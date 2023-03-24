Main picView gallery

Roadrunner Pizza and Pasta

review star

No reviews yet

3113 North Hancock Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

PIZZA

10" SM Specialty

10" All Meat Masterpiece Pizza

$12.99

10" Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$12.49
10" Bakin in the Blues

10" Bakin in the Blues

$12.99

10" BBQ Chicken

$11.99

10" BLT Ranch

$11.99

10" Crusty Cajun

$12.49

10" Double Agent Pizza

$10.99

10" Earthshine

$13.49

10" Fazsha Pizza

$11.99

10" Garden

$12.49

10" Garlic Seafood Alfredo

$13.99

10" Island Delight

$10.99

10" Margherita

$12.49

10" Mediterranean

$13.49
10" RR Combo

10" RR Combo

$11.79

10" RR Supreme

$12.99

10" Seafood Special

$12.99

10" Sun and Moon

$10.99

12" MD Specialty

12" All Meat Masterpiece

$16.99

12" Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$16.49

12" Bakin in the Blues

$16.99

12" Barbeque Chicken

$14.99

12" BLT Ranch

$15.99

12" Crusty Cajun

$16.49

12" Double Agent

$14.49

12" Earthshine

$17.49

12" Fazsha

$15.99

12" Garden

$15.99

12" Garlic Seafood Alfredo

$17.99

12" Island Delight

$13.99

12" Margherita

$16.49

12" Mediterranean

$17.49

12" RR Combo

$14.99

12" RR Supreme

$16.99

12" Seafood Special

$16.99

12" Sun and Moon

$13.99

12" Taco Pizza

$16.99

14" LG Specialty

14" All Meat Masterpiece

$19.99

14" Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$19.99

14" Bakin in the Blues

$19.99

14" Barbeque Chicken

$18.99

14" BLT Ranch

$18.99

14" Crusty Cajun

$19.99

14" Double Agent

$17.99

14" Earthshine

$20.99

14" Fazsha

$19.99

14" Garden

$19.99

14" Garlic Seafood Alfredo

$21.99

14" Island Delight

$17.49

14" Margherita

$19.99

14" Mediterranean

$20.99

14" RR Combo

$18.99

14" RR Supreme

$19.99

14" Seafood Special

$19.99

14" Taco

$20.99

14" Sun and Moon

$17.46

16" XL Specialty

16" All Meat Masterpiece

$24.99

16" Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$23.99

16" Bakin in the Blues

$23.99

16" Barbeque Chicken

$23.99

16" BLT Ranch

$22.99

16" Crusty Cajun

$23.99

16" Double Agent

$21.99

16" Earthshine

$24.99

16" Fazsha

$23.99

16" Garden

$23.99

16" Garlic Seafood Alfredo

$25.99

16" Island Delight

$22.99

16" Margherita

$23.99

16" Mediterranean

$24.99

16" RR Combo

$21.99

16" RR Supreme

$25.99

16" Seafood Special

$24.99

16" Taco

16" Sun and Moon

$21.46

Half & Half Speciality

10" Small GLUT Free BYO

$9.99

10" Small BYO

$7.99

12" Medium BYO

$9.99

14" Large BYO

$12.99

16" X-Large BYO

$15.99

BYO Pizza

10" Small GLUT Free BYO

$9.99

10" Small BYO

$7.99

12" Medium BYO

$9.99

14" Large BYO

$12.99

16" X-Large BYO

$15.99

DRINKS

Beverages

2 L Bottle Coke

$3.99

2 L Bottle Mtn. Dew

$3.99

2 L Bottle Sprite

$3.99

2 L Bottle Root Beer

$3.99

2 L Bottle Diet Pepsi

$3.99

2 L Bottle Pepsi

$3.99Out of stock

16oz Bottled Water

$1.99

12oz Can Dr. Pepper

$1.25

12oz Can Mtn. Dew

$1.25

12oz Can Sprite

$1.25

12oz Can Root Beer

$1.25

12oz Can Diet Pepsi

$1.25

12oz Can Pepsi

$1.25

12oz Can Orange

$1.25

12oz Can Coke

$1.25

6 PACKS

$5.99

Six pack of soda

2L Orange Crush

$3.99

2L Sunkist

$3.99

SALAD

Salads

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Green leaf lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Italian Chef Salad

$9.99

Green leaf lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Mushrooms, Pepperocinis, Black Olives, Artichokes, Cheese, Ham and Pepperonis

APPETIZER

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

Eight breaded boneless chicken wings

(CB) Garlic Parmesan

$7.49

Cheese bread

(CB)Jalepeno Cheddar

$7.49

Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Eight breaded shrimp

Jalepeno Poppers

$5.99

Five breaded jalepenos stuffed with cream cheese

Meatballs & Marinara

$5.99

Seven meatballs with marinara and cheese

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Roadrunner Trad Wings

$9.99

Eight bone-in chicken wings

Stuffed Bread Sticks

$3.49

Breadsticks stuffed with cheese topped with garlic butter and italian seasoning

Taquito Supreme

$5.99

Taquitos

$4.99

PASTA

Pastas

Fettucine

$10.99

Fetuccini noodles with Homemade Alfredo Sauce

Spaghetti

$11.99

Spaghetti with Marinara sauce and Eight Meatballs

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.99

Breaded Chicken Breast with Marinara sauce and melted cheese on top of Spaghetti Noodles

Beef Ravioli

$12.99

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

STROMBOLI

Strombolis

Custom Stromboli

$10.99

Stuffed Italian Sandwich with Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Meats and Veggies

Classic Stromboli

$10.99

Meatball Stromboli

$10.99

SLOPPER

Sloppers

Slopper

$10.99

Personal pizza crust filled with Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon. Smothered in Homemade Green Chili. Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes and Onions.

DESSERTS

Deep Dish Cookie

$5.99

Soft warm 7"chocolate chip cookie, cut into 6 pie slices

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

Soft warm Chocolate Cake loaded with melted chocolate

Tiramisu Cups

$5.99

Traditional coffee flavored italian dessert

Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream

$6.99

Deep Dish Fudge Brownie

$5.99

SIDES

Garlic Dipping Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Side of Ranch Dressing 2.0 Oz

$0.75

Side of Ranch Dressing 3.5 Oz

$1.99

Side of Marinara 2.0 Oz

$0.99

Side of Marinara 3.5 Oz

$1.99

Side of Pizza Sauce 3.5 Oz

$1.99

Side of Salsa 2.0 Oz

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream 3.5 Oz

$1.99

Side of Cocktail Sauce 2.0 Oz

$0.75

Side of Alredo Sauce 3.5 Oz

$1.99

Side of BBQ Sauce 3.5 Oz

$1.99

Side of Hot/Buffalo Sauce 3.5 Oz

$1.99

Side Of Mike & Ike

$0.99

Pizza (do not use)

10" SM Specialty (Copy)

10" All Meat Masterpiece Pizza

$12.99

10" Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$12.49
10" Bakin in the Blues

10" Bakin in the Blues

$12.99

10" BBQ Chicken

$11.99

10" BLT Ranch

$11.99

10" Crusty Cajun

$12.49

10" Double Agent Pizza

$10.99

10" Earthshine

$13.49

10" Fazsha Pizza

$11.99

10" Garden

$12.49

10" Garlic Seafood Alfredo

$13.99

10" Island Delight

$10.99

10" Margherita

$12.49

10" Mediterranean

$13.49
10" RR Combo

10" RR Combo

$11.79

10" RR Supreme

$12.99

10" Seafood Special

$12.99

10" Sun and Moon

$10.99

12" MD Specialty (Copy)

12" All Meat Masterpiece

$16.99

12" Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$16.49

12" Bakin in the Blues

$16.99

12" Barbeque Chicken

$14.99

12" BLT Ranch

$15.99

12" Crusty Cajun

$16.49

12" Double Agent

$14.49

12" Earthshine

$17.49

12" Fazsha

$15.99

12" Garden

$15.99

12" Garlic Seafood Alfredo

$17.99

12" Island Delight

$13.99

12" Margherita

$16.49

12" Mediterranean

$17.49

12" RR Combo

$14.99

12" RR Supreme

$16.99

12" Seafood Special

$16.99

12" Sun and Moon

$13.99

12" Taco Pizza

$16.99

14" LG Specialty (Copy)

14" All Meat Masterpiece

$19.99

14" Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$19.99

14" Bakin in the Blues

$19.99

14" Barbeque Chicken

$18.99

14" BLT Ranch

$18.99

14" Crusty Cajun

$19.99

14" Double Agent

$17.99

14" Earthshine

$20.99

14" Fazsha

$19.99

14" Garden

$19.99

14" Garlic Seafood Alfredo

$21.99

14" Island Delight

$17.49

14" Margherita

$19.99

14" Mediterranean

$20.99

14" RR Combo

$18.99

14" RR Supreme

$19.99

14" Seafood Special

$19.99

14" Taco

$20.99

14" Sun and Moon

$17.46

16" XL Specialty (Copy)

16" All Meat Masterpiece

$24.99

16" Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$23.99

16" Bakin in the Blues

$23.99

16" Barbeque Chicken

$23.99

16" BLT Ranch

$22.99

16" Crusty Cajun

$23.99

16" Double Agent

$21.99

16" Earthshine

$24.99

16" Fazsha

$23.99

16" Garden

$23.99

16" Garlic Seafood Alfredo

$25.99

16" Island Delight

$22.99

16" Margherita

$23.99

16" Mediterranean

$24.99

16" RR Combo

$21.99

16" RR Supreme

$25.99

16" Seafood Special

$24.99

16" Taco

16" Sun and Moon

$21.46

BYO Pizza (Copy)

10" Small GLUT Free BYO

$9.99

10" Small BYO

$7.99

12" Medium BYO

$9.99

14" Large BYO

$12.99

16" X-Large BYO

$15.99

Half & Half Speciality (Copy)

10" Small GLUT Free BYO

$9.99

10" Small BYO

$7.99

12" Medium BYO

$9.99

14" Large BYO

$12.99

16" X-Large BYO

$15.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Roadrunner Pizza & Pasta is a local family-owned take-out and delivery pizzeria in beautiful Colorado Springs, Colorado. Serving our local community for over 39 years with our timeless, unique pizza's and recipes. Our custom cheese blend is grated fresh in store from 100% real mozzarella, smoked provolone and cheddar cheese. All of our dough is made fresh daily, and our pasta and pizza sauces are made in house with our custom blend of spices.

Website

Location

3113 North Hancock Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Building Three Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
2727 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80907
View restaurantnext
Patty Jewett Bar and Grill
orange star4.0 • 37
900 E Espanola St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
La Bella Vita Ristorante - 4475 Northpark Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4475 Northpark Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80907
View restaurantnext
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - University Village
orange starNo Reviews
5214 N Nevada Ave ste 140 Colorado Springs, CO 80918
View restaurantnext
La'au's Taco Shop
orange star4.3 • 605
830 N Tejon St, Suite 110 Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Stellina Pizza Cafe
orange star4.5 • 31
749 East Willamette Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Joey's NY Pizza - 227 S 8th St
orange star4.6 • 1,503
227 S 8th St Colorado Springs, CO 80905
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston