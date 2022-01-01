Tacos in Castle Rock

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

BERG HAUS

7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines

Avg 3.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Bar - Catering
Taco Bar - Includes a selection of various toppings. Some toppings not available.
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
a great street taco: crispy chili lime shrimp, haus baja sauce, topped with crispy cabbage, cilantro & cotija. served with chips & salsa. add guac or sour cream .75 ea.
More about BERG HAUS
Union An American Bistro image

 

Union An American Bistro

3 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$12.00
Blackened mahi, mango pico, spicy pepper mayo & slaw on corn tortillas
More about Union An American Bistro
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen

3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco$2.75
Steak Taco$2.75
Mahi Tacos$15.39
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
Ecclesia image

 

Ecclesia

221 Perry st., Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Order of 3 Tacos$10.25
Single Taco$3.35
More about Ecclesia
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

230 Third Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Taco$5.25
Mahi Tacos$15.50
Chicken Street Taco$4.50
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

Map

Map

