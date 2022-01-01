Brisket in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve brisket
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
315 S 31st Street, Colorado Springs
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)