Slice420
446 Reviews
$$
2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Popular Items
New York Gourmet Pies
16" Mountain Man
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
16" Margarita
Marinara base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella and cold pressed olive oil. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
16" The Works
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, red peppers & sweet caramelized onions. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
16" Sofia Pie
Olive oil garlic base, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet caramelized onions, fresh piped ricotta cheese, hot cherry peppers topped with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey, fresh basil and our hard cheese blend.
16" White Pie
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, and fresh piped ricotta, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil
16" Colorado
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko Breaded Chicken, sweet caramelized onions, chopped bacon, topped with a drizzle of bbq sauce!
16" Roasted Garden
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, red peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions, & fresh garlic. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
16" Vegan
Marinara sauce, red peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions & garlic topped fresh basil.
16" Hawaiian
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple & extra shredded mozzarella, garnished with fresh basil.
16" Tribecca
Marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, cold pressed olive oil, topped with three different kinds of pepperoni and garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
16" Reaper Pie
The REAPER is dedicated to the Doss Aviation Flight Training Class 18-15. Olive oil & garlic base mixed with red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs topped with fresh piped ricotta. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
16" Fresh Garden
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, spinach, marinated tomatoes, topped with dollops of fresh piped ricotta & garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Olive oil garlic base, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, chopped bacon and hot cherry peppers! Drizzled with ranch dressing and garnished with fresh basil and our hard cheese blend!
16" Buffalo Chicken
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, blue cheese dressing, drizzled with a medium buffalo sauce. Garnished with our hard cheese blend and fresh parsley.
16" Chicken Parm
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, extra sauce, extra mozzarella. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
16" Quarto Fommaggio
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, fresh piped ricotta, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
16" St. Genaro
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, sweet caramelized onions & red peppers. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
16" Prosciutto
Olive Oil garlic base, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes & prosciutto. Garnished with fresh basil and our hard cheese blend.
16" Greco Pie
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, spinach, marinated tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Garnished with our hard cheese blend.
16" Vegan Roasted Garden
Red Sauce, shredded Vegan Cheese, red peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions, & fresh garlic. Garnished with Fresh Basil.
18" Mountain Man
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
18" Margarita
Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, cold pressed olive oil, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
18" The Works
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, red peppers & sweet caramelized onions. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
18" Sofia Pie
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet caramelized onions, fresh piped ricotta cheese, hot cherry peppers topped with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey, fresh basil and our hard cheese blend.
18" White Pie
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, and fresh piped ricotta, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
18" Colorado
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, sweet caramelized onions, bacon & BBQ sauce.
18" Roasted Garden
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, red peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions, & fresh garlic. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
18" Vegan
Marinara sauce, red peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions & garlic topped fresh basil.
18" Hawaiian
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple & extra shredded mozzarella, garnished with fresh basil.
18" Tribeca
Marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, cold pressed olive oil, topped with three different kinds of pepperoni and garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
18" Reaper Pie
The Reaper is dedicated to the Doss Aviation Flight Training Class 18-15. Olive oil & garlic base mixed with red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs topped with fresh piped ricotta. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
18" Fresh Garden
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, spinach, marinated tomatoes, topped with dollops of fresh piped ricotta & garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, bacon, ranch dressing and hot cherry peppers. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
18" Buffalo Chicken
Red Sauce, panko breaded chicken, blue cheese dressing, drizzled with a medium buffalo sauce and garnished with our hard cheese blend.
18" Chicken Parm
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, extra sauce, extra mozzarella, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
18" Quarto Fommaggio
Red Sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, fresh piped ricotta, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
18" St. Genaro
Red Sauce, Italian sausage, sweet caramelized onions & red peppers. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil
18" Prosciutto
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, prosciutto & olive oil. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
18" Greco Pie
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, spinach, marinated tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Garnished with our hard cheese blend.
18" Vegan Roasted Garden
Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, red peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions, & fresh garlic. Garnished with fresh basil.
14 GF Margarita
Marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, cold pressed olive oil, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
14 GF Buffalo Chicken
*Our Chicken & Meatballs are not gluten free - you may sub the meat. Sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, blue cheese dressing, drizzled with a medium buffalo sauce. Garnished with our hard cheese blend and fresh parsley.
14 GF Colorado
**Our Chicken & Meatballs are not gluten free. Sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, sweet caramelized onions, chopped bacon & BBQ sauce!
14 GF Mountain Man
**Our Meatballs are not gluten free** Sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
14 GF White Pie
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, and fresh piped ricotta, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil
14 GF St. Genaro
Sauce, Italian sausage, sweet caramelized onions & red peppers. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
14 GF Quarto Fommaggio
Sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, fresh piped ricotta, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
14 GF Roasted Garden
Sauce, shredded mozzarella, red peppers, Portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions, & fresh garlic. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
14 GF Fresh Garden
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, spinach, marinated tomatoes, topped with dollops of fresh piped ricotta & garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
14 GF Greco
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, spinach, marinated tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Garnished with our hard cheese blend.
14 GF Hawaiian
Sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham, chopped bacon, pineapple & extra shredded mozzarella, garnished with fresh basil.
14 GF Chicken Parm
**Our Chicken is not gluten free** Sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, extra sauce, extra mozzarella, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
14 GF Prosciutto Pie
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, prosciutto & olive oil. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
14 GF Works
Sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Portobello mushrooms, red peppers & sweet caramelized onions. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
14 GF Veggie Lovers (No Cheese)
**Contains egg whites** Marinara sauce, red peppers, Portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions & garlic topped fresh basil.
14 GF Chicken Bacon Ranch
**Our Chicken is NOT Gluten free** Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, chopped bacon, ranch dressing and hot cherry peppers. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
14 GF Sofia
Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, half dollar and cup and char pepperoni, sweet caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers, fresh piped ricotta, drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
14 GF Reaper
**Our Meatballs are not gluten free** Olive oil & garlic base mixed with red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs topped with fresh piped ricotta. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
14 GF Tribecca
Marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, cold pressed olive oil, topped with three different kinds of pepperoni and garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
Sicilian 12x12
Detroit 10x14
BYO Pizza
New York Pizza Rolls
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Loaded with mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, blue cheese dressing and drizzled with a medium buffalo sauce.
Loaded Fresh Pepperoni Roll
Loaded with mozzarella cheese and our pepperoni.
Saint Genaro Roll
Loaded with mozzarella, Italian sausage, sweet caramelized onions & red peppers.
Chicken Parmesan Roll
Loaded with extra mozzarella, panko breaded chicken and pizza sauce.
Classic Meatball Roll
Loaded with the perfect blend of Angus beef & veal meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese and our homemade sauce.
Colorado Roll
Loaded with mozzarella cheese, panko breaded chicken, sweet caramelized onions and bbq sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Roll
Loaded with mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, chopped bacon, ranch dressing and hot cherry peppers.
Vegan Pizza Roll
Loaded with spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red pepper, sweet caramelized onions and fresh garlic.
Works Pizza Roll
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, red peppers & sweet caramelized onions.
Family Style Eats
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, prosciutto, Soppressata, served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine, topped with Pecorino Romano & Parmesan cheese - served with our homemade Caesar dressing.
Greco Salad
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, topped with feta cheese and served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Caprese Salad
A bed of crisp Romaine topped with Roma tomatoes, fresh housemade mozzarella & basil - drizzled with an olive oil and balsamic reduction!
House Salad
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onion and kalamata olives, topped with walnuts, Parmesan and served with our homemade blue cheese dressing.
OCC Salad
Crisp romaine, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, tomatoes, topped with parmesan cheese, served with our house made ranch dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine, topped with Pecorino Romano & Parmesan cheese - served with our homemade Caesar dressing.
Small House Salad
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onion and kalamata olives, topped with walnuts, Parmesan and served with our homemade blue cheese dressing.
Small Antipasto Salad
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, prosciutto, Soppressata, served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Small Greco Salad
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, topped with feta cheese and served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Small OCC Salad
Crisp romaine, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, tomatoes, topped with parmesan cheese, served with our house made ranch dressing.
Starter
The 50/50 Meatballs
3 of our homemade meatballs made with a perfect blend of Angus beef & veal and braised in the oven for 2 hours in our house made sauce. Topped with Parmesan and Romano cheese and fresh herbs.
*NEW* Bomberz
Our homemade rolls brushed with olive oil and fresh garlic and topped with cheese than melted, and served with marinara! It's cheesy rolls at it's finest!
*New* Gluten Free Cheesy Bread
Garlic Rolls (6)
Garlic Rolls brushed with olive oil & topped with fresh garlic, cheese and Italian herbs-served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce. Baked fresh daily!
Hot Honey Knots
Garlic Knots
Italian Cheese Bread
Italian Garlic Bread With Cheese
Desserts
Tiramisu
Made with ladyfingers dipped in espresso, layered with a delicious whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa powder. A real treat!
Cannoli
A light crispy fried pastry dough tubes, filled with sweet, creamy ricotta and chocolate chips! Piped fresh daily!
Cannoli-Chocolate Dipped
Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice
Cheesecake Slice
Strawberry Cake Slice
Rainbow Cake Slice
Sfogliatella
Nutella cheesecake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Extras & Sides
Slice420 Swag & Apperal
Non-Alcoholic
Can Soda
Water
Lemonade
Gatorade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Black Tea
Cherry Pepsi
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi Zero
Sierra Mist
Mtn Dew
Cream Soda
Coke
Ginger Ale
Black Cherry
Flavored Mtn Dew
Crush
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Sierra Mist
2 Liter Rootbeer
2 Liter Mtn Dew
Lemon Tea
Beer
Snowcapped Honey Crisp Cider
Snow Cap Peach
Snow Cap Sour Cherry
Snowcapped Lavender Lemonade
Coors Light
Modelo
Pikes Peak Ocean
CO Native-Amber
CO Native-Pilsner
Blue Mesa
Hazy IPA
Pikes Peak Gold
Red Leg Golden Strike
Laughing Lab
Beehive
Howitzer
Mama Little Pils
Voodoo Ranger
COmimosa
Eddyline Shandy
Canned Wine
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:50 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:50 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:50 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:50 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:50 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:50 pm
Voted BEST pizza in Colorado Springs! We dish up authentic New York pizza, pizza by the slice and AMAZING pastries. When you're here you are family!!
2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs, CO 80904