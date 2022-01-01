Tacos in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve tacos
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Odyssey Gastropub
311 N Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$13.95
chili lime mahi mahi and lime slaw topped with fresh
pineapple salsa in corn tortillas with choice of side GF
TACOS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Piglatin Cocina
2825 Dublin blvd, Colorado Springs
|ISLAND TACO
|$4.00
THE purple, pineapple pulled pork taco.
BURRITOS • TACOS
La'au's Taco Shop
830 N Tejon St, Suite 110, Colorado Springs
|Huli Huli Chicken Taco
|$3.95
CONTAINS PEANUTS & GF | peanut butter & miso marinated grilled chicken served with napa cabbage, roasted corn & sweet mango salsa in a corn tortilla
|Mahi-Mahi Taco
|$4.95
GF | grilled-to-order mahi-mahi served with napa cabbage, green papaya slaw & mango salsa in a corn tortilla
|Baja Steak Taco
|$3.95
GF | grilled steak served with napa cabbage, pico de gallo, an aji de Peru salsa in a corn tortilla
T-Byrds Tacos & Tequila
26 E Kiowa St, Colorado Springs
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.95
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Salad or Bust @ Ivywild
1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs
|Taco
|$12.00
romaine, cheddar jack, black beans, bell peppers, corn, red onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, black olives, corn chips, salsa and ranch dressing
*Additional protein options: chicken, salmon, bacon