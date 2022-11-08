Restaurant header imageView gallery

Press Waffle Co. - Castle Rock

No reviews yet

4991 Factory Shops Blvd, Suite A110

Castle Rock, CO 80108

Order Again

Popular Items

The House
The Cristo
The Elvis

Waffles

The House

The House

$10.25

Fresh cut strawberries, Nutella, cookie butter, and house made whipped cream on top of our golden liege waffle.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Two deep fried boneless tenders with bacon crumble and maple syrup on top of our golden liege waffle.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$8.25

Gooey cinnamon glaze and cream cheese frosting on top of our golden liege waffle.

The Southern Belle

The Southern Belle

$9.75

Fresh blueberries, tangy lemon curd, and our house made whipped cream on top of our golden liege waffle.

The Happy Camper

The Happy Camper

$8.50

S'MORES! Chocolate syrup, cookie butter, and fire toasted marshmallows on top of our golden liege waffle.

The American

The American

$11.00

Fried egg, bacon crumble, melty cheddar cheese, and maple syrup on top of our golden liege waffle.

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Two deep fried boneless tenders, tossed in our house made Nashville hot sauce, with bacon crumbles and maple syrup on top of our golden liege waffle.

The Cristo

The Cristo

$11.00

Warm waffle sandwich with black forest ham, smoked turkey, white American cheese, and berry jam on top of our golden liege waffle.

Cereal Waffles

$8.75

Choose from Cocoa Puffs w/Nutella, Fruity Pebbles w/Lemon Curd, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch w/caramel.

Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

One scoop of your favorite ice cream sandwiched inside our perfect Liége waffle. Choose from one of our sweet sauce options to top it off!

The Elvis

The Elvis

$10.00

Freshly sliced bananas, bacon crumble, peanut butter, and honey on top of our golden liege waffle.

Tomorrow Waffle

$4.00

One of our golden liége waffle pre-packaged and ready to pop in the toaster for breakfast any day this week. Grab one for every day!

Churro Waffle

Churro Waffle

$8.25

Our golden Liege Waffle topped with sweet Dulce De Leche sauce, Cinnamon Sugar, and house made whip cream.

CO Sunrise

$10.25

Fresh cut strawberries, tangy lemon curd, raspberry sauce, and house made whipped cream on top of our golden liege waffle

Sausage Egg Cheese

$11.00

Spicy Sausage, Melted White American Cheese, Fried Egg in a golden Liege Waffle Sandwich

Build Your Own Waffle

Make it Your Way!

Plain Liege Waffle

$6.00

Simple & Brilliant!

Drinks

Americano

$4.00

Locally roasted espresso and water

Carmella Deville

$5.00

Caramel + Vanilla Latte (Iced or Hot)

Coca Mocha

$5.00

Mocha + Coconut Latte (Iced or Hot)

Cold Brew

$4.50

Locally Roasted Cold Brew Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Frothed Milk + Chocolate Sauce

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Locally Roasted Hot Coffee

Latte

$4.50

Hot or Iced Latte

Lil' Lavender

$5.00

Lavender + Vanilla Latte (Iced or Hot)

Pink Panther

$5.00

Raspberry + Vanilla Latte (Iced or Hot)

Sticky Buns

$5.00

Caramel + Cinnamon Latte (Iced or Hot)

The Referee

$5.00

Mocha + White Mocha Latte (Iced or Hot)

Toffee Nut

$5.00

Toffee + Hazelnut Latte (Iced or Hot)

Coffee - Iced Americano

$4.00

Locally roasted espresso and water over ice

Hot Tea

$3.00

Green or Black Tea

Jack Skellington

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice + Vanilla Latte (Iced or Hot)

Apple Juice

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Sprite

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$1.50

The Huskie

$5.00

Energy Drink with Blue Raspberry + Blackberry

The Sabercat

$5.00

Energy Drink with Strawberry + Coconut

The Sunshine

$5.25

Energy Drink with Mango + Peach + Orange

The Rock

$5.25

Energy Drink with Blackberry + Peach + Coconut

Blucifer

$5.25

Energy Drink with Blackberry + Raspberry + Vanilla

Brain Surge

$5.25

Energy Drink with Lime + Strawberry + Vanilla

BYO Bull

$4.50

Energy Drink with your choice of flavors

Milkshakes

Four Fun, Festive, & Fantastic Milkshake flavor combinations!

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Rich & Creamy Ice Cream, Milk, and Chocolate Sauce

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$6.00

Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk, and Oreo Cookies

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk, and Fresh Strawberries

Vanilla Shake

$5.50

Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream & Milk

Sunday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Press Waffle Co. specializes in fully customizable authentic Belgian waffles, savory waffle creations, and locally roasted coffee. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, or dessert, any time of day.

Website

Location

4991 Factory Shops Blvd, Suite A110, Castle Rock, CO 80108

Directions

