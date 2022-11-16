Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs

1,598 Reviews

$$

23 S Tejon St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettuccini Alfredo
Spaghetti Meatballs
Cheese Garlic Bread

Family Meals

Choose: one Salad option and one Pasta option. Complimentary Lemon/Ricotta Cookies

Family Meal

$52.50

Choose any salad option and any pasta option. Complimentary Lemon Cookies. Serves 4 to 6 people.

Starters

Mozzarella Stuffed, Marinara Sauce
Crispy Risotto Balls

Crispy Risotto Balls

$10.75

Mozzarella Stuffed, Marinara Sauce

Braised Meatballs

Braised Meatballs

$11.95

Tomato Cream, Fresh Ricotta, Basil

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.75Out of stock

Peppadew, Pine Nuts, Agrodolce

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$11.75

Beef-filled, Parmesan, Bolognese Sauce

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$12.75

Flash-fried, Marinara Sauce, Lemon

Cheese Garlic Bread

Cheese Garlic Bread

$10.25

Crusty Italian Bread, Provel Cheese Blend, Garlic Butter, Tomato Bisque

Soups

Cup Tomato Bisque

Cup Tomato Bisque

$5.25
Bowl Tomato Bisque

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$7.75

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.95Out of stock

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.25Out of stock

Salads

Red Gravy Salad

Red Gravy Salad

$7.50

Mixed Greens, Shaved Red Onion, Pimiento, Parmesan, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Calamari Caesar

Calamari Caesar

$9.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Tomatoes, Fried Calamari "Croutons", Caesar Dressing

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$9.50

Bacon, Apple Slices, Gorgonzola Cheese, Sherry Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.50

Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Raspberry Dressing

Italian Cobb

Italian Cobb

$15.75

Mixed Greens, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caprese

Caprese

$11.95

Heirloom Tomatoes, House-made Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction, Basil Vinaigrette

Caesar No Cali

$7.50

Salad Special

$9.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.25

Potato Gnocchi, Roasted Artichokes, Portabello, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$24.95

Potato Gnocchi, Roasted Artichokes, Portabello, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction

Veggie Marsala

Veggie Marsala

$18.50

Potato Gnocchi, Roasted Artichokes, Portabello, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction

Salmon Picatta

Salmon Picatta

$23.75

Twice-Baked Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Capers, Lemon, White Wine, Touch of Cream

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$22.25

Twice-Baked Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Capers, Lemon, White Wine, Touch of Cream

Veal Picatta

Veal Picatta

$24.95

Twice-Baked Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Capers, Lemon, White Wine, Touch of Cream

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.95

Breaded & Baked, Marinara Sauce, Provel Cheese, Parmesan, Angel Hair Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$22.25

Breaded & Baked, Marinara Sauce, Provel Cheese, Parmesan, Angel Hair Pasta

Veal Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

$24.95

Breaded & Baked, Marinara Sauce, Provel Cheese, Parmesan, Angel Hair Pasta

Veal Saltimbocca

Veal Saltimbocca

$25.95

Proscuitto, Fontina Cheese, Sage, Spinach, Butternut Risotto, White Wine Demiglaze

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$23.95

Proscuitto, Fontina Cheese, Sage, Spinach, Butternut Risotto, White Wine Demiglaze

Scallops Puttanesca

$28.25

5 - Sea Scallops, Tomatoes, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Pesto, Angel Hair Pasta, Basil Vinaigrette

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$19.95

Assorted Roasted and Porcini Mushrooms, Asparagus, Parmesan, Micro Greens, Truffle Oil

Pastas

Sunday Gravy

Sunday Gravy

$19.25

Rigatoni, Rich Tomato Sauce with Italian Sausages & Shaved Parmesan

Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$19.95

Ground Beef, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Bolognese Sauce *Cannot be made Gluten Free*

Spaghetti Meatballs

Spaghetti Meatballs

$19.25

Tomato Cream Sauce, Grated Parmesan, Parsley *Meatballs contain Gluten, Egg & Dairy*

Spaghetti OBG

Spaghetti OBG

$16.95

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Butter, Garlic, Parsley, Grated Parmesan

Butternut Ravioli

Butternut Ravioli

$18.95

Sage, Brown Butter Sauce, Peas, Pistachio Gremolata *Cannot be made Gluten Free*

Linguine Clams

Linguine Clams

$19.95

Garlic, Butter, White Wine, Parsley

Fettuccini Carbonara

Fettuccini Carbonara

$18.95

Panchetta, Egg Yolk, Black Pepper, Cream Sauce, Bacon

Tortellini Alla Panna

Tortellini Alla Panna

$19.75

Beef-Filled, Proscuitto, Portabello, Peas, Cream Sauce, Grated Parmesan *Cannot be made Gluten Free*

Penne Florentine

Penne Florentine

$19.95

Roasted Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Spinach, Cream Sauce, Shaved Parmesan

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.95

Made to order with Cream, Butter, and Grated Parmesan.

Linguine Tutto Mare

Linguine Tutto Mare

$24.25

Shrimp, Clams, Scallops, Mussels, Tomatoes, Garlic, Butter, Parsley, White Wine

Bucatini Bolognese

Bucatini Bolognese

$19.25

Hollow Spaghetti Pasta, Beef Tomato Sauce, Shaved Parmesan

Bucatini Amatriciana

$18.50

Hollow Spaghetti Pasta, Guanciale, Caramelized Onion, Calabrese Chili, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan

Campanelle Stroganoff

Campanelle Stroganoff

$22.25

"Bell-Flower" Shaped Pasta, Seared Steak, Asparagus, Portabello, Marsala Cream Sauce, Shaved Parmesan

Baked Mostacchioli

Baked Mostacchioli

$19.75

Bolognese Sauce, Provel Cheese Mix, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Oregano

Campanelle Shrimp Pesto

$21.25

Bell-shaped Pasta, Pesto Cream Sauce, Sundried Tomatoes, Pine Nuts, Basil

Campanelle Chicken Pesto

$19.95
Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$16.75

Bucatini Pasta, Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Butter

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.75
Beef Shortrib Ravioli

Beef Shortrib Ravioli

$23.95

Sauteed Zucchini, Garlic Butter, Chianti Demiglaze, Pistachio Gremolata

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.50

House-made St. Louis-style Thin Crust, Pizza Sauce, Provel Cheese Mix, Oregano

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.25

House-made St. Louis-style Thin Crust, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh House-made Mozzarella, (No Sauce), Balsamic Drizzle

Pepperoni PIzza

Pepperoni PIzza

$15.50

House-made St. Louis-style Thin Crust, Pizza Sauce, Provel Cheese Mix, Pepperoni, Oregano

Fig & Pig Pizza

Fig & Pig Pizza

$16.50

House-made St. Louis-style Thin Crust, Fig Sauce, Taleggio & Gorgonzola Cheeses, Caramelized Onion, Rosemary

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.75

House-made St. Louis-style Thin Crust, Pizza Sauce, Provel Cheese Mix, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Oregano

Sausage & Peppers Pizza

Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$16.75

House-made St. Louis-style Thin Crust, Pizza Sauce, Provel Cheese Mix, Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Basil

Diavolo Pizza

Diavolo Pizza

$17.75

House-made St. Louis-style Thin Crust, Pizza Sauce, Provel Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sopprasetta, Calabrese Chilis, Pepperoncini

Bread

Bread

$2.00

Plasticware

Plasticware

Desserts

Lemon Panna Cotta

Lemon Panna Cotta

$7.75

Lemon Curd, Baked Italian Meringue, Berry Sauce

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.50

Rich Chocolate Cake, Raspberry Sauce, Vanilla Gelato

Blueberry Gooey Buettercake

Blueberry Gooey Buettercake

$7.75

Sweet Cinnamon Ricotta Cannoli, Blueberry Sauce

Nutella Mousse

Nutella Mousse

$7.75

Topped with Whipped Cream, Luxardo Cherry and Chocolate Hazelnut Bark

Lemon/Ricotta Cookies

Lemon/Ricotta Cookies

$7.75

4-Fresh Lemon Cookies with a Lemon Glaze

Kids

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kids Alfredo

$8.50

Kids OBG

$7.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$7.00

Kids Bolognese

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.50

Red Gravy Shwag

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Hats

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh. Modern. Italian. Come experience the tradition and flavors of Italian cuisine from "The Hill" in St. Louis. Classic Italian-American staples are honored with traditional recipes and inspired flavors. Offering delicious starters, over 15 fresh pasta dishes, amazing entrees and St. Louis-style thin crust pizzas. The decor features beautiful, original, high tin-ceilings, brick and reclaimed barn-wood walls with a gorgeous bar and even a private room that seats up to 50. Signature cocktails, local draft beers and a fantastic wine list with 18 offerings by the glass round out the beverage program. Friendly servers are happy to guide your dining experience to meet your needs. Every menu item is cooked fresh, to-order and we even bake our own bread & desserts. We can prepare any meal to suite food allergies or chosen lifestyles. Come and see why this is the best choice for Italian food in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Website

Location

23 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

Gallery
Red Gravy image
Red Gravy image
Red Gravy image
Red Gravy image

