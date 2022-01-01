Grilled chicken in Colorado Springs

The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS

Colorado's Rib & Chop House

5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House
Grilled Southwest Chicken Wraps image

 

Balanced Journey Nutrition

6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Southwest Chicken Wraps$8.50
Chicken, sharp cheddar, black beans, corn, tortilla, light ranch, lettuce, cilantro , salsa ranch and seasonings.
Protein: 37G Carbs: 30G Fat: 11G
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition
Ivywild Kitchen @ Ivywild image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ivywild Kitchen @ Ivywild

1604 S Cascade, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.1 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$10.45
buttermilk brined Red Bird chicken breast, chipotle lime mayo, pickled red onions, & lettuce on a potato bun
More about Ivywild Kitchen @ Ivywild

