Brisket in Colorado Springs

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

315 S 31st Street, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Beasts & Brews

7 Spectrum Loop, Colorado Springs

Avg 4 (554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Mesquite Smoked Brisket + House BBQ Sauce + Slaw
More about Beasts & Brews

