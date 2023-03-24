Roadrunner Pizza and Pasta
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Roadrunner Pizza & Pasta is a local family-owned take-out and delivery pizzeria in beautiful Colorado Springs, Colorado. Serving our local community for over 39 years with our timeless, unique pizza's and recipes. Our custom cheese blend is grated fresh in store from 100% real mozzarella, smoked provolone and cheddar cheese. All of our dough is made fresh daily, and our pasta and pizza sauces are made in house with our custom blend of spices.
3113 North Hancock Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
