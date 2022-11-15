Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Slice420

446 Reviews

$$

2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108

Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Order Again

Popular Items

XL 18" Cheese Pizza
16" Cheese Pie
16" Mountain Man

New York Gourmet Pies

$30.99

Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

16" Margarita

$26.99

Marinara base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella and cold pressed olive oil. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

16" The Works

$30.99

Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, red peppers & sweet caramelized onions. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Olive oil garlic base, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet caramelized onions, fresh piped ricotta cheese, hot cherry peppers topped with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey, fresh basil and our hard cheese blend.

$26.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, and fresh piped ricotta, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil

$27.99

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko Breaded Chicken, sweet caramelized onions, chopped bacon, topped with a drizzle of bbq sauce!

$30.99

Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, red peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions, & fresh garlic. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$27.99

Marinara sauce, red peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions & garlic topped fresh basil.

$27.99

Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple & extra shredded mozzarella, garnished with fresh basil.

$30.99

Marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, cold pressed olive oil, topped with three different kinds of pepperoni and garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

The REAPER is dedicated to the Doss Aviation Flight Training Class 18-15. Olive oil & garlic base mixed with red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs topped with fresh piped ricotta. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$27.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, spinach, marinated tomatoes, topped with dollops of fresh piped ricotta & garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Olive oil garlic base, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, chopped bacon and hot cherry peppers! Drizzled with ranch dressing and garnished with fresh basil and our hard cheese blend!

16" Buffalo Chicken

$28.99

Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, blue cheese dressing, drizzled with a medium buffalo sauce. Garnished with our hard cheese blend and fresh parsley.

16" Chicken Parm

$28.99

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, extra sauce, extra mozzarella. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

16" Quarto Fommaggio

$26.99

Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, fresh piped ricotta, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

16" St. Genaro

$30.99

Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, sweet caramelized onions & red peppers. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

16" Prosciutto

$30.99

Olive Oil garlic base, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes & prosciutto. Garnished with fresh basil and our hard cheese blend.

$30.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, spinach, marinated tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Garnished with our hard cheese blend.

16" Vegan Roasted Garden

$34.99

Red Sauce, shredded Vegan Cheese, red peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions, & fresh garlic. Garnished with Fresh Basil.

18" Mountain Man

$34.99

Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

18" Margarita

$30.99

Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, cold pressed olive oil, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

18" The Works

$34.99

Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, red peppers & sweet caramelized onions. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$34.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet caramelized onions, fresh piped ricotta cheese, hot cherry peppers topped with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey, fresh basil and our hard cheese blend.

$30.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, and fresh piped ricotta, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$34.99

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, sweet caramelized onions, bacon & BBQ sauce.

$34.99

Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, red peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions, & fresh garlic. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Marinara sauce, red peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions & garlic topped fresh basil.

$30.99

Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple & extra shredded mozzarella, garnished with fresh basil.

$34.99

Marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, cold pressed olive oil, topped with three different kinds of pepperoni and garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$34.99

The Reaper is dedicated to the Doss Aviation Flight Training Class 18-15. Olive oil & garlic base mixed with red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs topped with fresh piped ricotta. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, spinach, marinated tomatoes, topped with dollops of fresh piped ricotta & garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$34.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, bacon, ranch dressing and hot cherry peppers. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$31.99

Red Sauce, panko breaded chicken, blue cheese dressing, drizzled with a medium buffalo sauce and garnished with our hard cheese blend.

$31.99

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, extra sauce, extra mozzarella, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Red Sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, fresh piped ricotta, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$36.12

Red Sauce, Italian sausage, sweet caramelized onions & red peppers. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil

$34.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, prosciutto & olive oil. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$34.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, spinach, marinated tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Garnished with our hard cheese blend.

$40.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, red peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions, & fresh garlic. Garnished with fresh basil.

14 GF Margarita

$30.99

Marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, cold pressed olive oil, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

*Our Chicken & Meatballs are not gluten free - you may sub the meat. Sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, blue cheese dressing, drizzled with a medium buffalo sauce. Garnished with our hard cheese blend and fresh parsley.

$30.99

**Our Chicken & Meatballs are not gluten free. Sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, sweet caramelized onions, chopped bacon & BBQ sauce!

$30.99

**Our Meatballs are not gluten free** Sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, and fresh piped ricotta, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil

$30.99

Sauce, Italian sausage, sweet caramelized onions & red peppers. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, fresh piped ricotta, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Sauce, shredded mozzarella, red peppers, Portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions, & fresh garlic. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, spinach, marinated tomatoes, topped with dollops of fresh piped ricotta & garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, spinach, marinated tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Garnished with our hard cheese blend.

$30.99

Sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham, chopped bacon, pineapple & extra shredded mozzarella, garnished with fresh basil.

$30.99

**Our Chicken is not gluten free** Sauce, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, extra sauce, extra mozzarella, garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, prosciutto & olive oil. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Portobello mushrooms, red peppers & sweet caramelized onions. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

**Contains egg whites** Marinara sauce, red peppers, Portobello mushrooms, spinach, sweet caramelized onions & garlic topped fresh basil.

$30.99

**Our Chicken is NOT Gluten free** Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, chopped bacon, ranch dressing and hot cherry peppers. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, half dollar and cup and char pepperoni, sweet caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers, fresh piped ricotta, drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

**Our Meatballs are not gluten free** Olive oil & garlic base mixed with red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs topped with fresh piped ricotta. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$30.99

Marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, cold pressed olive oil, topped with three different kinds of pepperoni and garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.

$21.99

$21.99

BYO Pizza

$18.99

$20.99

$18.99

**Please advice us if this is for Celiac Disease** Our chicken & meatballs are NOT gluten free. We make EVERY effort to avoid cross-contamination, however we do NOT have a gluten free kitchen. Thank you.

New York Pizza Rolls

$15.99

Loaded with mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, blue cheese dressing and drizzled with a medium buffalo sauce.

$13.99

Loaded with mozzarella cheese and our pepperoni.

$15.99

Loaded with mozzarella, Italian sausage, sweet caramelized onions & red peppers.

$15.99

Loaded with extra mozzarella, panko breaded chicken and pizza sauce.

$15.99

Loaded with the perfect blend of Angus beef & veal meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese and our homemade sauce.

$15.99

Loaded with mozzarella cheese, panko breaded chicken, sweet caramelized onions and bbq sauce.

$14.99

Loaded with mozzarella, panko breaded chicken, chopped bacon, ranch dressing and hot cherry peppers.

$13.99

Loaded with spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red pepper, sweet caramelized onions and fresh garlic.

$15.99

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, red peppers & sweet caramelized onions.

$13.99Out of stock

$15.99Out of stock

$4.99Out of stock

$15.00Out of stock

$12.00Out of stock

Ziti dinners & trays are PRE-Ordereds only! Order by Sunday, November 22 for pick up on Wednesday the 25th!!
$24.00

Take Home Pizza Kit Includes: 16" dough, semolina flour, bowl or marinara, bowl of mozzarella, 1 topping of your choice❤️

$14.00

Antipasto Salad

$16.34

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, prosciutto, Soppressata, served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

$10.61

Crisp Romaine, topped with Pecorino Romano & Parmesan cheese - served with our homemade Caesar dressing.

Greco Salad

$12.02

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, topped with feta cheese and served with balsamic vinaigrette.

$12.02

A bed of crisp Romaine topped with Roma tomatoes, fresh housemade mozzarella & basil - drizzled with an olive oil and balsamic reduction!

House Salad

$12.02

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onion and kalamata olives, topped with walnuts, Parmesan and served with our homemade blue cheese dressing.

OCC Salad

$16.34

Crisp romaine, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, tomatoes, topped with parmesan cheese, served with our house made ranch dressing.

$6.50

Crisp Romaine, topped with Pecorino Romano & Parmesan cheese - served with our homemade Caesar dressing.

Small House Salad

$6.50

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onion and kalamata olives, topped with walnuts, Parmesan and served with our homemade blue cheese dressing.

Small Antipasto Salad

$9.75

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, prosciutto, Soppressata, served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Small Greco Salad

$6.50

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, topped with feta cheese and served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Small OCC Salad

$9.75

Crisp romaine, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, tomatoes, topped with parmesan cheese, served with our house made ranch dressing.

The 50/50 Meatballs

$10.99

3 of our homemade meatballs made with a perfect blend of Angus beef & veal and braised in the oven for 2 hours in our house made sauce. Topped with Parmesan and Romano cheese and fresh herbs.

$8.99Out of stock

Our homemade rolls brushed with olive oil and fresh garlic and topped with cheese than melted, and served with marinara! It's cheesy rolls at it's finest!

*New* Gluten Free Cheesy Bread

$10.99
$6.99Out of stock

Garlic Rolls brushed with olive oil & topped with fresh garlic, cheese and Italian herbs-served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce. Baked fresh daily!

Hot Honey Knots

$3.99Out of stock

Garlic Knots

$3.99Out of stock

Italian Cheese Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Italian Garlic Bread With Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Desserts

$6.54

Made with ladyfingers dipped in espresso, layered with a delicious whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa powder. A real treat!

$5.99

A light crispy fried pastry dough tubes, filled with sweet, creamy ricotta and chocolate chips! Piped fresh daily!

Cannoli-Chocolate Dipped

$6.50

Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice

$7.99

Cheesecake Slice

$7.99

Strawberry Cake Slice

$7.99

Rainbow Cake Slice

$5.99

Sfogliatella

$3.00

Nutella cheesecake

$8.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.99

Extras & Sides

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Balsamic

$0.75

Side Of Ceaser

$0.75

Side Of Hot Sauce

$0.75

Mike's Hot Honey Packet

$1.00

16" Dough

$4.20

18" Dough

$5.25

Stickers

$0.50

Pins

$5.00

Full Bottle Mike's Hot

$14.69

Ricotta lb.

$8.40

Bowl Of Marinara

$5.25

Slice420 Swag & Apperal

Red Shirt

$25.00

Purple Shirt

$25.00

Hats

$25.00

Black limited

$25.00

Non-Alcoholic

Can Soda

$1.00

Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.74

Gatorade

$2.74

Sweet Tea

$2.74

Unsweet Black Tea

$2.74

Cherry Pepsi

$2.74Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.74Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.74

Pepsi Zero

$2.74

Sierra Mist

$2.74

Mtn Dew

$2.74

Cream Soda

$2.74

Coke

$2.74Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.74

Black Cherry

$2.74

Flavored Mtn Dew

$2.74Out of stock

Crush

$2.74Out of stock

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.83Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.83

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.83

2 Liter Rootbeer

$3.83

2 Liter Mtn Dew

$3.83

Lemon Tea

$2.74Out of stock

Beer

Must be 21 years of age or older. ID is Required.

Snowcapped Honey Crisp Cider

$4.37Out of stock

Snow Cap Peach

$4.37Out of stock

Snow Cap Sour Cherry

$4.37Out of stock

Snowcapped Lavender Lemonade

$4.37Out of stock

Coors Light

$3.28Out of stock

Modelo

$3.28Out of stock

Pikes Peak Ocean

$4.37Out of stock

CO Native-Amber

$4.37Out of stock

CO Native-Pilsner

$4.37Out of stock

Blue Mesa

$4.37Out of stock

Hazy IPA

$4.37Out of stock

Pikes Peak Gold

$4.37Out of stock

Red Leg Golden Strike

$4.37Out of stock

Laughing Lab

$4.37Out of stock

Beehive

$4.37Out of stock

Howitzer

$4.37Out of stock

Mama Little Pils

$4.37Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger

$4.37Out of stock

COmimosa

$4.37Out of stock

Eddyline Shandy

$5.00Out of stock

Canned Wine

Must be 21 years of age or older. ID required.

Red Wine

$8.00Out of stock

Rose

$8.00Out of stock

White

$8.00Out of stock

Skier Pee

$8.00Out of stock

Snow Bunny

$8.00Out of stock

Citrus Stomp

$8.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:50 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:50 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:50 pm
Restaurant info

Voted BEST pizza in Colorado Springs! We dish up authentic New York pizza, pizza by the slice and AMAZING pastries. When you're here you are family!!

Website

Location

2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Directions

Gallery
Slice420 image
Banner pic
Slice420 image

Map
