$4.00

(GF)

Bone Broth

$4.00

(GF)

Soup of the Moment

$4.00

Trio Sampler

$8.00

Salad Bar

Small Salad Bar

$6.00

Large Salad Bar

$9.00

Mains

Broken Lasagna

$10.00

Broken Lasagna / Broccoli Pesto / Peas / Vegan Parm (V)

Broth Bowl

$13.00

Ramen Noodles / Shaved Steak / Onion / Jalapeno / Scallion

Chicken Katsu

$14.00

Brined & Fried Chicken Breast / Crispy Jasmine Rice / Thai Red Curry Sauce / Broccoli Slaw / House-Made Pickles (GF)

Cola Braised Short Rib

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Corn Puree / Chipotle Butter Sauce / Requeson (GF)

Yucatan Cauliflower Tacos

$12.00

3 Flour Tortillas / Charred Tomato Salsa / Sour Orange Crema / Cotija / Cilantro (V)

Rock Oven Pizza

Margherita 8 Inch

$9.00

Marinara / Mozzarella / Basil / Olive Oil / Cyprus Sea Salt (V)

Margherita 16 Inch

$15.00

Marinara / Mozzarella / Basil / Olive Oil / Cyprus Sea Salt (V)

Mesa 8 Inch

$10.00

Kale / Golden Raisins / Idiazabal Cheese / Charred Lemon Relish / EVOO (V)

Mesa 16 Inch

$16.00

Kale / Golden Raisins / Idiazabal Cheese / Charred Lemon Relish / EVOO (V)

Pickle 8 Inch

$10.00

Parmesan White Sauce / Local Pickles / Jalapeno / Dill (V)

Pickle 16 Inch

$16.00

Parmesan White Sauce / Local Pickles / Jalapeno / Dill (V)

Diamond Ridge 8 Inch

$11.00

Beef Prosciutto / Fig Preserves / Mozzarella / Gorgonzola / Parmesan / Balsamic Glaze

Diamond Ridge 16 Inch

$17.00

Beef Prosciutto / Fig Preserves / Mozzarella / Gorgonzola / Parmesan / Balsamic Glaze

Custom Pizza 8 Inch

$7.00

Custom Pizza 16 Inch

$10.00

Crafted Sammies

Lamb Pastrami Dip

$11.00

House-Cured Lamb / Swiss / Sweet Onion Marmalade / Pretzel Hoagie / Bone Broth Au Jus

Castle Rock Cubano

$10.00

Cajun Spice Turkey / Honey Jalapeno Dill Pickle / Swiss / Grain Mustard

Smashed Bello Melt

$9.00

Smash-Seared Portobello / Toasted Brioche / White American Cheese / Griddle Onions / Garlic Aioli (V)

Beet Reuben

$10.00

Corned Beet / Sauerkraut / Russian Dressing / Caraway Cream Cheese / Rye (V)

Burgers

Angus Burger

$10.00

Chicken Burger

$10.00

The Fatted Calf

$13.00

Garlic Aioli / Caramelized Onion / Port Salut / Arugula

Colorado Lamb Burger

$12.00

House-made Lamb Patty / Local Goat Cheese / Spicy Blueberry Relish

Impossible 4x4

$13.00Out of stock

Caramelized Onion / Manna Sauce / American Cheese / Impossible Patties (V N)

Small Bites

Lebanese Muhammara

$4.00

Grilled Garlic Naan (V N)

Cinnamon Sugar Plantains

$4.00

Avocado Crema (V GF)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Fish Sauce Vinaigrette / Sesame / Cilantro (GF)

Elotes Tots

$4.00

Corn Salsa / Cotija Cheese (V GF)

Artichokes

$4.00

Fromage Blanc / Sofrito (V GF)

Shoestring Fries

$4.00

(V GF)

Specials

Chef Special

$11.00

Open-Faced Summer Sammie: Grilled Bread / Heirloom Tomato Fondue / Burrata / Balsamic / Microgreens (V)

Daily Grind

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast / Pimento Cheese / Roasted Jalapeno Spread / Pickles / Hot Honey Aioli / Buttermilk Biscuit

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

All Beef Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Gelato of Day

Kids Vanilla Gelato

Kids Sorbetto

Extras

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Salmon Filet

$7.00

Chef's Choice Vegetables

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Max Zero Sugar

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Starry Lemon Lime

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Hibiscus Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Kids Fountain

Kids Milk

Kids Juice