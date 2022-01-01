Tacos in Colorado Springs

2 Blackened Cod Tacos image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Odyssey Gastropub image

 

Odyssey Gastropub

311 N Tejon, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.95
chili lime mahi mahi and lime slaw topped with fresh
pineapple salsa in corn tortillas with choice of side GF
More about Odyssey Gastropub
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Piglatin Cocina

2825 Dublin blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ISLAND TACO$4.00
THE purple, pineapple pulled pork taco.
More about Piglatin Cocina
Huli Huli Chicken Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

La'au's Taco Shop

830 N Tejon St, Suite 110, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (605 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Huli Huli Chicken Taco$3.95
CONTAINS PEANUTS & GF | peanut butter & miso marinated grilled chicken served with napa cabbage, roasted corn & sweet mango salsa in a corn tortilla
Mahi-Mahi Taco$4.95
GF | grilled-to-order mahi-mahi served with napa cabbage, green papaya slaw & mango salsa in a corn tortilla
Baja Steak Taco$3.95
GF | grilled steak served with napa cabbage, pico de gallo, an aji de Peru salsa in a corn tortilla
More about La'au's Taco Shop
Restaurant banner

 

T-Byrds Tacos & Tequila

26 E Kiowa St, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$4.95
Shrimp Taco$5.50
More about T-Byrds Tacos & Tequila
Taco image

ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Salad or Bust @ Ivywild

1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Taco$12.00
romaine, cheddar jack, black beans, bell peppers, corn, red onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, black olives, corn chips, salsa and ranch dressing
*Additional protein options: chicken, salmon, bacon
More about Salad or Bust @ Ivywild

