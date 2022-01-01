- Home
Los Dos Potrillos Castle Rock
6372 Promenade Parkway
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Food
Apps
- Queso Dip$14.00
Add Chorizo $2.00
- Table-Side Guacamole$16.00
Guacamole prepared fresh at your table
- Ceviche$20.00
Fish & shrimp w/ onions, cilantro, jalapenos, tomatoes, avocado and lime juice
- Chili Relleno Nachos$16.00
Local favorite! Cripsy chili rellenos chopped and stuffed with roasted anaheim green chili peppers, Monterey Jack cheese in a crispy shell. Smothered with our famous green chili and topped with pico del gallo & cheddar cheese.
- Fiesta Nachos$18.00
Enough to share. Piled with your choice of chorizo, grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp.
- Raja Con Queso$16.00
Jack cheese w/ jalapenos, onions and tomatoes in warmed skillet. Served with 6 corn tortillas.
- Los Dos Quesadilla$12.00
Warm cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese quesadilla. Filled with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp. Side of sour cream & guacamole. With Steak $16.25
- App Taquitos$14.00
Your choice of beef or chicken. Side of sour cream, guacamole & green chili.
- Los Dos Fries$16.00
Our classic chili cheese fries topped with carnitas, guacamole, and pico de gallo . (Fri-Sun)
Caldos
- Caldo De Cam/Pes$20.00
FIsh Stew
- Caldo De Mariscos*$25.00
Spicy tomato-based soup with fish, shrimp, clam, & crab legs
- Caldo De Res$17.00
Beef stew served seasonal in the fall and winter on Friday, Saturday, & Sunday.
- Tortilla Soup$10.00
- Pozole$17.00
(Fri.-Sun. only)
- Los Dos Salad$11.00
Greek-style salad with feta, olives, red onions with steak
- Taco Salad$15.00
A crispy taco bowl filled with beans, fresh lettuce and your ground beef. Topped with tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and green chile!
Tacos
- Barbacoa Quesa Tacos$16.00Out of stock
6 hr. marinated beef served with crunchy tortilla. Filled with Monteray Jack Cheese filling, pickled onions and habanero. Monday- Thursday availability.
- #28 Tacos Al Carbon$15.00
Tacos Al Carbon .Your choice of three beef, chicken, or pork tacos. Soft corn tortillas filled with fried onions, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, & lemon slices.
- #29 Tacos de Adobada$15.00
Tacos De Adobada. Adobada meat in soft corn tortillas, with fried onions and tomatoes, pico de gallo, lettuce, and lemon slices.
- #30 Tacos De Carnitas$15.00Out of stock
Tacos De Carnitas. Soft corn tortillas filled with pork, avocado slices, pico de gallo & beans. (Fri.-Sun.)
- Tacos de Barbacoa$15.00Out of stock
Our classic street taco with consome soaked corn tortillas. Topped with barbacoa. Served with cilantro, onions, lime and salsa calejara. Side of Consome
- Street Tacos$15.00
(4) Your choice of steak, chicken, or carne adobada served open-faced on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions, salsa, & avocado slices.
- #56 Fajitas Tacos$17.00
(2) Fajita Tacos. Fajita chicken served with sour cream, guacamole, beans & rice. Substitute Fajita Steak $.70
Parrilladas Familiars
Fajitas/Molcajete
- Fajitas$20.00
All fajitas are marinated in a specially prepared house sauce and are served with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice, & two tortillas. Chicken & Steak fajitas topped w/ 5 jumbo shrimp.
- Molcajete$27.00
Grilled chicken, pork, steak, two jumbo shrimp, onions, & cactus leaves in a traditional volcanic rock bowl with red or green salsa. Served with guacamole, sour cream, beans, rice, & tortillas.
Marisco
Shrimp Dishes
- Camarones En Salsa Chipotle$23.00
Served with beans & rice.
- Mexican Style Shrimp$23.00
Seven jumbo tiger shrimp in ranchero sauce. Served with rice & beans.
- Camarones A La Plancha$23.00
(7) Shrimp served on a bed of rice. Side salad.
- Camarones Picosos$23.00
Seven very spicy shrimp prepared with special sauce. Served with beans, rice, & salad.
- Los Dos Potrillos Special$24.00
Rainbow trout served with 5 shrimp, rice & fresh salad.
- Camarones Los Dos Potrillos$24.00
Seven shrimp stuffed with cheese and wrapped with bacon before being grilled to perfection. Served with salsa ranchera, beans, & rice.
Los Dos Specialities
- #23 Mexican Hamburger$14.00
Mexican Hamburger*. A flour tortilla filled w/ beans, rice and hamburger patties. Smothered in green chili, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
- #39 Carne En Su Jugo$18.00
- #47 Chamorro$18.00
Chamorro. Ham hock topped w/ onions. Smothered in green chile, vegetarian green chile, ranchero sauce or mole sauce. Served w/ beans, rice and 2 tortillas.
Favoritas De La Casa
- #24 Picado$19.00
Steak Picado. Skirt steak cooked in a roasted jalapeno and tomato sauce. Served with Mexican style potatoes, beans, & rice.
- #27 Carnitas$18.00Out of stock
Carnitas.Tender marinated pork, served w/ pico de gallo, guacamole, green chile, beans, rice, & two tortillas. (Fri.-Sun.)
- #31 Carne Adobada$19.00
Carne Adobada Pork. Pork marinated with house special adobada sauce, served with green chile, beans, rice, & two tortillas.
- #32 Carne Asada$21.00
Carne Asada*. Beef steak served with onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, guacamole, beans, rice, & two tortillas.
- #33 Carne Tampiquena$22.00
Chicken breast or ribeye steak served with a cheese enchilada, fried potatoes, avocado slices, & two tortillas.
- #35 Mexican Steak$20.00
Mexican Steak*. Beef steak topped with peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with green chile, beans, & two tortillas.
- #36 Chuletas de Puerco$18.00
Chuletas De Puerco. Char-grilled chicken breast served with guacamole, fried potatoes, beans, & rice.
- #37 Steak Los Dos Potrillos$21.00
LDP Steak. Beef steak smothered in green chile, topped w/ 2 fried eggs. Served w/ beans, rice, onions & 2 tortillas.
- #38 Mexican Steak and Shrimp$25.00
Mexican Steak & Shrimp*. 12 oz. ribeye steak. Served w/ 5 jumbo picoso style shrimp. Side fried potatoes, beans & salad.
- #40 Steak Ranchero$25.00
Ranchero. Choose Steak or Chicken w/ homemade ranchero sauce. Served w/ avocado slices, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.
- #44 Steak Burrito$18.00
Steak Burrito. Filled with juicy steak and beans. Smothered in green chile, topped with lettuce, tomato, & cheese.
- #48 Guisado$18.00
Choose chicken or pork (steak $1 more) cooked w/ onions, tomatoes & jalapenos. Served w/ sour cream, guacamole, green chile, beans & rice. Side of 2 tortillas.
Pollo
- #34 Pechuga de Pollo$19.00
Pechuga De Pollo. Char-grilled chicken breast served with guacamole, fried potatoes, beans, & rice.
- #40 Pollo Ranchero$18.00
Ranchero. Choose Steak or Chicken w/ homemade ranchero sauce. Served w/ avocado slices, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.
- #43 Chicken Chile Relleno (1)$16.00
Chicken Chile Relleno. (1) Crispy chicken relleno smothered in green chile. Topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, cheese. Tortilla on side.
- #45 Pollo Chipotle$19.00
Pollo Chipolte. Strips of chicken breast grilled w/ onions, covered in chipotle sauce. Served w/ rice & beans.
- #46 Pollo En Mole$18.00
Pollo En Mole. Whole or shredded half chicken w/ Grandma Style mole sauce. Served w/ beans, rice and 2 toritllas.
- #60 Monterey Chicken$21.00
Monterey Chicken. Charboiled chicken breast on bed peppers, onions, mushrooms & calabasitas. Smothered in tomatillo, topped w/ Monterey Jack cheese.
- #61 Chicken Los Dos Potrillos$20.00
LDP Chicken. Charbroiled chicken breast served w/ black beans & calabasitas.
Traditional Plates
- #19 Burrito Los Dos$15.00
LDP Burrito filled with chicken, beans, & rice. Smothered in green chile, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole.
- #20 Chile Relleno Plate$15.00
Chili Relleno Plate. Two rellenos, served crispy or soft, smothered in green chile and topped with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with beans & rice (Two tortillas upon request).
- #21 Green Chile Plate$16.00
Green Chili Plate. Served with beans, rice, & two tortillas.
- Green Chile Bowl$10.00
Served w/ tortillas
- #58 Menudo$11.00
- #41 Stuffed Sopapilla$14.00
Stuffed Sopapilla. Warm sopapilla filled w/ beans, smothered in green chile. Topped w/ lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served w/ rice.
- #42 Taquitos (4)$16.00
Four Taquitos .Deep-fried corn tortillas rolled with chicken, beef, or pork, served on a bed of lettuce topped with sour cream, guacamole, & green chile. Served with beans & rice.
Burritos
- #1 Chicken (2)$15.00
(2) Chicken. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #2 Beef and Bean (2)$15.00
(2) Beef & bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #3 Bean Burritos (2)$15.00
(2) Bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #4 Chicharron and Bean (2)$15.00
(2) Chicharron & bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #5 Chicken and Bean (2)$16.00
(2) Chicken & bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #6 Shredded Beef (2)$15.00
(2) Shredded beef. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #7 Shredded Beef and Bean (2)$15.00
(2) Shredded beef & bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #8 Beef (2)$18.00
(2) Beef. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- Burrito Supreme$18.00
All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request.
- Burrito De Barbacoa$15.00Out of stock
(2) Barbacoa burritos. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- Burritos De Carne Asada$18.00
(2) All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- Fish Or Shrimp Burrito$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with fish or shrimp, onions, tomatoes, rice and black beans. Smothered in green chile and topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, & guacomole.
- Veggie Burrito$15.00
(1) Veggie w/ Black Bean burrito. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- Cali Burrito$17.00
Combos
- #9$17.00
Taco, Bean Tostada & Bean Burrito
- #10$17.00
Cheese Enchilada, Chili Relleno, Beef & Bean Burrito
- #11$17.00
Taco, Bean Burrito & Cheese Enchilada
- #12$17.00
Beef Burrito, Beef Enchilada, Beef Taco
- #13$18.00
Chicken Enchilada, Chili Relleno, Taco, Beans & Rice
- #14$18.00
Burrito De Chicharron, Tamale, Bean Tostada. Served with beans & rice.
- #15$18.00
(2) Chili Rellenos, Taco. Served with beans & rice.
- #16$18.00
(2) Beef Tacos, Bean Burrito
- #17$18.00
(2) Cheese Enchiladas, Bean Tostada. Served with beans & rice.
- #18$18.00
Chili Relleno, Guacamole Tostada, Taco. Served with beans & rice.
Enchiladas
- #51 Cheese Enchiladas$14.00
Includes 3 cheese enchiladas. Chicken or beef
- Los Dos Potrillos Enchiladas$16.00
(3) One each: Beef, chicken, and cheese enchiladas smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole.
- Enchiladas En Salsa Verde (3)$16.00
Chicken enchiladas smothered in Mom's special recipe green jalapeño sauce with sour cream
- Enchiladas Nortenas$16.00
(3) 1 each beef, chicken & cheese. Smothered & topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole.
- Barbacoa Enchiladas$15.00Out of stock
- Chicken Mole Enchiladas$16.00
3 Chicken Enchiladas. Smothered in Mole. Topped with onions. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Del Mar (2)$19.00
Two seafood enchiladas filled with fish, shrimp, onions, & tomatoes. Served open-faced.
Mexican Classics
- #26 Chimichanga$16.00
Chimichanga. A deep-fried flour tortilla with chicken or beef, smothered in green chile, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole. Served with beans & rice.
- #53 Crunchy Shell Tacos (3)$12.00
Three Crunchy Shell Tacos .Your choice of chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef. Served with beans & rice.
- #54 Bean Tostadas (3)$12.00
(3) Bean Tostadas
- #55 Combo Tostadas (3)$13.00
(3) Combo Tostas
- #59 Tamale Plate$15.00
Served with green chile, cheese, beans and rice
Sides
- Side Green Chili$5.00
- Side Beans$4.00
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Rice/ Beans$6.00
- Side French Fries$4.00
- Side Fried Potatoes$4.00
- Side Sour Cream$2.00
- Side Sour Cream/ Guac$3.00
- Side Guacamole$3.00
- Side Pico De Gallo$4.00
- Side Calabasitas$7.00
- Side Papas con Chile$7.00
- Side Asados (3)$3.00
3 servings
- Signature Salsa 8oz$6.00
- Side Beans / Cheese$4.00
- Side Avocado Slices$4.00
- Side Cheese$2.00
- Side Chicharrones$4.75
- Side Cactus$4.00
- Side Corn Tortilla$2.00
- Side Flour Tortilla$2.00
- Side Grill Chicken$8.00
- Side Carnitas$8.00
- Side Chico Shrimp$7.00
- Side ST Steak$10.00
- 1 Jumbo Shrimp$3.00
- 1 LDP Shrimp$4.00
- Side Fajita Steak$12.00
- Side Lettuce$1.00
- Side Tomatoes$1.00
- Side Onions$1.00
- Side Cabbage$1.00
- Side 4oz Queso$4.00
- Side 6oz Guac$6.00
- Side Fried Jalapeno$2.00
- Side Sauce 4oz
To Go
- Pint Bean$11.00
- Pint Rice$11.00
- Pint Green Chile$11.00
- Pint Menudo$12.00
- Pint Salsa$9.00
- SM Chips & Salsa$6.00
8 oz. salsa
- LG Chips & Salsa$10.00
16 oz. salsa
- QT Beans$13.00
- Qt. Rice$13.00
- QT Green Chile$16.00
- Qt. Menudo$16.00
- QT Guac$28.00
- QT Signature Queso$30.00
- 12 Tamales$20.00
- Pint Guac$12.50
- Pint Meat$10.95
- Qt. Meat$16.95
- Qt Salsa$12.00
- Chips$2.00
- SM Chips & Guac$7.25
- LG Chips & Guac$10.25
Kids
Desserts
Breakfast
- Egg and Potato Breakfast Burrito$7.00
- LDP Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Two eggs scrambled w/ bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & ham. Smothered in green chili, topped with cheese.
- #3B Huevos A La Mexicana$13.00
Two eggs scrambled with jalapenos, onions & tomatoes. Served with green chili, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.
- #4B Huevos Rancheros*$14.00
Two eggs any style. Served with red or green chili, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.
- #5B Huevos Con Chorizo$14.00
Two eggs scrambled with chorizo. Served with red or green chili, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.
- Huevos Divorciados*$15.00
(2) eggs, one smothered in red chile, one smothered in green chili divided by a cheese enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
- #6B Two Egg Breakfast*$11.00
Two eggs any style. Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Choose home fries, buttered toast & jelly or tortillas.
- #7B Steak & Eggs*$18.00
Served with home fries, buttered toast & jelly.
- #8B Pork Chop & Eggs*$17.00
Served with home fries, buttered toast & jelly.
- #9B Chilaquiles*$16.00
Corn tortillas cut into squares and lightly fried. Topped with two fried eggs & your choice of red or green sauce
- Carnitas and Eggs$19.00
- Cheese Omelette$13.00
Served with hash browns and toast or tortillas
- Meat & Cheese Omelette$16.00
Your choice of bacon, ham, sausage or chorizo. Served with hashbrowns & choice of toast or tortillas.
- Grilled Chicken Omelette$16.00
Grilled chicken w/ bell peppers & onions. Smothered in green chili, topped with cheese. Served with hashbrowns & choice of toast or tortillas.
- Mexican Omelette$16.00
2 eggs, chorizo, bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Smothered in green chili. Served with hash browns & beans.
- Breakfast Tacos$11.95
Choose from bacon, sausage or chorizo.
- #10B Breakfast Comal*$17.25
Los Dos Potrillos breakfast skillet served w/ 2 eggs. Served over Mexican potatoes mixed w/ chorizo & ranchero sauce.
- Breakfast sopapilla$16.00
Breakfast Sides
A La Carte
- Add Guac & Sour Cream$2.75
- Bean Burrito$7.95
- Beef & Bean Burrito$8.75
- Chicken Burrito$8.75
- Grilled Chicken & Bean Burrito$12.95
Smothered in green chile.
- Beef Burrito$8.75
- Shredded Beef Burrito$9.75
- Shredded Beef & Bean Burrito$10.75
- Chicharron & Bean Burrito$9.25
- Chile Relleno Burrito$10.95
- Chorizo & Bean Burrito$9.75
- Cheese Enchilada$5.50
- Beef enchilada$6.25
- shredded beef enchilada$6.25
- Chicken enchilada$6.25
- Tamale$5.50
Choose plain or smothered.
- Crispy Chile Rellano$6.50
- Soft Chile Relleno$6.50
- Chicken taco$3.75
- Shredded beef taco$3.75
- Beef taco$3.75
- Bean Toastada$3.25
- Shredded Beef tostada$3.25
- Beef tostada$3.25
- Chicken Tostada$5.25
- Guacamole Tostada$5.25
- A La Carte Street Taco$3.50
- Barbacoa Burrito$13.75
- Asada Burrito$13.75
- Seafood Taco$4.75
- Steak Taco$3.75
- Chicken Taco$3.75
- Pork Taco$3.75
